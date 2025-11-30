Jingle Christmas Bells [2025 re-issue]
Some new words to an old tune
Dear Church Leaders
Not least for those who missed it last year, I thought this short post, on the first day of Advent, might provide some welcome light in the darkness:
Jingle Christmas Bells
Chorus (x2)
Jingle bells, Christmas bells!
God came down to save!
Jesus Christ was born to die,
Giving life beyond the grave!
Verse 1
Many years ago,
In a land not far away,
God did walk the earth,
So the Scriptures say.
Angels did appear,
And a star above shone bright;
Wise men came to seek the King
In the darkness of the night.
Repeat Chorus
Verse 2
Sinless Lamb of God,
The Messiah, virgin-born,
Sins he did forgive,
Signs he did perform.
For our sins he died,
And from death to life was raised!
Our salvation he thus brought —
May Almighty God be praised!
Repeat Chorus
Verse 3
At this present time,
“Where is God?” some people say.
He can now be known:
Jesus is the Way…
Truth and Life are found
In the One who lived life right;
Love, by whom all things were made,
In the darkness shines as Light.
Repeat Chorus
Verse 4
Let the whole world know
Of the Christ of whom we sing:
Promised Son of God,
Prophet, Priest and King.
Come now, claim God's gift
Of eternal life. Receive!
Death has lost its sting for those
Who are born of God and believe!
Repeat Chorus (x2)
Words: Public Domain
Thank you for reading. You are welcome to subscribe for free to receive new posts.
Dear Church Leaders homepage
Some posts can also be found on Unexpected Turns
Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God
The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem