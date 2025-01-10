Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Below is the first update post of 2025, featuring developments in the context of previous articles etc.

Antarctic ice

It seems somehow fitting to start with an update with a wintry theme.

Further to this article re the Arctic:

I was interested to see these graphs — from the US government’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration — showing the Antarctic Sea Ice Extent on Christmas Eve in 1979 and 2024:

Totalitarianism

Climate totalitarianism

On the subject of climate, I was reminded of this post…

…when I saw this short summary from Liberty Sentinel’s Alex Newman re the climate narrative in the context of a totalitarian perspective:

Transcript (emphasis added):

A lot of this environmental question depends on… a very flawed fundamental presupposition. It depends on the idea that carbon dioxide is pollution. And I would argue that, after interviewing hundreds of scientists, including many who have worked for the UN IPCC — many of the leading scientists in the world — that the notion that CO2 is pollution is absolutely preposterous... The proportion of greenhouse gases made up of human CO2 emissions is a fraction of a fraction of 1%. The idea that that is going to destroy the planet or change the temperature of the Earth is, frankly, in my opinion, totally ludicrous. But from a totalitarian perspective, if you can convince people that CO2 is pollution, there’s no human activity that doesn’t result in CO2 emissions, including living, including dying… turning on a light switch. Every single aspect of your life then, if we submit to the idea that CO2 is pollution… comes under the regulatory control of the people who claim to be saving us from pollution. So when they do these environmental studies and they say, “Well, your CO2 footprint will be smaller if you eat bugs… [if] you drive an electric car…” That doesn’t show anything about whether that’s going to benefit the environment or not. In fact, CO2 has actually been very beneficial for the environment… William Happer, a Physics Professor at Princeton University, has said that the earth is starving for more CO2. And since we’ve had a little bit of an increase in atmospheric CO2 over the last hundred years or so, plants have gotten much greener… agricultural yields have improved. So I think we need also to talk about the fundamental presupposition here. Is CO2 really pollution? If it’s not, then all these alleged environmental benefits are completely fictional.

And on the subject of totalitarianism, a shorter version of the film featured in this post…

…can be found here:

Health totalitarianism

As former Pfizer Chief Scientist Dr Mike Yeadon comments here in this post (emphasis added)…

[The Club of Rome] were asked to come up with scenarios that would produce challenges to countries that couldn’t be solved by countries on their own, so they would have to look outwards and upwards to supranational solutions. And guess what the two things they came up with [are]: pandemics of infectious disease, which I know, as an immunologist, are not possible and have not happened. And the other thing that they said to look out for — or plan for — were climate change crises.

And as “climate crises” can be used as a reason to advance totalitarianism, so can “health crises”.

In the context of e.g. this post on the World Health Organisation…

I was interested to learn that the threat from the WHO has not gone away. A fairly recent summary can be found here. And the interview with James Roguski here, while from a US perspective, provides useful broader context. The section from 1:27-7:06 gives a useful overview:

Those pushing health totalitarianism will not give up easily. I am reminded of what was recently attempted in Northern Ireland:

As to pushing back, The Hope Accord, featured in this post…

…is still the most promising initiative I have seen in the UK.

The love of money

There is no doubt that health totalitarianism is driven at least in part by money.

And in the context of these recent revelations…

I was interested to read this summary article from HART in the context of what they describe as the “excoriating meeting minutes from September 2021”:

They comment:

The minutes — assuming they have not been ‘doctored’ (an odd phrase to be in common parlance, that) — provide further depths of depravity to what was already an unjustifiable decision based on previously available public information.

And in the context of the Chairman of The Royal College of General Practitioners reporting to the UK’s Chief Medical Officers in September 2021 that his organisation had “consulted widely across GPs, and there is a strong consensus in favour of vaccinating 12-15s”, they point to this NHS document…

…which has apparently been removed from its original location on the official NHS website, and which has the following information on page 6:

HART point out that:

If the juxtaposition of these various paragraphs above is not mind-blowing enough, note that the entity behind approval reference C1384 also saw the need to point out to its audience of over-enthusiastic injectors that only a single ‘£10 supplement per vaccination is claimable’. One would have thought that medics of professional standing would know that fraud is a crime… but perhaps they know more than us about the realpolitik of day-to-day medical accounting.

They conclude:

And there was us thinking that doctors might be prioritising patients’ needs and following the cardinal maxim of “First Do No Harm”. Silly us for being so damned naïve.

In nine months, our government went from “The [covid] vaccine will not be used for children” to “We’ll develop a ‘Point of Care’ system” so that GPs can trouser an extra £10 for each child injected.

I am reminded of 1 Timothy 6:10: “…the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil.”

For the record, the missing minutes from the Vaccine Benefit Risk Expert Working Group are now available on the UK government website.

Medical boards

Suicides of doctors under investigation by the UK’s General Medical Council

Staying on the subject of medical ethics, and further to these posts re the extraordinary legal victory of Dr William Bay…

If you were shocked (as I was) by what Dr Bay said about medical tribunals, namely:

That’s why I avoided the tribunal at all costs, because, as we say in Australia, tribunals are the places where doctors go to die, like really die, like suicide and bankruptcy. And I didn’t want to die. And other doctors have died. And so it was really a life or death situation.

Then see e.g. this 2022 article from GPOnline:

The bigger picture re the persecution of ethical doctors

For bigger picture context, I recommend this recent discussion between Doc Malik and Bruce Dooley, a Philadelphia-born physician based in Nelson, New Zealand, and particularly the ten minutes or so from 4:46:

Doc Malik gives a summary here. Below is an abridged version:

In the mid-90s, Bruce ran into opposition from the Florida Board of Medicine over his advocacy of EDTA Chelation Therapy for arterial disease. As a result of this battle and his being on the Board of the American College for the Advancement of Medicine (ACAM)… he learned about the 110-year-old Federation of State Medical Boards… When doctors are dragged through suspensions and investigations, it is an incredibly stressful process. The punishment is, in fact, the process, as I wrote last year. Not only can you not see or treat patients while investigated, but you can’t earn a living and have to spend tens of thousands of dollars on legal fees. It isn’t a secret [see above] that many doctors commit suicide after being hauled through process of suspension and investigation by their medical licensing board. This year, Jackie Stone tragically took her life, you can read about my post here. It [appears] that most lawyers working for the doctor are, in reality, colluding with the opposition medical regulator lawyers. It is almost unheard of for a doctor to win against the medical regulator as the so-called independent Tribunal is anything but independent. They are Kangaroo Courts designed to sap the energy and life force of dissident doctors, have them bogged down in lawfare, legal costs, and wreck their personal and professional lives. Bruce has been investigating the role of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB), a private corporation established in 1912. The FSMB wields significant power over physicians through its control of state licensing and testing processes, and its global influence extends via the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities (IAMRA). This organisation has played a pivotal role in shaping medical practices worldwide. During the COVID-19 plandemic, it was instrumental in targeting doctors advocating for informed consent, early treatment options, and adherence to the Hippocratic Oath. Medical boards such as the GMC, AHPRA, etc., which are supposed to uphold public health and ensure doctors meet high standards, have been co-opted. They work closely with IAMRA (and its parent body FSMB.) These organisations and the medical licensing boards (regulatory bodies) are essentially all about control. Controlling what doctors learn, how they practice, what they think, and what they say and punish any doctors that dare to critically think and question the “official message”. While claiming to protect patients, the Federation of State Medical Boards operates in ways that lack transparency, particularly around funding, and wields a staggering level of control over doctors. Big Pharma’s influence clearly runs deep, with individualised patient-centered care becoming a casualty of this power struggle. The result? Doctors are limited, patient choice is eroded, and the system prioritises profit over healing… The medical licensing and regulatory bodies claim to protect patients by ensuring doctors uphold high standards and quality assure education. The GMC has a vast section on Good Medical Practice and medical ethics in particular. But the plandemic showed that all of this is simply lip service. The GMC and ALL other medical licensing boards revealed by NOT standing up against the mandates and how they violated bodily autonomy and did not speak out against the experimental gene shots are duplicitous and just full of hollow talk.

More from Dr William Bay

On the subject of William Bay, I was intrigued by this which he shared re the preparation of his recent court case:

I just want to share one story from the court case… about how I actually won… I’ve mentioned God and Jesus many times, and I just want to make clear it’s not just in a spiritual way that he helped me. I’m talking in a very real and practical way as well. Because what happened during the case… there are many technicalities and difficulties in pursuing and litigating a case, and I’m not a lawyer, so I had trouble finding my way through all these rules. And of course I made many mistakes along the way. And part of that process was preparing documents. And prior to the final hearing, I felt the voice of God, I felt the Holy Spirit tell me that I needed to prepare an amended originating application… which means I’ve changed the basis for my complaint, which was primarily centred on freedom of speech. I changed it to one of procedural fairness and bias and other things prior to my trial [and] all the information coming out about Dr Anne Tonkin’s collusion and deceit. And I prepared that whilst I was waiting for the trial, and then I felt like God asked me to do nothing with it… just sit on it. And I must say I felt a little bit annoyed that I’d gone to all this trouble of preparing an amended application and I felt like I shouldn’t do anything with it. But I kept it on my file and I had it on my laptop. And then on the final day of the trial, Justice Bradley said to me in the trial… “William, it seems you’ve got some very good points here with procedural unfairness and bias. It’s such a shame that this wasn’t in your originating application.” I said, “Well your honour, with permission, if I may, could I submit an amended originating application?” And he was like, “Oh, sure, can you do it during lunchtime?” And I was like, “Yes, I can.” And so I went up to the library, I pulled out my laptop, and I had a witness there… watch me… I just inserted the USB stick…

Thoughtcrime in the UK

Further to this post…

And particularly the last section titled Some recent developments, this article from Thinking Coalition gives an overview of how “tyranny is being implemented piecemeal in the UK”:

The UK government website that includes the potential criminal offence of “silent prayer” within 150 metres of abortion clinics can be found here:

William Philip and Doc Malik

If you appreciated this post featuring Rev Dr William Philip on the Owl and Badger podcast…

I recommend this wide-ranging and open discussion:

Lockdown babies

In the context of this article:

I found this particularly poignant:

Along with this from 2021 (which is linked in the above):

It is somewhat encouraging to hear charities making representation on behalf of the young. But I still hear little if anything locally from those with charged with safeguarding. I long to hear those with a public voice speak out, not least to help make sure that we never again inflict anything like the covid era policies on another generation of babies and children.

A day of reflection

And finally…

In last month’s post reflecting on my experience of 5th December 2021…

I wrote:

…I can understand why those who encouraged others to test, to isolate, to cover their faces, and even to take the injections, are keen to brush what has happened under the proverbial carpet. Or, as they might prefer to put it, to move on. But would not a failure to acknowledge what has happened be dishonouring to the one who claimed to be the Truth even if there had been relatively little suffering caused as a result of the deception? Does truth no longer matter? It is surely bad enough when our wider society shies away from truth and reconciliation. But when this extends to Christians, who would claim to be walking in the truth…? Or church leaders, who, according to the apostle James, “will be judged more strictly”…? I can’t help wondering what God makes of what is happening…

I still wonder what God makes of what is happening. And how things will pan out during the next few months, which will mark five years since the authorities shut down the country in the context of a deadly respiratory virus mortality numbers that were normal for the time of year.

Interestingly, while a lot of people, including many church leaders, seem to want to “move on”, the UK government has announced plans for a “COVID-19 Day of Reflection” for 9th March:

Here is a transcript of the above 38-second video:

2025 marks five years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. And on Sunday the 9th of March, people across the UK will once again join together for a Day of Reflection. It’s a time to remember those who lost their lives, the sacrifices made by many, and the impact that the pandemic had on us all. There are a lot of ways that you can take part in the Day of Reflection, whether it’s organising your own ways to remember in your community, joining a local event, or remembering in your own way at home. You can take part in a way that feels right for you. Explore the Day of Reflection website to find ways to remember.

Given that 9th March is a Sunday, I wonder how churches will mark the occasion.

Hearing people speaking up for children would be a good start.

Not unrelated:

