Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is the second part of a two-part post which provides useful context for forthcoming posts.

In the first part I described how in early May 2020, Ed Dowd, a former hedge fund manager, made some remarkably accurate predictions.

In this second part I will outline some of Dowd’s analysis of what happened in the US during 2021.

They lied

Ed Dowd’s success in his job as a hedge fund manager relied on making accurate predictions based on shrewd observations and analysis. In the context of ongoing claims that the so-called covid vaccines were “safe and effective”, he was one of the first to expose publicly what was actually going on.

While the pharma-funded mainstream media ignored the extent of the problem of covid vaccine deaths and injuries, often citing “cause unknown”…

…Dowd knew where to look for real-world evidence to show that…

They lied.

And people died.

People died

Smoking Gun #1: Millennial Excess Deaths in 2021

Analysis from US life insurance data shows that an exceptionally high number of millennials (born ~1981-1996) died in 2021.

The number of millennial excess deaths in the twelve months from March 2021 to February 2022 is similar to the total number of US soldiers who died during the entire Vietnam war (1955-1975), i.e. around 60,000. The graph above shows that the highest peak in deaths coincides not with peak respiratory virus season but with US covid vaccine mandates.

Smoking Gun #2: The Mix Shift

In 2021, covid strains had already mutated and become less virulent. And it was well-established that the virus affected mainly older people and/or those with co-morbidities. But whereas in 2020 only around 21% of excess deaths were in the under 65s, in 2021 that figure was 35%.

​One key thing that changed in 2021 was the introduction of the so-called covid vaccines and mandates, which via simple deductive reasoning is an obvious suspect. And yet the authorities and the mainstream media have for the most part refused to acknowledge that possibility or to discuss the data…

Smoking Gun #3: Society of Actuaries Confirmation

In March 2022, Dowd reported an 84% excess mortality for mid-late 2021 based on life insurance data available at the time.

That analysis was later found to be consistent with data from the US Society of Actuaries Research Institute (SOA). Dowd contends that the cause was the covid vaccine mandates ordered by the Biden administration. He describes what has happened as “democide” — death by government action.

Here is Dowd’s three-minute “elevator pitch” from March 2023 for his hypothesis that covid vaccine mandates killed and disabled tens of thousands of Americans:

And here is a widely-viewed recent two-minute clip:

More of Dowd’s analysis, in collaboration with two PhD physicists, some of which I have featured previously, can be found here:

