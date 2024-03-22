Dear Church Leaders

The first person to speak seems right until someone comes and asks the right questions (Proverbs 18:17)

Further to previous, please find below twenty covid-related questions and relevant information to consider.

For someone who has minimal time to spare, I would suggest focusing particularly on the following: Q1. exaggeration, Q5. lockdowns, Q11. Covid pre- and post-vax, Q13. vax adverse events, Q14. media, Q15. health authorities and pharma, Q17. vax passports

I have tried to keep to a minimum the material requiring technical expertise.

One thing I have learned while putting together these questions is that it is particularly important to keep an open mind on:

[i] whether we can trust what we have been told about Covid, even when those speaking have a reputation for trustworthiness

[ii] whether governments necessarily do what is in the best interests of the citizens they are supposed to be serving

One of the headings on the recent flyer advertising a church event comes to mind:

“You’re invited to examine the evidence”

[NB the links in the snapshots below do not work, but live links can be found below each one. While in some cases there are better links available now, in this post I have retained the original ones that I used in October 2021]

1. Why has the risk from Covid been exaggerated?

ONS data shows that the death rate in 2020 was not exceptionally high, especially when we take into account the deficit in health care due to lockdown

gov.uk website

Chris Whitty in Spring 2020 (if error message appears, try reloading)

From UK Office for National Statistics (ONS)

ONS data via Freedom of Information request

NHS: 7m fewer appointments (and other charts)

2. How much do Covid PCR test results actually tell us?

The PCR test still has no false-positive rate, and so we cannot actually tell how many genuine Covid cases, hospitalisations and deaths there have been

Kary Mullis speaking in 1993

the false positive rate for the Covid PCR test is "unknown"

casedemic… if we stopped testing

BMJ article

Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests ‘Unreliable’ & Quarantines ‘Unlawful’

A similar ruling in Austria

Retraction request letter

UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights 2005, Article 6

10-minute presentation from Norman Fenton

“when careful confirmatory retesting is done, most positive PCR tests of asymptomatic people come back negative”

te$ting

3. Why for the past 18 months have we been told we are “in a pandemic”?

According to the UK government weekly flu and Covid reports, all-cause excess mortality was at or below baseline levels between the end of February and July 2021

UK government weekly flu and Covid-19

Spring 2020 peak overlaid with unusually bad flu epidemic peak from 1999/2000

UK (England) and Germany Data from European Mortality Monitor EuroMOMO

4. Why has natural immunity been downplayed?

Dozens of research studies affirm robust, long-lasting and broadly effective naturally acquired immunity to Covid, and it is reasonable to expect that people exposed to related coronaviruses (such as the common cold) also have immunity

Original article

Recent update

What SAGE has got wrong

5. Why has there not been more discussion of the evident harms of lockdowns?

Lockdowns cause catastrophic societal and economic harms, and there have been more than 60,000 non-Covid UK excess deaths

Link to do ‘benefits’ exceed ‘costs’ diagram (if error message appears, try reloading)

Covid-19 lockdowns: an overview of the evidence

Cases peaked, then we locked down - every time

Prof Simon Wood, University of Edinburgh

The transmission of respiratory viruses is poorly understood

New figures from the Office for National Statistics have revealed the number of people dying in their homes has risen dramatically over the last 18 months

Deaths at home – England, averaging around 800 non-Covid excess deaths per week

The widening gap between rich and poor

6. Why is Sweden’s success often downplayed?

Sweden stuck to the original pandemic plan and did not do lockdowns, and yet has fared better against Covid than comparable countries that did

Our World in Data

Sweden, Covid and lockdown – a look at the data

Sweden: all-cause mortality rates per year

Denmark, Norway and Sweden

7. Why did ministers use covert behavioural psychology to scare the public?

The public has been unwillingly manipulated in order to advance authoritarianism

Times article (paywall) and related article

“A State of Fear”

Telegraph article (paywall)

8. Why did the advice on masks change?

In Spring 2020, when there were thousands of UK excess deaths per week, we were instructed not to wear masks because they do more harm than good

Two minutes of clips from Spring 2020 when there were thousands of excess deaths per week (if error message appears, try reloading)

The ‘weaponization’ of behavioural psychology

Related article: mask symbolism

Are Face Masks Effective? The Evidence

Prof Hugh Montgomery claimed that those who do not wear masks “have blood on their hands”

Montgomery is listed as a director of at least two companies importing PPE

TV doctor Hilary Jones also has conflicts of interest

PPE contracts worth £12.3 billion

Mask hypocrisy in three very short clips and a photo (the other links no longer work)

Article: Face Mask Folly in Retrospect

Article: Masks are nothing more than a comfort blanket

3-minute interview with NHS Consultant Surgeon

ma$ks

9. Why are the authorities not being straight with us about the Covid injections?

The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy calls Pfizer’s novel gene-based vaccine a milestone for Gene and Cell Therapy; clinical trials do not end before late 2022 (Moderna) or 2023 (others)

News article from the American Society of Cell + Gene Therapy

Clinical trial information via this link

COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness – the elephant (not) in the room

Useful discussion re RRR/ARR

Are the so-called vaccines necessary? Efficacious? Safe?

va££ines

10. How safe are the Covid injections?

Data from around the world indicates that the number of Covid deaths often rises shortly after vax rollout

Doctors’ warning re Covid injections inducing blood clotting

"Denmark gives woman compensation for Covid- 19 vaccine side effects"

BMJ: Pfizer vax "'likely' responsible for deaths of some elderly patients

Two-minute video removed from YouTube

Scientific papers pointing to increased vax risk for those who previously had Covid

Potentially alarming trends in mortality data, especially among the young

Israel: data following "boosters"

Israel: a fourth injection? (other link unavailable)

Booster questions from NHS Consultant Surgeon

11. Why are there apparently more UK Covid deaths, hospitalizations and cases in 2021 (after vax) than 2020 (before vax)?

During the late summer/early autumn of 2021 (post-vax), it has appeared that UK Covid deaths, hospitalizations and cases are running at higher levels than for the same period in 2020 (pre-vax)

Worldometers Daily Deaths data

respiratory viruses tend to evolve to be more transmissible but less virulent

Similar pattern in USA

Daily Covid cases and patients in hospital

Warning from French Nobel Laureate Luc Montagnier (link no longer works)

vaccine-enhanced disease

12. Why are unwarranted claims being made for vax effectiveness/safety, and why does the death rate appear higher among the vaxxed than the unvaxxed?

The UK government’s own data does not support the claims made for vax effectiveness/safety

Link to article

recently (and also)

recent paper from European Journal of Epidemiology

13. Why is the US VAERS data not being more openly discussed?

Data from the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System shows unprecedented levels of deaths and adverse events, with the bulk of these recorded within 72 hours of injection

Harvard study

All reported vaccine-related deaths by year

All reported vaccine-related deaths by days to onset (same link, scroll to bottom)

Other figures (same link again)

discouraged from reporting on VAERS

14. To what extent can we trust the mainstream media?

Many mainstream media organisations receive substantial funding from pharma etc., and few journalists are seriously challenging the prevailing Covid narrative

$1.01 M Gates donation to BBC (Nov 2020)

$3.5 M Gates donation to Guardian (Sep 2020)

$3.4 M Gates donation to Telegraph (Nov 2017)

Prof Norman Fenton on fullfact

Article: fact-checking the "fact-checkers”

Article: Censorship is rife

Jim Smith of Reuters and Pfizer

Reuters linked with Ipsos MORI polling

UK Minister for Vaccines Nadhim Zahawi co-founded YouGov

many different TV stations (link no longer works)

Ole Skambraks, journalist at German equivalent of BBC, speaks out

government advertising

Thought-provoking article re media and World Economic Forum links

15. Why should we trust health authorities and pharma companies?

A freedom of information request shows that the Pfizer study data was not inspected by the MHRA; in 2009, Pfizer were fined a record $2.3 billion in the largest-ever Health Care Fraud Settlement; also in 2009, medical authorities claimed that GSK’s Pandemrix vaccine had been “thoroughly tested” when it hadn’t

Apparently rigorous scientific assessment re Pfizer...?

Or maybe not...?

Pfizer’s 2009 $2.3 billion fine

financial interests or other interests?

BMJ: Covid has "unleashed state corruption on a grand scale…”

BMJ article on Pandemrix, GSK 2009 swine flu vaccine

2014 article: Brain-Damaged UK Victims of Swine Flu Vaccine to Get £60 Million Compensation

Scott Gottlieb

Stephen Hahn

93 billion potential conflict$ of interest here...?

16. Why are children being incentivized to take experimental injections?

NHS guidance mentions incentivizing children, who are at close to zero risk from Covid, to take a gene-based vaccine that is still in clinical trials, has serious short-term safety concerns and no long-term safety data; this appears to violate the Nuremberg Code

NHS guidance for encouraging young people to take an experimental injection

GPs receive £12.58 per adult injected

at close-to-zero risk

serious short-term safety concerns re myocarditis

JCVI recommended against injections for 12-15-year olds but the minutes of the JCVI meeting were not released

overruled and deliberately misrepresented (if error message appears, try reloading)

Summary of vax incentives

Nuremberg Code

17. Why is our government looking to introduce vax passports despite the obvious cost to people’s health and freedom?

Given that the injections do not stop people catching and spreading Covid, it is difficult to escape the conclusion that the main goal of the authorities is not actually health but control, no matter what the cost

UK government call for evidence on "mandatory COVID certification”

The UK government quietly changed the rules on vax passports

Together Declaration against vax passports

Nuremberg Code

deceiving

18. Why so little coverage of massive pro-freedom protests against vax passports?

Hundreds of thousands of people have been demonstrating against vax passports, but there has been little coverage in the mainstream media, especially when compared with small-scale demonstrations by the likes of Extinction Rebellion and Insulate Britain

France demonstration, October 2021

Italy demonstration, October 2021 (link no longer works)

UK freedom protest, London, 24 April 2021

Lithuania: unvaxxed banned from large supermarkets, non-essential stores, restaurants

19. Why are credible mainstream doctors and scientists being censored?

There is unprecedented censorship of credible mainstream doctors and scientists who are questioning the prevailing Covid narrative

Robert W Malone, MD, inventor of mRNA vaccines an

Peter McCullough, MD, FRCSA (original link no longer works; try this instead)

Link (link no longer works)

Dr Tess Lawrie

CEO of the Evidence-Based Medicines Consultancy

Twitter account suspended

https://safertowait.com

20. Why is ivermectin being discredited and suppressed?

Ivermectin is extremely safe, and has been demonstrated to be an effective treatment for Covid; and yet there has been a concerted effort to discredit it and suppress its use

Ivermectin review from American Journal of Therapeutics

+ further analysis

Comment re 'moderate-certainty'

extraordinary testimony

Data from Africa

data from Japan

when (link no longer works)

on BBC's "More or Less"

Recent hit pieces in The Guardian and on the BBC (response to BBC here)

“Literally criminal”

Canadian and French doctors suspended/arrested for prescribing ivermectin

Follow the money...

