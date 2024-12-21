Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to yesterday’s post:

I thought it worth sharing a transcript of this Doc Malik podcast featuring Dr William Bay:

You can watch the video here, or listen to the audio (ad-free) here.

The transcript below includes most of the podcast, along with occasional comments.

A doctor who lost everything

[1:27] [Doc Malik] Before we dive into the particulars of your case… what kind of doctor are you? [Dr Bay] Well I’m a free doctor now! A few hours ago I was a suspended doctor. I’ve been suspended for two years and four months — since 17th August 2022. And why was I suspended? Simply because I had been engaged in political protest activities, speaking freely on social media. The medical board here in Australia and the medical regulator AHPRA had taken it upon themselves to destroy me, publicly and professionally, for challenging them, basically. [Doc Malik] Are you a GP… a General Practice doctor? A hospital doctor? What kind of doctor are you? [Dr Bay] …I was working as a General Practice registrar. [Doc Malik] …The fact that this has gone on for two years, four months… suspension means you can’t earn a living, you can’t work, you can’t see your patients, you’re kind of disgraced amongst the medical community. And if you’re a GP registrar, what that tells me also is that… you’re not a partner. So basically, when you were speaking out, you literally had everything to lose. Am I right? [Dr Bay] You are absolutely correct, yes. And I really did lose everything. It’s no secret that my marriage broke down. I used up or lost all my money, had to sell my favourite little mini Patriot car that I used to zip around in. Everything was taken away from me. But look, I don’t have any regrets in regard to that, because I knew that was exactly what was going to happen to me if I stood up and spoke out about the vaccines. And it was a price that I believed myself and my family was willing and should be willing to take, because if we don’t have freedom, informed consent and freedom of speech in this country… around the world, how can my family or myself, or anybody, especially my patients, ever be safe from tyranny? We’ve got to keep that in check. The government is very powerful and if they start intruding into the patient-doctor relationship, where does it end? We’ve seen in the Second World War with the Nazis… they will make experimentation, they will kill people, they will torture people… Some people say that’s exactly what’s happened with this scamdemic. So I consider it a great privilege to have been in the position where I was… as a… late entry medical student, having been involved in many careers prior to working in medicine…

Motivation: “Where did you get the balls from?”

[4:33] [Doc Malik] Over here in the UK, believe it or not, someone called a GP registrar is deemed a junior doctor. Can I ask… how old are you? [Dr Bay] I’m 46. [Doc Malik] Okay. Technically, you’re still a junior doctor in the UK. Is that the same where you are? [Dr Bay] Yes, that’s right. I entered into medicine late, as a graduate entry student, and so only started my medical career in 2012 down near Melbourne… [Doc Malik] What I really want to understand is, where did you get the balls from? Because not only did the experienced consultants and GP partners turn a blind eye, drink the Kool-aid [i.e. believe in something without evidence], or just take the money… Junior doctors were like, “Well we can’t saying anything, because our bosses are going along with this, and why are we going to challenge them?” Or they’d be like, “Well if I speak up, that’s the end of my career…” Did you not feel nervous… when you were working in this GP practice did you not go up to your partners and speak to them…? What happened, what was your awakening? How did you negotiate with your colleagues… your partners? What was that like? [Dr Bay] It was a very frightening time when the covid tyranny was about. I used to go to work knowing that I wasn’t on the side of evil, basically. And I was not in support of what the government and the doctors and the regulators are doing to patients… not providing informed consent. And I had to live this lie, pretending that I was on their side, which I was not. And of course my great lie would be revealed if my vaccination status were to be revealed. So I was in constant fear of being found out that I had not been vaccinated… Sooner or later it came to pass that we had a meeting at the GP practice where everybody had to produce or talk about their vaccine status. And I remember the manager saying, “We don’t have your records William, but you’ve been vaccinated, right?” And I didn’t know what to say or do, because I hadn’t, but I didn’t want to expose myself. So I said nothing. And then my supervisor… the doctor who supervised me as a registrar said, “Of course he has.” And I didn’t seek to interrupt her. And they just let that go from that point on. So that’s how I survived within the system as an unvaccinated doctor… by chance or by an act of God… Where did I get the balls from? I got it from God. He gave birth to me through my mother, and he gave me the skills and abilities to do certain things. And I think that I was built for this time, to have some courage, and I’m glad it all worked out.

I am reminded of a piece I wrote around the end of 2021 — featured in this post — with a view to trying to convey to others, including church leaders, something of the dilemma that people were facing in the UK at that time:

Few people engaged with the issues.

That was around the time of “the dark day” of 5th December 2021 that I wrote about here:

A lonely and unjust experience

[7:46] [Doc Malik] I can imagine you in that GP practice, and I think what a horrendous experience… because when… in society have we ever said, “What’s your medical choice?” …When we go through med school, we’re told about the importance of confidentiality. You’re not even allowed, in… a lift, to speak to… a colleague about another patient, just in case someone overhears… You can’t talk about an individual patient with anyone unless that patient has given you consent, or [unless] it’s in their best interest for treatment, or you have to order a test or something. You can’t just go around saying to people, “What’s your HIV test result?” Or, “Have you had this operation?” You just don’t do that. That breaches medically confidentiality. So even [someone] sitting in that [meeting] and saying, “What’s your vaccination status? Did you take the vaccine?” is fundamentally wrong, isn’t it? [Dr Bay] It absolutely is… Because of all of my experience with other doctors being so proud of ethics and being so proud of the rules, and attacking my colleagues who dared to say the wrong thing, or dared to even try to lie, or dared to cover up a mistake, I thought that when this covid mandate came down — that we weren’t allowed to criticise the vaccines, and we weren’t allowed to criticise the government… I thought all my colleagues would stand with me. Because these had been the same colleagues that had been so strict — so really strict — on all these rules, I thought that they would be in arms with me on the streets protesting. I thought there would be no way that the government would ever impugn the clinical superiority and primacy of my very esteemed specialist colleagues who so proudly had stood beside the patient bedside for years lecturing me on ethics and clinical practice. I thought there’s no way that anybody’s going to take these doctors down. But to my surprise they all fell over. They all fell down. It was astonishing. [Doc Malik] How did that make you feel? Despite the fact that you’re 46, you are a junior doctor. Everyone is more senior and experienced than you. These are the people you look up to. They are meant to be guiding you, being your role models, your mentors… How did that feel? Because I don’t know about you, but I was bloody disappointed… [Dr Bay] Well I felt alone, for one thing, because there wasn’t many of us. And I felt a bit ashamed… disgust as well, that these people who had been literally lecturing me in medical school and in the clinical practice tutorials… now were completely failing me. And same for the college. I was in the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners as a registrar. They kicked me out. They kicked me out even before my suspension was resolved, even before my investigation was resolved. And not only did they kick me out… but they said if I was to somehow miraculously prove that I was innocent — and what happened to innocence before guilt by the way — if I was able to accurately and verifiably prove my innocence, they said they would not let me back in anyway.

What led to the court case

[14:00] [Doc Malik] Let’s talk about what led to the court case. At what point did you just say, “Enough is enough. I need to go public in speaking about this.” What was the breaking point? What happened? [Dr Bay] The breaking point was in the beginning of 2022, where the Queensland government — the state government here — had decided they were going to extend the state of emergency, which I thought was ridiculous because by that time most people, including myself, were aware that covid as a virus wasn’t that lethal… wasn’t that bad. And there was no need to impose such draconian measures. I thought that I’d given my government a fair chance at dealing with the situation, and I’d given them a lot of latitude in imposing very restrictive measures on my personal freedom, as [well as] every other Queenslanders. I’d just had enough. I wasn’t brought up that way, to be a slave. And I wasn’t going to take it any more. So I decided to create a political protest organisation called Queensland People’s Protest. And I went out there, and I started protesting directly in front of the Chief Health Officer’s office… on the first day of the protest there were many police officers waiting for me... They must have been watching me already on social media, because I didn’t have a single supporter there to support my protest. There was just me and about 40-50 police officers. And that was Day 1. So I was on to something from the very beginning. I wasn’t exactly sure what it was, but, honestly, during the whole time of my suspension and my protest activities against the government and the vaccines, I’ve been led — and still continue to be led — by God and by Jesus. My religious faith is very important to me. And it’s what’s guided me through all this, and I just want to thank the Lord for getting me in the position where I am now, which is very happy with finally what has occurred today.

The collusion behind the suspension

[15:54] [Doc Malik] So what actually led to your suspension? Who reported you, when, and for what reason? [Dr Bay] …They had failed to give me that information for almost the entire time of the two-and-a-half years of my suspension. As the judge notably wrote… AHPRA wouldn’t give the information until the last day of the trial, two years and almost four months [later]. So I didn’t know who had complained, and what they had complained about exactly. And I’d complained to the medical board about that, that there wasn’t specifics in the complaints. But they ignored me. But when we finally got this information on the last day of the trial, surprise, surprise, what should we learn, but it was actually AHPRA, the medical regulator, who had complained to another regulator about my conduct protesting in front of their offices. And they’d asked the other regulator to refer the matter back to themselves after jointly considering it together, so they could then refer… the matter on to the medical board… This is the level of corruption that had occurred. AHPRA had made a complaint about me to themselves, effectively, with a pre-determined decision. And once that came out in court, the judge was aghast, like I was. [Doc Malik] Oh my goodness! So… what you are saying is… complete collusion. When the complaints are made, typically they are “anonymous” and you get this impression it’s the public or some patient… [but] no patient has been involved. No patient has been harmed. There’s been no member of the public that has complained to you. The actual medical regulator itself did the complaint… Who was it they complained to? ]Dr Bay] To the office of the Health Ombudsman. In Queensland we’re what’s called a co-regulatory jurisdiction, so there’s two departments that handle these complaints.

“Undermining confidence in public health”

[18:06] [Doc Malik] So the regulator complained to its fellow regulator. And these two regulators then colluded and launched a complaint against you, and suspended you, but kept it anonymous. So when you were suspended, what was the grounds that they gave you…? [Dr Bay] There were about 40 reasons… all relating to political activity. There was no patient complaints or clinical competency complaints. It was purely, as they wrote and as is in the judgement… I had criticised the vaccines. I had criticised Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly. I had made statements they said were undermining confidence in the public campaign regarding vaccines. These were things that I’m not denying either… [Doc Malik] It’s good. Well done! [Dr Bay] They were saying, “William has such a lack of insight that he’s not even denying the allegations.” And I wasn’t, that’s right. I was saying… to the regulator, “It’s you who are in error, not me, the clinician. You should be allowing me to give informed consent. It’s you who are doing wrong, not me.” And that is the position I maintained from Day 1 up until… today. And today I have been declared correct, as we all knew… that we do have the right to speak the truth to patients. The fact that the Australian government tried for two-and-a-half years to destroy me, for maintaining the idea that informed consent is reasonable, is insane and so scary. Because if they had got away with it — which they didn’t — then that would have doomed us all to [something] like the tyranny we saw with the Nazis. [Doc Malik] 100%. Do you know that Dr Sam White [a UK GP] got persecuted by the GMC. And the outcome when they struck him off was: “He undermined confidence in the public health safety message” — this is not word for word — “and undermined trust in the medical profession.” So I… wrote about this, and I said, “Hold on one second. So basically, you’re not allowed to undermine trust in the medical profession and the public health narrative — but what happens? You’re assuming… that doing the right thing by your patient is always the same thing as maintaining trust in the medical profession and the government message. What happens if we were in [something] like a Nazi era? What happens, if actually following the government narrative and following what the doctors have been doing is actually totally against the public interest? So basically, what I’m trying to say is it’s not always in the public interest to trust doctors. It’s not always in the public interest or safety to trust the government. And actually, if you’re a doctor and you want to do the right thing by your patient, you should undermine the medical profession. You should undermine the public health message. Because the government is flawed and captured, the regulatory bodies are captured, and doctors are subject to groupthink, and are ideologically captured, and are… cowards. So actually, what you did was the right thing by your patients, not the wrong thing, as did Sam White and so many other doctors, including myself. Would you agree with that? [Dr Bay] I would agree with that. In fact, I take it one step further and say not only is it in the public interest to criticise the medical regulators and established positions, but it’s in the patient’s interest… We’ve got to put the patient in the forefront of medicine and surgery, right? The whole idea of the public interest with patients is a communistic totalitarian idea that has no place in medicine whatsoever. I cannot believe that people have fallen for the idea that public confidence comes before the patient. No. Everybody has different allergies and medical history and diseases. And that is why we were trained as doctors to understand… the situation regarding our patients. There’s no way a bureaucrat miles and miles away can ever prescribe a treatment for my patients, and how dare they think they ever could!

The personal cost

[23:25] [Doc Malik] So you’ve been suspended… you’ve been told… you can’t work anymore… What do you say to your colleagues and your family and friends? And what did that do to your marriage…? Was your wife supportive? Was she on board with you? What was going on? [Dr Bay] No, she wasn’t supportive, because she wanted me, like many Australian doctors and their families, to protect our own interests, the safety and stability of our family, because she knew that I would be damaged comprehensively by the medical regulator regarding this and probably would never work again. I expected to never work again as a doctor. But it was… an important decision to make because… freedom and human rights are the basis of life in any country. And I just never believed that an emergency would justify letting go of those rights. In fact, when we have emergencies, that’s when those rights become most important I think, because that’s when because the government is going to be likely to be trampling on those rights. So, in one way I was unhappy about the suspension. But in many ways I was happy for it. Because I felt that I was sticking up for the rights of my patients, and for the ethics and the rules of law in Australia in general. And so it was a great opportunity for me to fight for justice. And there’s nothing more invigorating than fighting for justice… suddenly I found myself in a fight not of my own choosing. And it felt great to be alive actually, to fight for something real and true. And so I do not regret it at all. [Doc Malik] How long were you married for? [Dr Bay] 23 years. [Doc Malik] …and do you have children? [Dr Bay] Yes, I do… My marriage has broken down. I haven’t seen one of my sons for a year now, and that’s a great shame, and hopefully that can be resolved one day very soon. But yeah, these are all the types of consequences that can occur when you lose your job and your profession and your standing. [Doc Malik] Were [your children] on your side? Or did they think… you’re crazy, and the government’s right…? [Dr Bay] Initially there were concerns. But like most people, if not all people in Australia now, I think everybody’s come round to the idea that the government overreached its powers. It did too much. It was too rough… My… son, yes, he understands what’s going on, and he was very interested in the verdict of the court today. I think it’s wonderful that I’ve set a great example for my children now, that you can stand up for justice, that you can win. And I’m just so proud, as a father for them to have that example, for them to follow [Doc Malik] My heart goes out to you because one of the things that makes me really upset and angry is the damage the whole covid plandemic measures took on families… husbands and wives, parents and children, extended family. It tore us all apart, and it almost tore my marriage apart. The opposite happened in the end, where we got even stronger than before. My wife is totally supportive. I’m not working as an orthopaedic surgeon any more. I handed back my licence. My wife did the opposite. She was like, “I’m here to support you. I’m going to work full-time now. I love what you’re doing, I support you, and you’re a great husband.” But it could have easily gone your way. And I’ve got three young kids. And the idea of being where you are, divorced, and not in touch with certain members of my family, my children, would just kill me. So I think that’s a huge sacrifice you’ve made. And I’m sorry you had to go through that. And it just goes to show what a principled man you are. And like you said, you’ve set an example for your children. Hopefully one day they will go back and look at you and go, “My Dad was a f*cking legend.”

Here is what Dr Bay posted about the costs he has incurred:

Survival

[27:45] [Doc Malik] So you’re now suspended. You can’t work. You’re not earning any money… Your wife walked out… You’ve had to leave the house. What the hell, man? How are you surviving? [Dr Bay] Well, God provides. I was doing this journey for God. I felt a calling. And he put people at various times in front of me who donated to me, either physically or online, to keep me going. And also, thankfully, he had also told me that Bitcoin was something I should invest in. So I was doing a lot of Bitcoin trading as well... So between donations and Bitcoin trading, that’s how I managed to survive, but… all good things come to an end, and I eventually ran out of money a couple of months ago… I ended up doing deliveries as an Uber Eats driver, which was awful work. And I’m so glad to be able to move on from that hopefully. [Doc Malik] This is important… explaining what your journey’s been like… what the reality of it has been like... A doctor now driving around Uber Eats. This is a sacrifice you have made… I was at a wedding, and two GPs came up to me [and said], “Are you Doc Malik?” And they were like, “Oh, we love your work. We love what you’re saying. We’re totally on board with everything you are saying.” And I was like, “Oh, that’s nice. Great. So you’re on board, you’re against the so-called vaccines and everything.” And [I said], “So what are you guys doing?” And they both just shuffled and looked at their feet. They went, “We’ve got young family and mortgages, and so we can’t afford to speak up and do anything about it.” And I went, “Wow. That’s interesting because I’ve got a young family… my three kids…” At the time they were 8, 6 and 4. “I’ve got a big mortgage… I’ve got everything to lose too, you know. But I’m still speaking out.” And they didn’t know what to say. They just looked down. They couldn’t look me in the eye. And I went, “All right, have a nice time.” I walked away. I can understand their position. You want to keep the roof over your head, you want to provide for your kids. But at the same time… I was getting lots of messages from people, doctors, saying, “We love what you’re doing. We support you.” [But] I got to the point where I felt I don’t… need [this]. What I really need is for you to join me in the front trenches... Even if there’s 200 or 300 of us, and we just went vocal, all together… went, “No”, maybe this…wouldn’t have happened... But it’s because every single one of [them] is like, “No, no, I’m not saying something. You say it...” We get picked off. You get picked off. I get picked off. My Le gets picked off. Sam White gets picked off… If only more people… f*cking courage… [Dr Bay] That’s true, Doc. They certainly failed us. But… how about this… you and I and others… have shown that you can fight, you can win, you can stand up for justice. And next time this happens — and I really believe there’s going to be a next time — they join us…? They failed us the first time. Maybe they won’t fail us the second time? I always have hope for humans.

Doc Malik’s podcast with the remarkable My Le Trinh can be viewed here:

And the audio (ad-free) version is here.

Views on vaccines

[33:00] [Doc Malik] So what were your views on vaccines? Have they changed? Or were you always sceptical? [Dr Bay] I was sceptical of vaccines going into medical school, but being a fair-minded person, I went to my Immunology 101 lecture and sat in the front row to hear what the professor had to say about the vaccines, because I thought… maybe my research was wrong and maybe… they were great. And so I was really shocked and surprised when the professor in that immunology class said, “Today’s lecture is cancelled. There will be no lecture because everybody knows that vaccines are the best things since sliced bread. Therefore we don’t need to talk about them and there’s nothing to say. We’re now moving on to class 102. [Doc Malik] Are you kidding? [Dr Bay] No, I’m not kidding. And I guess that’s when my opposition to them was solidified, because I gave them the chance and they had betrayed me and betrayed our patients. [Doc Malik] Do you know I never received one lecture on vaccines or vaccine efficacy…? I had a conversation with a doctor yesterday… “I studied immunology… You can’t say all vaccines are bad.” “Immunology’s different from vaccinology. Do you know anything about vaccines?” “Yes, I did a dissertation on adjuvants.” “All right, so name some of these adjuvants.” And they couldn’t. “You’ve done a dissertation on adjuvants…” “Yes, but they were just labelled 1, 2, 3, 4. We weren’t allowed to know what the adjuvants were. We were just looking at… the impact it had on the patients and the cells” (or whatever it was) “You weren’t even told which adjuvants…? Do you know anything about the adjuvants?” “The dead virus doesn’t cause an immune reaction, so the adjuvant kick-starts the immune system.” “But you don’t know what these adjuvants are? Do you know if it’s aluminium or mercury?” “There’s no mercury any more.” “Actually, some of them still do have mercury. And do you know what the safe dose of aluminium is?” “Well, do you know?” “Actually yes, I do know. There is no safe dose. It’s cytotoxic.” What this conversation revealed to me was: here’s a person coming to me… “I’ve got an [immunology] degree. I know vaccines.” But when you start actually asking them questions, they know f*ck all. It’s just all indoctrination… brainwashing. It’s shocking. [35:41] [Dr Bay] I think that this covid scamdemic has had a double-edged effect on the world. And yes, they did achieve a lot of tyranny in lockdown, especially in Melbourne. But it’s come at a cost. And that cost is that they’ve woken a lot of people up, I think, including to the dangers of vaccines, and including to the knowledge that there’s not actually a lot of science behind these vaccines. So I think they’ve done a great almost service to humanity by discrediting the entire vaccine industry and maybe the entire pharmaceutical industry. So it’s fantastic actually, in a way. [Doc Malik] I hope so… has this changed your views on SSRIs and statins and stuff like that? [Dr Bay] Absolutely, you’ve got to increase your scepticism and critical thought regarding all therapeutics now, because the mendacity and corruption and evil of Big Pharma in conjunction with the government and the government regulator has been revealed. So we should be so vigilant about anything going into our bodies now, exceptionally vigilant, because they’ve shown — these companies and the government — they’re not out to help us, they’re out to help themselves.

The punishment is the process

[38:02] [Doc Malik] Let’s start talking about your court case. Over here in the West… the legal system has been weaponised, and it’s lawfare. And the punishment is the process: being dragged through court, investigation, suspensions, providing data, information, responding to emails and bundles, being bogged down in bureaucracy, the stress, the mental tension, the financial cost. What have you been going through? How much has this cost you in legal fees? Could you trust your lawyers? Did you have to change your lawyers? Have you been betrayed? What’s been going on in the last two years? [Dr Bay] I started off with my legal actions by utilising a solicitor, a lawyer here in Australia. And he helped me create and write a wonderful submission to the medical board to detail all the reasons why my criticism of the vaccines was correct. But, as he predicted, they didn’t care. It showed that they weren’t really interested in justice, or the science, whatsoever, even though I had so many clinical references. And he advised me that I could fight on if I wanted to, but it was going to cost me a hell of a lot of money, and I probably wouldn’t win. [Doc Malik] This wasn’t covered by your indemnity insurance…? [Dr Bay] The thing is, if you rely on your indemnity insurance, that means you have to play ball. You have to toe the line. Because they are in control because they are covering the costs. And what myself and many other doctors have found here, at least in Australia, is that the insurance companies work very closely with lawyers, who work very closely with the medical regulator, who work very closely [amongst] themselves. And they seem to come up with deals which, almost always, are not in the best interest of the doctor. So when I got suspended… another suspended doctor contacted me and said, “The first thing you need to do William, now that you’re in this position, is to make a decision: Are you going with lawyers, or are you going with yourself? Who do you trust? And let me tell you, me and my colleagues… we now know not to trust the effing lawyers. And I was like, “All right, I’m going with myself.” And that’s what I did. I went to the Supreme Court, and I sued AHPRA and the Medical Board of Australia in the state of Queensland in a Judicial Review in the Supreme Court of Queensland as a self-represented litigant, thus saving all my lawyers fees, which enabled me to keep suing them whilst I didn’t have any employment or much of an income stream. But it also freed me up… to create and craft my own legal strategy that was entirely divorced from lawyers’ conservative views on what should and shouldn’t occur, and what law should and shouldn’t be broken. I could just do whatever I wanted… pure freedom... So I got them off-guard… because they couldn’t wind me down process-wise, because I didn’t care, because I wasn’t spending money on lawyers all the time. And I could do whatever I wanted and get them on the back foot. So I sued them. I didn’t wait to defend myself in the tribunal. I went straight to the top. I went to the Supreme Court, and sued them for acting illegally? [Doc Malik] And is that what you’ve just won? [Dr Bay] Yes. [Doc Malik] Respect to you. So you bypassed their tribunal and their kangaroo court… The tribunals here in the UK are kangaroo courts… The Privy Council, which is part of the government arm, which is [what] the GMC is part of… They’re all in bed together with the indemnity insurers. It’s all just a stitch-up… They all have lunch together. They’re all at the pub together. They all make backroom deals. I don’t trust them one bit. And the tribunal is a complete kangaroo court. They provide the information when they want. They decide what can be submitted and what can’t be submitted. It’s a complete sham and mockery of justice. And Dr Sarah Myhill has been going through that. She’s been through the kangaroo court I think 40 times… And every single time bar one she was found innocent. They’ve taken her to task. And one time they came back and said, “We’ve found you guilty, and we’re suspending you for 12 months. And the only way you can get out of the suspension is to repent and admit you were wrong.” And she goes, “But I don’t think I was wrong. I did the right thing.” And [then they say], “Well that shows a failure to acknowledge and [a lack of] remorse. So you’re suspended again.” So she’s in this legal loop. Unless she lies… She says [to them], “You want me to lie… and say you were right… I was wrong, and then you’ll lift my suspension?” And they go, “Yeah.” [And she says], “So you want me to be dishonest, as a doctor?” And they’re like, “Well, yeah, that’s the only way you can get out of this.” And she’s like, “But I’m not going to sign up to this.” So she took it to the Supreme Court here, the Judicial Review, and normally a judgement comes out after a day or two. It’s been two months and we haven’t heard anything. I wonder what’s going on, and I wonder whether that one judge is going to rule against the establishment or rule for them…

Doc Malik’s podcast with Sarah Myhill can be found here, but it is only available to paid Subscribers (for the price of a pint of beer per month, which is, to my mind, money well spent in more ways than one):

A huge win

[43:24] [Doc Malik] So you totally bypassed the tribunal, and you sued AHPRA. Wow… What happened? [Dr Bay] What happened was… on Day 1 of the Suspension Committee AHPRA meeting to decide whether to suspend me or not, they disinvited me from the meeting and did not let me attend, and said they were going to contact me by Zoom call only. So I quickly arranged for about 400-450 of my supporters to stand behind me in front of the offices of AHPRA in Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, to take that call. So when they called me for my hearing — emergency action hearing — they said, “Who are those people behind you?” I said, “Some supporters.” And they said, “You can’t do this. This is a breach of privacy.” And I’m like, “No, this is my privacy, my case. I can stand wherever I want. And you’re calling me…” And they said, “ You cannot do this. You have to stop livestreaming.” And I wasn’t live-streaming. I was taking a Zoom call. And they said, “If you don’t get rid of these people, we’re going to kick you out.” And I turned the phone round to all the hundreds of people in front of AHPRA and said, “They said, if you don’t disperse, they’re going to kick me out of my own hearing. So what do we say everybody?” And I started a chant, going “Kick me out! Kick me out!” And that’s what they did! They kicked me out. And that was great, because, as I told the Chair of the Medical Board, “I was not on trial here. You were.” And that’s what I did today. I followed through on that promise to the Chair of the Medical Board, Dr Anne Tonkin, who was found corrupt today in my Supreme Court case. She was found to be involved in apprehension of bias… because she colluded with one of the complainants in one of the complaints against me. And she has now had to face the truth that they were never justified in suspending me… because freedom of political speech is a right at least here in Australia, and today it has been reaffirmed again… I’m very pleased with Justice Bradley’s decision today, because not only did he overturn my suspension. He backdated it from Day 1 so it was as if it had never occurred. He also backdated and overturned the investigation into me. He also cancelled the referral to the tribunal. And he awarded costs to me. And he also awarded any costs that might be accruing to the state of Queensland to be paid by AHPRA itself. So it was a complete and utter and total victory. And, as of now, the website of AHPRA has been updated, and I am no longer a suspended doctor. I am fully registered and back where I was once before. [Doc Malik] Billy Bay, this is a huge win… AHPRA has got egg on its face. [Dr Bay] It does have egg on its face. And if anybody takes the time to read through the judgement, they’ll see there’s a lot of egg. And I would encourage people to read through it, because you’ll see how they’ve made these complaints with collusion… done it unfairly, like in paragraph 71: “Dr Bay was not given copies of the complaints.” And it says… in paragraph 74 that, “administrative oversights were admitted ongoing from as long [ago] as 2012 in regards to advising doctors about the national law.” And so on and on it goes about all these procedural and bias problems within AHPRA. And this has all been allowed to occur because nobody has taken them to court, because when you go to tribunal, they don’t actually get AHPRA’s decisions reviewed. This has been the great legal trickery. They start afresh. It’s call a de novo decision, where the matter is judged anew. And I knew that if I was to go to the tribunal and let AHPRA off the hook, they would get away with suspending me. They would get away with their imposition of freedom of speech and informed consent. That’s why I avoided the tribunal at all costs, because, as we say in Australia, tribunals are the places where doctors go to die, like really die, like suicide and bankruptcy. And I didn’t want to die. And other doctors have died. And so it was really a life or death situation.

I am reminded of the late Dr Jackie Stone from Zimbabwe, who tragically ended her life after she was stripped of her licence by the Zimbabwean medical board:

The corrupt nature of medical regulators

49:07 [Doc Malik] I’ve got goosebumps all over me. I don’t think a lot of people will understand what a huge landmark case this is… In the UK [like Australia] you’ve got a regulatory body, and it launches an investigation… It does the suspensions of the doctors. It takes away the licensing. But to show that it’s impartial, what it says is [that] when it suspends and investigates you, you’ve got to go to a tribunal where everything is decided. And the tribunal is apparently independent. But the same people who… sit on the tribunal are actually members of the GMC [General Medical Council] as well. There’s complete collusion. The tribunal isn’t any more independent. The MTPS [Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service] isn’t independent from the GMC at all… And basically, you’re going into a hostile territory. This is not a level playing field. You’re going into a ring, a boxing match, not with one hand tied behind your back. You’ve got both hands tied behind your back with a f*cking blindfold put on. And then you’re like, “Fight fair…” So what you decided to do [in Australia] was, “No thanks.” Because like you just said, the tribunal is where doctors go to die. It’s actually the same reason… why I took a different path. I handed back my licence and registration. I was so disgusted with what I was seeing. I was kicked out of two of the three private hospitals I was working out of. I had been looked at by the GMC. I was referred by the GMC… they cleared me, but they were saying I’m conspiratorial… an anti-vaxxer… they were keeping an eye on me. And yes, I could have worked harder at the third hospital or gone to other hospitals. But to me it felt like I had this noose around my neck, which was my medical licence and registration. And any time they were going to haul me back into a tribunal like they have done to Gerry Waters, Anne McCloskey, Jayne Donegan, Sarah Myhill, Muhammad Adil, David Cartland, Sam White… The path is littered with the medical careers of these freedom-loving and ethical-loving doctors… And even now Sarah Myhill is trying to argue in a jurisdiction outside of the tribunal to say, “Look, this is a kangaroo court.” And it’s not been won yet. And we don’t know what’s going to happen. You’re the only guy that I know that has successfully said, “I’m not playing. This is not fair. I’m going to a different boxing ring where I can put some big boxing gloves on… I can look you in the eye and now fight fair. And it sounds like you’ve won with a knockout.

I featured the amazing Anne McCloskey in this post:

Doc Malik’s podcast with Dr McCloskey can be be viewed here:

It’s well worth checking out. The audio (ad-free) version is here.

Links to other podcasts: Gerry Waters; Jayne Donegan

Back to Dr Bay…

[Dr Bay] I have, yes. And that is because… the medical regulator have been playing unfairly for years and years and years with corruption and going beyond powers, acting like big bullies. But they’ve been getting away with it because they always got the doctors into the tribunals where those bully decisions were never reviewed. The key point… as you rightly pointed out, was in never relenting and letting myself be taken to the tribunal. And… really we cannot even blame the medical regulator for colluding with the tribunals, because the tribunals are actually not courts… AHPRA and the medical regulators are… administrative bodies. And this is where I attack them... I said to the Supreme Court, “I cannot be taken back. I cannot be sent back to the tribunal, because that is an administrative body. I want law. I want justice. I want judgment. I want the judiciary.” And it was indeed the judiciary who saved me from this corrupt administrative body. So that is… another thing that needs to be learned from my case in Australia. And I don’t know about British law, but what needs to come out of my case for the other doctors and nurses here in Australia is that tribunals are not courts. And so why are we expecting justice in not-a-court anyway? Maybe it’s our fault. We’ve got to take the agency back and make our own changes… [Doc Malik] …I hope you sue them. And I hope you get compensation for the last two-and-a-half years of hell, lack of pay and what they’ve done to your career… [Dr Bay] It’s going to be very hard for them to defend those compensation claims against me when they have suffered such a resounding defeat today… where they have actually admitted to bias… to procedural unfairness. I have backed them into a corner. They had nothing to do but to give up in the end because they have acted with… as the judge wrote… such animus towards me… They tried to cover up the situation as long as they could until the very last day of the trial when they were finally forced by the judge to reveal the contents of the documents to me. And what did the documents show? That they had been corrupt and unfair the whole time. And they knew it the whole time. And there was no basis to impugn me, and I’ve been totally vindicated now. [Doc Malik] That… goes to show you… two-and-a-half years… they keep their cards close to their chest… don’t disclose anything because they know they’ve got something to hide. They know they’re guilty. It’s like the Pfizer documents… they wanted to lock [them] up for 75 years. Now if you’ve got a product that’s so amazing and so wonderful, you’d be advertising it and saying, “Hey everybody, look at this!” You don’t go and hide [key information about it] for 75 years…

Details here:

And it’s the same with AHPRA. Why are they hiding it? Why are they being quiet about it? Why are they… delaying the release until the last… minute. Because they know it’s going to shoot them in the foot. It’s going to be a big “Guilty”. It’s a smoking gun. It’s the weapon they’ve used. It’s bloodstained. And it’s in their cupboard. And they want to keep it hidden. They don’t want anyone to find it. And you made them disclose it. So good for you. Now I am hoping what this will do is help with My Le [Trinh] and her case. And hopefully with their bloody nose and their knockout they’ll think, “You know what, we don’t need any more of this… This is just getting too hot for us… too much attention. Maybe we just need to… let it go away, and… hopefully people will be quiet and they will forget and… we can just carry on with same, same.” Because I think that’s the only tactic that’s left for them. They could double down and come back and try and make life difficult for you. But I think, if they’ve got any sense, they’ll be like, “Let’s just… quieten down.” What do you think? [Dr Bay] I think that they have acted with such lack of regard for the law and for the courts that any further actions they may want to take about me for speaking freely about covid vaccines or any other government policies… They’re going to find it very difficult to defend themselves in court because they are going to have to show that there’s no bias and no involvement from previous matters, and they don’t have that same level of animus continuing on against me. So I welcome their attacks on me. But, as I have demonstrated this time, I can beat back their attacks again and again. And hopefully they’ll just do the right thing and start regulating properly and with fairness. Doctors have been crying out for years for the medical regulator to back off everybody’s case and to just let doctors be doctors, and maybe they will now. We’ve actually got a new CEO of AHPRA coming in this month actually, so maybe he or she will bring some normality and some sense back into the organisation. It’s surely needed, because whilst we have this communistic, tyrannical system ongoing where public confidence is the priority, not the patient, people literally are dying and suffering. So we need to get some common sense back. [Doc Malik] I’m a bit more radical. I genuinely don’t think you need a regulatory body… That’s where the problems come from… when you have a centralised regulatory body, a kangaroo court, you just need… two or three people to be captured at the top and it’s an unbelievable....

Other corruption

[57:39] [Doc Malik] When you went through this court case… sometimes you have to do disclosures… both sides have to disclose… Were you able to find anything… collusion between politicians and AHPRA, or Big Pharma and AHPRA, or anything else? Was there anything else that you uncovered? Or was it just rank incompetence and corruption within the organisation? [Dr Bay] I did uncover that AHPRA had not been submitting tens of millions of dollars worth of tax to the Australian taxation office. And I submitted that complaint to the Australian taxation office, of a conspiracy to defraud the Australian taxpayer. And interestingly, nothing came of that official complaint that I launched… I would welcome anybody… to follow that up, because to my knowledge that is still ongoing. And the other thing I did discover was that politicians here in Australia have no accountability, because they wouldn’t help me, and they refused to even do the most basic things, to even acknowledge the existence of the medical regulator as an entity. The… simplest things they could not even put on paper. They were that afraid… to put anything [in] writing for me… that I was left astounded by how weak and gutless politicians are. What do you do when your politician won’t represent you or your community? Vote them out? Yeah, I know. But that takes a lot of people thinking the same way. Something needs to occur. There needs to be accountability for the government... I’d love to get involved… and… tear AHPRA completely down. I actually agree with you. I think the medical regulator needs to be entirely disbanded… and go back to state-based medical boards…

There have been a few politicians in Australia pushing back — not least Senators such as Malcolm Roberts and Gerard Rennick as discussed e.g. in this post:

And also the likes of Alex Antic, Ralph Babet and Russell Broadbent.

But, as in the UK, they are few and far between.

Lack of support from fellow doctors

[1:04:38] [Doc Malik] Have you heard from any of your GP partners? Has anybody reached out to you…? In the last two-and-a-half years, did you get any words of comfort from your former colleagues? [Dr Bay] No. That really was one of the heartbreaking elements of this whole saga. Those supervisors and colleagues that I thought were friends, or, at the very least, responsible for my progress through the medical world, abandoned me, or weren’t there for me. I think it’s such a shame because I remember all the times they had been promoting self-care, care of yourself, looking after others, professional standards, ethics… But when it came down to a little bit of pressure, a little bit of heat, they abandoned me. Look, I can understand them not getting up on a soapbox in the town square… but sending me a quiet text to support… they didn’t. They must have been so afraid, so scared for their own livelihood that they couldn’t even do that. And yet why were they so scared and afraid? Because doctors, at least in Australia, are some of the best paid people in the whole country. So if [there was] any class of occupation that could have been empowered and brave enough to speak out against the covid tyranny, it was doctors who should have done that, because they are the most well-resourced… It’s not money that’s the problem. It’s the love of money, the attachment to money. They sold their soul to the devil in my humble opinion, and they need to get it back. And they can get it back by standing up for patient rights now that I’ve freed them to speak clearly. I’ve shown… today that doctors can get away with protesting and causing scenes and being unorthodox. [Doc Malik] And doing the right thing.

The great sorting continues. And not just among doctors.

The hypocrisy of most doctors

[1:06:53] [Doc Malik] I’m really disappointed with my profession, I’ll be honest with you, because I feel like there’s a lot of talk the talk, but no walking the walk. It’s fundamentally hypocritical. It’s all platitudes: “patient first, doing the right thing first time, confidentiality, medical ethics, informed consent”. [But] these are all meaningless because, when it comes to the crunch, this idea of first do no harm, what it actually means is: “First do no harm to my medical licence and registration. First do no harm to my career prospects. First do no harm to my reputation. First do no harm to my mortgage. First do no harm to my holidays. First do no harm to my kids’ private schooling. First do no harm to my mistress. First do no harm, as long as I’m following the guidelines and protocols. And then maybe first do no harm to the patients. That’s what… first do no harm means nowadays. And you know what? Unless that radically changes, I don’t trust doctors. I don’t, because how can you trust that that doctor sitting opposite you… is giving you advice and information and guidance which is in your best interest? And not the fact that they’re doing it because they’re doing first do no harm to their reputation, registration, career, mortgage, holidays... And right now, actually, can I be honest with you? I don’t know, because, so far, in the UK, 300,000 registered doctors didn’t do the right thing. And a significant chunk of them… are you telling me every single one of them drank the Kool-aid and believed the government narrative? There was a huge chunk that must have been like, “This is a bit weird. I don’t know about this…” But do you know what? They stayed quiet… because of, like I just said, first do no harm to all of those things that they value. They did not do “first do no harm to the patient”. So how can we trust the profession? I can’t.

Final question

[1:11:20] [Doc Malik] Thank you so much for being such a warrior… The war that the Enemy is waging is against our minds. It’s also against our country. It’s against family. And it’s against God. You took some hits. It’s damaged your family, but hopefully you’ll rebuild. And well done for having faith in God. What I would like to ask you… my signature question… you’re on your deathbed many years from now… you’re reconciled with your kids and family… your grandchildren are all around you. Before you pass on and meet your maker, what words of wisdom and advice would you like to impart… and reinforce? [Dr Bay] I would say, always put your faith in God, in Jesus. Trust his small voice to you, and never fear about the consequences, because you’ll always be well taken care of.

