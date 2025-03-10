Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to these posts…

…put together with a view to conveying a flavour of what has been going on during Module 4 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry…

Below are four more short videos posted by the People’s Vaccine Inquiry, along with transcripts.

III-1. They knew it didn’t “stay in the arm” [ link ]

Contributor: Dr Jonathan Engler, healthcare entrepreneur and Co-Chair of HART

Remember that at all times the official story was that this product is broken down in the arm. At the time when they were saying that, they would have been aware that that was not true, because there was already… a Japanese study in rats that was going round regulatory authorities. It was already known that the product became widely distributed. And it’s not surprising that it becomes widely distributed because it’s a lipid nanoparticle, and it’s designed to be lipophilic because it was originally designed… to carry products around the body… oncology products. So it was expected to become distributed. So this is really quite an egregious lie that has been told to the people, that it would not have any effects… It was obvious it was becoming systemically distributed because in Pfizer’s initial post-marketing report dated… the end of February 2021 — so just literally after a couple of months of rollout — they had a huge number of… serious cardiovascular adverse events. How can a product that is broken down in the arm have 1,200 severe cardiovascular events in the first two months of rollout…?

That Pfizer post-marketing report 5.3.6 CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021 can be found here.

Cardiovascular Adverse Events of Special Interest (AESIs) can be found on page 16:

“Number of cases: 1403 (3.3% of the total PM [post-marketing?] dataset)…”:

The question is not “Did they lie?” but “Why did they lie?”

Many people are familiar with EpiPens, which are used to inject epinephrine (i.e. adrenaline) into muscle. This is done because it is important that the compound is distributed quickly throughout the body in order to treat anaphylaxis. See this section of this post for more details on how this relates to mRNA injections:

I am also reminded of this section of this post by Pfizer’s former Chief Scientist Dr Mike Yeadon:

Yeadon is both unusually well-qualified to comment — who better? — and unusually courageous in speaking out (while being denied any mainstream media platform).

He points out that the spike protein produced as a result of the so-called vaccines is:

foreign to the body

inherently toxic

delivered — via the lipid nanoparticles in the injections — all over the body

And that anyone designing such covid injections — remember all medical products are carefully designed — would have known that they would injure, kill and reduce fertility (given there is good evidence of accumulation in ovaries).

These are the injections that were promoted by church leaders as discussed in this post:

I wonder when at least some of them will find their voice.

III-2. No informed consent [ link ]

Contributor: Dr Liz Evans, CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance (UKMFA)

It is arguable that no-one gave valid informed consent to these products. This slide lists the minimum information required to make an informed decision. And in addition to the lack of information, coercive messaging, fearmongering and even lies were used by the public health authorities to pressure and shame people into accepting jabs. The policies to address vaccine hesitancy undermined the right to free medical choice. The term “anti-vaxxer” was used to shut down legitimate questions and concerns. Many people took the jab under false pretences, believing it would protect others. And the extreme coercion of vaccine passports and mandates crossed the line into overt medical tyranny.

The (ab)use of behavioural psychology discussed in the posts below played a central role:

The term “anti-vaxxer” was rarely used before around 2012. It’s worth thinking about why it might have come to such prominence when it did:

A longer, related presentation from Dr Evans is featured in this post:

III-3. Boosters are driving cancers [ link ]

Contributor: Prof Angus Dalgleish, Emeritus Professor of Oncology, University of London

[As an oncologist] I was seeing [cancer] patients relapsing who’d been stable for 5-18 years with melanoma, which I treated with immunotherapy years ago, before it became accepted. And what we saw was these relapses… cutting a long story of investigation, it had to be T-cell suppression. Well, there’s an old adage in vaccines. If you need to give a booster for a vaccine, it doesn’t work. And if you look at the literature even harder, not only does it not work, but it makes you more likely to get infected — totally the opposite of what a vaccine is meant to do. So why did it do that? We speculated it was T-cell vaccines we were looking at in the laboratory. And then comes this brilliant paper [published in 2022] with this superb title: Evidence of exhausted lymphocytes after the third anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine dose in cancer patients. On the right there, you can see it... What better evidence could you get than that? This great big [research] group have done it. The follow-up work shows it’s widespread in all cancer patients after the boosters. I fell out with my hospital, saying we should not be giving covid vaccine boosters because you’re going to cause cancer relapse. And you get this T-cell suppression. What led to all my patient having such [a] wonderful 5-18 years total disease-free stage 4 melanoma? It’s because the T-cell responses were controlling it. And this vaccine goes in and destroys it. It then became evident that this was related to messenger RNA vaccines because were weren’t using AstraZeneca as the boosters. The messenger RNA vaccines… there is enormous fear that these actually alone could cause the cancer. And I get criticised, especially by Chris Whitty, for being “just a cancer doctor” and not knowing about these things. But I was actually on the board of CureVac messenger RNA — the messenger RNA vaccine company… I was on that board 13 years ago. I was on it for five years… I know exactly what the problems are with messenger RNA vaccines, so he cannot tell me I don’t know what I’m talking about.

A longer clip of Prof Dalgleish on Sky News Australia is featured here:

These slides show multiple referenced mechanisms by which mRNA injections could potentially induce “turbo” cancers:

III-4. They couldn't stop themselves [ link ]

Contributor: Dr Ros Jones, retired NHS Consultant Paediatrician

So, then we come to the risk-benefit balance. Well, as you know… whatever bug was doing the rounds in 2020, it clearly wasn’t affecting children. And the death rate in under 18s… with covid either as the main cause of death or as supplementary cause of death for healthy children… was one in two million. So… the idea of this for a novel technology… [They] started off saying that this was going to be a differential sort of programme. So Matt Hancock said… that this was a vaccine for adults. Kate Bingham went further, and said it’s for the over 50s or those with health vulnerabilities. But in the inquiry, nobody pushed on why this vaccine juggernaut was totally unstoppable. Professor Lim from the JCVI actually said in his statement that if they’d stuck with that Phase 1 rollout, that would have accounted for 99% of the deaths in the first year. But they couldn’t. It was like they couldn’t stop themselves.

Related:

Meeting minutes of the UK Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group showed that they knew the issues with the vaccines but ignored them.

