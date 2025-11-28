Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Vaccine harms

Further to this post…

…and as awareness of covid vaccine harms grows, here are a couple of things I have recently become aware of:

“Two million additional people in the UK reporting a work-limiting health condition”

Not least in the context of this post…

I was interested to note that, according to p12 of this official government document, since 2019 there are two million additional people in the UK reporting a “work-limiting health condition:

I don’t know to what extent doctors are still “baffled”. But most of them have stopped taking covid “boosters”.

I wonder what the figures will look like for 2025…

Hiding vaccine deaths in Massachusetts

Further to this recent post…

…and articles such as these…

I thought it worth sharing this clip from the indefatigable John Beaudoin — an engineer by training, who has been relentless in bringing to light the truth of what has been happening in the context of covid shots, not least in the US state of Massachusetts:

Cassidy Baraka was 7 years old… got her vaccine… reacted in 5 minutes… vomited for 8 to 10 hours. Then she got a second vaccine… terrible abdominal pain. And she died at 7 years old, from her second covid shot. And the only thing on her death record in part 1… says she died from covid. Everybody can look this up... This is all the truth. Ian Schumacher was 11 years old... Amaya McDonough Rocha was 12 years old… Cerebellar tonsillar and bilateral uncal herniation… stroke in a 12-year-old girl. I hope doctors would understand what a cerebellar tonsillar and bilateral uncal herniation is in a 12-year-old. She got 4 vaccines on August 3rd, 2022. Meningococcal, TDAP, her third covid shot, and HPV. She reacted and died from a stroke in that month. These are all facts in the record in Massachusetts. So you have a legal duty to act to investigate the department. Every one of you has that legal duty. You took this job. And if you don’t investigate it to find out that what I’m saying is true, and they committed felony… fraud as a matter of custom and practice in Massachusetts… over-inflating deaths and hiding vaccine deaths. All that science stuff goes over your heads... I get it. But the reality is these people died from the vaccine… they were certified on the records as having died from the vaccine. And it was hidden by removing the Y59.0 code, which means death from viral vaccines. So it’s being hidden from the public. So with the fraud that I’m accusing… what good are all your statistics? You’ve got to straighten out your house first.

A Swiss lawyer’s perspective

In the context of the aforementioned articles, not least An unexpected example of the Streisand effect, I found this recent statement from Swiss lawyer Philipp Kruse particularly striking:

After having led many court proceedings in Switzerland as a Swiss lawyer against harmful and unconstitutional corona mandates in Switzerland… after having represented individuals in courts for compensations for their heavy injuries from mRNA injections… and after having initiated… the major criminal court proceeding against Swissmedic, our Swiss medical safety agency, still any results with respect to justice remain to be seen. And we can only ask the question, “Why does this happen?” My personal takeaway from over three years of hard work… and I’m certainly not the only one who has worked many months and years for free… from all of these attempts and legal court procedures… we can see the lesson learned and the takeaway as follows: Still today… in all involved courts… all involved health authorities, certainly in Europe, they protect their governments… still today in all of their deceptive information policies, in their wrong decision-making, and, most of all, in their totally illegal authorizations of the mRNA products that were granted in Switzerland by the medical safety agencies. So there is still no justice done, no lesson learned in our official world in Europe. So what do we do about that? Well, first I wanted, when I came here, to ask the question to the MAHA team… to Dr Robert Malone… is there any hope coming from the United States, where so many positive signals have come from… and most notably on the 20th January, the declaration of President Trump to exit the WHO and many further steps. And now from today’s event [Make Europe Healthy Again] I can derive hope. It will be from Europe. We will take our destiny in our own hands. We will make sure that everybody can see what the true effect of WHO was… and the true effect of the industry after so many proceedings have resulted in the authorities claiming that WHO was setting the gold standards. So I look forward to contribute… together with the MAHA movement… all of my experience, all of my investigations I have done against the WHO. And let’s therefore together make Europe healthy again. And yes, I agree, we will never give up.

The persecution of Dr David Cartland

Further to these posts featuring heroic UK GP Dr David Cartland…

…I noticed this recent development:

“The GMC couldn’t quote the law or regulation I broke…”

Dr Cartland provides snapshot of a letter he has received:

“may”… “could”… “may”… “appears”… “may”… “may”… “appear”…

“may”… “may”… “appears”… “may”… “public confidence”… “appear”…

I am reminded of his recently-released book — Do No Harm: Diaries of a ‘Vaccinated’ Anti-Vaxxer:

I wonder what was going through the minds of those who gave the book a one-star review:

I am aware of other doctors around the world who could testify similarly.

But this is not new. I am again reminded of this recent post from Maryanne Demasi, a former TV presenter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) who is now an investigative journalist who writes for online media and top-tiered medical journals:

“we may need to seek them out and destroy them where they live…” — from 2001.

I guess one way to stop such activity is to make it more widely known.

But it is not only doctors who are affected…

A global purge of independent leaders

Further to this post…

I noted with interest this article from Health and Truth, along similar lines, but with plenty of other examples:

The article concludes:

From 2020 to 2022, the result was unmistakable: national autonomy collapsed beneath a synchronized agenda linking public‑health compliance to economic salvation. Countries that resisted early, especially in Africa, suffered the hardest blows—five sitting leaders dead in one year. More powerful nations experienced subtler coups through scandal, protest, or economic blackmail, all producing the same end state. What emerged from these parallel crises was not medical harmony but political homogenization. Each successor declared a “renewed partnership with science,” welcomed new funding from the IMF, World Bank, or GAVI, and ushered in digital‑compliance systems that now define post‑pandemic governance. By the end of 2022 nearly every government on Earth—rich or poor, democratic or autocratic—had been brought into alignment. Differing flags, languages, and histories no longer prevented one shared choreography: resistance punished, obedience financed, and sovereignty quietly exchanged for a coordinated global script.

I am reminded of this post:

The BBC and Ofcom

The BBC

Further to e.g. these posts…

…and recent developments surrounding Tim Davie’s recent resignation as Director-General, I could fill a whole Updates post with BBC-related material.

But I thought that this BBC website article, co-authored by two reporters from “The BBC Global Disinformation Unit”, was particularly indicative:

It is important not to forget that Trump is but one of multiple *actors* on the world stage:

By way of another example from that article, Ukraine’s actor-turned-president can still be viewed playing the piano — with his penis — on YouTube:

Ofcom

And on the subject of UK media, I am reminded of this recent piece from former NHS consultant psychologist Gary Sidley in relation to Ofcom’s plan to extend its censorship role:

Created by Tony Blair’s 2003 government, Ofcom… has… extended it remit — via the 2023 ‘Online Safety Act’ — to become the UK’s internet regulator… Ofcom’s recent paper — ‘Online Safety: Additional Safety Measures’ — portrays their intentions as being simply to further extend its honourable mission to ensure that our minds are not poisoned by viewing dangerous content on our mobile phones and laptops… The wording within the document conveys Ofcom’s true intentions… Their claim to be countering nebulous concepts such as ‘hate’, ‘harassment’, and ‘abuse’, gives Ofcom carte blanche to target a wide range of information that does not chime with the current government’s favoured ideology… Arguably the most Orwellian element in Ofcom’s plan is its call to deny ordinary people access to certain types of information until it has been ‘checked by services’…

“For your safety”…

It’s not a new phrase…

Climate

Climate hysteria

The BBC has a lot to answer for, not least in the context of climate deception:

But further to that post, and indeed this one…

…and others here, I was interested to see this comprehensive and fairly recent article titled: Physics demonstrates that increasing greenhouse gases cannot cause dangerous warming, extreme weather or any harm:

The authors — Richard Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Earth, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences at Massachusetts Instituted of Technology (MIT) and William Happer, Professor Emeritus of Physics at Princeton University — have been speaking out about fraudulent climate science for a long time. And Lindzen even featured in this recent mainstream media article:

Climate spraying

On the subject of climate, and further to this post from May…

…the linked article in the above snapshot — the one titled US military accused of secret climate spraying operation — relates to this recent Tucker Carlson interview with Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineering Watch:

What Wigington says is consistent with the content of these posts:

Here is a transcript of part of the conversation (from 12:26):

[Carlson] Who is doing this, specifically? [Wigington] Ultimately, all roads lead to those who print the money. But we know as far as the co-ordinating entities… certainly DoD [Department of Defense], DARPA [Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency]… we have documents to prove the existence of these programs going back decades… documents hundreds of pages long. We have an 800-page US Senate document from 1978 outlining the scope and scale of these programs then specifically calling for intergovernmental cooperation even between “otherwise adversarial nations” because of the cross-border ramifications of these programs. You can’t just geoengineer over your own country. Who’s the biggest player? Obviously the United States of America because the size of our military we have the US military has three times more aerial tankers… the primary aircraft used in these operations… than all other militaries in the world combined…

I am reminded of the role of DARPA in Operation Argus (1958) featured in this post:

A secret UK Cabinet Office meeting

Further to this post…

…featuring this instructive diagram from Iain Davis…

…and this post in relation to the Fabian Society…

…citizen journalist Lewis Brackpool reports that:

The Cabinet Office has finally disclosed key information about the private meeting between Larry Fink and Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves — details that were never included in ministerial logs.

More details of the meeting can be found e.g. here:

Fink is a billionaire businessman who is a co-founder, chairman, and CEO of BlackRock, an American multinational investment management corporation. Here is something he said in 2011:

Markets don’t like uncertainty. Markets like… actually… totalitarian governments where you have an understanding of what’s out there… and obviously we’re the whole dimension is changing now with… democratization of countries and… democracies are very messy as we know in the United States… you have opinions changing back and forth…

I am reminded of this post:

Back to the FOI request…

During its internal review of my FOI request, the Cabinet Office confirmed the following… The meeting focused on three strategic areas: — The UK economy, — Artificial Intelligence policy, and — BlackRock’s “opportunities for investment in UK AI infrastructure.” This is the first time the Government has acknowledged the substance of the discussions. The Cabinet Office also confirmed that two additional senior BlackRock executives attended the meeting: — Rachel Lord, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, and — Sarah Melvin, Managing Director and Head of UK. Neither individual appeared in any published transparency records. Their involvement indicates that this was not a routine courtesy call but a coordinated engagement between the Prime Minister, the incoming Chancellor, and a senior BlackRock delegation operating at the highest level. Despite these disclosures, the Cabinet Office continues to withhold the minutes, briefings, agendas, and follow-up material from the meeting, citing “policy formulation” and “commercial interests.”

Enoch Burke sent back to prison

Further to these posts…

…I see that Irish teacher Enoch Burke has recently been sent to prison for a fourth time.

Here is a recent short statement from him (transcript below):

I’m standing outside Wilson’s Hospital School… where I’ve worked… since 2018. And you [may have seen] that judgment this week from Judge Brian Cregan… jail… for the fourth time… and that judgment… a very serious attack on my character in that judgment. And I would just say… I have served God and this school with a good conscience for the past seven years, and it’s a terrible thing when a judge can stoop to defaming you and slandering you instead of doing justice. He said that I was roaming about this school… a lot of nonsense. I come here. I stand in the corridor. I report for work. I conduct myself with the utmost dignity and respect. And that is the way I’ve always conducted myself. But [I will be going] back to jail because I will not succumb to transgender ideology… back to jail for the fourth time. And this I suppose would never have happened if it were not for the failure of the Church. This is a Church of Ireland school with a Church of Ireland ethos… bishops sitting on the board of management. And they betrayed me, and they let me down. When I was hired here, I was hired to uphold that Christian ethos. And when of course trouble came then you would expect them to defend you, to come behind you, to support you… but nothing of the sort. But of course it’s not just this school, and I’ve always said that. It’s every school in this country. And it’s not just the Church of Ireland… the Roman Catholic Church, the biggest denomination in the country with… many schools… silent. And… earlier this month, there was a particular week… the raising of the transgender pride flag in every school… the morals of Sodom and Gomorrah… every student forced… told you must celebrate this… And the Catholic Church… silent. Their boards of management… silent. Nothing to say. They agree with it… Archbishop Eamon Martin… the bishops… the archbishops… nothing to say. So I would simply say to people… as you see me taken away in a prison van for the fourth time… thank you very much for the wonderful support… the outpouring of support… from thousands. But I would say this isn’t ultimately about me and my family, it’s about you and your family. And I would encourage you… please… to challenge your religious leaders… those people you’re trusting in. They are betraying you. They are… presiding over the anti-Christian ideology that every child in this country now is being forced to celebrate and to bow to. I would say today: “Challenge those people. It’s anti-God. It’s anti-Christian. We’re all going to die. We all have to live for something… those wonderful rights… the particular right of freedom of conscience, and the free profession and practice of religion, that’s God given… it’s a wonderful right, it’s inalienable and it’s very important that it would continue in this country and not perish from it.

Recent footage of Enoch Burke being taken away to prison by the Irish police can be seen here (0:00-1:20):

Northern Ireland Public Health Bill halted

An finally, some good news from the Emerald Isle…

Further to this post in relation to the draconian Northern Ireland Public Health Bill…

…I was encouraged to see this recent development:

Five years on from 2020, it is important to remember that we the people collectively have more power than perhaps we appreciate to push back against authoritarian government overreach.

One of the positive outcomes of the events of recent years is that there is a growing number of informed citizens who are watching carefully what their governments are doing and taking action.

