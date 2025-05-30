Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

For me, one of the silver linings of the past few years has been hearing doctors of integrity talking opening about what has been — and still is — actually going on in the world of medicine.

This post features two GPs — general practitioners, i.e. family doctors — talking about how they have been treated in the context of questioning the medical establishment during the past few years.

The discussion is part of the Breaking the Silence series, which I featured here in the March Updates post. As usual, the interviewer is Dr David Cartland (above left). And on this occasion his guest is Irish GP Marcus de Brun (above right), who featured briefly here in last December’s Updates post.

A somewhat abridged transcript of the interview is below, along with additional links and information here and there.

Context

[David Cartland] Marcus… could you give the viewers a… brief glimpse into… your career background… [Marcus de Brun] I have a long academic career… I did a degree in California in Science and English. And when I finished… I moved back… in the 90s… to Dublin, Ireland, where I went to Trinity College…. I did a degree in microbiology. And after that… I went to the Royal College of Surgeons, and I did my medical degree [and] became a doctor… After a few years in the hospitals, I moved to New Zealand where I lived for five years, and I… trained to be a GP. And so I became a member of the New Zealand College of General Practice. And then in 2010 I returned to Ireland, where I became a member of the Irish College of General Practice… And… in 2018… I was elected by my colleagues to become a member of the Irish Medical Council, which I was on for a couple of years… I had a nursing home and a surgery at [that] time… a busy practice. [And] I resigned from the Irish Medical Council because of the manslaughter — or the murder… that sounds terrible, but… it’s how I feel — the murder of so many elderly residents in the nursing home sector… I tried to blow the whistle about what was happening. And bizarrely, in a very Kafka-esque… way, I got a letter from the medical regulator — the Medical Council in Ireland — to say that they placed me under investigation in 2020 for… opinions in respect of the nursing homes and the [covid] vaccine and that sort of thing that were “undermining the guidelines” or whatever… That investigation went on for five years… probably something you’re quite familiar with… I write for an online magazine called Cassandra Voices. It’s… an arts magazine and it has a bit of science and a bit of social stuff in it… and cultural stuff… I write for that and I published quite a few articles in that, criticising the covid vaccine… The editor… was trained as a barrister [and] he went through all of my articles with a fine-tooth comb to make sure that they wouldn’t be sued or that. [And] I wrote what I thought were very conservative and realistic arguments in terms of the vaccine, and why people shouldn’t have it, and why I felt it was dangerous. But the Medical Council basically has taken those and said that I’m guilty of undermining the medical profession and… faith in the medical profession. And they feel that that’s serious misconduct. So I have to face a fitness to practice hearing on June 10th, where they may proceed to take away my licence to practice. It’s very, very surreal… When I state what’s happened, people must scratch their heads and go, “No, there [must be] more to the story. This guy must… have done something, right?” But no. There’s no patient complaint… nothing nasty ever written or posted on Twitter or anything like that. They just want to take my licence essentially for whistleblowing.

An interesting call from a barrister

[Marcus de Brun] And incidentally… just as an aside… I had an interesting call from a barrister at the Medical Council after I did my latest interview with a news guy over here. And the Medical Council want to know if I would agree to no longer write or talk about what happened in the nursing homes or in [relation to] the vaccine… they might be interested in making my case go away... dismissing the whole thing. So these are unscrupulous, nasty… people. Or they’re decent, honest people whose strings are being pulled by unscrupulous, nasty people. I don't know how deep down… where where it all goes. But I think, in my opinion, that… if the dots were joined in an objective way… it goes right up to the Minister for Health… during the nursing homes in Ireland, during the worst of covid… [He’s] now the Vice President of Ireland or the Tánaiste, what we call the vice Prime Minister of Ireland [Simon Harris, profile below]. So there are very, very powerful people… very, very powerful institutions at play. I’m only a small fish, but they do want me to go away. And either they’re going to take my licence away or try to bribe me to stay quiet.

[Marcus de Brun] But… like yourself… although you’ve lost… and suffered a lot more vilification and abuse than what I’ve suffered… I don’t intend to shut up, because the truth should never be shut up. It should always be spoken. And eventually it will triumph, I believe. I have that little bit of faith… little bit of hope that humanity is not as dark as it appears to be at the moment… [David Cartland] So did you get the impression… cutting back to that almost… gag order that you’ve been asked to consider… don’t do any interviews, don’t speak out… was that categorically said, or was it just intimated…? [Marcus de Brun] Oh, no, that was categoric... That was a phone call I got. So I did an interview… we’ve got a very good journalist or presenter over here called Niall Boylan. And Niall and I spoke throughout the pandemic. And Niall… he was probably the only… mainstream radio presenter in Ireland who was actually defying his managerial instructions not to interview, or not to talk to people who were objecting to lockdowns or objecting to policy. Niall defied that, and he interviewed myself and a few colleagues, and he suffered as a consequence. But anyway… he set up a podcast, which is very, very popular [and] I did an interview with him last week on his podcast. And then the following day I got a call on my phone from… the barrister who apparently represents the Medical Council and… in no uncertain terms he said the Medical Council would be willing to offer… to make your case go away to dismiss the case against you if you… signed an undertaking And he said this would be a… he had a term… no-fault or no-prejudice agreement that you would make with the Medical Council’s legal team or whatever. I asked him to send it to me in writing, and he said he would do that. Now that was last Thursday and nothing has come through, so I don’t know if it was a bit of a shakedown, or whatever it was. But, if anything, it… highlights to me the fact that the tide is turning…

It appears that de Brun did subsequently receive details of the offer in writing:

Covid vaccines and the turning of the tide

[Marcus de Brun] Whilst most people mightn’t know what genetics is or what genetics means, I think most people do know that it has something very, very important to do with your body, and how your body works. And the reality that the vaccine is a genetic vaccine… that word now has become part of the public discourse, so the vaccine uptake has utterly collapsed in Ireland. And I don’t know, [but I guess] that’s probably the same in the UK…

Here, for example, are figures from Ireland’s health authorities last November showing that only 7.7% of healthcare workers had received a covid booster:

And here are the latest figures from the UK population at large:

For context, the population of England is around 58 million.

[Marcus de Brun] But that to me shows me that this is all going to take time before there’s a re-evaluation. But the fact that the uptake has completely collapsed… that shows that people are at least aware that they were duped… that something bad happened, that it’s not a good vaccine... it’s not a normal vaccine… And the word genetic has now become part of the discussion about the vaccine. Because… remember at the outset, when the vaccine came out, if you even tried to say it was a genetic vaccine, you were pooh-poohed as a looper, as a nut job… “Of course it’s not a genetic vaccine. It’s a vaccine.”

I do recall that few people seemed to take me seriously about the injections being gene therapy, even when I pointed them to this December 2020 news article from the American Society of Cell + Gene Therapy:

By way of note, when I was checking to see if the above article was still there (which it is) I had to get through this message which I suspect would have put most people off…

I do not recall seeing that message in relation to the above ASCGT article before, but I have seen it several times in other contexts, usually when the destination webpage is questioning the covid narrative…

As to gene therapy, here is a 40-second clip of Stefan Oelrich, Bayer’s Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division, speaking in 2021:

…we’re really taking that leap — us as a company, Bayer — in cell and gene therapy… ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say that if we had surveyed, two years ago, the public, [asking] “Would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?”, we would probably have had a 95% refusal rate. I think this pandemic has… opened many people’s eyes to innovation in a way that was not possible before.

[Marcus de Brun] But now the public are aware that this [“vaccine”] is something a little bit different. So change is happening in a piecemeal way [but also] in a very large way. But that reality that this vaccine is bad, and people aren’t taking it, that’s just starting to come to the surface. What the consequence of that will be… or may be in two or three years time… I think will be something quite catastrophic for the government, and quite catastrophic for the medical regulators and the boards who tried to shut down the doctors who said it was a risky, dangerous vaccine. So I think that’s part of the reason why the Medical Council… are interested in cutting a deal with me or shutting me up or whatever… because they know that the writing is on the wall now… So I think people like yourself and myself, we have to exercise a degree of patience. We got caught in a wave of violence… when a medical regulator who is supposed to be looking after the health and safety of the public is actually coming after doctors who are trying to advocate for their patients, you can only describe that as an act of terror and an act of violence. But those acts of terror and violence against you, against me, against… there are 12 other doctors in Ireland all under investigation going through the same thing… That wave has to expire itself. We have to… I’m going to use a terrible word, but I just can’t think of another one… we have to be crucified for this… It’s a terrible analogy to make, because I’m certainly no comparison to the main man who was crucified. But, in a similar way… our punishment has to see itself through as part of the process, I believe. So you will be punished for speaking out. So will I. And this other wave of people being aware that this is a dangerous vaccine… of people seeing now the empirical evidence that Omicron… covid… all of these things are still here, but yet all of the bullsh*t is gone about masks and everything… We were promised — or we were told — that we were going to have a new normal, but the old [normal] is back and it’s back more normal than it ever was before. So… you don’t need… guys like me with credentials to impress that reality upon people. It’s happening. They’re not taking the vaccine. They’re seeing that there’s no masks… there’s no social distancing. They know covid has gone away, and no scientist… nobody can come out and say where it’s gone to and where Omicron is, because they have to say, “Oh, no, it’s still here.” But they can’t explain [it]. No scientist… no doctor can explain why don’t we have a pandemic anymore. How come it’s gone? And even if they try to say, “Well, it’s because of the vaccine…” nobody’s taking the vaccine. And then if they say, “Well, you’re getting a bit of benefit.” Well, if you’re getting benefit, then why did you ever need boosters…? So… the whole edifice is crumbling, but it’s not crumbling because of you or because of me. We help, and we’re being true to an oath we took… we’re following through on what we believe in. And that’s admirable. But the real work that’s happening to turn things upside down is the daily lived experience of people’s lives. And sadly, the excess deaths that arose after the vaccine… the injured, the people who’ve been injured by the vaccine, sadly… they’re the victims, and they’ve no voice as of yet. But they will…

UK data in relation to excess deaths and the number of people able to work can be found in these posts:

[Marcus de Brun] And they will because of… this small… but very, very important and significant change [that] has come over society. In Ireland we see there are people out on the streets. They may not necessarily be out in the streets just because of covid. They’re out in the streets because of other things like immigration policy… the domination of politics and the media by vested interests and corporations... But covid is part of the reason that people are out in the streets. Covid is part of the reason that people are dissatisfied with immigration, dissatisfied with the influence of the corporation on the media… all of that. Covid is part of that. And it will, in my opinion, eclipse all of that, because it’s a much bigger issue than immigration. It’s a much, much bigger issue than… the other things that people might be protesting about. To my mind, what happened to us, to the people of Ireland and the people of the UK and the people in the Western world during the pandemic… and this… is going to sound crazy, but… it’s my opinion and I believe it, that it’s absolutely comparable to the Holocaust.

Testimony of Holocaust survivors discussing the covid era is featured in this section of this post:

[Marcus de Brun] I do feel that when you look at the excess deaths… the number of people who’ve died, the injuries sustained by the vaccine… When we’re actually permitted — and we’re not permitted at the moment — when we’re permitted to actually stand back and objectively analyse excess deaths… vaccine injuries… all of this, all of the suffering, the missed cancers, the misdiagnosis, because health services were shut down… When it’s permissible — and it’s becoming increasingly permissible to talk about these things — but when it’s permissible for scientists and people like you and I to actually analyse this in an objective way, I strongly feel that the numbers that we’re going to see of deaths and suffering as a consequence of both the vaccine and lockdowns and policy… will be on a par with the type of horror that Jewish people endured during the war in terms of concentration camps... But… all of that’s going to take a little bit of time.

I am reminded of articles such as this one from Denis Rancourt:

[Marcus de Brun] And you and I, and people like [us] have to be effectively shut up in order to… extend that process, because… the people in power and the people in the corporations… they’re not really concerned, I think, with the reality that they’re going to be exposed. It’s when. They’re not going to mind being exposed when they’re dead. And… politicians don’t mind, really, being exposed when they’ve left politics and shuffled off to big jobs in the private sector. So this is about time. And shutting you down, shutting me down and keeping us under wraps and violently suppressed… that’s the job at hand at the moment. It’s got nothing to do with… finding out who was right and who was wrong. It’s all about suppression. So, no, I’m not going to take any offer from the Medical Council. But I do expect to be punished, as you will be punished too, unfortunately. But that’s the grim reality of what we’re dealing with…

Duty of candour

[David Cartland] Yes. And just a reminder at this point, I think you touched on it earlier… how will this look in three years time retrospectively? It’s not going to be a good look for the medical profession or the regulators or any other people. And they know it’s coming. It is a matter of time because, like you say, it’s the real lived experience. I’ve always said that the bodies are going to keep piling up… the disabilities are going to stack up. The amount of funerals people are going to… People are noticing now, and I've just had a job back in the NHS… And it’s the real people, the patients, that have actually twigged it. Whether it’s ahead of the medics, or the medics have twigged it [and] they're just not saying it because they’re keeping their heads in the sand [I’m not sure]… But there’s very much more informed conversations in my coffee rooms, among staff as well, at the surgery that I’ve just [taken] a role at… There is an awakening. But just a reminder to the doctors who are watching this and are quiet… that there is a duty of candour to repair that damage, isn’t there?

There is indeed:

[David Cartland] It’s a duty, and the reason they call it a duty, and I harp on about it a lot is [because] it’s part of the regulator’s code of conduct. If you make a mistake… we’re both charged with bringing the profession into disrepute, or affecting public confidence in the NHS. But actually I’d say [that in speaking out] we’re following the duty of candour… we’ve been calling this out from the start. And to repair the damage and to rebuild the trust and the confidence, we need to own up. It’s like whenever you get a complaint in general practice… even if you haven’t done anything, you apologise. Just to make it go away, and to rebuild the trust between doctor and patient…

Nursing homes

[David Cartland] I wanted to go right back, Marcus… There’s a lot of material that we’ve covered in the last 20 minutes… I wanted to talk about the nursing homes. I know what you meant, but just in case [some] people [don’t] know, what shenanigans were you seeing in the nursing homes? [Marcus de Brun] I’m not allowed to talk about it, but I will... Remember… at the start of covid… there was all kinds of crazy things being said on Twitter and on the media and that… “Hey… there’s no virus. It’s never been isolated. There’s no pandemic. It’s all a scam and a fake…” And… I think it’s important, at least for me, to state clearly [that] I do believe that there is a coronavirus called covid-19. I do believe there was a pandemic.

I am reminded of this presentation from Martin Neil, Professor of Computer Science and Statistics at Queen Mary, University of London:

[Marcus de Brun] But where I differ... from the vast majority of my colleagues is that I firmly believe that that pandemic took place in the nursing home sector amongst the most vulnerable members of our society. That’s where there was an actual pandemic, because… as a physician… I know that… the elderly people in the nursing homes… they’re coming to the end of their lives in many respects. There’s [only] a few years left in the nursing home. And the reason for that is quite obvious… because they’re old and infirm and… they’re vulnerable. Vulnerable to flus, vulnerable to colds, vulnerable to diarrhoeas [in a way] that young, healthy people aren’t. That’s obvious. So when covid came into the nursing homes, then obviously the most vulnerable people are going to suffer consequences…. And of course, during the pandemic, there was all this talk about whether people were dying of covid or with covid and all of that… [But] for elderly people, it’s quite simple. Many of them died of covid. Many of them died with covid. Many of them had a little bit of flu and then they got covid and… they died as a consequence… they had two things going on. But without a shadow of a doubt, as covid ripped through the nursing home sector in Ireland… and it tore through the nursing home sector… the conservative estimates are about 2,000 elderly people died either of or with covid-19 during the pandemic… and it was an unprecedented level of death… There were months where you’d have 300 people dying in the nursing home sector… where normally you’d have… 20… 30… The death rate in the nursing home just mushroomed, particularly in 2020… [But] how did it happen in Ireland…? I wasn’t the only person who realised that what the government did in Ireland… the policies that were in place… resulted in the deaths of lots of elderly people. I wasn’t the only person who realised that. Lots of people did. The government commissioned an independent inquiry to look into and examine the deaths in nursing [homes]. And what they found was that 4,500 people in 2020 were transferred from the public hospitals into the nursing homes in Ireland. And [during] that peak, that transfer was going… at about 100 people a day at one point. The peak of that transfer was in March-April 2020… And… interestingly, that's when the deaths in the nursing homes peaked… about two weeks after that. That peak is followed by the deaths in the nursing home peak. And the reason [those people were] transferred is because our politicians were all vying for who was going to do the best job protecting the public. Because the whole notion of the elderly being at risk… that started out as being the priority, but that quickly changed, and it became very politically expedient to offer protection to all the voters, all the spenders, to all the kids, to everybody. So the politicians were vying with each other to offer protection to everybody… because the media was generating so much fear. [And] they were getting huge amounts of political kudos for protecting everybody… Unfortunately, as part of that process, in protecting everybody and getting political kudos for… protecting everybody… as part of that process the victims became [the people in nursing homes]. So instead of the nursing home, and the elderly being the people we had to protect, they actually became the basket who was going to pay the consequences of this political expediency. Because what the government decided to do was… they said [in 2020], “Okay… we feel that there’s a wave of covid coming here.” And the Taoiseach at the time, Leo Varadkar, who was a doctor… he got up and they had this fantastic idea of emptying the hospitals of patients who were convalescing, who were just coming to the end of their hospital stay… They might have a broken arm and it… just needed a couple more days or whatever. So patients who were relatively stable and just needed a few more days convalescent, they were gathered up from the public hospital system in Ireland and they were transferred into the nursing homes. And, as I said, about 4,500 of them were transferred. None of them were tested. So we were in a pandemic where you had this virus was going through society… whatever… media was on, the deaths were on the television every day. And the government came up with this policy, [to] transfer these patients out of the hospital into the nursing home sector. So they were all transferred and they weren’t tested. And at that time, in April 2020… the government came up with a policy that said, “Right, we’re going to need hospital beds. So we’re going to transfer these people into the nursing homes. And we’re also going to need tests because we’re running short of tests. So we’re going to take the testing facilities out of the nursing homes. Now, people think I'm making this up, but this is what happened in Ireland… They took the testing facility out of the nursing homes. So in the first week, in April 2020, I arrive into my nursing home. I had about 50… patients [there and]… I arrive in April… first week… on a Monday morning to be told, “Hey, we've just got a transfer of eight [or] nine patients from the hospital.” Our nursing home was just being built. So we had some extra bed capacity. That’s why we got such a large number… And when I said, “Well, what’s their testing status” or “Do any of them have covid? Do we need to isolate?” I was told, “Well, none of them have been tested.” And I rang the hospital in a fury and said, “Why are you sending us people with… no results?” And they said, “Test them yourself… you’ve got tests, you test them.” And I said to them, “Well, no, we don’t have tests. The government has just pulled the tests.” I might sound a little bit emotional as I describe this, but it was absolutely horrible. It was a sh*tshow… Remember, at the time, in the nursing home… because the government wouldn’t allow us… and the College of General Practice and the regulator all wrote to us and said, “You’re not allowed to use hydroxychloroquine. You’re not allowed to prescribe anything for covid.” (This is black and white instructions.) “There’s no drugs available.” So the only treatment modality we had in the nursing homes that I had was testing patients.

For context, here is a summary of published studies (with dates) for drugs reportedly showing efficacy against covid:

Now one might say the test is bogus or whatever… I don’t know. But… all I had to offer in the nursing home was testing, because if I tested the patients and if they had any symptoms or were found with covid, I could say, “Right… Mr. Jones, we'll keep him in his room. He won’t be mixing in the day room. He won’t be going down to the canteen. He won’t be walking all around the nursing home. We’ll get his meals up to him. We’ll try and help him to not be bored out of his tree, but we’ll keep him in his room if he’s a positive test…” That was taken away.

For further context re covid PCR testing, see e.g. this post on Kary Mullis, winner of the 1993 Nobel Prize in Chemistry “for his invention of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method”, who died in 2019:

In 1993, Mullis stated that “with PCR… you can find almost anything in anybody”.

So we’ve now got covid coming in from the hospitals, 4,500 untested patients dumped into the nursing homes, [and] tests pulled from the sector. So we’ve no way of testing these people. [And] a complete ban on any use of any therapies that might have been helpful… Whether Donald Trump fared well with hydroxychloroquine [or not]… if given under medical supervision, it’s a harmless drug. It’s an anti-inflammatory, as you know, that we give to arthritics, and certainly under medical supervision wouldn’t have caused any harm. [And] we could have been prescribing vitamin D. But the guidelines coming in from the government were utterly bizarre. They were: “Do not prescribe. Do not transfer to hospital. Get to the families and get ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders…” We’re getting instruction from the hospitals and from the government to get families to sign ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ orders… which means [that], if your loved one gets very sick, don’t send them to hospital for any resuscitation… essentially, let them die. None of this, as a member of the Irish Medical Council… the regulator for patient safety… sat with me at all. I could not figure out what the hell… because, if you actually wanted to murder people… in a weird sci-fi movie where the government was taken over by aliens, and the aliens wanted to kill all the people... I don’t mean to make light of this… but if you actually wanted to kill people in the nursing homes, transferring the covid into the nursing homes, withdrawing the tests, and encouraging the ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ (not sending patients… the elderly into the hospital)… you couldn’t have orchestrated a better plan to to actually murder people. So to my mind, what was happening was tantamount to murder.

Something similar happened in the UK, with the document NG163, COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community, which is no longer available on the NICE website, but can be viewed e.g. here (archived version) or here (pdf, c/o this related article):

[Marcus de Brun] Now I never… got on Twitter and said that these people were being murdered. I said that I felt that the government was guilty of manslaughter. That’s as far as I went in my criticisms. But nonetheless, I say it now, and I say it with absolute sincerity. Those people in the nursing homes were effectively murdered by government policy in order for politicians to to win kudos… I’m in this situation where I’m going to the nursing homes [and] there’s panic with the nursing staff. So the hospitals are taking the nursing staff from the nursing homes and redeploying them into the hospitals. The government is taking away the staff, introducing covid, refusing any treatment for the patients and not allowing the patients to even be admitted into hospital. And it was horrible. So I resigned. I wrote a letter to the minister. I wrote to the Irish Medical Council to try and whistleblow… to say, “Look… what’s going on here is wrong.” [And] bizarrely, in a Kafka-esque way… I was the one with the problem… that all of this stuff was somehow acceptable and it was the right thing to do. And… even colleagues… to paraphrase… some of the things they were saying was things like, “We’re in a pandemic. If they have to die, so be it…” And I just couldn’t believe that Irish citizens in my country, human beings, were being treated with this much… not even, “Let’s protect them because they’re the vulnerable,” but actually… converting the sector into a dumping ground for covid. So everything that was said, every political promise that was made, all the talk about human health and helping people and human dignity… it was just turned completely and utterly upside down… [David Cartland] One of the things that alarmed me back in the day… this DNAR [do not attempt resuscitation] blanket policy… We had what was called TEP — treatment escalation plans — where, when you couldn’t visit your own family… We were tasked with the job of knocking… Doris’ door open… in a residential setting… and basically [to] play God… assess whether you believe that… without any relatives being involved in the conversation… they should be escalated to a hospital setting if they deteriorated… And then what would come of that would be a just-in-case… medication pack which would be end-of-life drugs shipped out to them “just in case” the worst happens. So there was a lot of experience of overzealous end-of-life drug use I would say, from my experience. Did you have a similar experience of that? [Marcus de Brun] Oh, very similar… The transfers… it’s ironic that… there’s a steady rate… numbers that you can look at… for hospital transfers from the nursing home sector into the general hospital… It stays the same… We’ve got a nursing home sector with X number of people… and Y number of people get transferred from the nursing home into the hospital sector [in a] given month. The numbers are fairly reliable… [But] during the height of the pandemic, that collapsed. There was essentially no transfers from the nursing homes into the hospital. So these people were all left to die in the nursing homes. And part of that policy was ‘Do Not Resuscitate’ and end-of-life care protocols. So rather than being given any opportunity or any access to potential treatments for covid, they were simply given midazolam and helped along the way to die… which was just horrific... But that’s essentially what happened… I never prescribed hydroxychloroquine, and it’s something that I deeply regret.

Data for midazolam prescriptions can be found e.g. here:

The OpenPrescribing website, which shows NHS prescriptions in England, can be searched here.

Also relevant in this context is the data for antibacterials which shows that, thanks to “covid protocols”, and in contrast to the peaks in the winters of 2019/2020, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, the number of prescriptions for antibiotics was remarkably low during Spring 2020 (the “height of the pandemic”) and Winter 2020/2021:

[Marcus de Brun] But I was always a believer in following guidelines and public health policy… as long as I was of the belief that they could be challenged and you could bring your concerns to the relevant regulator and authority, and you could have them addressed. So I rather naively and foolishly followed the guidelines in the nursing homes. And… in the space of… three to four weeks, I had… 12 people die on my watch… And I was with them when they died, most of them, and had to talk to their families out in the car park because they weren’t allowed in… And remember, this is early spring… end of winter… and the Irish weather is not great… but you’re standing [outside] and you’re talking… people through… sitting beside them in their car or… sometimes I could get them to come into the foyer of the nursing home where the electric sliding doors would be opening and closing constantly while I’m trying to tell them that their loved one had died… And… you’re in rooms with patients who are struggling with respiratory death and respiratory failure, and you’ve got loved ones outside the window… looking in… It was the stuff of nightmares… the stuff of horror, but absolutely it was end-of-life care. And that was all that these people were afforded.

Related:

The suppression of treatments for covid

Interestingly the government at the time sent around a memorandum to the HSE, and I have it in black and white. They sent a memorandum around to every pharmacist in Ireland saying [that] if hydroxychloroquine is prescribed by a [GP] in the community, send us the name and the prescription of the doctor. So essentially: Report any doctor who prescribes hydroxychloroquine. Now, that’s weird. [And] that’s in black and white. That’s a fact. You can ask any pharmacist in Ireland, “Did he receive a letter from the state asking him to inform?”

Here is that memorandum:

I am reminded of the fate of more than 20 million doses of hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) donated by Australian billionaire Clive Palmer:

Links to the bigger picture re HCQ can be found in this footnote.

The scandalous suppression of ivermectin also springs to mind. One part of the story is told e.g. here:

[Marcus de Brun] And the reasoning [given] was because there are some people who have arthritis, and they’re taking hydroxychloroquine, and they need it, and we don’t want it to go in short supply. The deviousness here is just unbelievable… Ireland is probably unique in how gullible the people are taken to be by the state…

I am not so sure about that…

[Marcus de Brun] Pharmacists were asked to report any doctor for prescribing. And… several colleagues were reprimanded by the Medical Council for prescribing hydroxychloroquine. One who I know is presently awaiting his trial for prescribing hydroxychloroquine. So you have to ask, when you go down these… and at the time they were rabbit holes, but now they’re not rabbit holes... they’re big open caverns... When you wander into this cave and you say, “Well, why is the state interfering with a doctor’s right to prescribe a relatively proven, harmless drug that may be of some benefit…?” Now, we… also have, myself and my colleagues, HSE… government documents, which state in black-and-white… circulars… that state that hydroxychloroquine is of some benefit in the treatment of SARS-CoV-2. So we have black-and-white evidence to say that it may, at the very least [provide some benefit]…

Here are the meta analysis results for hydroxychloroquine over time, from 2020:

Why is the government interfering and policing and stopping doctors from prescribing something that might… save someone from dying? This is weird stuff… Some of your viewers might think, “Oh, that’s because doctors shouldn’t be prescribing things if they’re not licensed to treat that.” [But] that’s wrong, because people need to remember, if you go to the doctor and you’ve got the flu, the doctor will often say to you, “Look, it’s flu, but I'm going to give you an antibiotic here just in case… if it’s greeny, mucousy, phlegm… or that it might help…” [Or] you can go to a doctor if you’ve got a cough and your cough could be related to a degree of reflux. So the doctor will prescribe you an anti-reflux medication or a PPI [proton pump inhibitor] for a cough. Or you might have migraines, and the doctor prescribes you a blood pressure tablet. These decisions are clinical decisions… they’re called off-licence [or off-label] prescribing. And… all doctors, even bad doctors… have been off-licence prescribing since the history of human medicine.

Here is the explanation on the UK’s NICE website re “off-label” use:

[Marcus de Brun] So why? Why is the medical regulator and the government coming in and jumping on hydroxychloroquine [that] a doctor [might] prescribe… so that it might help? Why are the Irish College of General Practitioners issuing guidelines, telling doctors not to prescribe hydroxychloroquine? What’s happened? Did hydroxychloroquine somehow become a major danger overnight that we don’t know about? No. The answer to the question… it only became clear to me some months… after the fact. But the answer… is… perfectly clear and perfectly obvious… The vaccine was licensed under what’s called… EUA, Emergency Use Authorisation. That’s how it got its licensing to come onto the market. And one of the stipulations of EUA is that there can be no other drug available to treat the condition. So we had a situation during the pandemic where the government… and the policymakers and the colleges all let hundreds of people [in Ireland] potentially die… deprived them of potentially beneficial medication… on behalf of a pharmaceutical company. Now, if that’s not… obviously… corrupt and banjaxed and wrong on so many different levels… And then doctors like you or doctors like me who speak out about it [get] violently suppressed by all of the powers of the state… It shows you… covid really, really shows you how rotten politics is from the top, right down… It’s completely and utterly rotten. What happened was wrong. What is happening is wrong. But… as I said, I never prescribed hydroxychloroquine and I deeply regret that I didn’t have the courage like some of my colleagues did. They said, “To hell with you guys. We’re going to treat. I’ve got sick [patients]…” One of my colleagues went into his nursing home and he treated the elderly. His name is Dr Pat Morrissey.

[Marcus de Brun] And he’s under investigation here in Ireland too… and we talk quite regularly. And I’ve nothing but the deepest admiration for him because he did what I couldn’t do… what I didn’t have the… willingness to do because I was so much a part of the establishment. I had so much faith in my colleagues and faith in the medical system. And it’s a faith that I still do have… that one day… we will come out of this and doctors will come out of this and medicine will survive this… But as you rightly said… I don’t know if medicine is going to survive this catharsis… because it is a catharsis… but it hasn’t happened yet. It’s just grumbling… But it will. It has to happen, because medicine can’t continue like this. We can’t continue to practice as dispensers on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry. We cannot. We’ve lost our autonomy as doctors… if this continues… we’ve lost the ability to care for patients in an honest way… For me, it wasn’t just the taking away of hydroxychloroquine that killed people. For me, it was taking away the doctor-patient relationship. Because if I could have said to a patient, “Hey, I’ve got something. We’ve got some vitamin D. I’ve got some hydroxychloroquine. I’m going to engage with you. I’m the establishment. I represent the years of medical science and all the technology that’s behind medicine.” That’s what I embody when I have a relationship with a patient. If I had been able to say to patients, “Hey, I’ve got something...” I would have been able to give them something that’s the greatest healer, which is hope. Without a shadow of a doubt, hope can not only heal, but it can help people overcome and get through. But the regulator in Ireland, the medical board, the College of General Practitioners and the government took away that hope… prevented me from giving people hope. Whether it came in a bottle of hydroxychloroquine or a couple of vitamin D tablets, I should have been allowed to treat, to intervene and to help as a physician. And when that was prevented… something really, really terrible was exposed to me in terms of this relationship between pharmaceutical industries, the powers-that-be and regulators. So as I said…it’s rotten, rotten to the core. And my hearing is just an example of that… it’s just another little expose of how rotten it all is…

I am reminded of this post re the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency:

And the fact that, according to this 2022 British Medical Journal investigation…

86% of the MHRA budget is derived from industry — the industry that the MHRA is supposed to be regulating:

And that it is in that context that the MHRA is being transformed — in the words of its CEO — from a watchdog to an enabler.

Refusal to give covid vaccines

[David Cartland] Going back to the golden calf that was offered… as you mentioned, it was an Emergency Use Authorisation. [And] my experience matches yours in terms of… every treatment option was a “conspiracy theory” and suppressed… because of this EUA that was in place. I think you’ve answered it in the bulk of the interview… but… obviously you took the decision at the vaccine rollout to say, “No, I’m not going to be involved in this.” What was the decision-making process up to saying, “No, I’m not going to be part of it. I'm going to shut down the practice. I’m finished with this.” [Marcus de Brun] So that was in 2020 when… the deaths peaked in the nursing homes. And when all of that was going on… myself and some colleagues, we wrote to the government, we wrote to the regulator, we wrote [until we were] blue in the face… writing, trying to blow the whistle. And nobody was listening. Everyone was just ignoring us. We were… “granny killers” and “anti-vaxxers”… and all of this crazy sh*te that was just mud that was just slung at us… I was doing my best to highlight things. And, as you probably have experienced, doing my best came at the cost of consequence in terms of my family because… all of that mud that was thrown at me… some of it landed on my family… My wife is not white… my kids are not white. She’s an immigrant, and she… has always felt a little bit on the outside of Irish society… just a little bit. And I don’t mean that we’re an inherently racist bunch — we’re not — but… when my wife would be going to the shops or whatever… she’d hear and feel the whispers of, “That’s the woman who’s married to the anti-vax doctor…” There were kids who used to play with my kids, and parents wouldn’t send those kids down to play with my kids anymore. And… we knew and got the vibe and felt that it was because… I was the “anti-vax doctor” who was against the vaccine… Those things were very, very difficult to endure. And I’m sure you’ve experienced the same thing. So, to put it in context, when this stuff was going on, I felt certainly very vulnerable because… we were pariahs. I was a pariah for saying what I said. So I honestly felt that the Medical Council who wrote to me and said… “It’s your duty to promote public health guidelines, not to be questioning them on your Twitter account…” I felt that they were coming after me fairly quick…

For context, here is what the Irish Medical Council were saying in September 2020 in relation to promoting covid policy:

[Marcus de Brun] In September 2020, there was a public protest organised against lockdowns. And I went to that and I spoke at it, along with a couple of other doctors... And then immediately after that I got a letter from the Medical Council saying that they were putting me under investigation for questioning the guidelines... But at that time, another colleague, Gerry Waters, a GP in Ireland… he refused to administer the vaccine, and so he was struck off.

[Marcus de Brun] He refused to administer the vaccine to his patients. He was a GP like me… had his own practice. He refused to administer the vaccine, and he refused to refer for PCR testing when the vaccine came out in 2021. And he was essentially struck off for doing that. When the vaccine came out, the Medical Council wrote to me and I said I didn’t want to give it… To be honest, I didn’t mind or I didn’t object to the vaccine being given to the elderly in the nursing home as… some… help for them… I’d seen so much death in the nursing home [that] I didn't object to it being given to the elderly people. But I said [that], aside from elderly people, I’m not giving this vaccine to children… I’m not giving it to pregnant women…

I find that many people just don’t seem to understand how unethical it is to prescribe any medical product that has no long-term safety data to children or — especially — pregnant women.

I discussed some of the context re pregnant women in one of the first posts I published:

And I am reminded that, in the words of a 2015 Sunday Times article, “When the thalidomide scandal erupted in 1961, the drug was soon banned. Yet pregnant women in Spain continued taking it until the 1980s — and the authorities refuse to accept responsibility” (Link — original Sunday Times article is behind a paywall):

[Marcus de Brun] If people want to get it themselves, I’m happy enough to say to them, “Go down the road. Joe across the street is doing it. Go over there and get it. I just don’t do it.” But the Medical Council said, “If you don’t give this vaccine to the patient, we’re going to suspend you, just like we suspended Gerry Waters.” Or, “We’re going to summon you to [what they call a Section 52]” which is an immediate strike-off in Ireland, or immediate suspension. So my back was against the wall. I had a thriving practice. I had 6,000 patients. I had a nurse, a manager, a busy practice. And a lot of people depending on me. My practice was in the town where I went to secondary school… where I grew up. So I knew a lot of my patients very, very well. And it was a very difficult decision for me to make, but I couldn’t in good conscience offer or give… something that I didn’t believe in. So I made the difficult decision to close my practice and to avoid suspension because… I have a mortgage and bills to pay… and two small kids. And I had to keep working. So to be suspended and lose my income as a consequence of not giving the vaccine… I took the easier option, the less courageous option, and said, “Okay, I’ll close my practice.” That way you can’t come after me for not giving the vaccine because I no longer have any patients who I’m obligated to give it to.

[Marcus de Brun] [And] when I closed the practice… I went to work as a locum, just covering… I have a good few friends in general practice, and they would give me a bit of holiday cover for them. And I would do… work at the out-of-hours service at the weekends and [in the] evenings. And of course, you’re not obligated or not expected to do any covid vaccines in the out-of-hours service. They don’t keep them. They don’t supply them or anything like that. So I was able to stay working, and I thought that I’d survived. I thought that… I was safe from them. But again, as I said at the outset, they took all of my publications and my Twitter account and went through that [material] with a fine-tooth comb, and sent it down to some professor of general practice in Cork who highlighted a couple of tweets and said that these were tantamount to serious misconduct, and therefore I should face the charges in June…

Bribed into silence

I suppose people are probably browned off listening to me… at this stage because I talk so much [and] I keep banging on about the same thing, but I think I’ll just let you know [about] the major tweet that the council have used as an example of my serious misconduct [for which] they want to take away my licence. I wrote this tweet stating that because of the amount of money paid to GPs and medical professionals during the pandemic, many of my colleagues have effectively been bribed into silence because of the amount of money paid for administering the jabs. And so the… good professor in Cork, he said that, because I’ve suggested that GPs have been bribed into giving the vaccine, that seriously undermines faith in the medical profession. And therefore I’m guilty of serious misconduct and must face the tribunal as a consequence. That’s the extent [of it]. Now, you’ve been a little bit more vociferous in some of your… and I admire you for that. Well done. But… it just goes to show… no matter what you say… and you probably think… “I should have tempered my words nice and softly.” But I don't know… if you could temper them more softly than mine, they’d still come after you and you’d still be in the same boat that you’re in, because you were guilty long before the charges, and so was I… [David Cartland] Would you retweet [what you wrote]…? [Marcus de Brun] I would, of course. But just to put the tweet in context, right? The correspondent for The Irish Times, the health correspondent, [was] a guy called Paul Cullen. And he put an article in The Irish Times shortly after my tweet. And… The Irish Times, like probably many of the English newspapers, was paid throughout the pandemic because they were losing so much money on advertising, because nobody was going on holidays and everything else. [And] the mainstream media here… big, big interests like The Irish Times… were all subsidised by the state to survive the pandemic and all paid… to promote covid policy. So [covid ads] were the ads that the papers were running because no one was going on holiday. [And] to put that in context… Paul Cullen is the health correspondent. And so he would certainly be a guy who would be loath to criticise the government or the policy in any way… like most journalists at The Irish Times. But anyway, he wrote an article [in which he] he stated [things] about the payments to Irish GPs… On top of their… regular… monthly payments from the government… if you took the covid payments… from… 2021 up to mid-2022… [and] he published the article in 2022… On average, if you spread the covid payments out, every GP in Ireland had received €70,000 each… per capita… from the government in covid-related payments. And that’s on top of their regular income. So the type of money that changed hands between the government and my colleagues was absolutely huge.

See e.g. this article in The Irish Times:

I am reminded of how the Chairman of The Royal College of General Practitioners reported to the UK’s Chief Medical Officers in September 2021 that his organisation had “consulted widely across GPs” and stated “there is a strong consensus in favour of vaccinating 12-15s”.

And of this NHS document…

…which has apparently been removed from its original location on the official NHS website, but which has the following information on page 6:

“A further supplement of £10 can be claimed per vaccination dose to eligible children and young people aged 12-15…”

For context, the Royal College of General Practitioners (RCGP) received almost £49,000 from Pfizer in 2020:

[Marcus de Brun] I had one colleague of mine who said to me, “When you go to your hearing, do the political thing and… start off your statement by saying, ‘On mature reflection, I now feel…’” And then he said, “You’ll get away with everything if you just say, ‘On mature reflection, you now feel that the government was right and everything was good.’” But… in the same breath… he said… “Administering the covid vaccine,” (because he administered thousands of shots) “…represented the height of his financial relationship with the government in his career of medicine.” And I’d say that’s the case for most doctors in Ireland. We were paid more to administer the covid vaccine than any other vaccine before. We were paid during the pandemic €15 euros to answer the phone if somebody had a covid query. And these were unvouched… Just tell the government at the end of the week how many times you said covid on the phone. And… I’m serious. I’m not making this up. You got €15… each time you answered the phone, if somebody said covid. We got €70 if you took a patient in and did a respiratory exam in the midst of the pandemic… €70 on top of your regular money. And you got €40 for each shot you gave. So the money that changed hands with my colleagues was absolutely huge… I do feel, unfortunately, many of them were bribed into silence. But most were probably… going along with doing what they were told, just like I was doing what I was told in the nursing homes… And now my colleagues are so far down the rabbit hole that, if they stop, and they look back, then they’re going to have to take ownership of a lot of guilt, and they’re not willing to do that…

The forthcoming tribunal

[David Cartland] What are your feelings on it? What do you think? Do you think you’re going to be sacrificed, or are you going to go and show some “mature reflection”, or are you going to go in all guns blazing and stick to your guns? [Marcus de Brun] I don’t know… this has been exhausting. It’s been so difficult for me, even though I did step out of it all for a couple of years and just went into the garden… I got a beehive, and I learned how to keep bees, and I have a little polytunnel, and I’m growing my vegetables. And… I relied on my love… of… the biology of nature and escaped into that world. And ever since I’ve done that, it's given me a little bit of compensation and a little bit of counterbalance... Somebody said to me… “You went from hero to zero in covid…” I was at the height of my medical career in terms of being on the Council and all of that. And I had the expense account… that you get when you’re a Council member, and all of this… pomp and circumstance. I went on the Council to try and effect some degree of change, because I think that there’s a lot wrong with the regulators in Ireland. There’s a lot wrong with how they're given expense accounts and how they’re funded and how they’re influenced by the government and the minister. And all of that became real, or exposed, during the covid [era]. But having gone back into nature… keeping the bees and growing the vegetables and doing the things that I do in the garden... it’s given me a counterbalance and it’s reduced the importance to me of things like the Medical Council and things like my colleagues. What you… never had… you never miss.. But to be honest, even though I had the respect of my colleagues, now that I see what it was based on and what it was all about and how empty… that respect was and how empty those friendships were… So few people… colleagues… picked up the phone to me… many did, but there’s 28,000 doctors in Ireland… [And] if I had 10 or 12 pick up the phone to me during covid and say, “Hey… you’re right.” Or… “What went on was wrong…” That’s all I had… maybe 10 or 12… So when I go to [the tribunal] in June… I’m completely 100% guilty of disagreeing with policy… of disagreeing with the vaccine. So what defence can I mount to these charges…? Only to look at the people there and… ask them to ask themselves, “What are you doing here on that side of the table? What’s your motivation? How could you be brainwashed into thinking that what happened was right, and what people have endured is right… and that this is a wonderful vaccine? How can you possibly sit there?” But… people do. Isn’t that what happened… with people like [Danish astronomer] Tycho Brahe and Galileo? I’m not comparing myself to those people. But didn’t they go up and hand… something obvious like, “Hey, you know, the earth goes round the sun. Here’s the evidence.” And… weren’t they completely and utterly dismissed because of an ingrained belief system? That’s the enemy here… that ingrained belief system. And as I said, I’m not going to change that at my hearing. And it’s almost frivolous. I will argue. I will state the point. I will show the evidence in terms of the deaths and the vaccine. I will certainly use it as an opportunity to put that on the record. But… they’re going to find me guilty because I am guilty. And then it depends on whether they’re going to try and take my licence away. If they do [though], the one thing about the Medical Council in Ireland… that decision has to be sanctioned by… the High Court. So then I will have an opportunity to go to the High Court. Now, I don't know what your experience has been with courts and the legal system here, but in Ireland the doctors… about 12 of us who are under these procedures… we have medical insurance that we’ve been paying for years, just like you pay your insurance. But our insurance over here won’t cover anything to do with your opinion. And because there’s no smoking gun, there’s no patient injured, there’s no harm to anybody, my medical insurance said… “This is not something we cover. You’re on your own for this.”

Ed Dowd has some interesting things to say on the subject of smoking guns:

And there is a peaceful assembly for medical freedom planned to coincide with the June tribunal:

As de Brun puts it:

This hearing isn’t just about me. It’s about every doctor who’s ever questioned a directive, advocated for a patient, or followed their conscience. If you believe in integrity over obedience — stand with me.

Back to the interview…

[Marcus de Brun] So I haven’t engaged… I lost my practice… I’m working in an out-of-hours setting… I haven’t had any legal assistance or advice. But if they take my licence away and I have to go to the High Court, then I might have to revisit that, because ultimately my objective now is not proving them wrong. I think the public have spoken. They don’t want the bloody vaccine. And they’ll speak louder as time goes by… as the injured start to materialise… as the pregnant women… as all of the consequences of the vaccine and the policy start to emerge. That will do the speaking. I don’t need to speak.

On the subject of pregnant women, I am reminded that publication of UK abortion data seems not to be happening as it was. Prior to 2020, a report for any given year was issued a few months into the following year. But the most recent data available at the time of writing is from 2022, and the related report was not published until May 2024, i.e. around a year later than usual.

Related:

[Marcus de Brun] The only thing I want to do is to preserve my ability to pay my bills… so if it’s a case I have to go to the High Court and defend myself, then I’ll have to… probably get some legal advice, and probably come up with some funding to do… all of that. So that’ll be a different scenario. It’ll all depend on what they do on June 10th… whether they take my licence away. To be honest, my gut [instinct] is that they won’t. They'll give me… a slap on the wrist… a fine or something, and just put a note in my record. And I’d be happy with that. I’d be quite delighted at the end of my day if someone digs up a little bit of history in 50 years time on de Brun to see that, in his medical record, there’s a note that says he disagreed with the vaccine and he disagreed with covid. Perfect. I couldn’t ask for a better addendum to my medical qualifications. I’m happy with that… We’ll see what happens… [David Cartland] I’m glad you’re positive about it… All of this… triggers me… Your Irish colleagues… [and] I know many of the ones you’ve mentioned… are going through the mill. The impact this has on you psychologically… and to have our professionalism questioned… [And] how can [the medical councils, who receive much of their funding from pharma companies] give a neutral opinion for a covid dissenter? And… in my situation there’s [also] been no patient harm, no clinical negligence… This is all about third party social media spats. And they’ll find a way because they don’t want to microscope the facts and the data and the facts of science… that we’ve seen…

What would you say to other doctors?

[David Cartland] We talked off-camera… about the old days where we used to do evidence-based practice. And we used to sit around, didn’t we, on a Friday… The drug reps would bring some sandwiches and we did the grand round. And we would question science and we’d come to different conclusions. And that was okay when we had autonomy of practice and autonomy of freedom of speech… [So imagine] you’re sat in a room [like in the old days]… You’ve just given your grand round presentation about how crap the vaccines are, and you’ve got a bunch of… doctors who are still picking up their bonuses for giving the spring booster booster… [in] 2025. What would you say to them? You’ve got a captive audience. What would you say to them to get them out of their slumber, to get them to stand with you? What would your words of wisdom be to these people? [Marcus de Brun] There is no way I would ever... even entertain the hope of getting them to stand with me. Because what we have to say and what I have to say to them is so brutal and so horrible of a reality. My colleagues, your colleagues, the people who have administered this vaccine, what they’ve injected into people is a genomic sequence that transgresses… that crosses the membrane of human cells, and interferes with the most intimate process known to life… interferes with translation… transcription. There were DNA vaccines… they’re gone. Now we have an mRNA vaccine that’s interfering with translation. The genetic mechanisms that are being interfered with here are so intimate to not just human biology, but to all biology on the planet… that the guys who continue to promote this — and don’t have the guts and the courage to actually stop what they’re doing and admit that what they're doing is wrong — they are, to my mind, no less guilty than the Gestapo who marched people into gas chambers, and pulled levers and switches because they were following orders and doing what they were told. Any doctor who has the barest modicum of respect for human biology… or ecology or the biology of the planet that defines human existence… that defines all life… These mechanisms that this vaccine is interfering with… this mechanism is a mechanism that’s not unique even to human beings. It’s part of the whole mechanism of the biology on the planet. These doctors who stand over this and say that this is fine… if they’re the same type of doctor who have a care for the environment or care about whales or dolphins or whatever, or any other species in the world… human biology… this vaccine represents nothing less than the rape of human beings. And… I know it’s a terrible word to use, and I use it with a great degree of sadness, but ultimately what’s happening here on a biological level is this interference with the most intimate process of life… That to me is absolutely disgusting… that doctors could do that, administer that, without conscience, without regret, without saying, “I’m wrong.” I would say to any colleague who has administered this vaccine, “It’s time now, before you retire, before the end of your career, to stand up and say you were wrong.” Because there’s nothing wrong with being wrong. There’s nothing wrong with following guidelines. Most people regret having taken the vaccine… That’s why they don’t want to look back even. There’s a reluctance to look back because… they… ratted out their neighbour [over] social distance, or they called the cops because it was two kids sitting on a wall, or they gave out to their neighbour because the neighbour didn’t take the vaccine or whatever. So people are invested in this. But what we have to do as human beings is be able to say, “We were wrong. This is wrong. We were wrong.”

It’s not only doctors who seem unable to say, “We were wrong.”

I am reminded of the many church leaders who pushed the injections, as discussed in this post:

And indeed the vicar at the church I attend, who, as I discussed here, praised God for the covid injections in a blogpost, despite what I had written to him (and the other staff) from early 2021 onwards.

[Marcus de Brun] And not just [that] we were wrong, but we were coerced into doing this. Our colleagues — my colleagues, your colleagues — they were… pressurised into doing this. And there are people to blame…. But we’ll only ever be able to get back ownership of medicine, ownership of our biology, if we can say that… we were wrong and we were compelled or coerced into… doing these things, by those people… the medical regulator… government officials… the policymakers. We need to actually admit first that we were wrong. You know when you’ve had medical insurance, I’m sure... One of the rules of having medical insurance is that, when you sign your contract with your insurer, one of the stipulations of your contract is “Don’t ever admit you were wrong. Let us do that for you.” Because admitting you’re wrong has big consequences. So… I would say to colleagues… “Look, it’s going to take a lot to actually stand up and say you were wrong. But I think if you do it and if they do it now, that’s the measure of a man. That’s the measure of a doctor. That’s the measure of a physician. Somebody who can say, “I did that and it was wrong. I did it. I was coerced into doing it. I felt pressured into doing it and I regret doing it.” Then we can… move forward. But… I don’t think that the bulk of my colleagues have the courage or even the conscience or the decency to do that. And I think… that’s the weird… state we’re in… no different to World War II, when a majority of people were doing terrible things and justifying those terrible things because “that’s what everyone else was doing and they were the rules”.

The “great sorting” continues…?

[David Cartland] But instead of going after the doctors… that are staying silent, we [as those telling the truth, are] the ones in the firing line. And they’re doubling down on people like [us]. That’s why our summers are going to be taken up with these spurious hearings. I’m down for another three weeks. [And] I’ve already done three weeks, about [what people said] on Twitter…

Sometimes, as discussed here in this post…

…the punishment is the process.

[Marcus de Brun] As I said to you at the outset, the only advice I could give you really is that you’re working too hard. You know, your guilty verdict is an inevitability. And once you know that your guilty verdict is an inevitability… you have to ask yourself, what is the point in trying to struggle…? The tweet that I’m up for, it’s so utterly facile and benign and ridiculous. Any of the Twitter statements that I make are benign, and I’ve always spoken in a reasonably measured and benign way. [But] no matter how benign or how aggressive your tweets… you’re guilty… 100% guilty... You’re guilty of the unspoken crime. The unspoken crime is you disagreed with the establishment. You questioned the establishment. You expected medicine to do better. You expected medicine to be honest and to have integrity. You’re guilty of those things without a shadow of a doubt. And so you’re going to be found guilty. So what is the point in exhausting your family… your resources… your money… everything? If I were you… I can’t tell you what to do… but I intend to go into this tribunal and just put things on the record. But am I guilty? Absolutely. 100% guilty. And you know what? I'm proud of being guilty. I’m not ashamed of being guilty. I’m proud of it. And you should be proud, too, to be guilty… [David Cartland] This does not sound like mature adult reflection, Marcus… [Marcus de Brun] (laughing) No, it’s not. I have to work on that…

Vaccine injury

[David Cartland] I just wanted to ask, before we close, a final question... What’s your experience of vaccine injury? Do these people exist or are they a “conspiracy theory”…? What’s your experience…? [Marcus de Brun] When you think about… the… nature of the vaccine rollout… how many people have taken it. When you think about the platform of the technology being used here… it’s not a vaccine…

For anyone who finds that statement at all surprising, I recommend reading this Letter from a pathologist:

[Marcus de Brun] We fall into the trap… when we call it a vaccine. The injuries here are massive, without a shadow of a doubt. The excess deaths are clear. The numbers are there in so many different countries… But there’s no mechanism of joining the dots for people. So when people go back to the doctor with shingles, or they go back to the doctor with cardiac problems, or they go back to the doctor two months later with other problems… There is no formal mechanism of joining the dots... So we don’t know… the public doesn't know… The question of even relating side-effects to the vaccine is not even on the table… unfortunately… How can we join the dots there? How can we make how can people make the connections to the vaccine? I don’t know. It’s very difficult… for people to even make the case… In Ireland, we had no mechanism whatsoever. If you got a side-effect from a covid vaccine, what you’re supposed to do is go back to the GP… if you don’t have a free government health card, pay him €70… and tell him about your side-effects. And in most cases, the vast majority of people in Ireland would just [be] pooh-poohed away… “That’s not the vaccine. That’s just shingles. You could have got that anyway… That’s just a clot. That could have happened to anybody. That’s just a this…”

Gaslighting…

It is interesting that many people, who were themselves only slightly sick with covid, readily believe that that same disease could lead to serious illness, and, in lots of cases, result in death.

And yet when those same people, even though they know that sickness after a vaccine is common, perhaps even to the extent of booking time off in advance of the injection, find it very hard to believe that that same vaccine could lead to serious illness, and, in lots of cases, result in death.

I am reminded of this post:

[Marcus de Brun] In order to establish causation, you need scientific rigour and you need… proper reporting… [And] Ireland doesn’t even have a reporting mechanism. So… if you felt you got a vaccine and you felt that you were experiencing a side-effect… there’s nowhere to go with that. There is apparently a website called the HPRA [Health Products Regulatory Authority]… and they have… a website… And it’s got a section on it to report any injury from a drug. And there’s a form, if you dig through their website… and it’s seven pages long… [But] first of all, Irish people don't even know about this HPRA. They don’t even know about the website… where it is. Nobody even knows where to go with a vaccine injury. So what are they? How are people coping with them? I don’t know… I can’t give an answer to that. Science is trying… There’s some good research coming out… some good papers on connecting up what the side-effects might be. But the very point, the very notion that we’ve launched off from, the starting point here, interfering with human genetics like that, going inside human cells, which vaccines have never, ever done prior to this… getting inside cells and tinkering about with that mechanism, what kind of side-effects can we have…? Cancers, autoimmune diseases, clots… the spectrum of disorders that can arise from this type of engineering and behaviour is huge. But what precisely they are we’ll never know because the powers that be don’t want us to know and they don’t want people to make those connections and join those dots. But… to my mind, when you talk about the side-effects, that almost even legitimises the fact of… “What have we done?! And what have we permitted to be done to human cells…?” It beggars belief. I honestly don’t know… I would expect that cancers and the cells that take up… this genetic material and start to operate in the way that the gene instructs them to operate… I would expect that the research will show, in the not-too-distant future, large increases in myelomas and cancers and skin cancers and various... So I think oncogenesis or cancer would be the primary thing that we’re going to see. But who knows…?

See for example what UK oncologist Angus Dalgleish says in this section of this post:

And also these articles:

[Marcus de Brun] You’re tinkering around with something so integral to the whole process of biological function that side-effects here could express themselves in any number of ways. And it’ll be our children or the scientists of the future who will actually join the dots and be able to say, “Okay, disrupting this process has caused A, B, C, D, E, F, G…” That full picture is brutally suppressed at the moment. But… I believe that science will uncover the truth once it’s safe to do so… that the truth will come out about these vaccines. But in terms of the side-effects, I would imagine the profile is huge…

That statement is consistent with available official government data, such as that discussed here:

And presumably the side-effects, even in the short to medium term, are not fully reflected by the number of people claiming benefits. I wonder how many people have continued to work in the context of declining health that is related to the injections (irrespective of whether a link has been made or not).

For anyone whose health has declined since 2021, and who took the covid injections (and especially the boosters), it is worth at least considering the possibility of covid vaccine injury. I featured some advice from David Cartland in this section of last November’s Updates post, and I have reproduced it in this footnote for reference.

[David Cartland] Absolutely. And we’ve got the same people who are… hiding the evidence… the “correlation-doesn’t-equal-causation” brigade. They’re demanding evidence from us “anti-vaxxers”, for want of a better phrase... Yet at the same time, they’re pinning all this multi-systemic inflammatory symptoms to the old unicorn condition “long covid”… [Marcus de Brun] If we’ve had a massive increase in excess deaths after the introduction of the vaccine, that’s just deaths. In terms of illnesses and diseases that people have managed to survive or come out the other side of after the vaccine… there probably will be a branch of medicine and a branch of science that will deal with and expose [that]. And I’m sure there’ll be a scientific journal… to deal with the consequences of this type of genetic manipulation. But it’s so novel now. It’s still just petering through society… the dots aren’t being joined [fully]. The science isn’t ready yet. And the regulator is dead set on making sure that those type of connections aren’t being made.

I am reminded of e.g. this post:

[David Cartland] Marcus, it’s been an amazing conversation… Thank you ever so much for all you’re doing… You’re an inspiration to me in my sort-of-war against the regulators, and I wish you all the luck in the world… I really do hope you keep your licence because anyone who listens to this interview will see you’re a man of integrity… bravery… knowledge… Thank you for your honesty. Thank you for your time… [Marcus de Brun] Well, thank you... We are a small number of people and we are a minority at the moment. But, as I said, the consequence of this is not lost on the general public. It’s actually been experienced by the general public. [And] there’s a saying in Ireland — “Tiochaidh Ár Lá”. It means, “Our day will come.” And our day and your day will definitely come. It’s not going to come at your hearing and it’s not going to come at my hearing. [But it will come…] [And] what I would say to you is the same thing I’d say to my patients… who experience the side-effects of [the] vaccine or even just who experience illness in general… there’s a world out there, a natural world that is an absolute miracle… a beautiful thing. And it comes from a higher place, from a higher power…

Related:

