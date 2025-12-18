Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I grew up in the north-west of England, only a few miles from the coast. Like many youngsters, in winter months I was often disappointed when — as so often happens in coastal regions — an eagerly anticipated dusting of snow literally melted away as the precipitation turned to sleet and then to rain.

And so I suppose the child in me might have had mixed feelings on reading, in The Guardian in 2004, that “Britain will be ‘Siberian’ in less than 20 years”.

I am reminded of this Radio Times cover from 1974:

Here is a close-up:

It would appear that the received wisdom in the 1970s was that, two centuries or so after the Industrial Revolution began, and following unprecedented consumption of coal, oil and gas…

…we were heading for an ice age.

And that notion of a cold future was a new idea or a flash in the pan. Around a decade earlier, The Guardian had published this piece by John Maddox (later the editor of Nature for many years):

A couple of generations on, and more than twenty years after the “Britain will be ‘Siberian’” article, The Guardian is still pushing climate disaster narratives of one kind or another:

But maybe climate fearmongering is going out of fashion.

While plenty of news outlets covered “global boiling” in the summer of 2023, this recent National Emergency Briefing on the climate and nature crisis featuring well-known BBC presenter Chris Packham…

…got very little coverage. Even on the BBC.

An article on “Turner’s ‘potential neurodiversity’” is the only recent hit from a search for “Chris Packham” on the BBC news website:

And a search for “Climate” also drew a blank:

As investigative journalist Andy Worthington noted:

Only the Guardian, out of the whole of the UK’s mainstream media, reported on a National Emergency Climate Briefing for MPs and peers in Westminster Hall yesterday. Apparently the collapse of civilization isn’t very newsworthy.

Here is the Guardian article:

Apparently only two media outlets even posted a video of the event — the Mirror and, curiously, GB News.

I wonder if Matt Ridley is correct?

As to the bigger picture, I am reminded of this post featuring Dr Mike Yeadon, Pfizer’s former Chief Scientific Officer for Allergy and Respiratory Diseases:

What he says about climate and the big picture is no less interesting that what he says about the covid era:

So, big picture… what happened? I think, from the research I’ve done, and of course I’m an expert in research and development not in politics… I believe that very wealthy people, the kind of people who run foundations with names, have planned (as have their antecedents for a couple of generations) to take over the world, to remove the freedoms of ordinary people like us that they regard as “useless eaters”. They don’t want us around anymore. And their intention is to strip us of our freedoms by persuading us that there are very frightening events occurring in the world, and we need them to lead us to safety. There are documents you can find from a group called the Club of Rome who, in the late 1960s, were commissioned by some of these people who run these named global foundations that have hundreds of billions of pounds of worth…

I recommend listening to this podcast from 2:28:50 — and particularly from 2:31:10 where Robin Monotti — who comes from Rome — talks about the Club of Rome (transcript of short extract below):

There’s people that I grew up with who would have had and heard some of these conversations… of the Club of Rome. Not directly, but indirectly… second- or third-hand… being discussed at home. Like: “There’s too many people on the planet… too many poor people. I don’t like looking at them on the street. There’s too many people in Rome when I go to the Vatican museums. I don’t like to see all these people who look ugly because they’re lower class. And they don’t look after themselves. I’m rich and I live in a castle…” And this was a group of basically globalist people. So, at the heart of a lot of this was… basically a kind of contempt of [a] very privileged oligarchic industrial group — a banking group as well — on normal people, poor people, who don’t dress in the same expensive clothes, don’t have the same kind of look as they do. And this is what led to The Limits to Growth… which was a scientific justification for the reduction of population.

A freely available online Internet Archive copy of The Limits to Growth can be found here:

Back to Yeadon…

[The Club of Rome] were asked to come up with scenarios that would produce challenges to countries that couldn’t be solved by countries on their own, so they would have to look outwards and upwards to supranational solutions. And guess what the two things they came up with [are]: pandemics of infectious disease... and… climate change crises. I’ve done enough research now, ladies and gentlemen. I’ve spoken to people who have spent as long in climate and atmospheric research as I have in pharmaceutical R&D. And they have explained to me — and I understand very well — that all of this nonsense about carbon dioxide, global boiling, Net Zero, it’s all a complete scam from the same people who brought you the covid scam and the dangerous injections…

Maybe those who control the media have realised that plenty of people have at least begun to see the climate scam for what it is.

If you haven’t seen it, I recommend this interview from a couple of years ago featuring Nick Hudson of PANDA, and particularly the section from 4:10 to 6:22 (transcript below):

Q. Do you think there is a parallel between covid and climate? Yes, let’s take a step back. The general rule of thumb, that I believe everybody should adopt, is that if any problem is being presented as a global crisis, then it is a scam. And the pattern that we are confronted with is really the fabrication of global crises. The presentation either of non-existent problems or small local problems as being general global crises. That fabrication, followed by the assertion that the only solutions that are permissible are global ones that require a global authority, global control. That is the general pattern that we are up against. The covid policy response was one of those. Look at what happened to countries like Sweden or Tanzania who tried to push back against… the new orthodoxy. The climate crisis, or climate change crisis, is another example, where we are told that the biggest threat to the world is this molecule CO2, and that an increase in the level of this molecule will cause an increase in temperature, and that that temperature increase will be bad for us, and that the only thing that we can do is consume fewer fossil fuels and less energy. That is fitting the pattern exactly. The other things you can observe… Instead of presenting science as an ongoing evolving activity, it is presented in terms of static knowledge, consensus. And you see the cancellation and censorship of dissident voices rather than engagement with them. These patterns are proof of a scam. That is what people need to understand. Whenever something is presented as “the science”, as a consensus, it is a scam. You do not have to go and get engaged with in all of the minutiae of the scientific principles and the models and the measurements at all. You can know with absolute certainty that you are dealing with a scam when dissent is suppressed.

