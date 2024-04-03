Dear Church Leaders

Please take a few minutes to watch Dr Clare Craig, Co-Chair of HART and author of Expired: Covid the untold story, describing how what happened during the covid era led her to become a Christian.

The full video (~20 minutes) is here, with the testimony part near the end (~6 minutes from 15:19ff). A transcript, mainly of the ~2 minutes from 18:59-20:49, can be found below.

There’s plenty more I could tell you… but I want to give you my testimony…

Among the various groupings I found myself in [during the covid era] were plenty of Christians who had known something was wrong from the moment the church doors were slammed shut…

I saw the dark long before I saw the light. I reached the point where I realised that humans are so flawed that our efforts to do what we think is right could be doomed to failure. I started to realise how badly our society needed Christianity, and to see how Christianity was the perfect antidote to so many of the problems of our current society. What will motivate people to defend ethical principles when it will cost them to do so. But I didn’t think I needed God in my life.

I could see how easily I could have taken a wrong turn, how it could easily have been me responsible for harm. My friends started to convert to Christianity. One reminded me what it had been like trying to tell the truth. How people refused to read, or found excuses to dismiss us as liars. With that in mind she challenged me to read the gospel with an open mind. Did it sound like the truth or a lie? Were the people persecuted and even killed because it was true, or just because they were terribly taken in by a great big lie? It sounded true.

There were even parallels in the censorship with John and Peter in Acts: “Everyone living in Jerusalem knows they have performed a notable sign, and we cannot deny it. But to stop this thing from spreading any further among the people, we must warn them to speak no longer to anyone in this name.”

I started to pray. I spent two years surrounded by the most brilliant, kind, ethical people, trying to find a way to reach a political solution to the problems that had been created. We were all realising that there wasn’t going to be one, at least not on a workable timeframe.

Humans have made a mess of things and I don’t think humans can put this right alone. We have a Saviour in Jesus. We need God’s help. And more and more people are coming to him, including me.