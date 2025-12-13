Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to this recent post…

…this article provides a more detailed explanation of Operation Talla and the associated issues.

It features this recent podcast video…

…with Katherine McBean, who I featured in this recent post…

…and Cornwall GP Dr David Cartland who I featured here…

…and here:

The interview is part of Dr Cartland’s Breaking the Silence series:

A transcript of most of the discussion is below, along with additional information and comments here and there.

[Cartland] What actually is Operation Talla…? Let the public know… because it’s not something you’re going to be hearing about on the mainstream media anytime soon… [McBean] I think probably the best way to present this information is to break it down in a… timeline… so can people can understand the steps of how we’ve got to where we are today.

Early 2020

[McBean] Somewhere between January and March 2020 [saw] the establishment of Operation Talla… created as the nationwide… police response to covid-19… it used a gold, silver and bronze hierarchy. And… it coordinated policy interpretation of emergency regulations, enforcement, communications and operational guidance across all the forces. And as we… go on, we’ll understand that something really horrific happened within that framework… despite the NPCC, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, claiming that this was… a nothingburger. We realised that it was a national command structure… and the hierarchal design of it enabled later standardised actions across all forces. [It is important] to make that clear initially so there’s no confusion… this was a national directive, and it came, as far as we know, from the NPCC…

The NPCC website…

…has this letter dated 9th March 2020:

…all FOI requests capturing information relating to the Coronavirus, are until further notice, considered to be a mandatory referral to the NPCC Freedom of Information and Data Protection Unit (NPFDU) as per College of Policing Authorised Professional Practice (APP), a process all chief officers are signed up to. Upon receipt of a referral, the NPFDU will ensure all necessary stakeholders are consulted for a view on disclosure or retention of the requested information. In addition, whilst the application of NCND will be strictly maintained wherever possible, it cannot be considered as a blanket approach in handling such requests and must be dealt with on a case-by-case basis in line with the public interest arguments. These collective views from the main stakeholders will be provided to the PA in receipt of the request in order that it can make a properly informed final decision which is based on a national corporate view and supplemented by their own local factors. It is important that each request is dealt with on a case by case basis.

And there is also this article…

Op Talla brought out the professionalism, capability and reliability of the entire UK police service in response to a critical incident unlike any other in living memory. The objectives of Operation Talla sought to preserve life, maintain law and order, and prevent crime; all while maintaining the core policing service during a period of uncertainty, and; assisting colleagues in the NHS as they fought the worst effects of this pandemic.

Hmm…

Here is a rather more objective summary from Ian Clayton of Ethical Approach (see later):

December 2021

[McBean] So that was the initial process… and then during 2020 and 2021 there was an expansion into the behavioural and narrative control of what we saw happening during covid. And this Operation Talla guidance shaped not only the enforcement, but attitudes and behaviours... [police] forces adopted a very defensive posture toward anything perceived as covid controversy, and any vaccine harm complaints began encountering some systematic discouragement… people were put off making a complaint. And so there was [a] cultural shift [that] provided for the conditions… and… for later… the uniform rejection across the entire country… we can bring Northern Ireland and Scotland into this as well… of vaccine-related crime reports. As… a lot of people are aware… in December 2021… [retired policeman] Mark Sexton, [lawyer Philip Hyland], [GP] Dr Sam White… [and solicitor] Lois Baylis went to the Metropolitan Police and submitted evidence… and we had the birth of crime reference number 6029679/21. Mark and co submitted this extensive evidence alleging criminal conduct in the vaccine rollout. In the following weeks, over 400 witness and expert statements [were] submitted… evidence and witness statements from… scientists who had concerns about the jab… And… officers confirmed the case was active. It was an active investigation. And that matters, because this case became the national template used to justify the rejection of similar reports across the UK. If you rolled up… a few months after the production of this crime reference number… based on the evidence that these guys submitted… you’d be told: “No… we’re not taking it. We’re not going to take that. We’ve already got an active crime number open and available.”

January 2022

[McBean] On 25th January 2022, the Speirs directive was [issued]… [from] Alan Speirs, who was the Assistant Chief Constable for Police Scotland. It was basically a national rejection instruction, and all the police across… the UK got this directive… an internal directive ordering the police: no accept acceptance of vaccine-related harm complaints… no recording of such matters as crimes… rejections of complainants elsewhere… anything remotely related… they did not want to know.

Here is Alan Speirs, who was promoted to Deputy Chief Constable in 2024:

And here is a the Speirs directive from January 2022:

[McBean] Speirs stated explicitly [that] this was done on the advice of the NPCC and the UK Gold Command… take that on board… where this directive came from… and the fact that the Assistant Chief Constable in Police Scotland confirmed this information. This is the first documented evidence of a UK-wide suppression policy regarding vaccine-related crime reports. And it contradicts later… statements [that] basically said Operation Talla was not a command structure… [Cartland] Social media censorship at the time was rampant as well, wasn’t it…? This is high level… [McBean] Absolutely. This goes to the very top. And this is my pure speculation, but… the gentleman who was the chief of the NPCC at the time is… Martin Hewitt… and if transcripts of his are to be believed, he was the top Gold Command person. As a side note, very interestingly, I’ve discovered [he] is now the UK Border Force commander. Would you believe it? So, that’s just a little add-on… but we’re starting to see a picture here in terms of who was put in the position to distribute these instructions out to the police across the UK.

Here is Hewitt on the UK government website:

[McBean] Now, whether he received his directions directly from the Cabinet… and then, if so, who was instructing the cabinet… because let’s be honest, those politicians we see usually aren’t the ones who are actually the decision-makers… they’re the puppets...

I am reminded of the A secret UK Cabinet Office meeting section of this post:

And articles such as this one:

Though this sort of meeting is hardly new:

Philanthopist? Or philanthropath?

[McBean] This is pure speculation on my part, but I would suggest that Martin Hewitt received that directive to roll out Operation Talla from somebody else… but at the moment we cannot put a name to that. What I want to highlight with this… is how much of a constitutional crisis this is… [I’ll] carry on through the timeline so we can build that picture… so the public can understand how this rolled out and what that impact was.

2022-2023

[McBean] In February 2022, the Metropolitan Police was still confirming that this crime reference number was an active investigation… complainants were informed that… CRN… crime reference number 6029679/21 remained active and under review, even after the directive had ordered blanket rejection. So this demonstrates internal contradiction, and it strongly suggests informal or extralegal operational instructions overriding the police’s statutory duty. We’ll get on to why… we’ve we got to build this picture… because this is all legalese… and as I’m… here today on behalf of Ethical Approach… I want to make clear to the public… the lead investigator… the person who investigated Operation Talla is Ian Clayton from Ethical Approach. He holds all the evidence, and there is more to come… The public have seen some of what he’s got… [and] there’s more to come. [Cartland] It’s not as if Ian hasn’t kept the receipts here… I’ve been in touch with all members of the investigation… and he’s got receipts… he’s got evidence… names… an audit trail… these are directives that… [are] literally signed and sealed… on paper… [McBean] I’m a bit of a bull in a china shop… Ian is the direct opposite of me. He’s very particular about detail… remaining within the law… ensuring that every “i” is dotted and “t” is crossed. So he would not have gone public with this information if he wasn’t absolutely sure it’s correct. And this is why so much of the evidence is already out there… [and] people can go and check it. Go and look at the Ethical Approach website… the evidence that’s available… if you’ve got question marks about this. This is why this is so important… because it is fully evidenced information…

In my experience, links to the Ethical Approach website are best accessed through this Twitter/X account:

[McBean] From 2022 to 2023 there was this UK-wide non-recording and deflection... Police across England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland refused to issue crime numbers for vaccine-related complaints. Many cited the CRN number that I’ve already quoted to justify shutting down reports. They’d say, “No… We’ve got this crime reference number. This is an active investigation. We don’t need to take more evidence. We don’t need to create a new crime number for you. We don’t need to do any of that.” And they literally rebuffed complainants. And [the complainants] were often then… diverted to regulators… despite criminal allegation being outside of any regulatory remit. The regulators can’t do anything with this criminal evidence. What are they going to do? Don’t get me wrong… I don’t like the regulators at all… but [for] the police to defer [to] them… is mad. It indicates systematic nonfeasance [failure to perform an act that is an official, contractual, or professional duty], misfeasance [improper and unlawful execution of an act that in itself is lawful and proper] and possible obstruction of justice… I would suggest possibly perversion of the course of justice… [and] there could be other ones in there. But it reveals the hallmarks of this nationally aligned policy. This wasn’t just isolated… local decisions. [I want people to understand] the enormity of this. This is our entire police force… who are here to protect us… having been caught up… in Operation Talla. [Cartland] This lockstep approach would have been gone across… we mentioned social media… lockstep censorship of any dissenting voices. It would have gone across regulators like the Nursing Medical Council… General Medical Council… NHS directives… the tentacles of this beast are probably in every regulatory body around… [McBean] I don’t know that the regulators or any of the others actually saw the directive of Operation Talla at the time, but what it did do is support that mentality that they all adopted… this lockstep move to basically rebut the public with any of their concerns around covid and potential crimes being committed. [Cartland] Sinister…

2023-2024

[McBean] [In] 2023-2024… the NPCC denials and public-facing narrative management really started in force. The NPCC repeatedly stated in FOI responses that there was no national instruction to reject vaccine complainants… a lie… and that Operation Talla was not a command structure… another lie, because they’ve obviously contradicted themselves based on the fact that we’ve now seen Alan Speirs’ directive which went out across Police Scotland. The NPCC’s assertions were accepted by the [UK] Covid Inquiry and public bodies. The NPCC tells the Covid Inquiry and other public bodies [that] there was no national instruction to reject vaccine complaints… [that] Operation Talla was not a command structure… when we know that’s actually a lie. So they’ve lied to these public inquiries. Now don’t get me wrong, my own personal perception of the Covid Inquiry was that it was weak and set up to fail from the start. But actually, the fact that this information was lied about by the NPCC to these inquiries actually has a lot of weight… and the public needs to be aware that they did that… which sets up the direct contradiction… exposed by the later FOI disclosures by Police Scotland… We can go back through the evidence and prove all this.

Into 2025

[McBean] And then this year… Ian [Clayton] had been working so incredibly hard on this for a long time… I don’t know that people will ever understand the amount of work that had to go into this… I can take no credit for the work, but I was with him every step of the way. And the… walls they put up, the amount of contradictions they made, and the amount of delays with information coming out through FOI requests was phenomenal. And Ian was trying to manage all this and go respond and go in so many directions. [And] what he’s ended up doing is cornering them… In March of this year… 2025… the FOI disclosure of the Speirs directive came through… under FOI… 25-0673. Police Scotland publicly released the 25th January 2022 Speirs directive… [Cartland] The document that “doesn’t exist”… [McBean] That’s right. And this is the first time the instruction was known outside of policing. [This] contradicts those three years of NPCC assurances… creating a significant institutional credibility issue straight off, because that shows just how phenomenal the lies were. And it exposes this hidden system of rejecting vaccine reports at a UK-wide level. On… 20th September, Ian Clayton wrote to [Scotland’s] Chief Constable Jo Farrell raising constitutional concerns about Operation Talla and police independence. And on 18th November, constitutional correspondence was sent to the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Sue Carr, the Secretary of State for Justice… David Lammy, the Home Office, the Chair of the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee… Simon Hoare... and the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police… Mark Rowley.

Here is the letter:

[McBean] Now, this correspondence raised concerns about constitutional integrity, statutory compliance, police independence, and the misleading of public and inquiry processes. And it escalates Operation Talla from just being a policing issue… to a constitutional oversight issue. So, this is getting bigger… and it puts the constitutional authorities on notice… this information that Ian Clayton sent to them. It also creates a formal record showing that these concerns were raised to the highest level in the land. Don’t get me wrong, there’s… probably people above them that sit in the shadows… we understand that. But actually… to go to the Lady Chief Justice… the Secretary of State for Justice, you don’t get much higher than that… the Home Office… So these guys have been kept aware of everything… On 18th November [an] email from DCC Alan Speirs responded to constitutional questions raised on 20th September… in that correspondence we spoke about… sent to Jo Farrell, the Chief Constable of Police Scotland… And in this email Speirs described Police Scotland’s understanding of the command structure underpinning Operation Talla. This was not an FOI response. It was an official constitutional explanation by the officer responsible for the directive. And this continuity of authorship will help in the future, because it shows the contradiction… and it’s impossible then to attribute any misunderstanding or miscommunication. And this is where Ian is excellent, and where he’s boxing them in, because he’s not allowing them an escape route. They can’t suddenly come up with something [that] contradicts what they’ve said earlier without Ian’s eagle eyes spotting it and highlighting it. And he’s had open communications with all of these people. He’s not held anything back. He’s asking the right questions, and they are messing up with their responses, which is why this has become such a beautiful project to push forward… for so much of it they’ve been giving us the evidence… be it through FOI requests or email responses like we’ve just seen from Alan Speirs. They’re totally contradicting themselves, and it just supports what we’re doing even further.

December 2025

[McBean] On 1st December… the constitutional correspondence and accompanying evidential material were published into the public domain This was the day that [retired policeman] Mark Sexton did his first video [featured in the article mentioned at the top of this post] and started sharing this information… There’s a few bits sitting in the background still being worked on, but [they] will also go out into the public realm… [This] moves the debate irreversibly into the public sphere, which is really important. The people need to understand why, when they were going up to make reports to the police during… that crazy covid period… to say, “Hang on a minute, I found out evidence of this being an issue… of this being a problem…” And a lot of these guys were scientists and doctors… [GP] Sam White was there at the very beginning. He was there at that original meeting with the Met Police. And a lot of these guys had witness statements and really strong evidence to submit. And they were refused… by the police. But we’ve now established transparency and accountability standards, and we’re putting pressure now on the constitutional offices to respond. Now… a lot of us actually don’t expect the powers-that-be to start playing nicely with this and start saying, “Oh, actually, yes, hands up… we did that.” What the public now need to understand with the evidence… and this is why we put it out there… it is a way to prove to the public that we could potentially have stopped so much of the jab rollout. We could potentially have saved thousands of lives and saved… hundreds of thousands of people suffering… across the UK….if the police had fulfilled their statutory duties and… taken in these reports.

For context, according to this approximate analysis of Yellow Card data using minimal assumptions, from Prof Norman Fenton, the number of excess deaths attributable to the covid vaccines in England and Wales is around 50,000 (roughly 1 in 1000 of those injected):

Those sorts of numbers are consistent with data from other countries around the world.

See also e.g. this post based on US life insurance figures:

And these articles based on official UK data:

[McBean] For those who want to understand what the obligation is of the police to take in reports… Police must record and assess evidence under the CPIA, which is the Criminal Procedure and Investigations Act 1996. Rejecting crime reports contradicts those duties. The police are bound to take evidence… take reports of crimes. It is literally one of their key roles in this country. And a blanket directive went out from the NPCC… [the] top police group of people in the UK… to say, “Don’t do it. Do not take the reports.” And we’ve got all the evidence to prove it. And… there are people out there suffering… truly suffering… because the police and, in turn, I believe, the judiciary, refused, point blank, to get involved with any of these crime reports from the public. They took away our rights… [Cartland] [According to the NPCC website, as cited earlier] the objectives of Operation Talla sought to preserve life, maintain law and order, and prevent crime… [McBean] And yet they did the exact opposite…

More inversion…

[Cartland] It’s just insane. It rotten-to-the-core corruption. I can say that because I’m outside of the investigation, but wow… truth bombs… [McBean] It’s been intense… It’s not been easy for Ian to get all this information. It’s been made incredibly difficult, but thank goodness… he’s like a Jack Russell… he’s so tenacious. He is not going to let go, and he will keep going. And it’s beautiful watching now as, clearly, panic is setting in. You can tell from the way they’re responding. The other day… Ian contacted the Ministry of Justice with… part of his research, and started asking questions. This is how panicked they are... The Home Office responded on behalf of the [Ministry of Justice]… even though they weren’t included in the email… and… some of the advice they offered Ian was… “Why don’t you take this to the Citizens Advice Bureau?” They are cornered. They do not know what else to do with it. Who… at the Home Office suggested, “Go to the Citizens Advice Bureau with your constitutional crisis situation”? I mean… what’s he going to do? Turn up at the CAB and go, “Hi… here’s all the evidence of constitutional crisis and potentially laws being broken by the police at the highest levels. What can you suggest I do?” That’s a sign of panic. You don’t suggest something so ridiculous if you don’t know what else you can do. [Cartland] Insane. I can’t believe that… Citizens Advice Bureau… [McBean] Exactly. So… we’ve got the evidence. It is a… massive story. It’s huge, because our rights were taken away. And for me personally… how many lives could we have saved? How many kids could we have stopped from being injured… and suffering from these jabs… if the reports [had been] allowed to take place, and proper investigations were followed up? If Operation Talla as a directive had not been put out across every police force… in the UK, how many lives could have been saved? How many people… might not be suffering now?

Engaging with the alternative media

[McBean] What I find interesting is… I’ve been trying to engage with… the “new media”… the alternative media on this… some of the bigger organisations… some of the bigger podcasters out there… and they’re all fundamentally ignoring it. I had a message yesterday… [from] just one of the people that’s been involved… at least she actually responded… Bev Turner from GB News came back to me yesterday and said, “This isn’t the smoking gun you think it is.” She was a little bit abrasive and suggested we should all be looking at digital ID [as] the next big threat.

Below is the post from Bev Turner:

I wonder what was going through her mind when she wrote it.

I am reminded of the phrase “playing the man not the ball”.

[McBean] And I thought to myself, “Actually, no, Bev, you’re wrong. And the reason you’re wrong is [a] this isn’t a smoking gun. We’ve got all the evidence. It’s all there. You clearly haven’t reviewed it properly because you clearly don’t understand how massive this is. And [b] yes, digital ID is an issue. But if… you’re using the evidence to wake the country up to the crimes that have been committed [in relation to Operation Talla]… fully evidenced… massive crimes by the people who are supposed to protect us… it wipes digital ID out of the scenario because you can literally take down the entire establishment with this information. The entire establishment are tied up in it… because now this has gone beyond just being a policing issue… it goes up to the judiciary and up to the government. [Cartland] “Just a smoking gun….” [McBean] The media don’t want to know. And I don’t know if… it’s because it’s too hot. I don’t know if they’re on some sort of timed rollout of information and they’re doing things in a certain order… Or… if… they’re purely there as gatekeepers to stop this getting out. But I will be introducing… along with a couple of colleagues… something very exciting in the coming days which will empower the people of this country, and help everyone get the information about Operation Talla…

The original complaint

[Cartland] What happened with the original complaint in the end? Is it still open? Have they closed it…? [McBean] As far as I know, I think probably it has sat there… but they’re just not taking the evidence… they’re not doing anything with it. A lot of us have gone to the police over the years with a number of issues that would lead back to covid in some form or another. And as you probably are aware… these guys are dragging their heels. More than not, they’ll come across as very helpful… very friendly… very supportive. But actually, for me, the evidence is in what they do. And what they’re doing is nothing… they’re sitting on the evidence… they’re sitting on the information, and… if it’s even remotely connected to covid or the jabs, they are not taking it a stage further. And we’re talking about people who’ve been trying to do this for over a year… and they’re getting nowhere further. The police are just stalling… We cannot rely any longer on the supporting groups across the nation that are supposed to support us… the police and judiciary. We cannot rely on them anymore… and we can’t even rely on the bigger alternative media… and podcasters and so forth to support this. This is going to be about the people. This is going to be the people’s movement. And this is the one that is going to be able to engage the public to get involved, because it has affected all of us, and we need justice. And the first step in doing that is full exposure… and Talla… exposes the rot… One of the reasons all these people are suffering and dying is because the police didn’t do what the police are there to do. And that is the bottom line.

I am reminded of the refusal to release anonymised covid vaccine-related data that has already been given to pharmaceutical companies:

[Cartland] And that is a headline… that harm prevention… This morning [I was] helping somebody who has been let down by the medical system… dumped, essentially… and gaslit. They get no help. And… it goes [for] the medical profession… the gaslighting… as well as the police... I’ve had some contact with the police about my own trolling issues and harassment. And when you get on the subject of the c-word… you can almost sense the… room atmosphere change… there’s obviously parallels between the c-word and my harassment… And as soon as you mention it you get… the dragging of feet… the ineffective investigation… It’s definitely filtering down, even to constable level… [McBean] The decisions were obviously made by the senior personnel… I know there are some good coppers out there… the bobbies on the beat type… But… are they aware of the directive that was given…? Unfortunately… for those who rejected crimes… that fundamentally makes them a criminal in a way. They refuse to do the job they were put in place to do… and if they’ve broken their statutory obligations by refusing… [Cartland] If somebody collapsed in the hospital on the ward and they put the alert crash call out… and I don’t go to that crash call… and don’t resuscitate, then that’s dereliction of duty… clinical negligence… [and] this is criminal negligence… This directive has come in lockstep… you must not investigate anything associated with the c-word… but they were quick to get to vaccine centres if people were [reporting] protesters. They were quick to go to the protests. They were quick to lock people up who had [exceeded] their 60-minute exercise period… across the globe… pinning people to the deck…

I am reminded of this post discussing police brutality in Australia…

…and this article on systemic evil:

A grassroots movement

[McBean] Do you remember there were some guys out there who got so teed off that they were trying to conduct… quite [rightly]… civil arrests… The police, as far as I’m aware, are obliged to attend if someone has made a citizen’s arrest… and take that person in for questioning… the person that has been arrested by the citizens. And they weren’t doing that… None of it was being fulfilled as it should be fulfilled… all of it went out of the window. And what amazes me now is the ignorance from the media. And I’m talking about the alternative “new media”… I’d like to put a thank you out to a number of groups and people who’ve come forward and asked to interview us. And I’m going to name them now, purely because… why wouldn’t you? These are the people that are actually being helpful… obviously yourself… Sonia Poulton’s been fantastic as always... Mark Atwood’s been fantastic... Doc Ahmad Malik has just reached out... Unity News Network… UK Column… [and] there are a few others... the guys over at Ickonic… There’s been a number of people who have… kindly got in contact with either myself, Ian or Mark… and asked if they can help… do interviews… asked… if they can do something. So there are some truly great people out there who are happy to put their head above the parapet and give this a platform… But what is interesting is… it’s coming back to a lot of those I would consider to very much be from the grassroots… I know maybe UK Column is a little bit bigger, but I’d still really associate it with the grassroots. And it’s interesting that those are the guys that [are] picking up on it... prepared to put their head above the parapet. They’re not worried about their image. They’re not worried about abiding by someone else’s timeline. They’re not worried about upsetting Ofcom. They’ve got the balls to stand up and give us a platform to share this stuff. But… those who are… allegedly the people’s channel… and others out there who claim to be here for we the people… either are ignorant or stupid because they do not understand what is in front of them and how big this is…

They could also be under pressure not to discuss it.

[McBean] This project we’ve got coming up… about we the people… we’ll be sharing within the next week… publicly. This is a time for us to stand up and be heard… and Operation Talla… every one of us cares about the fact that our relatives and our friends and our loved ones have had the jab… and how many of them are suffering… I’ve got friends at the moment… the suffering… the brain aneurysms and the blood clots… one of the guys… might have to have his leg amputated… It’s horrific. And if the police had taken… witness… evidence… taken these statements and these reports from these scientists and other people who were very switched on… right back in the beginning… when they should have done so and… investigated it and actioned it appropriately… we could have stopped these jabs in their track. We could have put pause on it at least for a full investigation… and it didn’t happen…

The risks of the mRNA injections were both predictable and predicted. Here is Dr Mike Yeadon, a strong contender for the person in the country best qualified to comment on therapeutics for respiratory disease, warning about the dangers back in 2021 — the ongoing production of a foreign protein… an inherently toxic protein… with a delivery system that enabled the injection contents to cross biological barriers and get everywhere in the body:

And here is a letter from diagnostic pathologist Dr Clare Craig explaining many of the issues:

[McBean] I want to see justice done. But… what has been proven by this project… why it’s so important is… it supports the fact the judiciary are corrupt, and it goes to the upper echelons of the Cabinet as far as I’m concerned. That’s what the public needs to know. That’s what we’re dealing with here… [Cartland] There’s going to be righteous anger, isn’t there… like you say, people who are going to all these funerals… all these turbo cancers that are in their family tree… and all the suffering and death and clots and swollen hearts… people are going to be upset… because there was a chance to stop it… and it’s not been taken… from the very highest level, as you’ve discussed. And people will be angry… I’ve seen videos dotted about on social media where people are recording themselves… a bit like the old days… of people going into vaccine centres, challenging and actually facing off against police… and recording the exchanges. What are you seeing of that? Are… the police at ground level receptive to those approaches… a bit like when people would go to the vaccine centre and speak to nurses as I mentioned… Anything on that? Are people being fobbed off if they mention [Operation Talla]…? [McBean] I don’t know of the specific cases... Word has reached me that people are still trying to do things… and they’re still meeting a brick wall. There’s a suggestion that Talla ended [several years ago]… Nonsense... Has anybody been able to get a proper report in and get a crime number for it? We’re hearing none of that… They’re still blocking it... And, like you say… they had these Operation Talla awards, and they were patting themselves on the back… “Aren’t we great? Aren’t we wonderful?” No, you’re not… And, like you say, there are going to be a lot of very upset people out there when they realise this could have been stopped if the police, the judiciary, and the government had done their jobs. And we’ve got the evidence to prove it… And there is oodles of it. And we can prove everything we are saying. And it’s now down to spreading the word. We can’t go to the police. We can’t go to the judiciary. We can’t go and get justice that way. What we can do is wake up the country with this evidence. We can get it out there and share it with everyone so they at least understand what we’re exposing here and how important it is that every single person has a right to understand what took place. [Cartland] Absolutely… [and] there’s another word that we can [use to] describe this: democide. Have you heard of that phrase? It’s the murder of any person or people by their own government. And that’s what’s going on here. It’s a democide… [perhaps] even… darker than genocide... [with] the people that are set to protect you… actually being in on it… [McBean] It does beg the question… where do we go from here? The police were complicit. The judiciary were complicit. The government were complicit. Where do we go from here? And that could be said about… a number of the issues across the UK at the moment… like the rape gang inquiries and so forth. We’re watching… we’ve seen for years the police shut that down in certain regions… certainly politically in the judiciary it’s not been dealt with effectively…

Treating the covid vaccine-injured

[McBean] What I want to see happen is [the Operation Talla story] being picked up by all the media… go out across the country and then be followed up with the fact that there are [treatment] protocols out there that are having an impact for some people… that are benefiting some people… that are improving their health… that they’re aware that they might be injured and are able to take even a precautionary step with some of the protocols… That’s what I want to see happen. I want to see these people that are injured and suffering… understanding truly what could be wrong with them… because, let’s face it, the hospitals and the doctors and so forth…, they’re not adopting any of these protocols because they’re almost in denial… I hear quiet words from doctors and nurses going, “Yes… we know.” And we can see from the… jab numbers within the NHS dropping… these guys do know what’s going on. But… do they know the solutions? Do they know that there are some protocols that are helping?

I am reminded of the World Council for Health’s Spike Protein Detox Guide.

[McBean] And are we able then to invest a lot more into researching the solutions for the jab-injured… that’s what we should be focusing on… but these blocks are put in our way. They stop us speaking about it and getting it out there. So it truly is down to the grassroots to get this information out and spread it like wildfire across the UK and... keep applying pressure. Don’t ever take your foot off the gas. We’ve got the right to do this… Stay with the evidence. You don’t need to embellish it. You don’t need to dramatise it. Stay with the facts and with the truth when you’re sharing this information, because in and of itself it is powerful enough… But it does beg the question, where do we go from here? What can we do next if the police and the judiciary and so forth are all corrupted? [Cartland] Well, it comes down to numbers, doesn’t it… the tip of the iceberg are the corrupt, but we are the people… I hate [to say] this, because people used to say [it] to me as a doctor: “We pay your wages…” But we do. We pay [the] wages [of our public servants… [and] it’s their job… their oath… their duty to investigate crimes. We’ve seen it with the [General Medical Council] for example… picking off every dissenting doctor. I watched as everyone was [essentially] unceremoniously booted out. And then you look at what the police are doing around social media policing. For example, we’ve just had a judge yesterday that has given a suspended sentence on [a] footballer… for a couple of posts on social media. And meanwhile you find out the same judge is letting off somebody who’s had a quite a stash of paedophilic images… How can that be…? We [see] the rotten corruption percolating into the regulators… but also the judiciary… government… politicians… MPs. Where does the rot stop, and how much are we going to tolerate? The reason I wanted to do this interview is because the first time I heard about Operation Talla… it got me angry… because… from a doctor’s perspective… from just a member of the public’s perspective as well… I speak to these people daily… who have [been] victims of the crime of Operation Talla… And it’s emotional to hear these stories of death and suffering… and being gaslit and bumped by the system… when it could have been avoided… [McBean] For some of these people… we might be able to help them… for some of them… I know a lot of the protocols… they’re [not] necessarily perfect... they’re not necessarily going to heal everyone… but we sure as heck can get started. Imagine if that protocol information was rolled out across the NHS... wow… incredible. And if doctors were aware… actually you’re dealing with an issue there that is a clot issue. It might look different to you, but that’s a clot issue or it’s a something-else-issue. I’m pretty sure the doctors are starting to realise now… and are picking up on this, but actually their research isn’t going to be even as in-depth as people like [US doctor Peter] McCullough and others who are much further down the line.

Here is a representative snapshot from the McCullough Foundation website:

[McBean] We need to be able to disseminate this… across the NHS. But how can we do that when the police are blocking us… the NHS themselves are blocking us… the regulators are blocking us… the judiciary is blocking us… the government is blocking us… and now even… the independent media is blocking us. How do we get the information out there? Grassroots… and keep applying the pressure every single step. There are far more of us than them. We do not need them if they’re going to behave in that way. We don’t want to be a part of that. We… will pick up the mantle and get this information out and spread it across the UK… So if you are somebody who wants to go and share information about Operation Talla and… please… I do encourage you to do so… And let’s say… if hundreds of thousands of us did that… that starts looking really different… If we could get this out there… we could potentially get people on these protocols. We could potentially be helping people who are suffering and don’t want to believe it… but actually… I’m really sorry… here’s the evidence to support what we’re saying. Can you listen to us now? Can you start taking this protocol? How can we help you? Would you like us to help you communicate with your doctor? There’s lots of different ways that we can approach this, but, at the moment, it is down to we the people, because we’re getting no support from anywhere else. [Cartland] Absolutely…

