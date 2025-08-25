Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Arctic ice and Sydney’s solar panel

Further to these recent posts…

…and particularly this older one…

Arctic sea ice extent is apparently 12% greater than it was on this date five years ago:

Here is the source data for 2020 and 2025:

And further to the Climate context section of the June Updates post…

I noted with interest this post from Craig Kelly, a former Australian Liberal Party MP:

Remember back in 2022 when the Global Warming cult faced embarrassment because Sydney was experiencing its longest run of days with maximum temperatures below 30°C? To avoid further embarrassment to "the cause," someone at the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) strategically placed a solar panel in the perfect position to reflect light and heat back onto the Stevenson Screen (which houses the electronic temperature gauge) at Observatory Hill, where Sydney’s official temperatures are recorded. This was done despite the rulebook for measuring temperatures requiring a 30m x 30m “buffer zone” around the Stevenson Screen to prevent any artificial influences on temperature readings.

Soldiers re 9/11

Further to this post…

…I recently remembered these comments (at 1:06:49) from surgeon-turned-podcaster Doc Ahmad Malik in this discussion with former UK soldier AJ Roberts:

About the time that you [AJ Roberts] joined [the army], I joined too [in the 2000s]. I joined 144 Para... TA Reserve…

Maybe this one…

I was Captain Malik… I kid you not… And I did all my basic stuff… and I was about to then go to Sandhurst for… officer training. I'd been doing this for about a year… or thereabouts. But I was sitting down with the squaddies, and they were like, “Why did you join up?” [And it was] because… my team let me down at the time… I was a Muslim… I’m not Muslim anymore, but at the time I was a Muslim. [And] I was like… “My fracking team let me down… I want to show the world that there are good Muslims around as well, and we’re not all a bunch of terrorists…” I never knew any bad Muslims. I never knew anyone who wanted to blow up anything… The only terrorists I ever saw were on TV… or the movies… we were always the bad guys… So… [I was thinking], “I’m going to show…” And… I felt really patriotic and I felt a sense of duty. And do you know what? I’m going to sign up… I’m a surgeon. I can offer my skills… And all these guys are… sitting around asking me [why I joined up] and I told them, and they all burst out laughing. I was like, “Why are you laughing?” They were like, “Building number seven…?” [And I was thinking], “What’s building number seven?” They were like, “You don’t know what building number seven is?!” I was like, “No.” And they all burst out laughing again. They were like, “Well, you should look into it. It’s not what we were told… it wasn’t a bunch of terrorists.” And at that point I was like, “What the hell?!” And they made it clear to me, “Look, we’re just a mercenary force. We go around doing the bidding of the corporations.” And that was a big, earth-shattering moment for me… really profound. And I think that was the beginning of my awakening…

As noted here in the Two conspiracy theories going mainstream in the US? post linked above, footage of the collapse of Building 7 — a part of the World Trade Centre that was also destroyed on 9/11 — can be seen here on YouTube:

I am reminded of childhood trips to watch the demolition of cooling towers.

Lockdown cost-benefit analysis

Further to posts such as these, discussing the harms that lockdowns caused, particularly to children…

…I noted with interest this recent Freedom of Information request…

It would be interesting to hear what the Treasury means by the phrase “prejudice… the effective conduct of public affairs”.

Here is a summary from independent journalist Lewis Brackpool:

As part of an FOI investigation in collaboration with @Togetherdec, we asked HM Treasury for any internal modelling comparing the economic damage of lockdowns to lives saved. Here’s what they admitted: They do hold this data, internal cost-benefit assessments from 2020–2022 They are withholding it under Section 36(2)(c), claiming disclosure would “prejudice the effective conduct of public affairs” According to the Treasury, these documents are being submitted as evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, and they argue that releasing them now might undermine that process. This is a significant admission. For years, sceptics and campaigners, including Together, asked whether this analysis was ever done. Many feared it was hidden or never conducted. Now we know that it exists, but the public still can’t see it. The Treasury wants us to wait until the Inquiry concludes, which could take years before the evidence that shaped Britain’s most sweeping restrictions is made public. Section 36(2)(c) is a weak exemption, often overturned if the public interest is strong enough. And in this case, the public interest could not be stronger, therefore, we’ve launched an internal review and will continue fighting for full disclosure.

I await developments with interest.

Masking pushback: an opportunity?

Further to these posts…

I was interested to see this article by Dr Gary Sidley, highlighting the prospect of the potential prosecution of a local council that could go a long way towards protecting children in the event of another “pandemic” being declared (emphasis added):

If you are a parent of a child who was harassed (or even harmed) by these policies, you may have the chance to prosecute your local council and — if successful — go a long way to protecting our future youngsters from this cruel restriction.

In brief, what the ‘Declaration of Dumfries’ (DoD) people have accomplished is to force a local council to explicitly admit that they never had the authority to mask children, nor to punish pupils for non-compliance. By doing so, there is now an opening for parents of children who were victims of the unlawful mask impositions during the Covid event to sue their local councils and, by doing so, land a blow that will ensure that those in positions of power within our education system think twice before ever pulling such a stunt on our nation’s children again… The rising number of us who recognise that the generic masking of healthy people does far more harm than good have been increasingly frustrated by the failure of our political elite to openly acknowledge this fact, and to provide the general public with reassurance that this restriction will for ever be condemned to reside in that cupboard labelled, ‘Crazy public health restrictions, never to be repeated’. Unfortunately, this admission has not been forthcoming; it seems that the Government and their ‘experts’ hope we will all forget about this shameful period in our history. But now — thanks to the tenacity of the DoD team — there is a unique opportunity to land a telling blow against the establishment. The explicit recognition by Dumfries & Galloway Council that the imposition of masks onto other people’s children was an illegitimate act now renders every local authority in Scotland (and probably in the rest of the UK) vulnerable to being sued by the victims of this inhuman practice. A legal precedent such as this would go a long way to ensuring that our children are never again bullied into wearing de-humanising masks by headmasters and teachers. If you are a parent of a child who was harassed (or even harmed) by these policies, you may have the chance to prosecute your local council and — if successful — go a long way to protecting our future youngsters from this cruel restriction.

He ends by asking:

Is anyone out there willing to grasp the nettle? Those interested in suing those culpable of muzzling our kids can find further details here, or they can email dod@declarationofdumfries.co.uk to discuss potential options.

The Cartland complainants

Further to this post…

For anyone wanting more detail on David Cartland and misleading media reports — not least from CornwallLive — I recommend this article…

…which has this succinct summary of the complainants against Cartland (as well as plenty more detail on each):

First, we have Dr Teresa Kelly, the obstetrician. She was part of the Vaccine Confidence Project, involved in Team Halo, and awarded £250,000 to run a COVID vaccine trial. She was clearly invested in pushing the vaccine narrative. She also has strong ties to many of the same accounts as Dr Bottley (@swaledalemutton) - the ones known for their pack mentality, bullying, and attempts to silence anyone with a different view on COVID vaccines. Second, there’s celebrity doctor Dr Ranj, who has financial links to AstraZeneca, including a £22,500 payment he failed to disclose to the BBC. His behaviour on social media is also concerning — from the way he sexualises himself publicly, to the time he tweeted that paedophiles should be supported, not punished. And third, there’s Dr Graham Bottley - the viral immunologist and sheep farmer — best known for his aggressive stance against anyone questioning the COVID vaccines. He shows up on nearly every troll account’s follow/follower list. While he claims David harassed him, he’s been the one spreading defamatory lies and encouraging others to pile on and report him.

The author comments:

These complainants aren’t exactly the innocent doctors they make themselves out to be. Meanwhile, David has openly apologised and admitted that at times he responded poorly online. And yes, I agree, there were moments where he probably should’ve tried harder to hold back. But that’s easy to say from the outside looking in. Unless you’ve experienced what he has over the last five years, it’s hard to really understand the toll it would take. David has been insulted non-stop, had edited images of him with penises drawn on his face circulated online, his home and family doxxed, including his kids, and he’s been called every name under the sun. Every single post he puts out is met with a wave of vile, nasty replies. People underestimate what that does to a person. It’s easy to judge how he should’ve handled things, but unless you’ve walked in his shoes, you don’t really know. What’s even more unfair is that the tribunal didn’t take any of this into account, not the harassment, not the mental toll, not even the witness statements submitted in his defence. Mine was one of them, and it wasn’t even considered. That alone shows the process was never going to be fair from the start.

I am reminded of what happened with Merck’s anti-inflammatory drug Vioxx a generation ago…

…and how doctors speaking out were treated:

Vaccination intentions during pregnancy

Further to these posts…

…and this one in which I described my journey from something resembling a vaccine evangelist to a vaccine sceptic…

I noted with interest this article from A Midwestern Doctor:

AMD highlights this recent JAMA article on vaccination intentions during pregnancy and among parents of young children:

(JAMA = Journal of the American Medical Association)

These survey results are particularly striking:

As noted in the snapshot, nulliparous pregnancy = first pregnancy; also, parous pregnancy = second or subsequent pregnancy. It’s obviously not an article aimed at the person in the street.

Only 35-40% of parents/parents-to-be now describe their childhood vaccination intention as “accept all vaccines”. Around 20% of parents “refuse some vaccines”. And around 8% of parents of young children “refuse all vaccines”.

And almost half the parents in their first pregnancy are “undecided”.

QoVAX update

Continuing with the subject of vaccines…

In the context of this post re the proposed destruction of “samples from a study of enormous international significance, that [could] shed light on how the novel covid vaccines impact the immune system”…

This recent letter from the Queensland Minister for Health and Ambulance Services looks like a positive development:

Insider mRNA Vaccines — the movie

Further to this post:

The movie Inside mRNA Vaccines was premiered on 12th August. It can be viewed here:

Those who have been following developments since 2020 may note that those warning about mRNA injections early, when it really mattered — the likes of Prof Sucharit Bhakdi and Dr Mike Yeadon — are nowhere to be seen.

There is a case to be made that this movie is a limited hangout. For example, there is no mention of DNA contamination; or the difference between “Process 1” and “Process 2” batches; or indeed the tens of thousands of excess deaths among working age Americans at the time that mRNA injections were mandated.

But I think the film is nevertheless a potentially useful resource to begin to alert people to what has been going on. It can also be viewed on YouTube here:

A 90-second trailer can be viewed here.

But, as ever, it is important to bear in mind the sort of strategy described in this section of this article:

Problem-Reaction-Solution in action?

Further to this post…

…and this one on the long-established strategy of Problem-Reaction-Solution…

…it is worth thinking carefully about why we are being presented with articles such as the one featured in second half of this post, and also with headlines like these…

…from 15th July, 24th July and 2nd August, and in newspapers that typically offer rather different political perspectives.

Here is the Wikipedia introduction to Frank Furedi, the author of the Daily Mail piece:

I am reminded of these posts…

…and this insightful graphic c/o Alex Kriel of Thinking Coalition:

Two legs bad, four legs good

On a lighter media note, further to these recent posts…

I was reminded of this image from a Guardian article in 2009 under the headline Bill Clinton visits North Korea:

Look at it carefully, and see if you can spot anything odd.

Here it is again in The Telegraph in 2018, closer up this time:

If you need it, the title of this section provides a clue.

And it relates to the chairs…

More inversion

Further to this article…

I thought it worth highlighting this post from the ever-perceptive Dr Clare Craig…

So much inversion, hiding in plain sight.

Covid and the Church

Further to this post…

…and this one…

…which features plenty of discussion of Romans 13…

…and last month’s Updates post featuring the announcement of the Covid and the Church conference scheduled for Saturday 20th September in Portadown in Northern Ireland…

Here is the 1-minute trailer for the event:

When we look back to this time 5 years ago, churches closed globally for the first time in recorded history. Romans 13 rang out from church leaders, along with loving your neighbour. But was this a biblical response to a global pandemic? Can we look to historical and biblical principles to confirm that what the churches did was in the Lord’s will?

One of the most striking things to me has been the reluctance of church leaders at the church I attend even to discuss passages such as Romans 13 or 1 Peter 2. I hope and pray that this conference will help begin to change that.

Revealing Faith

And finally, further to this post…

…chapters 4-8 of Revealing Faith are now available to read here:

The remaining chapter is scheduled for publication on Saturday.

