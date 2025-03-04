Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

…in which the purpose was to convey a flavour of what has been going on during Module 4 of the UK Covid-19 Inquiry…

Below are six more short videos posted by the People's Vaccine Inquiry, along with transcripts. I have started the numbering at #5.

5. The Covid Inquiry’s censorship [ link ]

Contributor: Caroline Pover, Chair of Trustees of UKCVFamily

[In the first half] it felt like there was a lot of acknowledgement that we [the vaccine-injured] existed. And then [in] the second half something changed and Hugo Keith [the lead barrister of the covid inquiry] became incredibly dismissive. It was almost like he was using every opportunity to say that we were people who believed we were injured, despite the fact that most of us have actually got medical… We’ve got it on our records. We might not have names for conditions, but we’ve got it confirmed in our records that we’ve had adverse reactions. And he wouldn’t even use the word VITT [Vaccine-Induced Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis]. He used TTS [Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome] instead of using VITT, which was incredibly insulting to people who are living with VITT and have lost loved ones to VITT. So there was a kind of change… only from him. Everybody else still acknowledged that we were existing, but something about him, he did not want to acknowledge that we existed in that second half.

…which goes some way to illustrating the scale of the harms of the covid vaccine rollout.

It is also important not to lose sight of the fact of the harms of the covid mRNA injections — the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna products discussed in video #9 below.

6. Failure of medical ethics [ link ]

Contributor: Dr Liz Evans, CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance (UKMFA)

The failure of Module 4 to even address fundamental questions about the ethics of the covid vaccine rollout is a travesty. Vital questions have not been asked, such as whether the policies and decisions made were morally right or in accordance with long-established principles of medical ethics. Or whether the vaccine should have been rolled out at all given the lack of safety data, and let alone to pregnant women or those least at risk, such as children. The failure to apply restraint or wisdom in the rollout of covid jabs has resulted in unprecedented numbers of injuries and deaths reported to the MHRA. This is arguably the biggest avoidable public health disaster in history, and would never have happened if the authorities and healthcare professionals had just stuck to core ethical principles that have always framed and constrained the delivery of healthcare.

7. Abandonment of the precautionary principle [ link ]

Contributor: Dr Liz Evans, CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance (UKMFA)

The failure of the authorities to implement the precautionary principle was staggering. They set out to vaccinate every person in the country with a novel vaccine with only two months of safety data as quickly as possible, regardless of their individual risk-benefit profile. Never before has a vaccine still in clinical trials been given to children and pregnant women on such a mass scale. With no data to rule out harmful medium- and long-term effects, the regulators were authorising blind. This was a reckless gamble by the authorities with the health and lives of millions of UK citizens. In Module 4, as you’ve heard, we heard the testimonies of the vaccine-injured and bereaved whose devastating stories are evidence that this terrible gamble failed.

Even if the gamble had paid off, the approach would still have been wrong in multiple ways, not least the social pressure to be injected and the lack of informed consent.

8. Coronavirus vaccines have never worked [ link ]

Contributor: Prof Angus Dalgleish, Emeritus Professor of Oncology, University of London

We found that nearly 80% of the entire spike protein had crossover homology [similarity] with human proteins. So this is guaranteed autoimmunity. The couple that were absolute were PF4 — platelet factor 4 — which if you get antibodies to that, you get a thing called VITT [Vaccine-Induced Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis] which we’ve heard all about… It also has virtual complete homology with myelin. If you give a vaccine with that homology, you get Guillain-Barré [syndrome], you get Bell’s Palsy, and the list goes on. We warned them of this — do not do it… in fact we actually went through the entire history of coronavirus vaccines. They’ve been working like mad. I didn’t know that. It’s very important for veterinary… They’ve never ever worked. And when they get passed into primates, they often kill them. One of the reasons they never work is that… the infection lasts about three months and disappears. So even by the time you get a warp-speed vaccine, six or seven months later, it’s already gone. It’s too late. But it is worse than that because once you vaccinate, you imprint — you basically rewrite the software of the immune system — so it will only ever see that first virus that results from your first vaccine. So when the variants come along, it will not see them. It will just fire up more antibodies against the virus that disappeared months ago… no longer exists. And it’s worse than that because those antibodies will recognise bits of the new variants but not neutralise them, and they will lead to enhanced infectivity. This is called antibody-dependent enhancement. This is exactly what we saw. And so what I want to point out here is that they said they followed the science… everything was “follow the science”. We gave them all this information and they didn’t listen to us at all.

9. SV40 and cancer suppression gene interference [ link ]

Contributor: Prof Angus Dalgleish, Emeritus Professor of Oncology, University of London

We know [the mRNA vaccine] contains SV40, which is a known oncogenic sequence. Just the thought of that makes me wince. This is something that can actually drive cancers in patients. Messenger RNA vaccines cause frame-shifting and all sorts of genetic instructions, and they do not get rapidly cleared as claimed, but they can actually integrate and they have been detected in every organ at autopsy and in cancers removed at surgery. And I have spoken to pathologists who have actually identified that the spike protein can’t be covid virus... Covid virus messenger RNA disappears after 20 seconds. That is the problem with messenger RNA vaccines. You have to stabilise them, and they can’t control it. We know it’s not getting rapidly cleared. It’s getting integrated into the genome and it’s actually involved in the cancers. But it gets worse than that. These messenger RNA vaccine spike proteins are known to bind all the major [cancer] suppressor genes P53, BRCA, MSH — which is the one involved with colorectal [cancer] and the Lynch syndrome. And I think this very much explains what [UK colorectal cancer surgeon] James [Royle] is seeing. These are the genes which suppress cancer activity and when mutated greatly increase early cancer risk. You know that… if you’re BRCA positive you are more likely to get… breast cancer, ovarian cancer… The long-lived spike protein causes chronic inflammation, chronic clotting, disseminates any cancer cells, and indeed abnormal clotting is recognised as the major progressive factor in cancer, especially in pancreatic and prostate cancer. That has been known for years.

10. Where is the Moral and Ethical Advisory Group memo? [ link ]

Contributor: Dr Ros Jones, retired NHS Consultant Paediatrician

There was also a Moral and Ethical Advisory Group [MEAG] that had been set up in 2019 for some reason, and they specifically said in their minutes of their March meeting that they wanted to be involved in decisions about covid vaccines for children. They had a meeting set up for June [2021] and the meeting was cancelled because they were told the plan was [the vaccine] wasn’t going to be given for children. So they were cancelled. And in July the JCVI said no, this is not suitable for healthy under-18s. Within 48 hours, they were asked by the Chief Medical Officer to call an emergency meeting to reconsider their decision. Now why did nobody pin Chris Whitty down about that? Why did also nobody pin him down about the fact that when [the decision] got passed to the Chief Medical Officers [of the UK] they decided to say yes for 12 to 15s? [The decision] has to be on health grounds to the child. It can’t be about other people. It has to be the child. That’s the law. And they said it would improve their mental health because it would keep schools open. And he did a calculation which, actually, if you looked at the amount of time for schools to be open, it worked out [at] an average of 15 minutes per child. Well, that’s less than the time it would take to go out of class and get your vaccine and wait for your statutory 15 minutes before you went back to class. And he acknowledged it took no account of vaccine injuries… [and] we know about 8% of children were saying they needed to have a day off school because of post-vaccine short-term side effects.

As I understand it, MEAG submitted written evidence to the UK covid inquiry. Why hasn’t it been published?

For anyone wanting more detail, I recommend this recent report from Dr Lisa Hutchinson:

And testimonies such as the one featured here — part of a series of interviews with UK GP David Cartland:

