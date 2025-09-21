Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Soon after I started this Substack, and before I had added “(and everyone else)” to “Dear Church Leaders”, I posted his article in relation to covid and climate and the similarities between them:

I can still remember trying to get the formatting right for this table:

This related update is rather shorter, but, as the title suggests, it has a similar theme, namely pattern recognition.

Watch out that you are not deceived is of course good advice. But it is easier said than done. And it is a principle that is easy to forget about in troubled times. I wish I had given it more attention during the early days of the covid era.

As to its application, I am now inclined to ask basic questions about the truthfulness of any unusually high-profile media story that has at least some of the following features:

Strong emotions are evoked

There is widespread mainstream media coverage

Responses to the story are amplified by large social media accounts and/or bots

An “official conspiracy theory” is being discussed openly discussed in the media

Those asking reasonable questions that point away from the official narrative and/or the official conspiracy theory are attacked and/or censored

Basic human freedoms are eroded, including the right to free speech

There is a transfer of wealth and/or power from the poor to the rich

Society ultimately becomes more divided and polarised

The timing is particularly convenient for the powers that be in terms of providing a distraction from other things that are going on

I am mindful of how, almost a hundred years ago, Edward “father of public relations” Bernays openly acknowledged in his 1928 book Propaganda how those he called “the invisible governors” were manipulating the masses through the media:

And of e.g. Operation Mockingbird in the 1970s:

And of the events of the past five years or so.

I also find it instructive to think about high-profile events prior to 2020.

I am conscious too of these salutary words from 2 Corinthians 11:14-15:

…Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will be what their actions deserve.

