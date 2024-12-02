Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This post features footage of UK Professor of Oncology Angus Dalgleish.

But what is particularly striking about this recent interview is that it is on Sky News Australia which last year reported reaching an audience of 11 million Australians each month, i.e. around 40% of the country’s population.

I presume that Sky News Australia is not part of the Trusted News Initiative:

Below is a transcript with some additional information.

Lockdowns and masks

[Interviewer] There are… so many things that Australia did wrong around covid, from lockdowns and mask mandates to vaccine mandates. What for you… with the benefit of hindsight, is the single worst thing Australian governments inflicted on the Australian people during covid? [Dalgleish] Well the first thing I would say was the lockdown. There was absolutely no need for this, and I think it was universally agreed by everybody who has looked at this. And this seems to have been a controlled initiative around the world. Everybody did it, except Sweden. And… I really admire Anders Tegnell, the Chief Medical Officer there who said, “No. We’re not doing it. It will cause far more harm than anything else.”

This is as far as the discussion on lockdowns goes here. As it will become clear, Dalgleish is primarily wanting to talk about the so-called covid vaccines.

As to masks in Australia, it is worth comparing and contrasting…

Australia in 2003, in the context of SARS-CoV-1:

And Australia in 2021, in the context of SARS-CoV-2:

Back to the interview…

The so-called vaccines

[Dalgleish] But I think we are here today to discuss the dreadful use of vaccines and the mandates that have caused so much problem. And it’s very clear now… Why on earth did they do this? I have no idea, because from the very beginning these vaccines were not vaccines, particularly the ones that ended up after AstraZeneca with all the clots, and they were shut down… But the messenger RNA vaccines of Pfizer and Moderna have caused unbelievable problems and damage to people, and I don’t think we will ever really be able to get over that."

There are of course many, many more. Including those who testified in Belfast at the recent Stone Summit convened by the People’s Vaccine Inquiry team. And those whose testimonies are featured on the website of UKCVfamily — “working hard to help… all those injured or bereaved by the covid-19 vaccines”.

In the context of official UK government figures, pathologist Dr Clare Craig describes the covid vaccine rollout as a mass disabling event. Since the administration of the injections began in 2021, around 2% of the UK working age population — around 800,000 people — have become unable to work due to long-term sickness:

Back to the interview…

The whole concept I challenged from day 1. I said, right from the beginning, [that] this virus escaped from the laboratory. It has six inserts. They could only have been put in manually. My peers said, “Well, this can occur randomly.” And I said, “No, once, but not six times.” This has been interfered with. And the most important thing… we said that the vaccine was 80% homologous to humans, so it was bound to cause major side-effects. Now why did everybody go along with it? We had informed everybody — the governments through the Five Eyes process — that this would happen, but everybody ignored it. So why did this happen? And now we know that it is even worse than that…. The quality control was appalling. They changed the mechanism of manufacturing between the trial and the rollout to about six billion people. This thing was full of contaminants. It was full of sequences that can actually get into your genome. And my big concern is that a lot of them explain why [a] couple of years into this epidemic, we still have massive excess deaths… in Australia, New Zealand, and everywhere. And a lot of these now are due to cancer...

NB in the UK at least, it seems that a substantial number of the excess deaths are heart-related.

The red flags are so enormous. Why has the government not banned these vaccines immediately? For a start, [the original strain of] covid doesn’t exist anymore. And if it does, it doesn’t kill anybody anymore. So why are you using vaccines, boosters that we now know increase the rate of cancer. And [some of] the cancers are appalling — they’re turbo cancers. [Second interviewer] That’s terrifying, because not only did everybody go along with this… We were forced to take it. If you wanted to keep your job, if you wanted to travel, if you wanted to enter a shopping mall and buy essential things, you had to do this. And not just adults, but children. In Victoria we had kids who couldn’t enter clothing stores, who couldn’t go to… everyday places without their vaccine pass… What is going to be the impact on children who were at the lowest risk from covid — we knew that from the start — who have been forced to take these vaccines? Will we ever know the full extent of the damage that’s been caused to some of these kids?

Here is Dalgleish’s response to the above questions:

It was draconian, dystopian and totally unnecessary. I criticised our own Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty — and I’ll use the words again — as a total moron. He basically wanted to vaccinate our children in order to protect their grandparents. So in that one sentence he said he knew nothing about vaccines… You do not vaccinate to protect other people. And by that sentence he said, “Well, the vaccines didn’t work”. Because all the grandparents had already been vaccinated. It was unbelievably stupid. No child died of covid unless they had some underlying condition like leukemia. It was absolutely abhorrent that they would even think of this. And they were pushed into this… Pfizer and Moderna wanted to get these into… everybody.

Gene therapy

These were not vaccines. These were horrible gene therapies that could actually integrate into your genome. And this is one of the reasons we are seeing this horrendous rise in turbo cancers. I am terrified [as to] what they have done to our children. I think everybody who went along [with] that should actually stand up to for trial, defend themselves and go to court.

Here is a 40-second clip of Stefan Oelrich, Bayer’s Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division, speaking in 2021:

…we’re really taking that leap — us as a company, Bayer — in cell and gene therapy… ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say that if we had surveyed, two years ago, the public, [asking] “Would you be willing to take gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?”, we would probably have had a 95% refusal rate. I think this pandemic has… opened many people’s eyes to innovation in a way that was not possible before.

Here is a December 2020 article from the American Society of Gene + Cell Therapy:

BioNTech — the company that actually made the “Pfizer vaccine” — published a paragraph about mRNA technology classification in… 2019 [saying] “mRNA therapies have been classified as gene therapy medicinal products”:

And Moderna… said, “mRNA is considered a gene therapy product by the FDA”:

The share prices of Pfizer and (particularly) Moderna tell their own story:

Incompetence, medical negligence and criminality

This is unbelievable, the incompetence, medical negligence… and nobody is accepting responsibility for this. It is [an] unbelievable case of cognitive dissonance. And I hold everybody to account… the Chief Medical Officers… the Chief Scientific Officers… In the UK we had SAGE, one of the most inappropriate names ever. It is unbelievable… Now, I cannot believe the MHRA and the TGA and the FDA, the level of incompetence and negligence. And they have to be held… This is Nuremberg trial stuff! They are so awful.

The failings of the MHRA are detailed in the Perseus report, published in April 2023:

A summary of the main report can be found here, and it is reproduced in this footnote.

Now, we know about the contamination. Your TGA has stood up and said, “Oh, we've done this little study, that study… But it doesn’t really matter, because they’re safe and effective.” They started the mandate… that these vaccines were safe and effective". No, they were never, ever effective. I’ve looked at the first submissions of Pfizer to the FDA. There was no evidence that they were effective whatsoever. It’s basically hope. And they were never, ever safe. The first submission of Pfizer showed that they caused every single side-effect… And yet the FDA still approved them, and the TGA and the MHRA went along with it. This was absolute criminal negligence. Their job was to say, “Are they safe? Are they effective?” No, they were not. And yet they signed off on it.

In particular, the authorities knew — for example — that the so-called Pfizer vaccine accumulated in the ovaries of rats. And it seems likely that the levels of concentration were still rising at 48 h, after which there was apparently no further monitoring.

For example, here is a snapshot from p45 of an Australian Government document titled Nonclinical Evaluation Report for the BNT162b2 [mRNA] COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY™) (often called the Pfizer vaccine, although it was actually developed by the German company BioNTech):

As Pfizer’s former Chief Scientific Officer for Allergy and Respiratory Diseases contends, mistakes were not made.

[Third interviewer] In Australia, we had… a lot of other countries had pandemic plans put together a long time before this happened, and none of them called for lockdowns, and pretty much every nation went along with the lockdown plan, except for Sweden which did very well comparatively… Why do you think so many nations like Australia all went in with this… in the wake of this pandemic that we know that was caused by a virus that was done in a lab that was doing research that was paid for by the US to get around its own restrictions? I totally agree. My colleagues and I were the first to point out that this escaped from a lab. There was no other explanation. There were six positive charges in this virus. Two of them had been previously published out of the Wuhan [Institute of Virology] in Western medical literature. So why did they cover up? Why did they do the lockdown? Why did they do the mandates? I couldn’t believe that my peers and humanity would descend to such lows… The whole thing was planned. The whole lockdown was an experiment in control. And there was this Manhattan project… this Department of Defense… they were doing this genetic engineering which Obama quite rightly said should never have be done. It’s a gain of function. Fauci was told not to do it, so… he got it done elsewhere, including [in] the Wuhan laboratory in China. And he lied, I believe. Rand Paul has held him up on this. The greatest thing that has happened is that Robert F Kennedy has written a most brilliant book on how evil Fauci is — The Real Anthony Fauci.

I have not seen many books as highly rated on Amazon as The Real Anthony Fauci:

It is also available to read online e.g. here:

NB if the accusations made in this book were false, RKF Jr could be sued into oblivion. The fact that that has not happened is indicative.

Dalgleish reckons that:

When [RFK Jr] gets into power in January, this whole thing I believe will be over. He will basically hold them all to account for this, because I believe this is the greatest crime of the century.

Time will tell…

