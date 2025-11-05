Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

…along with occasional notes and comments. What he says is consistent with similar information I have seen from other sources, including medics who have had the courage to speak out.

If you prefer not to read about the scientific details, you may wish to read just sections 1 and 4.

The talk was part of the Covid and the Church conference held in September in Portadown in Northern Ireland:

Related material can be found on the Health and Truth Substack and on the website alltherisks.com

Overview

In today’s talk I’d like to consider four key areas.

The first one is going back to first principles… to the clinical trials that preceded the roll out of the vaccine. And I’d like to look at five case studies of actual harm people suffered during the time when the covid-19 vaccines were being trialled and tested. Secondly, I’d like to take a high-level thousand-foot view of public health trends over the last few years… to review and see whether since the roll out of the vaccines we’ve become healthier worldwide in global public health or whether we have become sicker… whether there are any potential signals. So we’ll look across the private health insurance industry… we’ll look across other researchers across the world. We’ll look at several different nations and key research coming out to answer that question. Thirdly, we’ll then go from the very high level to the very microscopic, and we’ll look at a few detailed areas. In particular, you may have heard of clots… sometimes known as calamari clots that have been forming in people… and embalmers and undertakers and funeral directors say they haven’t seen them of this type before. They have a different consistency… a different texture… different size to what’s been seen before. We’ll also take a look at contamination, a very key theme morally as well. We’ll also look briefly at IgG4 antibodies and some potential immune risks from that. And then finally, we’ll consider views of the vaccine within the Church, the world, and elsewhere. And we’ll try to tie it all together by using the word of God.

1. Clinical Trial Case Studies

Case studies of harm from the clinical trials

Before we get into the clinical trial case studies of harm, do you remember some of the headlines announcing the dawn of hope that the vaccines bring us?

Light at the end of the tunnel. Two giant leaps to freedom. What a shot in the arm for Britain. Hope in the post for 5 million. On its way. Vaccines for over 70 start today. The scientists have done it. Hope at last. A great day for humanity. One small jab for Maggie, one giant leap for all of us. It’s kind of a mixture between the messianic and the moon landings, I think.

Maddie de Garay

But here’s the reality. Our first story of real harm.

Actually, this is this young girl is from a Christian family… Maddie De Garay in America. She was only 12 years old when she was volunteered along with her family for the the adolescent covid trial for the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA shot. And you can see in those pictures at the bottom… she’s not looking too well now, but she used to be a very healthy young girl, very active. They would only have enrolled those who are pretty healthy into this trial at this point. This is actually a quote from [Maddie’s mother]… at the bottom right, that’s her giving evidence with her mom Stephanie… a Christian family at… Senator Ron Johnson’s roundtable in June 2021. Upon receiving the second shot… [on 20th January 2021], Maddie immediately felt pain at the injection site... immediately. Over the next 24 hours, she developed severe abdominal and chest pains. and the way she described the chest pain, and I quote, “It feels like my heart is being ripped out through my neck.” She had painful electrical shocks down her neck and spine that forced her to walk hunched over. Perfectly active, very healthy… now wheelchair bound… severe problems… nasogastric tube to take food in. So… gastrointestinal problems, they put it down in the trial as “functional abdominal pain”. When Pfizer announced their results… March 2021 on this trial… you won’t be able to see it, but under the headline it says that their product was well-tolerated. And the headline says they announced “positive topline results” of their trial for adolescents. And when they wrote it up in the New England Journal of Medicine, again, it says that there were no serious adverse events that were vaccine-related. So there’s the reality, and that’s how they they spun it… Pfizer.

Augusto Roux

Our second story… going back to the adult trial in 2020… Augusto Roux, a lawyer from Argentina… a young man who’s about 35 years of age. After his vaccine, he’s admitted to hospital with fever, breathlessness, tachycardia — fast heart rate — and chest pain. He had to sue to get his medical and trial records. He had a CT scan and you can see it [on the slide]. And it showed laminar pericardial effusion… pericarditis… inflammation of the fluid-filled sack — the paricardium — around the heart. And again, same story… In the clinical trial they don’t put down his cardiac problem. [The report] just has this idea that he has some covid tests and also that he had some psychological or mental health challenges, but it doesn’t talk about the pericarditis. But on the right, we don’t only have a CT scan. We have his doctor… that’s Dr di Stilio… his discharge note, and it records adverse reaction to coronavirus vaccine (high probability)… in Spanish. So again, you’ve got the reality and you’ve got the way they write it up. Even if everything is probabilistic… high probability… good chance… you’re supposed to write it up and and take a cautionary approach… as [for] pharmaceuticals. That’s the whole point of a clinical trial.

Olivia Teseniar

Another one… this is Moderna… Olivia Teseniar, participant in Moderna’s clinical trial. She took her first dose in August 2020… the second dose in late September. She experiences severe pain in the arm when she received the vaccine… fever and fatigue. Again, you can see at the bottom… she was healthy before… afterwards, not healthy. She gets neurological symptoms… severe headaches. This developed four days after a second dose… requires multiple shoulder surgeries and lymph nodes under the vaccinated arm so severely disfigured they had to be surgically removed. So what happens? Well, sadly she ends up developing cancer of the lymphatic system — T cell lymphoma. And it then develops into full-blown blood cancer which is leukaemia, and she goes through chemotherapy. Same pattern… Dr Demarco’s referral notes for Olivia Teseniar... I’ve got them highlighted. Confirmed diagnosis of vaccine adverse event. So once again, we have the doctor’s own notes that have been released… In Augusto’s case, he had to sue to get them. And here we have Olivia’s one as well.

Brianne Dressen

Brianne Dressen, same story… this time in the US trial for AstraZeneca. Again, super-fit, super-healthy young woman. She likes rock climbing, skiing, all-day hiking… super-fit. Again… a devastating injury in the Utah trial back in November 2020. And remember, AstraZeneca wasn’t even approved in America. So when they told you how great AstraZeneca is, it didn’t even get the US approval... she was part of the US trial. [Brianne Dressen] experiences double vision, chronic nausea, brain fog, profound weakness, severe neurological problems… suffers from 20 symptoms including autoimmune nerve damage, chronic demyelinating polyneuropathy. This is severe pain and severe sensitivity to all kinds of stimuli. So sensitive was Brianne Dressen that she couldn’t even tolerate light, sound, touch… Even conversations… talking to her own children could be painful. That’s the level of sensitivity she faced. Accrued medical bills… hundreds of thousands of dollars… the pharmaceutical [companies] didn’t cover it or deal [with it and] sadly left her so upset and so traumatised she was contemplating suicide. And she said… similar to Maddie de Garay… I feel like I’m being electrocuted from head to toe She also says… Within an hour I developed tingling in my injection arm which moved to my other arm, my legs and head. I developed this horrific electrical pulsing sensation throughout my body, 24/7. So again you see how short the time is between injection and pain, and you see the severity of the symptoms.

As I noted here in the twenty covid-related questions I put together in October 2021, the bulk of recorded deaths were occurring within 72 hours of injection:

Kleiton Luis de Oliveira Souza

And one more… a young man from Brazil… he’s also getting the AstraZeneca shot. Kleiton Luis de Oliveira Souza… he does have underlying diabetes, but apart from that he’s a pretty fit young man. I’ve seen him doing… a handstand when he was healthy. This is a fit young man… he was a fitness fan. [And] he develops epilepsy after his second dose of AstraZeneca… November 2020. He also develops encephalitis… inflammation of the brain, and he also suffered a seizure… he’s now on lifelong anti-epileptic medication. And here’s a quote from Kleiton: My family took me to the hospital. I was released after an overnight stay… went home, had breakfast, went to bed. I collapsed in my bedroom. My family took me back to hospital. I woke up three weeks later, having been sedated all that time, and spent two months in hospital... Once again… …doctors concluded the vaccine must have caused my injuries… So, the doctors are actually seeing the patient. They know the score. It’s just not being reported by the [pharmaceutical companies]. That’s the problem.

I am reminded of this section of May’s Updates post, featuring one of those things that you hear that you think surely can’t be true, but actually is…

Namely that, when you ask Google Translate to translate a stra ze neca from Latin into English, the result is: a road to death

2. Trends In Public Health

A macroscopic review of public health trends

V-safe and VAERS

Let’s now consider… some of the trends in public health across the world, starting with America. Two reporting systems are on the screen… for vaccine injury. The first one is called V-safe… in America about 10.1 million people are registered with the system. It’s like an app on your phone, and you volunteer into the scheme, and if you suffer any problems with your vaccines, you can actually report it into the application… So, you actually know how many people have have signed up for it. You have 10.1 million, and they all get a chance to have the covid vaccine… and 782,000 of them… 7.7%… actually self-report a health event requiring medical attention following a covid vaccine. So that gives you a really good rough estimate for how many people are suffering a medical problem or a medical emergency… about 7.7%. And on the right-hand side you’ve now got a passive reporting system, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting system (VAERS)… very similar to our system in the UK, which is called the Yellow Card, run by MHRA. You can see that in 2021 there were 21,000 [deaths] for covid 19 vaccines and 526 for the [all other vaccines]. And in 2022… 9,102 and… 368. Now if you look on the screen you’ll see some bars… and you probably can’t see any bars apart from those huge red bars which relate to the mortality from the covid-19 vaccines in 2021 and 2022. In other words, the number of people who self-reported into this system… and anyone can do it… their doctor or themselves… is massive when it comes to the covid vaccine. We’ve never seen numbers like it… So again, this screams out that there’s definitely something going on and definitely something to be concerned about.

Evidence from German Health Insurers

And another place we can look for evidence at the very high level would be health insurance… life insurance… People have private insurance and… this is a bottom-line industry at the end of the day… [And if] they’re paying out more money because more people are getting sick or dying, then they’re going to have to talk about it, because they’re going to have to be accountable to their board, for example. “Why is your profit going down?” “Because you’re paying out more money.” Well in Germany there is a health insurance company called BKK ProVita. And one of the directors took the extraordinary step of publishing an open letter in a big German newspaper called Die Welt… February 2022. He looked at his own company’s data… health insurance data, and found that 4-5% of vaccinees in his company were registered for them requiring medical treatment due to side-effects. That’s very similar to the 7.7% we just saw from the US V-safe system. Extrapolating this… so saying, “Imagine if we scale this up to the whole population of Germany”… well that would [mean] about 2.5 to 3 three million Germans would have received medical treatment for side-effects. Now that’s about 10 times higher than what the Paul Ehrlich Institute [a German federal agency, medical regulatory body and research institution for vaccines and biomedicines] estimated. They said about 250,000… even they said a pretty big number… But he’s actually not doing statistical modelling as such. He’s just saying, “Look, if we scale up the number of people we have registered with my health insurance [company] to the whole population of Germany, you’ll get 2.5 to 3 million people. And they weren’t the only one, because the largest German health insurer Techniker Krankenkasse also reported an increase of 40% in claims amongst 18 to 49 year olds… your traditional healthy population… [the] working age population. 1 in 25 clients of theirs underwent medical treatment in 2021 for covid vaccine side-effects. A quick bit of maths gives you about 4%. So you’ve got 4%… 4-5%… 7.7%. You’re getting the idea. This is a pretty consistent figure for how many people actually require medical intervention. You’ve also seen five examples from the clinical trials of people who have serious and life-changing injuries, and it’s not that rare.

It’s worth remembering how church leaders promoted these injections…

…in the context of a disease which, when circulating unchecked between the end of January and the first lockdown in March 2020, resulted in…

…people dying at or below normal levels for the time of year.

The inconvenient truth is that the death rate increased only after the first lockdown was announced and the “covid response” began. When people panicked. When people were terrified by their governments. When people were told, “Don’t come into hospital if you can help it.”

And when “covid protocols” were adopted, including the administration of midazolam and the denial of antibiotics. For those “testing positive for covid” with a fraudulently-conducted test where, in the words of its Nobel Prize-winning inventor, “if you do it well, you can find almost anything in anybody”. His name was Kary Mullis, and he died unexpectedly in Autumn 2019.

Excess Cancer Mortality in Japan

Switching country… let’s go to Japan….

This is an interesting story… this paper… is on excess cancer mortality in Japan…. I will read out the title because it’s important: Increased Age-Adjusted Cancer Mortality After the Third mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle Vaccine Dose During the COVID-19 Pandemic in Japan. It will be hard to see all the bars, but I’ll do my best to describe them and what’s going on. The red bars, which you might be able to see, represent increases in 2022 in excess mortality compared to the historical average over the last few years. And… in pink… you’ll see 2021. And as you look to the right, you’re seeing a few examples of these cancers increasing [including] ovarian… pancreatic… and leukaemia as well… blood cancer… And also for the overall [numbers]… the far left bar as well… What they’re finding is that cancer mortality has increased for several different cancer classes in Japan, and it starts in 2021 and then increases again into 2022. And it jumps both times. And they found, using a technique called prediction intervals… similar to confidence intervals… that there’s a significant jump in several different cancer categories in 2021… It wasn’t there in 2020, but it is there in 2021 and it actually gets worse in 2022… That’s why they’ve labelled a few of them as being statistically significant, because you do not expect, with either a 95% or 99% confidence… or prediction… for it to have such high numbers. It doesn’t make sense. It’s… statistically abnormal. That’s what they found. But the paper got retracted… and it’s a very interesting story [as to] why it got retracted… because the paper got attacked for its conclusions…

Statistically significant increases in age-adjusted mortality rate of all cancers firstly… and then some specific cancers. So the left side was all cancers and… the right side specific types… and they’ve called out some of them… “ovarian… leukaemia, prostate, lip/oral/pharyngeal, pancreatic and breast cancers, were observed in 2022 after two-thirds of the Japanese population had received the third or later dose of [the covid vaccine]”. And in yellow you can see me highlight “maybe attributable” and also “the significance of this possibility warrants further studies”. They have looked at the data, seen the jump, done the statistical analysis, and said “Hey, it’s interesting that it starts in 2021… increases in 2022. By the way, we had a massive population-wide exercise with the vaccine. Could it be attributable?” They didn’t say definitely… they said it could be. But that’s what they got attacked for. Here’s the retraction notice from the journal:

The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article. Upon post-publication review, it has been determined that the correlation between mortality rates and vaccination status cannot be proven with the data presented in this article. As this invalidates the conclusions of the article, decision has been made to retract. I read the entire conclusion... It’s only one paragraph in the last slide… [and it’s] at the bottom [of this one] just in case anyone’s forgotten: may be attributable to… possibility warrants further studies… The only thing I can see they can really attack is the title of the paper. But you’re allowed to make an observation that it happened after the third dose in 2022. That’s when it really started to increase. So that’s the state of academia. If we think that academia is going to save us from all this, I don’t think so. Not the peer review process anyway…

I am reminded of these slides featured in this section of this post…

…that show multiple referenced mechanisms by which mRNA injections could potentially induce “turbo” cancers:

Other data from Japan

Another expert from Japan… Dr Yasufumi Murakami, professor at Tokyo University of Science… serves as vice director at the Research Center for RNA science, holds a Doctor of Pharmaceutical Science from the University of Tokyo… authors over a 100 scientific publications... He managed to analyse a database of covid vaccine recipients of over 18 million Japanese citizens. And what did he do? Just… some statistical analysis… and he was able to conclude… …the more doses you get, the sooner you’re likely to die, within a shorter period… A significant peak forms at three or four months. It’s probably due to the vaccine’s influence, with adverse reactions occurring leading to death.

It’s a bit grainy, but I have a picture taken from a video still of [a] paper… …in blue at the top… which is wavy… that’s the death amongst vaccinated people over time relative to their last shot. And what you see is that it forms a highly irregular pattern. It’s not happening randomly… after a few months it starts to increase… the number of deaths after the last dose… and then it drops down [and] goes [back to] normal… And in red the unvaccinated… I think he normalised this to the day that the vaccine rollout got started in Japan, because obviously [those people] don’t have a vaccine date… but you see that unvaccinated people just die… any kind of day… there’s not even a lot of seasonality in their deaths… But there’s a really irregular pattern with the vaccinated that… rises and then falls again… So that’s what he’s pointing to. He just did statistical analysis… 18 million people on a database… and he knew who’s vaccinated and who’s not vaccinated. Again, this is just statistical analysis, but people are being attacked [in relation to] it. I don’t have it on the slide, but… US health insurance data… there’s even more coming out there. There [were] two health insurance companies… [and] life insurance that pointed to rises in 2021… one group called One America… the CEO said in 2021 that death rates amongst working age people aged 18 to 64 were up 40% in 2021 in the third and fourth quarters over pre-pandemic levels… 40% increase. He also pointed to an uptick in disability claims… short-term and then long-term. That’s one health insurance company in America. A second one, Lincoln National… they paid out… not the number of deaths but the payout for claims for group life insurance deaths… people dying again… same age group… 18 to 64… they were paying out 163% more. So again, massively statistically significant… all compared to the previous years. They said that in 2020 that increase in deaths amongst the working age went up only 9%. But [from] 2020 to 2021 it went up 163%… massive difference… Lincoln National [also point to] the increase in short-term and long-term disability claims… exactly the same story.

See also this post featuring data from the US Society of Actuaries:

Vioxx: a Reminder and a Warning

Now, just briefly… you might think, “Well, you can’t build an argument based off… trends in public health, because anything could have driven it…” Well, if you go back a few years, we did have a a drug called Vioxx, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug that was treating inflammation and pain, released by Merck and approved by the FDA in May 1999. [And] I would say there’s a lot of parallels here to what we’ve just looked at. In January 1999, Merck launched a large study, but it was found they’d withheld critical data on the cardiovascular toxicity of… Vioxx. And in late 1999, Merck’s own data and safety monitoring board identified the risk of serious heart problems… double that of a competitive drug, naproxen. So there was data there in the clinical trials… Didn’t we just see that there were actual real examples in the clinical trial, but they weren’t spoken of when they released their results. We’ve seen doctor’s notes confirming it… I’ve shown you the actual discharge notes. Well, it’s just like Merck. They knew they had a problem. There was an epidemiologist whistleblower. He was called Dr David Graham. Believe it or not, he went through the same whistleblowing channel that Edward Snowden used, like military whistleblowers. That’s how tough it is to whistleblow on the pharmaceutical industry. It’s not a joke. It’s not a small thing. It’s a big deal. And he conducted a study. It’s just using the public data. He wasn’t going back to the trial. Just like we did, he just looked at the trends in heart disease and… cardiovascular deaths. And he was able to project, just using statistics… just like what we just saw… 88,000 to 139,000 heart attacks with a 30 to 40% fatality rate. That was the uptick. Just looking at “something must have caused this uptick… something must have happened at the population level…” It can’t just be climate change, and it can’t just be people are stressed by the news. It’s got to be something big.” Vioxx starts getting rolled out. Maybe that’s it... probably 30 to 55,000 deaths. But the FDA tried to suppress him… they tried to destroy him. He goes through the whistleblower channels and he describes it as the worst public health disaster in history. And his results are accepted by everybody. And they’re in the Lancet [in an era when the Lancet was trustworthy]. They’re published. Nobody disputes them. Everybody agrees that Vioxx was was a scandal, and it’s been pulled from the market. So if it can happen there… and that was only 25 years ago, why is it not true anymore for what we’ve just looked at?

I am reminded of this recent post from Maryanne Demasi, a former TV presenter for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) who is now an investigative journalist who writes for online media and top-tiered medical journals:

“we may need to seek them out and destroy them where they live…”

Here is Demasi describing what happened when she dared to question the effectiveness of statins:

My first encounter with this was back in 2013 when I produced an Australian documentary that questioned the over-prescription of medications called statins. These are the most widely prescribed cholesterol-lowering medications in the world. Now the reaction to that documentary was extraordinary. The pharmaceutical industry was outraged, the programme was censored despite an internal investigation finding no factual errors, and I was publicly attacked. No-one actually criticised or addressed the evidence in the programme. They just simply tried to shut it down. I kept it in, and in 2018 I published a journal article called “Statin Wars: have we been misled [about] the evidence?” And in that piece I revealed that all of the raw data that underpins the major clinical trials for statins is actually held by a single group in Oxford called the Cholesterol Treatment Trialists. Now this group has struck a deal with the statin manufacturers and agreed to never share their raw data with outside researchers. So we now have a situation where the trials that underpin statins have never been independently scrutinised by outside researchers despite the fact that millions of people are taking this drug. The vast majority of statin trials are funded by the manufacturers themselves, and virtually all of them show benefit. There is one publicly-funded clinical trial on statins which showed no benefit, so it becomes evidently clear that who funds the trials matters. When manufacturers fund their own trials, they get to mark their own homework, and they can use techniques to amplify the benefits and minimise the harms. For example, they can use run-in periods to weed out people who can’t tolerate the drug before the trial, and then during the trial it becomes evident that the harms are grossly underestimated. They might also report benefits of the drug in relative rather than absolute terms, which seems to exaggerate the benefit which in reality is minuscule for the patient at the individual level.

Re relative versus absolute risk: if the risk falls from 1 in 100 to 1 in 1000, i.e. 1% to 0.1%, then:

Absolute Risk Reduction (ARR) = 0.9%

Relative Risk Reduction (RRR) = 90%

I am reminded of this article from 2021 in relation to “covid-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness”

Vaccine efficacy is generally reported as a relative risk reduction (RRR)… Ranking by reported efficacy gives relative risk reductions of 95% for the Pfizer–BioNTech, 94% for the Moderna–NIH, 91% for the Gamaleya, 67% for the J&J, and 67% for the AstraZeneca–Oxford vaccines… The absolute risk reduction (ARR)… considers the whole population. ARRs tend to be ignored because they give a much less impressive effect size than RRRs: 1·3% for the AstraZeneca–Oxford, 1·2% for the Moderna–NIH, 1·2% for the J&J, 0·93% for the Gamaleya, and 0·84% for the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccines.

And even those figures relied on dubious PCR testing.

Back to the main presentation…

The Numbers behind Iatrogenic Harm

And here’s some numbers behind… iatrogenic harm… harm from medicine… harm from medical care. Iatrogenic deaths can be caused by a doctor or surgeon’s actions. Some examples… medication errors, drug or dose-related issues. I’ve heard many examples… people in hospital saying, “Yes… they got the wrong decimal point and they got the wrong medication.” It happens much more often than you’d think. So, always have your patient advocate… always look over your notes, because things can go wrong. Diagnostic errors, hospital-acquired infections, adverse events from treatments, insufficient patient follow-up. Again, I know of this with people I know, where they’re on medication… [the doctors] don’t follow up… their salt levels drop or whatever, and they get sick. It can happen. In 2016, the BMJ published research by Martin Makary and Michael Daniel from John Hopkins University. They used previous studies to find medical error at a mean rate of 251,000 a year in America… 9.5% of all deaths… medical error… third-leading cause… A very similar study back in 2000… medical error found to be the third-leading cause of deaths, accounting for about 225,000 deaths, but it could be as high as 230,000-284,000 in America. So again, this is all accepted. This nobody disputes this. It’s in the BMJ. It’s in peer reviewed journals. It’s completely accepted… third-leading cause of death. So again, it’s not a small phenomenon we’re looking at.

3. A Microscopic Look

Under the microscope: calamari clots, contaminants, circulating IgG4 antibodies

DNA Contamination in mRNA Vaccines

We’ve looked at case studies of harm for clinical trial. We’ve looked at… high-level trends. Let’s take a look now… at the micro level. The first issue… in the mRNA vaccines… Pfizer… Moderna… DNA contamination.

They’re supposed to be RNA shots, but there’s been some independent research from some very clever people, including Kevin McKernan. And they found hundreds of billions of plasma DNA molecules per dose in the shot. In order to replicate the DNA many many times, you have to use a vector. They use E. coli. You might know that E. coli as a bacteria can be very nasty. It can stop you from swimming in the [river] Thames sometimes… or [at] your local beach… we have to monitor the E. coli levels. But any case they use it because… it’s a cheap way… a cheap and nasty way of making lots and lots of copies of DNA, which you then convert to RNA, and you put them into the shots. And, by the way, the only reason is to save money, because they’re trying to make profit, not make you healthy. They have to be answerable to their board… that’s what counts for them. It doesn’t matter how altruistic they might be. If they’re not making money for their shareholders, they’re not going to exist much longer And they use, in this study from McKernan… to detect DNA… qPCR fluorometry… electrophoretic sizing… next generation sequencing. And [this] not only finds massive amounts of contamination that’s not supposed to be there, much higher than what the regulators said could be there… there’s something there that even the public documentation doesn’t say, which is there’s… a promoter called SV40.

Here is some context from the SV40 Cancer Foundation:

[This SV40 promoter] comes from the SV40 virus, and it will drive the DNA into the nucleus, which could cause problems to your chromosomes… to your genes. It could even potentially cause issues with chronic inflammation… You could even potentially contribute to cancer because there’s a pathway that’s been… getting more familiar in the last 10 years called cGAS-STING. And it’s possible that you can have this chronic state of inflammation… and it can lead to cancer when you overwhelm this pathway that’s actually supposed to help you stop getting cancer. So the problem here is bad manufacturing… lots of contamination. It’s not supposed to be there, and… the SV40 promoter wasn’t disclosed to the regulators.

There are also issues relating to p53 — the “guardian of the genome” — as discussed e.g. here.

And I am reminded of this section of this post…

…featuring UK Emeritus Professor of Oncology Angus Dalgleish on SV40 and cancer suppression gene interference:

We know [the mRNA vaccine] contains SV40, which is a known oncogenic sequence. Just the thought of that makes me wince. This is something that can actually drive cancers in patients. Messenger RNA vaccines cause frame-shifting and all sorts of genetic instructions, and they do not get rapidly cleared as claimed, but they can actually integrate and they have been detected in every organ at autopsy and in cancers removed at surgery. And I have spoken to pathologists who have actually identified that the spike protein can’t be covid virus... Covid virus messenger RNA disappears after 20 seconds. That is the problem with messenger RNA vaccines. You have to stabilise them, and they can’t control it. We know it’s not getting rapidly cleared. It’s getting integrated into the genome and it’s actually involved in the cancers. But it gets worse than that. These messenger RNA vaccine spike proteins are known to bind all the major [cancer] suppressor genes P53, BRCA, MSH — which is the one involved with colorectal [cancer] and the Lynch syndrome. And I think this very much explains what [UK colorectal cancer surgeon] James [Royle] is seeing. These are the genes which suppress cancer activity and when mutated greatly increase early cancer risk. You know that… if you’re BRCA positive you are more likely to get… breast cancer, ovarian cancer… The long-lived spike protein causes chronic inflammation, chronic clotting, disseminates any cancer cells, and indeed abnormal clotting is recognised as the major progressive factor in cancer, especially in pancreatic and prostate cancer. That has been known for years.

An interview with Prof Dalgleish is featured here:

Bait and Switch in Pfizer’s Clinical Trial

We’ve shown you the harm… from the clinical trials, but, believe it or not, the clinical trials used [vaccines made using] a “cleaner method”. They didn’t use E. coli to make lots of copies of DNA… they used PCR-derived DNA template… heating and cooling… just like a PCR test, to make lots and lots of copies of the DNA. And that’s actually much cleaner. They clean it up with magnetic beads… you don’t get as much nasty stuff going on… like DNA contamination… you shouldn’t have as much of it. And the conclusion here is simple. The safety profile in the trial doesn’t really apply to the real-world rollout because [for the real-world vaccines] you’re going to have more DNA [and] potentially even bacterial contamination… endotoxin from the E. coli. So, if what we saw from clinical trials looked bad for Pfizer and Moderna — [and] we saw a few studies from them… case studies of harm — it’s probably even worse in the real world because the manufacturing process is more dirty.

SV40 Promoter: Forgotten or Hidden?

And as mentioned before… I’ve asked the question… SV40 promoter: Forgotten or Hidden? [This] has, as I mentioned, that nuclear localisation signal… so it’s going to drive DNA into the nucleus. You’re going to have foreign DNA… probably going to be driven into the nucleus, and that could cause issues… genetic problems to the DNA potentially. So it increases the risk of genomic integration.

In case it helps, here is an illustration (c/o medical whistleblower Jikkyleaks):

And it also has with it something called an origin of replication… so it might even make more copies within your own cells as well… of not just the spike protein with the RNA, but even DNA that’s not supposed to be there… that should have been cleaned up entirely. And the Epoch Times reported on this that BioNTech — who partnered with Pfizer… they were really the manufacturers — didn’t actually highlight the inclusion of this SV40 promoter. They said [that] because it was a non-functional part of their plasmid… which is what they used to manufacture it… and they’ve since clarified the information in response to questions raised by the EMA. What [the EMA are] really saying… and they’re trying to play it down… is [it] wasn’t shown to them through the documentation. This is something that was… hidden until one researcher… found it. So, there’s stuff in the vaccine that even the regulators probably weren’t really told about.

Significant Human Protein Contamination

I’ve shown this slide before, and it is very important… [It’s] a little complicated… I’ll try not to go into too much detail… but switching to AstraZeneca... AstraZeneca actually uses human host cell protein from a human cell line from abortion. It’s called HEK293. That’s how they make all the copies of the DNA. You need a cheap vector to make lots of copies… a bit like scaling up a factory. You want to make it as cheap as possible. You might use automation. You might put the factory in a country where wages are lower… people work longer hours. [Pharmaceutical companies] do the same thing. They use cheap methods to create lots of copies to make profit because remember… their goal is to make money. If they don’t make money, they’re not going to survive in the industry. So host cell proteins are basically proteins that can be created under stress in the cell line that you’re using. You could be using an animal cell line. You could be using a human one. In this case it’s human… it’s from abortion… from… [the] 1970s in Netherlands under Dr van der Eb… [HEK stands for human embryonic kidney] and the number of 293 [is] the number of aborted foetal experiments to get to the cell line… all products of abortion. So they tested in this study from Germany… and they found that, of the AstraZeneca lots tested, the amount of human protein… from the cell line was 44-71% of the total protein in the shots… more than the adenovirus that was supposed to be there. So most of AstraZeneca… on a protein basis… is human protein. And it’s human protein from a cell line from abortion… how many people knew that? I know it’s complicated, but let me make one point here… very important. Some things in science are complicated. They are not simple, but we as a church… we have to get to the bottom of them, because vaccines are [not] the only moral issue we have to contend with, scientifically, that’s complicated. We have other issues as well… IVF… chemical contraceptions… these are other examples of complicated issues that we have to get to the bottom of if we’re going to have the right answer for them. So I don’t make too many apologies that it is complicated. I say this shows the problem… that we have science moving into such complex areas that we can’t really keep up with it. And that I hope shows the importance of having an event like today’s. So… more than a thousand human peptides detected, and the interesting thing is… why didn’t it come up in the clinical trials? Do you know why? Because they probably used an inferior technique and they got away with it. They probably used — and the paper actually talks about this — sheep and goat antibodies, and they just used that as a surrogate for human antibodies. And it doesn’t work… because they tried to say, “If we inject a sheep or a goat with the vaccine… in a cell line… will it create antibodies against the human protein that’s in the vaccine? And the problem is that actually sheep and goats are quite similar to humans for some of their proteins… like cytoskeletal heat shock protein. So what happens is… basically it doesn’t work… because humans and animals have some similarity, and therefore the animal is not going to create antibodies against itself because it would cause autoimmunity… But in this paper they use superior techniques… mass spectrometry and other biochemical analysis. The point is the industry is allowed to get away with it because the regulators aren’t saying, “Hey, that technique is not sensitive enough.” That’s the problem. Again, it’s all driven by regulators that are not strict enough. That’s how you get these problems. So it’s not as simple as, “Oh well, it would have got caught in the clinical trials.” Those adverse reactions happened and they just took them out the trial. [And] when it comes to testing for contamination, they just use an inferior technique and no-one calls them to account. That’s what’s happening.

Another issue is that the regulator in the UK, the MHRA, receives 86% of its funding from the industry that profits from the products supposedly being regulated, as discussed e.g. here in this post:

The situation is similar in other countries.

Spike as an Amyloid

Clots… [here’s] some research from Sweden… a very important paper… You may know a little bit about about how our blood clots… One of the clotting mechanisms you have is where fibrinogen… which is a protein that you have… under the action of thrombin… forms… a fibrin clot. So your body wants to… stop the bleeding… you produce a clot, and what’s supposed to happen is… when the clot has served its purpose… and it has sealed what it needs to seal… it breaks down under the action of another protein called plasmin… you have some kind of stemming of the tide… and then it will break down eventually when it has served its purpose. The problem we have is the potential possibility for the spike protein… which the vaccine is creating… to act as what’s called an amyloid… and to interfere with the natural clotting process. And that’s basically what this study found. What they did is they mixed the spike protein, which the vaccine creates… with something that your body also has called neutrophil elastase... [an enzyme that] cuts up proteins. They mixed it for 24 hours and it was producing perfect amyloid-like fibrils… When you have that natural clotting process… you have your fibrinogen… and it’s supposed to produce fibrin… under thrombin… and it’s supposed to break down under plasmin… and your clot goes away. [But] once you introduce these spike amyloids, that doesn’t happen… it messes up the structure and it makes it so difficult to break down. So you have a biophysical change in your clot structure… They did some analysis… here’s a quote from Per Hammarström from that study from Sweden… Linköping University… We have never seen such perfect, but scary, fibrils as these ones from the amyloid-producing SARS CoV-2 spike protein and pieces thereof. The fibrils starting from the full-size spike protein branched out like limbs on a body. Amyloids don’t usually branch out like that. We believe that is due to the characteristics of the spike protein. So, this was a theory back in 2022. And [here is] a picture of one of these unusual fibrous clots that embalmers were finding… very rubbery.

Calamari Clots

Now let’s look at the… practical side when you actually study these these clots…. Recent research this year from Kevin McCairn [Principal Investigator at Korea Brain Research Institute]… he used… multiple industry-standard techniques to… study these clots… [which] were actually taken from people who were alive. They didn’t actually die. So they’re not forming post mortem as some people like to allege. The first thing… he describes… the gross observations… before you even get to the microscope… [the clots are] rubbery… fibrous… coiled or banded. They resist tearing, they don’t break down… They lack the red-brown colour that you’d see if they were red blood cell-rich. They’re not normal blood clots like that. And he also then uses different techniques like scanning electron microscopy… if you look… under a microscope and under different techniques… it has that classic structure we looked at… of amyloid fibrin architecture. Your natural clots become super-resistant because of the spacing… of the way that the fibrin is all packed up. It becomes like this lattice or this network that just won’t break down naturally [which] explains why it doesn’t break down when you start touching it… And that would explain why it’s causing so many problems for people with clotting, and why the embalmers [say] “I need a more pressure in my pump to get this stuff out of the cadavers” because it’s actually a physical change, and that’s what they’re describing. Also they were able to say… by doing elemental analysis… it’s proteinaceous… [containing] carbon, nitrogen, oxygen, sulfur [the four chemical elements found in proteins]… it’s not just heavy metals. That was one theory… it’s… heavy metals being drawn from the body… it’s not that… it’s a natural structure… it’s proteinaceous… it’s a protein. And again, using morphological, histological, ultrastructural… spectroscopic [techniques]… suggests “amyloidogenic remodelling of fibrin under unknown conditions”… That’s exactly the theory from Sweden 2022… Now we have someone actually looking at a clot that was sent to them, and finding the same stuff you’d expect. So that Swedish study I’d say looks dead-on unfortunately…

A Closer Look at the Clots

And here’s a closer look at the clots... top left… a clot cut with a scalpel blade… he makes a point in the paper of saying it really does slice and break apart, but it’s almost like it snaps. It’s not just disintegrating. It’s more like… something like a cucumber… And secondly… [below] you can see… a sample pinned to the section area… it’s rubbery-looking… [And here is a] high-magnification scanning electron microscopy image… top right… highlighting the ultrastructure [the architecture of cells and biomaterials visible at high magnification] characteristic of the amyloid fibrin… very regular… ordered… impenetrable… will not break down easily. And again [bottom right] another technique using fluorescence with something called thioflavin staining to show what’s called beta-sheet-rich amyloid fibres. This is indicative of it being an amyloid. He does various tests and they say, “Yes… this looks like it’s an amyloid. This looks like it’s causing a problem to those clots.”

Aβ, Fibrin Clots and Alzheimer’s Disease

One more thing to consider… this is actually established as one potential driver of… Alzheimer’s disease… for example, you have certain prion proteins and you also have amyloid-beta 42, which is implicated in Alzheimer’s disease. One potential mechanism of it… you can see research from Cortes-Canteli and colleagues… that fibrin blood clots… which we just looked at… in the presence of this particular protein… can cause… structurally atypical blood clots that are fibrin blood clots and resist degradation. Another study… going back to 2000… Collet and colleagues… fibrin blood clots with altered structures can be resistant to fibrinolyis… the breaking apart under the action of plasma… That’s exactly what we just saw. So we already have other proteins in the literature where we think, “Yes, actually if you have this… prion protein… it can cause you an issue with fibrin blood clots… they won’t break down like normal. That’s exactly what they see, and you can see this protein implicated in Alzheimer’s disease. On the left is a normal fibrinogen clot. Look at how much more densely packed it is on the right… it’s that structural change that means it doesn’t break down normally, and that’s what they’re seeing with the spike protein… and that’s what Kevin McCairn saw in his lab as well.

IgG4 Class Switching

Last slide on this section… IgG4 class switching… I showed you at the beginning of the talk a slide of Maddie de Garay, who sadly had that horrible adverse reaction… When they did adolescent trial, they didn’t have an efficacy endpoint like… with the adults… For the children… they just did something called immunobridging… they just counted antibodies… And they said [that] if the antibody count looks high and it’s good enough and it’s not inferior, then basically we know it’s effective because it worked for the adults… that’s how they did it. They didn’t really have a proper efficacy endpoint… Antibodies are basically the golden calf or the sacred cow of vaccinology. It’s… mostly based around antibodies… sometimes T cells. But the problem is there have been multiple studies that have shown that people having multiple [mRNA] vaccines… are getting called something called IgG4 class switching… what it’s doing in a nutshell is degrading the functionality of your antibodies…. the antibodies are not being as effective… as they should be. And unvaccinated people don’t experience it. People who have Moderna have higher levels than people who have Pfizer. And that’s interesting, because Moderna is [around] three… times higher dose than than Pfizer. That kind of makes sense because… you’re flooding the body with a lot of the spike protein and a lot of the vaccine and… this high protein amount is leading to… class switching, because you have this persistent exposure. And what this does… on the right side… is it reduces the effect of those antibodies to trigger natural processes… like phagocytosis [where] white blood cells swallow up the pathogen… swallow up the virus… antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity… other action of other white blood cells… and also the complement system… which is another action of the antibodies. So yes, you may still have lots of antibodies after three doses, but they’re not working anymore. And that’s what these studies have shown… multiple studies. Unvaccinated people… they don’t show this. So again you see that it’s too simplistic of the [pharmaceutical companies] to just say, “We just need antibodies.” You need good antibodies, and you get them through natural infection… not through this technology.

4. Views on the Vaccines

The Church, the world and the vaccines

[Finally…] just briefly, we’ll look at some views on the vaccines…

An Answer To Prayer?

Francis Collins… you may know… former director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in America… led the human genome project… a famous evangelical Christian, a convert from atheism, one of the most well-known Christians in the public sphere in the science world. He has some books… which are… intended to get the popular message about God out there… Belief, The Language of God, The Road to Wisdom… He said, “Give God the glory — but roll up your sleeve.” He said, “The covid-19 vaccine is an answer to prayer. This is a ‘love your neighbour’ moment.” A prominent Christian in the science world… that’s what he had to say.

I featured Francis Collins in this post…

…in which he is featured singing an extraordinary piece of covid propaganda.

The Previous US Government’s View

But the previous US government’s view was a little bit more blunt…

…if you remember this statement from the White House chief of staff Jeff Zients in December 2021: We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated. You’ve done the right thing, and we will get through this. For the unvaccinated, you’re looking at a winter of severe illness and death for yourselves, your families, and the hospitals you may soon overwhelm.

The Church, the world and the vaccines

I’ve put a few famous Christians on the screen… or leaders in the church, I should say. How many of these do you think are going to be supportive or not supportive of the vaccine? Well, first up, Pope Francis: I believe that morally everyone must take the vaccine. It’s the moral choice because it’s about your life [and the life of others]. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury: Love your neighbour, get vaccinated. It’s a moral issue. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, leader of the Eastern Orthodox Church: Science, to the extent that operates as a minister of man, is a priceless gift by God. We must gratefully accept this gift. And finally, Franklin Graham, evangelical Christian: I think Jesus Christ would advocate for people using vaccines… to save lives. He’s the son of Billy Graham. Now I don’t know what caused it, but in November 2021, Franklin Graham underwent heart surgery for restricted pericarditis… not sure… but we know that pericarditis, sadly, is a side-effect of the covid vaccines.

Jesus and the Early Church

But let’s compare it to Jesus and the Early Church. Matthew 9:12... simple statement… I know it’s not the primary point Jesus is making when he’s talking [here]… it’s actually the sub-point, but I think maybe for us we need to think of it as the major point: Those who are well have no need of a physician, but those who are sick. He’s talking… obviously… about sinners… he’s saying… the real bad sinners out there… they need me… If you’re so perfect… then you don’t need me [and] obviously no-one is in that category… But I think the sub-point is actually worth us reflecting on, because vaccines… by the way… work as a prophylactics. You’re supposed to take them when you’re healthy, before you get exposed to the pathogen. That’s the whole point. You’re supposed to build immunity prior… that’s the whole theory of vaccination. If it comes to you after you’ve contracted the virus… overcome it… it’s not worth anything. It’s an intervention for the healthy. That’s the whole point. And I’ve given an interpretation from Clement of Alexandria in The Paedagogus (Book I)… about 198 AD: A physician is required for those of us who are diseased in body… People in health do not require a physician. They do not require him as long as they are strong. However, those who are ill need his skill. I looked through the early church [writings]… but I have to be honest… they were not massively against doctors and healthcare in general. And, by the way, I’m not either. And today isn’t about being against medicine or against healthcare. But they were clearly on the same page as Jesus when it comes to… who needs a medical intervention. It’s the sick, not the healthy. A vaccine does actually change that paradigm. It’s about giving the healthy an intervention, which is different to what Jesus says.

Obligation to the State vs. Duty to God

And then just one last slide here on obligation to the State versus duty to God:

Matthew 22:21… When… they’re trying to put [Jesus] on the spot, and say, “Should you be giving your taxes to Caesar… to wicked government?” And you might say the same thing today… “They’re doing all this terrible stuff like abortion. Can we pay taxes?” Jesus says, “Look, render therefore unto Caesar the things which are Caesars’s, and unto God the things that are God’s.” Look at your cash… it’s an old image [on the slide]… Queen Elizabeth… now maybe it’s got Charles on it… the king. Who does it bear? It bears the monarch. It’s a person. The cash bears the image of a sovereign. That’s all it is. In Northern Ireland, the cash is a bit different… but you get the idea. It’s still got someone’s face on it… some Ulster bank president or something… It’s just a person... it’s not that big a deal. Just give your money to pay your taxes… because it’s just going to a person. The cash isn’t made in the image of God… But look at yourselves now. Look around. Man is made in the image of God. Who do you belong to? God. Who should you be honouring with the body? God. Think about it. The only commandments in the Jerusalem Council of Acts 15… what were they? They relate to the body. The only commandments that the disciples would put on the Gentiles… three related to food and eating… one relates to sexual immorality…

Here is the text:

It seemed good to the Holy Spirit and to us not to burden you with anything beyond the following requirements: You are to abstain from food sacrificed to idols, from blood, from the meat of strangled animals and from sexual immorality. You will do well to avoid these things. (Acts 15:28-29)

That’s it. They were the only commands. So are we commanded to take a medical intervention as a healthy person… morally? And is that binding on our conscience…?

