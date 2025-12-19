Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

What will be the next “Talla”?

Further to these posts…

…Ian Clayton of Ethical Approach UK asks what is surely an important question:

What will be the next “Talla”?

Police Operation Talla appears to very likely have been something of a form of ‘test-run”... an experimental-blueprint of the extent to which policing can be weaponised out of the realms of constraining statute, to silence, reject and compromise genuine public concerns, which are worthy of reporting as crimes for police investigation.



What will be the next “Talla”?



Will it be policing public criticism of digital ID, public opposition to assisted dying? Or might it be to regulate public perceptions of the grooming-gang fiasco?

Or something else. Who knows what the authorities might want to turn a blind eye to?

This is but one reason why it is so important that what happened with Operation Talla becomes widely known.

Clayton adds:

If you think our concerns are unfounded, have no basis and can be disregarded, then you may not have yet read this document:

https://ucl.ac.uk/engineering/sites/engineering/files/covid-19_future_threats_law_enforcement_study.pdf…



Rather than being an issue of history, perhaps the adopted principles exercised within Talla are just the beginning…

This is the 2022 document to which he refers:

The study’s recommendations are summarised on pages 4-6 and reproduced for reference in this footnote.

Documents from Ethical Approach can be found here:

Climate snippets

Further to this post…

…and others here…

I thought it worth sharing three climate-related snippets that I have come across recently.

US forest fire burn acreage

Here is historic data on US Forest Fire Burn Acreage…

…which, according to this post from Tony Heller, was hidden shortly after the Biden administration took office in 2021:

The extent of recent US wildfires — natural or otherwise — is dwarfed by what happened a hundred years ago.

Marble Bar heatwave

The above chart — when the data is not hidden — goes back to 1923, which happens to coincide with the Marble Bar heatwave in Australia, which apparently set the world record for the longest sequence of days above 100 degrees Fahrenheit — 160 of them!

1540 drought in Europe

And finally, back in the 1930s, around the time of the Dissolution of the monasteries under Henry VIII…

…Europe experienced a truly exceptional year of weather. In 1540 for almost a year, there was very little rain across the continent, along with an unbearable heatwave.

According to this 2014 paper in Climatic Change…

Visual observations of extreme soil desiccation and soil cracking… confirm the hypothesis of a record-breaking soil moisture deficit in 1540. Some cracks were so wide that people could put their feet into them… The severity of the agricultural drought in 1540 may be assessed from the many reports describing acute feed and water shortages for cattle and dried-out vegetable gardens. Moreover, trees and vines suffered from drought stress. Pierre de Teysseulh, a capitular of the church of Limoges (central France), notes that “the grapes were like roasted and the leaves of the vines had fallen to the ground like after a severe frost…” According to chronicler Sebastian Fischer from Ulm (south Germany), leaves on the trees withered [at the peak of the worst heat wave] in early August and fell to the ground “as if it had been in late autumn.” Cattle breeding, water power production (water mills) and water-based transportation suffered in particular. Countless domestic animals died from thirst, hunger or heat-stroke. Grain and wine harvests, both being heat and drought-resistant crops, were abundant, but the collapse of water power for mills led to skyrocketing prices for flour and bread… Navigation became difficult or impossible even on major rivers… The outstanding persistence and severity of heat and drought is further documented by a continent-wide outbreak of devastating wildfires in summer-wet Europe that is unique within the last 500 years... Likewise, town fires in Germany were more frequent in 1540 than in any other peace-time year since AD 1000…

Data can be found e.g. in this paper:

The diagram on the left relates to percentage deviation from the 1961-1990 average rainfall. The diagram on the right shows the extent of the drought.

Mask pushback

Further to this post…

…the campaign group Smile Free have teamed up with Together to create this tool to oppose calls for masks:

It takes literally a minute to use. I adapted the wording as suggested, and sent a somewhat shorter version. I guess that ten short messages have more impact than one message ten times as long.

I am reminded that, in the context of the recent flu fearmongering, diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig has published the chapter of her book Expired that explains why masks do not and cannot work and why some people think otherwise:

For those who prefer watching to reading, I recommend this short video:

Spiked

On a related note, and further to this post…

Spiked: A shot in the dark — Clare Craig’s follow-up to Expired — has recently been published:

If Spiked is half as good as Expired, it will be well worth reading.

“Superflu”

Dr Craig has recently pointed out that what the media has dubbed “superflu” is already peaking, and that its main feature is that it has come slightly earlier than other years:

Apparently something similar happened in Australia.

For further context, here is a plot of GP consultations for flu-like illness:

I recommend this article:

Note in particular that:

There is a deeper inconsistency at the heart of current messaging. During Covid, the public was repeatedly told that SARS-CoV-2 was fundamentally different from influenza, and that extraordinary measures were justified precisely because it was not like flu. That claim underpinned lockdowns, mask mandates and school closures. That logic has now quietly flipped.

While “covid measures” — which in any case did more harm than good — were justified on the basis that covid was not like flu, the same measures are now being pushed in response to flu!

As to flu vaccination, it is surely reasonable to ask to what extent flu vaccines actually cause flu. Vaccine-derived polio is no secret…

And neither is the fact that, for the covid injections…

The higher the number of vaccines previously received, the higher the risk of contracting COVID-19

When I write to the local vaccination team asking for evidence that flu vaccines do more good than harm, I get no reply…

I somehow doubt they would send me this preprint, even if it were peer-reviewed…

…but the study was received positively by the various scientists quoted here:

Studies aside, the fact is that, according this article in The Times, “the NHS has a vaccine problem: staff don’t want the jab”:

New data shows the number of NHS staff getting the seasonal flu vaccine over winter has crashed to 37.5% — its lowest level in almost 15 years

It would be interesting to hear more from the 62.5% of frontline staff not getting the seasonal flu vaccine…

Abortion arrest

Further to this post…

I was shocked to see this:

The story even made it into the mainstream media:

I am reminded of this Christian Today article from last year, which is well worth the time:

Vax trial testimony

Further to posts such as these…

…lest we forget, four years ago this week, this sort of article was appearing in the UK press:

The story has of course moved on since then…

…albeit as a classic limited hangout:

Some of the most striking recent testimony I have seen comes from Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, an anaesthetist and peri-operative doctor, speaking at the Australian Senate Excess Deaths Enquiry:

So [in relation to the] statement that none of the deaths in the Pfizer trial were due to the vaccine, I went back and re-analysed the data. For this trial, there were actually more deaths in the vaccinated arm… 21… compared to the placebo [which had] 17. Of the [21] deaths in the vaccinated arm, only three… had autopsies. But… 10 of the 21 deaths were… sudden adult death… people who died whilst they were in the laundry… people who had a cardiac arrest when they were walking… people who never woke up from their sleep… people [where] their neighbours called and said, “There’s a smell in this apartment next door… you need to go and check this…” There was a sudden adult death signal… in the vaccinated deaths. Of [those] 10 [deaths] there were only two autopsies [and] only one result is available. That’s the sudden cardiac death. The other autopsy report was the gentleman who was found in the laundry by his mother. That result is still not available… How do you say something can’t be due to the vaccine if the autopsy result is pending? And for the other eight sudden adult deaths, there were no autopsies… I think it’s really critical that people understand this. I can understand [that] if there’s a period of illness that’s documented in hospital, there’s no autopsy. But for people who die suddenly… people who were well enough to sign up for a clinical trial… and they die suddenly, and there’s no autopsy... I have repeatedly asked the TGA [Therapeutic Goods Administration] for their evidentiary basis for the statement that none of the deaths were due to the vaccine… I haven’t had a reply.

I am reminded of this post discussing some of what happened in Australia during the covid era:

And this one describing how church leaders pushed these unsafe and defective medical products:

For anyone wanting a deep dive on the vax trial fraud, the two articles below are among the best I am aware of:

This from medical whistleblower Arkmedic:

And this from OpenVAET and co:

The summary featured in this post — which is a strong contender for the most comprehensive discussion of the known medical issues — provides an accessible overview:

Staying sceptical

Further to this post on artificial intelligence…

…I was recently reminded to stay sceptical when I saw this:

The is an AI generated video, the torso and hands of the toddler in the back are placed in opposite directions and the leg faces a third direction in an an impossible pose

And further to articles such as these…

…recent media reports have reminded me of this post…

…which I subtitled Nine things to look for whenever an unusually high-profile media story breaks.

I am now inclined to ask basic questions about the truthfulness of any unusually high-profile media story that has at least some of the following features: Strong emotions are evoked

There is widespread mainstream media coverage

Responses to the story are amplified by large social media accounts and/or bots

An “official conspiracy theory” is being discussed openly in the media

Those asking reasonable questions that point away from the official narrative and/or the official conspiracy theory are attacked and/or censored

Basic human freedoms are eroded, including the right to free speech

There is a transfer of wealth and/or power from the poor to the rich

Society ultimately becomes more divided and polarised

The timing is particularly convenient for the powers that be in terms of providing a distraction from other things that are going on

I noted with interest this advice from Nick Hudson of PANDA (author of 20 (covid) Lies):

The null hypothesis is that any such event is staged by the intel community, and that the politicians are lying about and using it to promote a latent agenda. The onus of proof is on them, and they will seldom if ever satisfy it.

It is worth bearing in mind that if an event were being staged, it would hardly be surprising if associated AI-generated fake videos of the event were released with a view to sowing confusion and discrediting people asking reasonable questions.

Can’t stop Christ…

Finally, further to this post featuring some new words to old tune that I wrote several years ago…

…I have been revisiting tracks from my previous December playlists.

It’s hard to believe it’s five years since Can’t Stop Christmas:

I like the reference to 1984 around 2:59, and the video is something to behold.

I also quite like the car display when the track is playing…

I will finish with a couple of my favourite seasonal tracks from recent years…

When The Thames Froze (from Funny Looking Angels), which resonates with me on several levels, particularly in the context of recent years:

And this fine Christmas Medley from movie soundtrack masters Two Steps From Hell:

