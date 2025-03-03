Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I thought it worth putting out this short post to highlight the extent of the twisting of truth that occurred during the covid era.

The list below is not intended to be exhaustive. And it is not necessary to agree with every point to get the gist of what is being said.

Isaiah 5:20 springs to mind:

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter.

I find it somewhat curious that even though I have, since 2020, listened to more than 200 sermons at the church I attend, I do not recall hearing any preacher mentioning any in connections with the above.

Indeed I am reminded not of any sermon that I have heard from a church pulpit, but rather of a podcast with one of England’s most naturally gifted strikers — Matt Le Tissier.

That link from his name should take you to a three-and-a-half minute selection of his best goals, which is well worth watching. And this link should take you to the podcast — published in August 2023 — which is also well worth watching.

Here is a short transcript from 26:20:

[Le Tissier] This whole thing [covid] has been an inversion of the truth and an inversion of common sense… And do you know who… invert everything? Satanists… That’s what they do. [Interviewer — former surgeon Ahmad Malik] Yes… It’s funny you should come to this… I genuinely think this is now about good and evil… [Le Tissier] Absolutely. I realised that quite a lot time ago. [Doc Malik] And this is coming from someone who was religious, lost his religion, still believed in God, still [does] believe in God… I’ve got no evidence for God but I really hope there is a God. And I can’t believe… we just happened to get together in these clumps of cells. I don’t buy that… The magnificence of nature, of the human body… there has to be a design, has to be a Creator… That’s where I sit. But now I’m like… this is full-on spiritual war… [Le Tissier] The Church of England have been captured… [Doc Malik] They’re all captured. The Vatican… The Islamic… whatever… And so… you can’t really sit it out… You’re either on the side of evil, or you’re on the side of good. And you need to pick a side.

Whatever else, Le Tissier is surely on target regarding inversion.

More broadly, what does the church — and particularly its leaders, both at a national and local level — have to say in the context of such discussion?

To my mind, this is one of Bob Moran’s most instructive cartoons…

…and a reminder that the inversion is not limited to covid.

Far from it.

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem