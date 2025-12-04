Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I wrote this recent article…

…to provide some context for this one.

The important part in relation to what follows here is that:

there is a strong case to be made that the widespread use of neurotoxic pesticides, particularly lead arsenate and DDT, damaged the nervous systems of children, creating paralysis.

that paralysis was misattributed to poliovirus, the virus causing polio

And it was in that context that the 1950s polio vaccines were introduced.

Polio vaccines

An inactivated injectable polio vaccine (IPV), developed by Jonas Salk, arrived in the mid-1950s, followed by an attenuated live oral polio vaccine, developed by Albert Sabin, which was first used commercially in 1961.

But there were problems.

According to this article in the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine in 2005…

…which was published at a time when such journals were rather less corruptible (and corrupted) than they are today:

In April 1955 more than 200 000 children in five Western and mid-Western USA states received a polio vaccine in which the process of inactivating the live virus proved to be defective. Within days there were reports of paralysis and within a month the first mass vaccination programme against polio had to be abandoned. Subsequent investigations revealed that the vaccine, manufactured by the California-based family firm of Cutter Laboratories, had caused 40 000 cases of polio, leaving 200 children with varying degrees of paralysis and killing 10.

As the title of the article indicates, what happened in 1955 has become known as the Cutter Incident. It was sobering reminder of what can happen when vaccines are produced in a hurry.

SV40

But that was not the only problem. According to this well-referenced article from the SV40 Cancer Foundation, a substantial proportion of the vaccines — 10-30% — contained live Simian Virus 40 (SV40) — the 40th simian virus found in monkey kidney cells which had been used in the production of the vaccines.

In 1962, US virologist and epidemiologist Dr Bernice Eddy published her findings in the journal produced by the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology. She wrote:

There is now an impressive list of oncogenic (cancer causing) viruses — the rabbit papilloma, polyoma, Rous sarcoma, the leukemia viruses… It has been known for a number of years that monkeys harbor latent viruses… The (SV40) virus was injected at once into 13 newborn hamsters and 10 newborn mice. Subcutaneous neoplasms indistinguishable from those induced by the rhesus monkey kidney extracts developed in 11 of the 13 hamsters between 156 and 380 days…

Dr Bernice Eddy

The SV40 Cancer Foundation goes on to say that:

Subsequent studies performed in the early 1960s demonstrated that SV40 caused brain tumors in animals and that SV40 could transform or turn cancerous normal human tissue in vitro. A disturbing experiment performed during this era also suggested that SV40 could cause human cancers in man in vivo. In 1964, Fred Jensen and his colleagues took tissue from patients who were terminally ill with cancer. They exposed the tissue to SV40 and then after it was transformed, they implanted the tissue back into the patient. These implants grew into tumors in their human hosts. This suggested the possibility that SV40 could cause cancers in man.

As it happens, my mother was born at such a time that if, as I suspect is likely, she had had a polio vaccine, she might well have been exposed to SV40 contamination.

What I do know for sure is that she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in her late 40s, and died seven years later, a year before her first grandchild was born. And she was told that the tumour had probably been growing slowly in her brain for many years.

Despite a 1960 scientific publication confirming SV40 contamination in polio vaccines, and Bernice Eddy’s 1962 publication linking SV40 to cancer…

The tainted vaccines continued to be administered until 1963 when they were all used and replaced by allegedly SV40-free vaccines…

Covid vaccines

And now, almost 60 years later, we have the covid vaccines…

Covid vaccines and SV40

I am reminded of this post…

…featuring a roundtable discussion from earlier this year, and particularly these comments from diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig:

[Clare Craig] SV40 is from this [simian] virus, and this virus has a protein, which we know is cancer causing. That sequence for that protein was not in any of the vaccines. What was in the vaccine was what’s called the SV40 promoter. So that’s a bit of a sequence that says, “Make me.” So it’s referring to making that protein, but it wasn’t the protein itself... Now that promoter shouldn’t have been in the vaccine. And the sequence that was the Pfizer vaccine… they submitted a sequence to the European medical regulator saying, “This is what the vaccine looks like.” And with these sequences, you can put them through a computer machine, and it will look at different parts of it and label them up saying, “Well, this bit does that, this bit does that, this bit does the other.” And the SV40 promoter would have been labelled up when they did that. But somebody edited it out, and they gave the European Medical Agency… a map of what was in that sequence with the SV40 edited out. But they also gave them the full sequence data so they can say they disclosed it, but they didn’t really disclose it. And that SV40 promoter shouldn’t have been there. It had no purpose being there, because there were other promoters that said “make me” about the spike protein. And another promoter that said “make me” about an antibiotic, which was… another step in the manufacturing because it’s made in a bacterial vat. So yes, the SV40 sequence should not have been there, wasn’t declared to the regulator, and any bit of DNA that says “make me” has a potential — hypothetically — of causing cancer. Because cancer is when you have unregulated growth of a cell. And if you have a bit of sequence that ends up inside your cell, that ends up saying “make me” about something that makes your cell grow… that’s a cancer risk.

More information can be found in e.g. this article:

And while Pharma-funded “fact checkers” like Full Fact put out articles like this one…

…BioNTech (the manufacturers of the “Pfizer vaccine”) have filed with the European Medicines Agency acknowledging the SV40 sequence elements:

It’s also worth remembering how Full Fact claimed that “covid-19 vaccines are very effective”, that “the covid vaccines saved many lives” and that “catching covid-19 is not less risky than vaccination”…

Covid vaccines and “turbo” cancer

According to UK colorectal cancer surgeon T James Royle, the “SV40 tumour promotor” is but one of many potential mechanisms of mRNA injections inducing “turbo” cancers:

Covid vaccines, cancer and the bigger picture

This recent article from breast cancer specialist Professor Charlotte Kuperwasser outlines the current situation:

It begins (emphasis added):

I’m going to touch on a highly controversial subject, one that has become the third rail among cancer biologists and the broader medical community: the possible link between Covid-19 vaccination and cancer. Because my laboratory’s mission is centered on cancer prevention, I cannot in good conscience ignore the elephant in the room. As my colleague, internationally renowned cancer biologist Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, and I articulated in the September ACIP meeting on Covid vaccines, nearly 50 publications have reported a temporal association between Covid-19 mRNA vaccination and the onset of cancer. Epidemiological studies (one from Italy and one from South Korea) have also described increased cancer incidence among Covid-vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated groups (albeit with caveats). These reports are mounting and it’s time we acknowledge that something meaningful may be occurring rather than dismissing them outright; this latter response seems to be the dominant reaction in academia, the media, and by our regulatory agencies…

The cancer industry

Finally, here is some big picture context…

The global cancer industry

The global cancer industry is currently worth around $270 billion, which is roughly the GDP of countries like Hungary and Nigeria. And the figure is forecast to double by 2034:

This 2022 chart shows the relative sizes of the largest markets for the drugs that make the most money for pharma companies:

Oncology — the branch of medicine relating to the study, diagnosis and treatment of cancer — was projected to be by far the largest by 2026.

Recent AstraZeneca acquisitions

In 2022 AstraZeneca spent $320 million acquiring Neogene, a company focused on “discovering, developing and producing next-generation T-cell receptor therapies (TCR-Ts) that provide a new cell therapy approach for fighting cancer”:

2023 saw the company’s $1.2 billion acquisition of Gracell, “a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, furthering the AstraZeneca cell therapy ambition”:

And last year there was the completion of the $2.4 billion acquisition of Fusion Pharmaceuticals, marking “a major step forward in AstraZeneca delivering on its ambition to transform cancer treatment and outcomes for patients by replacing traditional regimens like chemotherapy and radiotherapy with more targeted treatments”:

But AstraZeneca’s multibillion dollar activity in the market for cancer treatments is dwarfed by Pfizer’s…

Recent Pfizer acquisitions

In 2019, Pfizer acquired Array Biopharma for $10.64 billion, giving access to “approved drugs for skin cancer and target cancer medicines” in development:

That was followed by the 2021 acquisition of Trillium Therapeutics — “a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer” — for $2.22 billion:

And then in 2023 Pfizer acquired Seagen, “a global biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes transformative cancer medicines”, for $43 billion (roughly the GDP of countries like Estonia and Paraguay):

The acquisition “further establishes Pfizer as a leading oncology company poised to accelerate the next generation of breakthrough treatments for people with cancer”.

Hmm…

I leave you with a couple of AstraZeneca and Pfizer’s recent slogans…

…and the invitation to join some dots…

"By your [ pharmakeia ] all the nations were led astray" (Revelation 18:23b)

