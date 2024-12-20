Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

This is a relatively short post to relay some uplifting news.

The covid tyranny in Australia was rather worse than that in the UK, as illustrated by this retrospective post from last month:

But the pushback down under has been correspondingly strong, as exemplified by Senators such as Malcolm Roberts and Gerard Rennick as discussed e.g. in this post:

And the recent reporting of Sky News Australia as described here:

One person whose story is of particular note is that of Dr William Bay.

Dr William Bay, July 2022

In July 2022, Dr Bay interrupted proceedings at the National Conference of the Australian Medical Association’s National Conference to urge attendees to reconsider their stance on the covid vaccines. Video footage can be seen here (transcript below):

My colleagues of the AMA [Australian Medical Association]… my name is Dr William Bay. And I’m a GP registrar. And I’m here today to ask you to join with the people of Australia, and stop forcing these vaccines on people who are getting killed by them. Dr Paul Kelly [Chief Medical Officer and head of the Centre for Disease Control in Australia] is a liar He is gaslighting all of you. And there is only a 0.27% fatality rate with the infection. And natural immunity has been proven recently in a Qatar study… that it gives you 97.3% immunity for life against all variants. All GPs, all doctors of Australia, you are on notice by the people of Queensland. This is the Queensland people’s protest, and you have been warned… You have been warned. The people hear you. One shots, two shots, three shots, four. How many shots before you hit the floor? One shots, two shots, three shots, four. How many shots before you say no more? One shots, two shots, three shots, four. How many shots before before the people say, “No more!” Case fatality 0.27%. Natural immunity gives you 97.3% immunity for life against all variants forever. Look it up. That’s the Qatar study. Look it up. The people need you, doctors. Don’t let them down. Do not let them down. My name is Dr William Bay, and I’m from the Queensland people’s protest. And I’m here from the Queensland protest. And I’m here to say that we must stand with the people of Australia, and not let them get injured by this vaccine any more. They cannot be harmed. They should not be harmed. We must protect them.

A courageous doctor seeking to protect patients, and with the courage to speak the truth.

And the result? The Australian Medical Association — acting in whose interest? — suspended his licence to practise medicine.

But after more than two years, the Queensland Supreme Court has ruled that the suspension of Dr Bay’s licence and subsequent proceedings were invalid.

This article from the New Zealand Daily Telegraph has more details:

Dr William Bay, December 2024

Here is an extract from a recent interview of Dr Bay with Michael Griffith, the Aussie playwright featured in the Authoritarianism in Australia post:

[Bay] [I am at] Brisbane City Council, the place where I held many protests for freedom of speech, for informed consent, for the right for doctors to speak out against the vaccines. And today Michael we have victory, because the judge in the Supreme Court of Queensland has declared that not only is my suspension overturned, but it was overturned from the day AHPRA [the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency] ever tried to stop me from speaking in the first place. It’s a complete victory. He’s overturned the suspension. He’s overturned the investigation. He’s even dismissed the proceedings in the tribunal where AHPRA was until today trying to get me for professional misconduct for criticising Chief Medical Officer and head of the [Australian] CDC [Centre for Disease Control] Professor Paul Kelly. It’s all gone. It’s all finished. The judge has affirmed that freedom of speech is #1. The judge has affirmed that the doctor is in control of the doctor-patient relationship. The judge has made freedom a legality in this country from this day henceforth. [Griffith] [claps] I don’t know how to celebrate more… G’day mate. It’s incredible… AHPRA having to pay for everything. Is that right? Yeah. Not only did the judge say that AHPRA has to pay for my costs, but the judge said if there are any costs owing to Queensland… AHPRA has to pay for those as well. So it’s fantastic news. [Griffith] You’ve done this mostly by yourself, correct? You’ve had some legal help, but this was your discovery, that you were right? I have been self-represented… but it’s all thanks to supporters like these people here… It’s all thanks to the people of Australia… that have got me through this, and of course Jesus Christ, because without him guiding me through everything, there’s no way I could have beaten this team of ten lawyers. Thanks to my faith in God, and God guiding me truly… that’s all you need to win. How did I win? The answer is Jesus. [Griffith] …it’s not just you though… every doctor can now freely speak. Absolutely… And I’ve already started criticising the vaccines and talking about how we’re going to prescribe ivermectin… [Griffith] What do you think about the vaccines, William? I think the vaccines are sh*t, mate. They are absolute sh*t. They are killers. They destroy people’s DNA. And I am telling you this now — Australia and the world — as a registered doctor. So this is coming from a registered Australian medical professional. The mRNA vaccines are poisonous. They are bad for you. They are not good for you. They are harming your children. They are harming you. Everything you have heard has been there to deceive you. And I have been vindicated in court today, to let you know — the people of Australia — that you have been lied to by the medical regulator. The medical regulator AHPRA has lied to you. And… Justice Bradley in the Supreme Court of Queensland today has declared me 100% correct. I have been unsuspended. My investigation has been set aside. The tribunal has been set aside. Everything has been set aside in favour of the truth. God bless you, Justice Bradley. God bless the judiciary. God bless Australia. We have won.

It will be interesting to see what now happens in other parts of the world.

