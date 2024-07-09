Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In case anyone is wondering, I have not forgotten about follow-ups to various “part 1” articles, including this one:

Meanwhile, and on a related note, I thought it worth drawing attention to The Hope Accord, an ethical statement that doctors (and others) can get behind with a view to restoring ethical principles in medicine:

Five principles are outlined. The first three relate to covid vaccines and the deaths and injuries they have caused. The fourth concerns ethical principles abandoned during the covid era. And the fifth addresses the root causes of our current predicament, beginning with a recognition that “the medical profession must lead by admitting we lost our way”.

Healthcare professionals, scientists and concerned members of the public are invited to sign.

In the absence of information on the likes of the BBC or ITV, here is some background from a short segment on GB News:

As illustrated by this current poster from New Zealand, a restoration of basic medical ethics is badly needed — not least for the sake of our children:

Further information about The People’s Vaccine Inquiry can be found in this recent post:

