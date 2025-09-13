Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

While I was out this morning gathering sloes — the blackthorn fruit, used to make sloe gin — I was in a somewhat reflective mood. And, not least in the context of posts such as this one…

…I thought it worth pointing out, in case it is not obvious, that it is not difficult to fake an assassination.

If you doubt that, watch e.g. this video…

…which is more than 10 years old…

It’s not a new idea. Here for example is a poster for the 1986 movie F/X with the tagline “Murder by Illusion”:

And so, not least in the context of the Crisis actors post mentioned earlier, and also this recent article…

…I think it wise to reserve judgement on high-profile assassinations reported in the media until I am at least fairly sure that events have actually happened in the way that we are being told.

I am reminded of the wisdom of Solomon:

Ecclesiastes 7:9…

Do not be quickly provoked in your spirit, for anger resides in the lap of fools.

…which was one of the latter chapters of Ecclesiastes on which we fairly recently had sermons at the church that I attend.

And also Proverbs 29:20:

Do you see someone who speaks in haste? There is more hope for a fool than for them.

