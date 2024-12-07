Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I wonder how many people are aware of CrisisCast:

The company

A London-based private limited company incorporated in 2013:

In the words of the website homepage:

We simulate crisis incidents across multiple platforms for emerging security needs in the UK, Middle East and worldwide. Our specialist teams — many with security clearance — are trained by behavioural psychologists and rigorously rehearsed in criminal and victim behaviour to help police, the army and the emergency services, hospitals, schools, local authorities, government, private security firms, shopping centres, airports, big business, criminal justice departments, media and the military.

The company has a presence in Columbia, Australia and South Africa (see the bottom of the same page):

Here is some information from the About Us page:

Here are some snapshots from the first video:

Here is a snapshot from the second video:

It certainly looks pretty realistic at a glance.

And here is a snapshot from the third video, with part of the transcript below:

[From 0:26] We put together a team of over 200 actors. They’ve all been trained by our psychologist Katy Baboulene. And we are able to offer very immersive scenarios which bring all of the tricks of film-making and theatre, and the magic of being able to create a moment where people go, “Woah! Is this real or is it not real? Is this make-believe, or what? We call it the WTF moment. And that’s what were looking for…

Its clients

Who are the clients of CrisisCast?

The website states that:

We are a strategic partner to:

And below is a snapshot from the website for the UK Home Office event Security & Policing — an “official Government global security event — due to take place in a few months time:

Where, among the exhibitors, is none other than CrisisCast:

Here is what they say about themselves:

Whether it’s producing exercises for large scale crowd dynamics studies for UK Government Counter Terror bodies, or creating Board level scenario training with real time cyber security attacks with live human impact injects, CrisisCast uses its broad and award winning experience in the global film and television industries to provide you with immediacy, immersion and a swift, proven increase in behaviour and culture change. We simulate crisis incidents across multiple platforms for emerging security needs in the UK and worldwide to help police, the army and the emergency services, hospitals, schools, local authorities, government, private security firms, shopping centres, airports, big business, criminal justice departments, media and the military. Our specialists teams, trained professional role-play actors and film crews bring realistic, informed crisis management and disaster incidents to life. We use our theatre disciplines plus state-of-the-art film techniques to deliver highly credible, immersive crisis events that can include hyper-real battlefield effects, stunts, medical simulations and combat flashpoints, which we can film and supply as interactive training tools. We also work with professional teams that look after make-up, prosthetics, pyrotechnics, wardrobe, special effects, covert and aerial footage, along with Emergency Services advisors, Behavioural Psychologists, Production Managers and Cohort Wranglers for larger simulations.

Food for thought.

