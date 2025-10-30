Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Climate data deleted

Further to previous climate posts such as this one…

…and others here, it transpires that the UK’s Met Office has been deleting historic temperature data:

Also from the above:

Meanwhile, the Met Office continues to invent data for about 100 non-existent stations that are used to provide ‘location-specific’ long-term average temperature data. Political pressure is mounting for the Met Office to make a full public statement about its temperature gathering operation — a public statement that addresses the many criticisms of fabrication now widespread on social media… [and the question] “How would any reasonable observer know that the data were not real and simply ‘made up’ by a Government agency?”

And to think I used to regard the Met Office as a trustworthy independent scientific institution…

Folic acid in flour

Further to this post re informed consent…

…it transpires that the UK government is scheduled to mandate the addition of synthetic folic acid (which is different to natural folates) to flour.

I am reminded of the notion of irregular verbs:

I fortify…

You add…

He adulterates…

For context, this is what the NHS says about who can and cannot take folic acid:

And here is a short video explanation:

In December 2026, the UK government will mandate the addition of a synthetic chemical to your flour… a compound that could accelerate cancer. Now, they call it folic acid… sounds healthy, right? But folic acid isn’t natural. It’s synthetic. It’s made in a lab. It’s not found in nature. And soon it’s going to be in every loaf, pizza base, and pastry you eat. Even the organic ones. This isn’t a vitamin program. It’s mass medication without consent. They say it’s to prevent birth defects. But, in reality, this policy forces everyone to consume a synthetic compound that can cause serious harm to vulnerable groups. It removes individual choice and it exposes millions to unnecessary risks. So why is it so dangerous? Well, because folic acid isn’t harmless. It’s a biochemical agent that promotes rapid cell division and growth. Now, that’s useful in pregnancy and deficiency. But in cancer, where cells divide uncontrollably, it can fuel tumour growth and undermine treatment. Even the NHS warns that people with cancer should avoid folic acid unless prescribed. Yet under this policy, there’d be no choice. People with heart stents, kidney disease, B12 deficiency, and folic acid allergies are also at risk. But they’re going to be forced to consume [folic acid] daily, through the food system. And synthetic folic acid can mask vitamin B12 deficiency, leading to irreversible nerve damage that can go undetected for years. Is anybody even going to be warned about any of this? I hadn’t heard about it… Flour is in everything: breads, cakes, sauces, pastas, pastries. Avoidance is going to be almost impossible. So when the government says the benefits outweigh the risks, ask yourself: Whose risks? Whose consent? Are the benefits even significant? According to the government themselves, at best this will help avoid around 200 neural tube defects each year. And that’s only 20% of the annual UK total. It’s so vague, isn’t it… “will help”… “around”… It’s like a guestimate. Is this really the best solution… targeting the whole population instead of just pregnant women…? Public health should never mean sacrificing one group to protect another. This is forced medication through food. If they can mandate folic acid, what’s next? Today, it’s a vitamin. Tomorrow, something else. All justified for the public benefit… for the “greater good”. When government control replaces informed choice, your body becomes the testing ground for pharmaceutical agendas. This isn’t about nutrition. It’s about precedent. Once medication is delivered through food, where treatment becomes mandatory, your autonomy disappears. Ask yourself: If they can drug your daily bread, what can’t they do next?

A longer discussion can be found e.g. here:

As far as I know, there is no good evidence that adding folic acid will do more good than harm in the long-term. But evidence-based science seems to be distinctly out of fashion.

Pizza Hut

Not unrelated to the subject of flour, and further to this post…

…and reports such as this one a couple of years ago…

…I was interested to read that 68 Pizza Hut restaurants in the UK are scheduled to close:

If I want to eat pizza at a restaurant these days, I tend to seek out an independent restaurant, and certainly try to avoid anywhere that doesn’t take cash. It is thus more than 10 years since I last ate at Pizza Hut, but my enduring memory of the chain is an evening out with friends in the 90s. As I recall, we arrived hungry for an all-you-can-eat weekday evening deal, but were told that only one of the ovens was working. Undeterred, we sat in the corner of the restaurant for most of the evening, with each person receiving a slice of pizza every 20-30 minutes or so, before leaving feeling fairly full several hours later.

I didn’t see any mention of cash as such in the above article, but I did like the top-rated comment:

On a more serious note, here is a reminder from Robert F Kennedy Jr of what the abolition of cash —and the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) — could enable:

They are putting in place all of these technological mechanisms for control we’ve never seen before. It’s been the ambition of every totalitarian state from the beginning of mankind to control every aspect of behavior, of conduct, of thought, and to obliterate dissent. None of them have been able to do it. They didn’t have the technological capacity. Today, the mechanisms are being put in place that will make it so none of us can run, and none of us can hide. Within five years, we’re going to see 415,000 low-orbit satellites… Bill Gates says his 65,000 satellites alone will be able to look at every square inch of the planet 24 hours a day… [Also] digital currency that will allow them to punish us from a distance and cut off our food supply. Every right that you have is transformed into a privileged contingent upon your obedience to arbitrary government diktats. It will make you a slave. And what do we do about this? What do we do? We resist. I’m going to tell you three rules that you all need to know and memorize: — Number one, every power that government takes from us… it will never relinquish voluntarily. —Number two, every power they take from us they will ultimately abuse to the maximum extent possible. —Number three, nobody in the history of the planet has ever complied their way out of totalitarian control. Every capitulation is a signal to the oppressors to impose new forms of torment or torture or compliance or obedience. Every time you comply, you get weaker. Bullies cannot be appeased. It just encourages them to new forms of torture and torment. Every time you say yes, you’re getting pushed back to a weaker position. That’s why we need to resist today.

And if anyone needs more convincing, here is a 2020 clip featuring Agustín Carstens, the General Manager for the Bank for International Settlements which serves as a bank for central banks:

Transcript (emphasis added):

For… CBDC in particular for general use, we tend to establish the equivalence with cash, and there is a huge difference there. For example in cash, we don’t know for example who is using a hundred dollar bill today; we don’t know who is using a one thousand peso bill today. A key difference with a CBDC is that the central bank will have absolute control on the rules and regulations that will determine the use of that expression of central bank liability. And also, we will have the technology to enforce that. Those two issues are extremely important, and that makes a huge difference with respect to what cash is.

Digital ID film

Which reminds me that, further to this post re Agenda 2030…

…this 14-minute documentary is well worth watching/sharing:

There’s a coordinated global policy push for digital IDs. One of the main reasons for this coordinated global push to develop digital IDs is because it’s deemed essential to the Sustainable Development Agenda… Agenda 2030…

Vaccines

On the subject of vaccines…

Flu vaccines for pregnant women

Further to this post on credentialism featuring US civil rights lawyer Aaron Siri…

…here is Siri with news of an FOIA in relation to flu vaccines for pregnant women:

[Siri] Clinical trials are what we rely upon to find out whether a product safe and effective. And once there’s a clinical trial that’s what the FDA would rely upon to then license it for that particular use. And so to have a vaccine licence for pregnant women, you’d need to have a clinical trial with pregnant women. You’d want to know whether it’s safe and effective before promoting it to that demographic… So we FOIA-ed the FDA a simple request: “Please provide all the clinical trials relied upon to license the flu shot for pregnant women” I distinctly remember the phone call with with the representative from the FDA who got on the phone with me and tried to say, “We’ll just give you all the clinical trials that were used to license a flu shot.” And I said: “Thank you very much. But my client — ICAN — is not requesting all the clinical trials… just those relied upon to license the flu shot for pregnant women. That’s it.” Weeks, months passed… never got anything. So we decided, “Okay… time to go to court.” We went to federal court… we sued them, and they finally admitted: “That’s right. We don’t have any clinical trials.” Because you know what? It’s never been licensed for pregnant women… When you see a flyer promoting a flu shot for pregnant women… does it say the company’s name on it? No? Why? Because that’s an off-label use. It’s not a licensed use. If a pharmaceutical company promoted a flu shot for pregnant women, that would be illegal… because it’s not an approved use by the FDA. Hence it’s an off-label use. Hence if a pharmaceutical company were to do that they would be violating federal law. So who does all the promoting for [the] flu shot for pregnant women? Interviewer: The CDC [the United States government public health agency] Siri: Exactly

HPV

For anyone interested in carefully considered thoughts on HPV vaccination, I recommend this series of three posts:

The above article links to parts 1 and 2.

NHS uptake

And here, c/o UK colorectal cancer surgeon T James Royle, is more evidence of one of the most compelling indicators of how things are — the level of vaccine uptake by healthcare workers (HCWs) last winter:

Influenza vaccine — less than 50% in most NHS trusts:

Covid vaccine — less than 30% in most NHS trusts:

Word is spreading. I wonder what uptake will be like in 2026…

I am reminded of a comment from former hedge fund manager Ed Dowd, who I first featured here…

…along the lines of:

How does a company lose 90% of it’s value? First it falls 80%; and then 50%.

Determinants of autism

Which reminds me…

Following this post from 18 months ago, in which I described aspects of my own journey in relation to vaccines…

…and further to the discussion on autism and vaccines here in this post…

…and here in this post…

I was interested to see this recent report:

For context, Peter McCullough, one of America’s most cited cardiologists, was one of the most prominent doctors speaking up in 2021 in relation to covid vaccine harms. He was one of multiple credible doctors and scientists being censored, and I featured him here in the 20 covid-related questions that I put together at that time:

These days, the McCullough Foundation is “fighting for medical freedom through scientific data and analysis”:

Here is the report’s conclusion, which is consistent with a lot of other evidence that I have seen (emphasis added):

The totality of evidence supports a multifactorial model of ASD in which genetic predisposition, neuroimmune biology, environmental toxicants, perinatal stressors, and iatrogenic exposures converge to produce the phenotype of a post-encephalitic state. Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for ASD, supported by convergent mechanistic, clinical, and epidemiologic findings, and characterized by intensified use, the clustering of multiple doses during critical neurodevelopmental windows, and the lack of research on the cumulative safety of the full pediatric schedule. As ASD prevalence continues to rise at an unprecedented pace, clarifying the risks associated with cumulative vaccine dosing and timing remains an urgent public health priority.

A short and readable summary can be found here c/o Joel Smalley, who was one of the key dissident voices in the UK (and beyond) during the covid era:

I am reminded of this article:

Growing awareness re covid protocols

US poll re hospital covid deaths

Further to this post from June 2024…

…which featured from a Rasmussen poll opinion poll which showed that “nearly 1-in-5 say that someone they know died from a covid vaccine”…

I was interested to see this from last month…

And, more recently, this:

…which shows that:

Nearly a third of Americans say someone they know died while being treated for covid-19, and many think hospital treatment protocols may have been a factor in those deaths.

Here is a summary from Rasmussen Reports Lead Pollster Mark Mitchell:

[We asked] 1,400 Americans: “Has somebody you know personally died from covid-19 while being treated in a hospital? 32% of America says Yes, 58% say No. And then [we] asked of those people [saying Yes]: “How likely is it that hospital treatment protocols for covid-19 contributed to their deaths?” 30% [said] Very likely, another 17% Somewhat [likely], for a combined total of 47%… And only 14% say Not at all likely… only 36% [in total] say Not likely [i.e. answered Not very likely or Not at all likely]. So it’s +11… [47 minus 36], so it’s most people… most people who have an opinion on why that person died. It would be a majority if you removed the Not sures [17%].

And there’s a bipartisan signal. 34% of Democrats think it’s likely, but 58% of Republicans and 52% of Independents; only 33% of Independents say No. So this is pretty solid. People are like, “Yeah, there’s reasons to question this stuff.” And… women under 40 are overwhelmingly more likely to say this: 56% Very likely, 30% Somewhat [likely]… the age signal is also incredible. Of the 65 and older, only 21% say Very likely, another 14% Somewhat [likely], so that’s 35%. But look at the 18-29s: 56%… [including] 31% Very likely… a really stunning signal… almost 2:1 among 18-29s. So that also shows that, “Listen, Establishment, you’re not going to be able to run away from the internet.” These people are asking hard questions about literally everything. And I think that we are not hitting this idea of accountability hard enough, because… I’m telling you… I try and stay rooted in this sort of Zoomer online culture… more so than I think most people… And what’s being talked about isn’t like, “Oh, isn’t it great? Republicans are giving us everything [we] voted for.” It’s like, “No, why isn’t this system burning down fast enough?” That, I think, accurately captures what I see anecdotally on the internet.

As with so many things, it looks as though the US is ahead of the UK. Though it is clearly the case that, in the UK, before the covid protocols were introduced, the number of recorded deaths in the UK was at or below normal levels.

Developments in Australia

It also appears that there is growing awareness in Australia.

Further to this post featuring the UK regulator (the MHRA) which takes most of its funding from the industry it regulates…

…and this article featuring Australia’s David Declaration…

…I was interested to hear this from an Australian local government representative at a recent Make Europe Healthy Again meeting:

Twelve months ago, my local government in Port Headland, Western Australia, moved and passed a motion demanding the Prime Minister, the state leaders and health ministers across the country validate what is now verified science… and we demanded a suspension of the mRNA injections [on the basis] that Australians’ mRNA COVID injections are dangerously contaminated with foreign DNA contaminations and foreign DNA fragments. Now, this Australian local government action has now been successfully followed and replicated in towns and cities all across Australia. We’ve also had over 200 million views on social media of our council meeting. This puts some serious pressure on the Australian TGA, which is Australia’s drug regulation body akin to Europe’s EMA or the FDA in the USA. For those of you who don’t know, the Australian drug regulator, the TGA, receives around about 95% of its funding from Big Pharma. It’s like regulatory capture on steroids. To make matters worse, the unelected bureaucrats who approve or deny applications for new drugs or medical interventions have no legislative requirement to declare any conflicts of interest. So when over 90% of the TGA’s budget is supported by industry it regulates and when the conflicts of interest of those marketing drug approval decisions is hidden, is it any wonder in the West that we’ve lost our faith in our health institutions? Only in Australia could a regulator funded by the industry it regulates still call itself impartial with a straight face. I tell you this story to point out the inherent risks that we all face in speaking truth to power. Last month my entire local government in Australia was sacked and dissolved and we had our elections cancelled. Why? Because, as a tier of Australian government, we dared to ask uncomfortable questions that embarrassed the Australian federal government and their cosy relationship with Big Pharma. In the plaza outside this building today we all saw the enormous sign that states: European Parliament — democracy in action. Now if we had such a sign in Australia it would probably say something like: Australian Parliament — democracy on life support.

The corruption runs deep, not least among politicians. The chart below features documented donations to UK Health Secretary — and Fabian — Wes Streeting:

The information that I found on UK government websites seems consistent with the above.

I am reminded of the comments I made here in the context of the Online Safety Act:

I wonder what would happen if we paid our representatives in Parliament more — a lot more — and prohibited them from receiving income from other sources. And if there were strict sanctions, such as an immediate suspension from Parliament and a subsequent by-election (at the very least), for those in breach of such a ban. It might also help if all candidates standing for election had to declare openly their financial conflicts of interest along with membership of all clubs and societies.

How else can we attract talented people into Parliament and ensure that they are there to serve the people they represent and not corporate interests?

Labour’s 1964 manifesto

On the subject of Fabians, further to this post…

…and the recent news of the election of longstanding Fabian Society member Lucy Powell as the UK Labour Party’s Deputy Leader…

An FoI request from Lewis Brackpool has revealed that:

…the Fabian Society has booked 70 official rooms inside Parliament since 2015, alongside a sponsored event in the Attlee Suite (Portcullis House) in November 2024. The dataset reveals: — Events titled “Fabian Society,” “Young Fabians,” and “Fabian Welfare” hosted inside Commons committee rooms and Portcullis House. — Hosted by MPs including Rachel Reeves, Seema Malhotra, and John Woodcock, among others.

And stepping back, I am reminded that the 1964 Labour Party Election Manifesto states that:

For us world government is the final objective — and the United Nations the chosen instrument by which the world can move away from the anarchy of power politics towards the creation of a genuine world community and the rule of law.

I wonder if that objective has ever gone away.

The manifesto can also be found here.

Technocrats

The notion of world government reminds me of the covid era, and particularly this post in relation to Lithuania…

…and something I remembered when putting together that article.

A few years ago, I saw this image circulating…

…with the claim that the top image shows…

Angela Merkel, German Chancellor from 2005-2021

Theresa May, UK Prime Minister from 2016-2019

Dalia Grybauskaitė, President of Lithuania from 2009-2019

…together as teenagers.

Various fact-checking websites, including Full Fact, deny the above. But Full Fact went on to claim that “covid-19 vaccines are very effective”, that “the covid vaccines saved many lives” and that “catching covid-19 is not less risky than vaccination”. And I wonder how many people still think that those statements are full of fact…

For what it’s worth, I am less than convinced about likeness of the teenage Theresa May. But it does seem undeniable that those three women have one particular trait in common:

Merkel is described here as “first and foremost a technocrat”

May was “thought so technocratic that she was often depicted as a robot”

Grybauskaitė has been described by a Lithuanian political commentator as “first and foremost a good technocrat and manager”

And I can’t help wondering how things might have turned out in the UK in the covid era had Theresa May won the 2017 General Election by a landslide, which was expected at the time she called the election:

In the event, May’s “strong and stable” campaign subsequently flopped, and she lost her majority.

China and the WHO

Finally, in the context of recent developments in relation to the Chagos Islands, and further to articles such as this one…

…which seems fittingly difficult to find…

…and also these posts…

I read with interest this recent article from Dr Clare Craig:

By way of a taster, the article begins:

From 2006-2017 including when the WHO changed the definition of ‘pandemic’ and oversaw the swine flu episode, it was under the leadership of Margaret Chan, a Hong Kong born Canadian doctor. She was openly backed by Beijing and after 2006, the WHO began shifting closer to China’s interests. That change in tone set the stage for what followed. China later lobbied hard for the installation of Dr Tedros Ghebreyseus as the first Director General of the WHO with no medical qualification in 2017. With a Dr in front of his name he was trusted even though he had no medical qualification. Aspects to his record that might have reduced trust were not widely shared. Within three months of taking office he announced a strengthened partnership with China. Five months later he appointed Robert Mugabe, the now deceased Zimbabwean tyrant, as a WHO “goodwill ambassador”. That decision made it clear how dramatically the character of the organisation had changed…

And ends:

The idea of pandemics was born in fear and has been used for profit by vested interests. The WHO has become the ultimate wolf in sheep’s clothing, retaining its benign reputation among the public while pursuing an authoritarian agenda. On 4 December 2024, the US House Oversight Committee’s Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic – composed of Republicans and Democrats – voted unanimously to adopt its final report, which stated, The WHO’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic was an abject failure because it caved to pressure from the Chinese Communist Party and placed China’s political interests ahead of its international duties. Further, the WHO’s newest effort to solve the problems exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic – via a ‘Pandemic Treaty’ – may harm the United States. Washington has withdrawn from the WHO, but the pandemic-industrial complex – the bureaucracies, academia, and think-tanks addicted to emergency funding – remains intact. It will be hard to dismantle while politicians without scientific training continue to outsource judgment to scientists whose careers depend on perpetual alarm. If you had read this in 2019, you’d probably have agreed that the calls for expensive and undemocratic pandemic preparedness were political creations born of exaggerated fears of what viruses can do. Do not let five years of propaganda make you think differently now. The machinery for control is now built. Any virus will be the least of our worries.

The rest of the piece is worth reading.

