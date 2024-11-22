Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is an intentionally short post, featuring a transcript of part of what pathologist Dr Clare Craig said during the recent People’s Vaccine Inquiry meeting in Belfast.

It is my hope that the brevity of this article will mean that it reaches a wide audience, which in turn will help facilitate the necessary process of truth and reconciliation.

Now what does [covid vaccine] failure look like? Well… in Spring 2021 there was a jump in life-threatening ambulance calls that has not come back to normal since [data on p17 here]. 2% of people who were injected and carefully followed up showed evidence of heart damage afterwards, even when they had no symptoms. And 2% of our working age population are now unable to work because of long-term sickness. [That’s around 800,000 people.] Coupled with that [was] excess mortality, which is mainly cardiac, and has been seen in more heavily vaccinated areas, And critically, these extra pressures on hospitals and deaths [because] of cardiac problems have been seen in Australia and Singapore [where there was relatively little covid]. And we’ve seen record levels of adverse events in the reporting systems of conditions that have been backed up by surveys of the vaccinated. Overall, there has been a mass disabling event. And to add insult to injury we’ve now got a situation where immune systems have been harmed [in] people who’ve had multiple doses of the mRNA, and their immune systems have switched to ignore the virus as if it’s just food or pollen. I think it’s important to emphasise that not everybody has been harmed. Drugs that are dangerous don’t harm everybody who takes them — that’s never the case. But a significant number of people have been harmed [by the covid injections].

As a society, we will have to come to terms with what has happened sooner or later. And it is hard to see who benefits by delaying that process.

As Christians, should we not be leading the way in showing compassion for those who have been injured, repenting where appropriate, and seeking truth and reconciliation?

Particularly in the context of so many church leaders and Christians having pushed the covid injections:

Other presentations from the Belfast meeting, including testimonials from some of those injured, can be found here.

