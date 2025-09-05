Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is a short post featuring part of a long forthcoming article on Walter Lippmann’s 1922 book Public Opinion.

I was particularly struck by the author’s perspective on photographs:

Photographs have the kind of authority over imagination today [in 1922], which the printed word had yesterday, and the spoken word before that. They seem utterly real. They come, we imagine, directly to us without human meddling, and they are the most effortless food for the mind conceivable.

I wonder what Lippmann would make of images generated by AI. Like perhaps this one featured here in the August Updates post:

If you haven’t seen it before, look carefully at Bill Clinton’s chair.

I am reminded of his quote — “Sarah, there’s a government inside the government, and I don’t control it” — which is one of several similar ones featured here in March’s Updates post.

There are of course plenty of AI images and videos where the artificiality is obvious.

I doubt anyone thinks that this is real:

Or this:

But what about other things that we see?

Still on the North Korea theme, what about images like this:

Or some of the other Getty Images available for media outlets to buy and use:

I find the middle-left picture particularly striking.

We should surely have the above in mind when we look at any “photograph” in the media, mindful not least of how computer-generated imagery (CGI) in films has advanced, and how effectively real images can be manipulated.

The above North Korea pictures are of course just the tip of the tip of the iceberg.

And this sort of thing is hardly new. The apparent “photograph” featuring Bill Clinton is used e.g. in a Guardian article from 2009.

I wonder how many AI-generated images I have seen since then, and how many of them have featured in “news” articles conveying less-than-truthful information.

Related:

