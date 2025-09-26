Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This month’s updates are below.

As ever, a warm welcome to new subscribers, much gratitude to readers sharing articles, and thank you to everyone for reading.

For newer readers, it is perhaps worth pointing out that I also post versions of most articles on Unexpected Turns — essentially the same material but without the church angle.

Assisted suicide update

Further to posts such as this one…

…and the Funding death section of June’s Updates post, this article from Right to Life provides a good summary of recent developments:

Extracts:

Since the Bill is not a Government Bill and was not part of a manifesto promise, the Lords are constitutionally entitled to block or heavily amend the Bill. In a piece for The Spectator, Former No.10 Director of Legislative Affairs, Nikki da Costa, explained that the House of Lords is under no duty to pass a Private Members’ Bill such as the assisted suicide Bill, particularly as it was not part of the Government’s manifesto. Constitutional scholar Professor Mark Elliott also explained that for bills of this kind, the Lords can lawfully withhold consent or use the “ping-pong” process to prevent agreement between the Houses, meaning the Bill would fail. Further commentary in The Spectator stresses that blocking a controversial Private Members’ Bill is well within the Lords’ remit, given their constitutional role as a revising chamber. Sky Deputy Political Editor Sam Coates noted that even a senior Government figure who supports the Bill admitted that “the chances of it passing are worse than 50/50.”

And:

Lord Falconer, long-time proponent of the legalisation of assisted suicide (who has attempted to change the law on assisted suicide on seven previous occasions), has said it is not the role of the Lords to reject this Bill, despite the fact that, as a Peer, he has voted against numerous Bills with Commons approval…

One of the best clips I have seen comes from Lord Frost:

Now what we are proposing to do in this bill is to dismantle part of [our] inherited ethical system by allowing the state to engage in killing innocent people at their request. But… once we’ve dismantled one part of that system because we think we know best, what then is the status of the rest of that moral and ethical system. Once you’ve introduced utilitarianism into our society’s decisions, where do you stop? The ultimate destination of this journey is a utilitarian society with a utilitarian government, one where there are no free-standing inherited moral principles of any kind, but only the principles that we think we are clever enough to create… The problem is that in such a society, none of us are really safe. The only protection for any of us [would be] the collective wishes of society, whatever they are at any given moment. In such a society, the rights of those who are inconvenient — the disabled, the ill, the elderly, or maybe those who are just unpopular — have no robust defence, and are potentially vulnerable…

And the footage of this vigil here, accompanied by some words from the debate, is particularly poignant I think:

As many as 600 in the first year could be lost in our society, due to assisted dying, with thousands being lost in subsequent years. But like many things, it is not how it starts, but how it ends. And this bill can be exploited for many vulnerable people, including my dad. Many people impacted by this bill could have been given a wrong prognosis similar to my own dad. He was given two years to live, and has lived for over six. This is not the exception to the rule. Many could have engaged in ongoing treatment and continued to be loved by their families. But instead, they were let down by the system. Instead of being offered better healthcare, they were offered a death sentence, being seen as a burden to society. We need to give each other a reason to live. And instead, this bill, by law, gives them a reason to die. We’ve seen this form of determining the value of human life across history and the impact it has had. Covid is a clear example of doctors choosing who is worth saving and who is not. Many wars in history have determined worth. And maybe not speak too much of those that were enslaved, captured and murdered based on perceived worth. These people, they had shoes to fill. And instead of helping them, we decided as a country, by law, that their shoes were not worth filling.

Alas, at the other end of life, it would appear that Canada is still the country to watch in relation to the general direction of travel

A Mitchell and Webb sketch

On the subject of assisted suicide, this recent Mitchell and Webb Assisted Dying Advert reminds me that comedy can be a very powerful way of making a point (although please note the Channel 4 warning of strong language and adult humour):

An announcement from Florida’s Surgeon General

Still on the subject of medical ethics, further to this article…

…and also this recent post…

…featuring civil rights lawyer Aaron Siri dismantling the claims of a Stanford doctor specialising in infectious diseases that childhood vaccines have been properly tested, and pointing out that…

I have to make my claims based on actual evidence when I go to court with regard to vaccines. I don’t get to rely on titles.

…I was encouraged to hear this from Florida’s Surgeon General Dr Joseph Ladapo:

What I’m most excited about is an announcement that we’re going to make… that we’re making now… which is that the Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law. [Cheers] All of them… Every last one of them… [More cheers] Every last one of them is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery. Who am I as a government, or anyone else… or even who am I, as a man standing here now, to tell you what you should put in your body? [Applause] Who am I to tell you what your child should put in your body? I don’t have that right. Your body… is a gift from God. [Applause] What you put into your body… is because of your relationship with your body and your God. I don’t have that right. Government does not have that right. They want you to believe they have that right. And unfortunately, they’ve been successful.

Aaron Siri comments:

For anyone freaking out about Florida’s announcement today to end all vaccine mandates, you can still get as many vaccines as you want! All Florida is doing is giving everyone the freedom and liberty to make their own medical decisions — it is called informed consent. Inform, try to persuade, and then let the person decide whether to consent — if they don’t, that is called informed consent, and coercing over that decision is immoral, tyrannical, and illiberal.

Amen to that, which reminds me…

Vaccines as modern-day idols

On a related note, and further to section of this post…

…in which I discussed things that we idolise but which are rarely talked about as such…

I was intrigued to see that Aaron Siri has recently published this book called Vaccines, Amen, subtitled The Religion of Vaccines.

The notion of vaccines as objects of worship is consistent with the fact that, at the church I attend, I have not heard anyone mention them as such from the pulpit. But I wonder if some members of the congregation would view any such talk as tantamount to a form of blasphemy.

I am reminded of how what happened during the covid era bore more than a passing resemblance to a form of religion, as discussed here in this post:

Tommy Robinson as an imam?

On a rather different note, and further to this article…

…and this recent post…

…which features Tommy Robinson near the end…

Try watching some of e.g. this:

“Shaykh Wasim Kempson” bears more than a passing resemblance to Stephen Yaxley-Lennon — also known as Tommy Robinson.

See also e.g. this analysis:

Revealing Faith

Finally, further to this post…

…the last few chapters of Revealing Faith are now available to read here:

What I said in June still stands…

One of the recurring themes of Revealing Faith is that there are many parallels between how people respond to the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ and how they respond to the evidence for other things. And in the context of the events of the past few years, I plan to post some additional reflections on that here on Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else).

…but given that I currently have so much else to write about, it looks likely that the planned posts featuring additional reflections in the context of recent years will now not see the light of day until next year.

Previous Updates posts

Previous Updates posts are available here.

And here are the direct links to recent editions:

August: Arctic ice and Sydney’s solar panel; soldiers re 9/11; lockdown cost-benefit analysis; masking pushback: an opportunity?; the Cartland complainants; vaccination intention during pregnancy; and more

July: Including: an unpublished climate report; policing and Pride; a striking government priority; measles scaremongering; vax charges dropped; Pegasus; BBC Gaza documentary; Covid and the Church; and more

June: More on masking; climate context; war and patterns in repeat?; Fabians at work; funding death; a prayer for healing; The Agenda: Their vision | Your Future

May: RFK Jr on child trafficking; Orwell on censorship; CO2 again; Adolescence and Netflix; Moderna and HIV; vaccine safety; “a road to death”; Angus Dalgleish on GB News; the WHO again; spiritual eyes

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem