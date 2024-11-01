Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I’m the CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance which I co-founded in October 2020 to uphold medical ethics. I have a strong Christian faith. I’m a wife and a mother of four children aged from 15-22 years. And I’m a former NHS doctor. We’re here today to raise the alarm of the emerging public health crisis caused by the reckless rollout of the covid jabs. And to call for the church to repent of their role in this, and to help heal society and individuals from the terrible damage caused. To set the scene for this meeting I’m going to spend the next 12 minutes of so revisiting the unethical way in which the covid vaccines were rolled out, and attempt to give a Christian perspective on what has happened.

These stories illustrate the fallout from the ill-judged covid vaccine rollout. It’s arguably the biggest avoidable public health disaster in human history. The vaccine-injured and bereaved you see on these stories are the human face of the suffering and death evidenced in these appalling data of vaccine harm from the official MHRA Yellow Card reports on the slide. They are the collateral damage from the reckless rollout of a brand new technology. This could never have happened if the authorities and healthcare professionals had simply stuck to the core ethical principles that have always framed and constrained the delivery of healthcare.

It is undeniable that medical ethics were egregiously violated during the rollout. These vital principles enshrined into law and professional codes of practice uphold the equal value and dignity of every person and their right to freely decide what happens to their body. They hold healthcare professionals accountable and they protect vulnerable patients from abuse. They can’t just be discarded in an emergency as this is when they are most needed to protect individuals against panicky state decisions.

All medical interventions carry a risk of harm, so there is a duty to act with care and proportionality. The ethical practice of medicine uses a patient-centred model where the doctor acts in the best interests of their patient. Informed consent must be obtained for all treatment after a full explanation of risks and benefits and with no coercion. And privacy and confidentiality are vital.

Every single one of these requirements [was] violated in the covid vaccine rollout. It’s arguable that no-one gave valid informed consent to these products. Coercion, fear and lies were used to pressure and shame people into acting against their best interests when public health authorities used coercive messaging and fearmongering push people into accepting jabs. The term “anti-vaxxer” was used to shut down legitimate questions and concerns. Many people took the jab under false pretences believing it would protect others. And the extreme coercion of vaccine passports and mandates crossed the line into overt medical tyranny.

The failure of the authorities to implement the precautionary principle was staggering. Unbelievably, they set out to vaccinate every person in the country as quickly as possible with a product using a novel gene-based technology and only a few months of safety data and regardless of individual risk-benefit profile. Never before has a vaccine in clinical trials been administered to pregnant women on such a mass scale. With no data to rule out harmful medium- or long-term effects, the regulators were authorising blind. This was a reckless gamble by the authorities with the lives and health of billions of people.

The arrogance of the authorities and their failure to consider the wider cost of their actions has had devastating consequences for so many. Last week, Clare [Craig] and I, with the People’s Vaccine Inquiry team, attended a hearing in Stormont for the vaccine-injured and bereaved whose devastating stories are evidence that this terrible gamble failed. There is now overwhelming evidence, which Clare and Angus will present [later in the meeting], that the covid vaccines are neither safe or effective. Catastrophic and avoidable harm has resulted from the reckless rollout of these insufficiently tested products.

With health indicators showing fertility rates dropping, maternal mortality rising and unexplained excess deaths across the covid-vaccinated world, we clearly have a serious public health crisis which has arisen since the 2021 covid vaccine rollout. Yet there is an extreme reluctance to address the elephant in the room and investigate whether this correlation is in fact causation. We must stop burying our heads in the sand as a society as this is not going away. We must demand answers and stop potentially compounding the harm by continuing to inject people with these dangerous products.

As Christians we use spiritual discernment and Scripture to avoid being deceived into following ungodly secular ideologies or the worship of false idols. We are told not to fear as this will make us powerless, unloving and unwise. The Bible tells us to judge a tree by its fruits. And the fruits of so many covid policies were isolation, cruelty, pain and suffering, dehumanising, a war on joy, love and life. Evil.

Heartbreakingly the church was complicit and got swept along in this human folly. Firstly, churches were closed, embracing the fear of a virus. O ye of little faith. Faced with a perceived and manufactured existential crisis, people were prevented from worshiping God and hearing the gospel message of hope and salvation in Christ’s conquering of death. Then, after months of closure, while we still had to mask, social distance, and were banned from singing in church, the churches opened as vaccine centres, embracing and heavily promoting the “vaccine as saviour” message of the world.

Some churches went even further. This move by Durham Cathedral to implement vaccine passports to access the Christmas 2021 service was appalling on so many levels. How did they think that it was okay to deny entry to anyone to enter a church and hear the gospel, ever? Or for church attendance to be contingent on taking a test or a vaccine?

The Christian worldview, which underpins Western civilisation, holds that each person is unique and created in the image of God. This gives rise to the sanctity of life with inalienable God-given individual rights. However, the covid response followed a utilitarian collectivist ideology in which instrumental harm is allowed to an individual for the greater good, leading to the dehumanisation of individuals and a high risk of atrocities.

The worship of a false religion — scientism — is evident from these blasphemous pictures, abominations which should have caused outrage amongst Christians clearly revealing the idolatry at work. In this religion of scientism — not science — you are called to follow The Science. As a Christian, I only follow Jesus. Anyone who questions The Science — a false God — is a heretic. And the scientists and public health officials were the infallible high priests. Yet The Science was based on fear, coercion and deception, with implausible claims of 95% and even 100% effectiveness. And complete safety.

The vaccine was hailed as the Saviour. Anyone who spoke against the vaccines was persecuted, smeared and censored like a heretic in the new religion. “Anti-vaxxers” became social pariahs, blasphemers of the false idol. The ongoing vaccine ritual, returning to re-vaccinate every 4-6 months, appears as a pseudo-religious sacrament that flies in the face of evidence that the vaccinated keep getting covid. The was a complete lack of scrutiny of the vaccine technology or ingredients by the church. The use of aborted foetal cells in the development and manufacturing process and the genetic manipulation of the Frankenstein technology itself, which works by hijacking our genetic code — or God code — was ignored. Instead, many leaders instructed their congregations to get vaccinated as an “act of love” for their neighbour.

Those of us who have spoken out can testify that we have been attacked, vilified, censored and smeared. But this has been a huge encouragement to us, and faith-building, an indication that we are doing the right thing. We are told in Scripture that we are in the world but not of the world, which is under the control of the prince of lies… that we should expect the world to hate us and to persecute us when we speak the truth for righteousness’ sake or call out evil.

Sadly, the church was noticeably silent during the covid era, turning a blind eye to ethical violations, compulsory medical procedures and the reckless rollout of a novel technology. Christians have a vital role to speak an eternal perspective to the world, and use godly wisdom to warn the world of folly. We need a strong church voice to uphold absolute moral values and ethical principles based on the sanctity and dignity of every human life. There is an urgent need for spiritual discernment and action in the face of immoral and unethical secular ideology. We cannot be silent in the face of evil. And at its core I believe we are in a battle against evil, with hundreds more mRNA vaccines in the pipeline, and the WHO seeking more power and control over national health and individual autonomy. There is a co-ordinated push through public health to remove the intrinsic value of each human life. As a church, we must shine a light and expose lies, greed and anti-human ideologies. As Christians, we have a central role to play in this spiritual battle and and in pointing people to Jesus — the way, the truth and the life.

So it’s time to take action. And we need [the] help of those in leadership in the church. At the UK Medical Freedom Alliance and People’s Vaccine Inquiry we are calling for an immediate halt to the covid vaccine rollout. It is indefensible that these dangerous products are still being injected into anyone. We hope and pray that you will add your voices to this call We are also seeking recognition for the vaccine-injured and bereaved, whose abandonment by the authorities and public has been shameful. They have an urgent need for healing – physical, emotional and spiritual – and for recognition of their suffering. We pray the church will be a place where the injured and bereaved can receive that. Immense damage has been done to societal cohesion, including church communities, by divisive rhetoric and policies relating to the jab rollout. Many Christians were devastated by the closure of churches, the pushing of the vaccines, and the lack of godly wisdom or leadership from the church. However, with God’s help we can turn this around. In Christ, there is the wonderful offer of grace for repentance, forgiveness and redemption through Jesus’ blood. Some sort of truth and reconciliation process is needed, which will include speaking from the pulpit on the issues [that we] are raising today and apologising for wrong decisions made, reaching out to those who were wronged and harmed during the covid era, speaking the truth in love, and shining a light in the darkness to bring healing and hope to our communities. Thank you.

