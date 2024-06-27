Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Following this post from last month featuring Neil Oliver interviewing Doc Malik…

…this recent discussion between Oliver and Jimmy Dore caught my attention:

Jimmy Dore has been described as “a crucial, profane, passionate voice for progressives and free-thinkers in 21st century America”. Here’s one of my favourite short clips:

On the other hand, Wikipedia describes Dore as “an American stand-up comedian, political commentator [and] conspiracy theorist”.

That’s this Wikipedia:

See also e.g. this interview with Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger from 58:10.

As to “conspiracy theorist”, pick a meme:

Nullius in verba. And judge for yourself.

Here are a couple of highlights from Oliver’s recent appearance on The Jimmy Dore Show:

1. On accepting responsibility — from 18:31 ( video ):

There is a big appetite out there to forget [about the covid era] and move on, but I think it’s absolutely beholden on people like us to say no. There’s a stage we’ve got to go through… owning up, taking responsibility, accepting responsibility and acknowledging what was done. …many people… have said [that] in the West we all grew up in the second half of the 20th Century… believing when we watched the movies that we would have joined the French Resistance… that we would have… sheltered our neighbours, that we would have been the heroes. That was the way everyone was invited to think. That was the vicarious thrill of those maverick characters that we’re invited to worship on celluloid. But the covid experience showed so many people that actually, when the single choice of their generation came down the line at them… they were Gestapo. They were ready to don the uniform and kick the doors in. And I think… that’s an incredibly difficult realisation for people. When the choice was finally there, when we were being sorted, when that sorting of people was going on, so many people went the wrong way. And there’s an enormous reckoning that has to be lived up to and lived through and accepted. And unless and until that happens, people like me are going to keep on banging on and banging on and saying: “No. We were there. It’s all on record what you did, what you said.” And the extent to which covid was simply used as a tool to open a door to bring in this technological revolution which leads to a digital archipelago… we can see it. It’s plain. It’s evident and clear.... It’s incumbent upon enough of us — because it doesn’t take everyone — it's incumbent that there’ll just be enough of us that say: “No. We remember exactly what happened, who said what, and the consequences that need to apply.”

In case it’s helpful for sharing etc, here is a two-minute clip of what I’ve transcribed above.

And if you are puzzled by Oliver’s comment that “covid was simply used as a tool to open a door to bring in this technological revolution which leads to a digital archipelago,” have a look at this clip (transcript below) from another recent video:

All the inducements to be law-abiding peaceful citizens [are] being taken away. What do I get in return? Nothing. You’re going to get a Digital ID. You’re going to get Central Bank Digital Currencies. You’re going to live in 15-minute cities… [They’ll] tell you what to eat. Your currency will be programmable [see e.g. the video below] so [they’ll] have complete moment-to-moment in-real-time control of… everything you want to do. Now that’s a heck of a gamble for a very narrow group of people to take with billions of people because there’s nothing in it for the people… I think… they have fumbled the ball. I think that’s where there’s hope… history shows that it… only takes 5% or 10% of people to cotton on and do something… and make the difference. And I think that in the final moves towards this kind of neo-feudalism, [the narrow group of people] have exposed themselves. They’ve gone galloping towards the finishing line, too early, in the wrong way. And too many people have seen it.

BTW the comments on that video are worth a read…

Using cash as much as we can is one practical way to push back.

2. On forgiveness (and the lack of it) — from 22:43 ( video ):

It’s worth remembering… that no good deed goes unpunished. That’s just a fact of life that predates [the covid era]. People are in a hurry to forgive themselves and to forgive each other for the sins that were committed. But… what… will never be forgiven are the people who… called it right… …if you’re complicit in the general crime… “Will we forgive each other? Yeah, I’ll forgive myself. Will you forgive yourself? Yes, I’ll forgive you… and let’s all move on. But those characters over there that called it right and asked the right questions, we’ll get them later… that’s what it feels like… you’ll never be forgiven for being right. [Jimmy Dore] …I’m so happy to hear you say that because I realised that when I would bring on comedian friends of mine who were pro-mandate, pro-masking, pro-lockdown… all the propaganda… people who do shows that are called “exposing government secrets” came on and just… didn’t care about the secrets… didn’t question and they came on and… they wanted workers to get fired for not taking a mandated experimental therapy and all kinds of stuff like that… I realised [that] I can forgive them for being wrong, but they will never forgive me for being right. And that’s exactly what’s happened. No-one has ever come back to me and said, “Hey, you know what, I was wrong about that [and] you were right. I’m sorry.”

“You’ll never be forgiven for being right…”

Not unrelated:

(The images link to the articles)

These issues are not going to go away. And neither are the people speaking up about them.

I guess Neil Oliver would regard this music and lyric video as a fitting way to end this post:

