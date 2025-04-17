Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In case anyone is wondering, I haven’t forgotten the promised follow-up to the Only Connect article. I have recently been focusing effort on the Scottish People’s Covid Inquiry series.

Given that the weather is warming up — because it’s Spring — I thought it made sense to start with this…

Everywhere is warming faster than everywhere else…!?

Further to these posts and various other climate articles…

…and indeed this one on the Trusted News Initiative…

…I was intrigued to see this X post highlighting that almost all parts of the world are reportedly warming faster than everywhere else.

I checked out the articles, and here they are:

Links: Canada, Africa, Finland, Middle East, New England, Australia, China, South Pole

It’s also the case in the UK, apparently, according to this from the LSE:

Hmm.

We’ve come a long way in 50 years…

If you have spare time over the Easter weekend, and haven’t seen Climate — the Movie, it’s worth a look:

Enoch Burke latest

Further to this post…

Here is Enoch Burke describing what happened last week (transcript below):

I’m standing in my home town of Castlebar and outside the Bank of Ireland which you can see behind me in the background. This is where my bank account was raided of €40,000 by the courts and the government… and indeed my salary continues to be taken from my account every fortnight… all of this by order of Judge David Nolan of the High Court… the total amount now reaching… almost €44,000… I was in court this week on Tuesday [8th April] and I just want to clarify what happened… The purpose of that hearing was to give an opportunity to the Attorney General to make additional applications in relation to the seizure of any further assets that I had. And so I went into that hearing fully expecting to be stripped of any further income that I had. Now the reason for that was because of an order that was made by Judge Nolan two weeks beforehand on the 25th March. I have a copy of that order in my hand here, and there were two parts to that order. The first part was an… instruction to the Bank of Ireland to provide the Attorney General with any details of any bank account to which a credit payment in excess of €250 had been made from my account… and Judge Nolan also ordered that the Bank of Ireland provide the Attorney General with all of the bank statements going back to January 2023… So it’s abundantly clear that these people — the Attorney General Rossa Fanning, education minister Helen McEntee, finance minister Paschal Donohoe, and the judge himself — had every intention of pursuing me… of leaving no stone unturned… and of stripping me of every penny that I had. And that is… what I went into court with the expectation… But, lo and behold, on Tuesday, when I went into that court, I was surprised to hear Brian Kennedy — Senior Counsel for the Attorney General — rise to his feet beside me and tell the judge that he had no further application to be made… That means no more talk about assets, no more talk about other bank accounts, no more talk about stripping me of credits in excess of €250 and so on. But not only that, Brian Kennedy… went further… Now this is the man — to put it mildly — that two weeks beforehand had been looking for absolutely everything… [And yet on Tuesday] he made an application to the judge David Nolan to vacate the order that had been made two weeks beforehand, and to unfreeze my bank account. Now, just to be clear, to “vacate” means to annul or to cancel the order that had been made… This wasn’t to give me the money back. It was simply to unfreeze my bank account. But it was… a very unusual request to make. Judge Nolan… on hearing this… he didn’t ask a single question of Brian Kennedy. He didn’t say to him, “Why is there this great change? Why is the Attorney General not making any application? Why two weeks ago was there… every intention of bringing further applications for further assets and so on…” He didn’t make a single question of that… He didn’t ask a single question of Brian Kennedy. All he wanted to talk about was costs. Now costs are really a moving on from the matter… There was a sense in the room on Tuesday that there was just a clearing out of the office… [as if to say] “I’m moving on. I’m putting the matter behind us.” Judge Nolan even went so far as to say, “You won’t be seeing me again.” And he said, “I wish you all the best.” Now that’s a very strange statement for a judge to make. If you’re a criminal, if you’re an evildoer, if you’re somebody that’s been the the subject of very punitive sanctions… a judge doesn’t say to you, “I wish you all the best.” I wonder why did he say that to me… I believe Judge Nolan said that to me because he was guilty. He had denied me my constitutional rights. That’s why he said that. And my sister Ammi Burke stood up in the body of the court, and she said, in support of a submission I had made, that the judge had no right to lie, to cover up, and to deny me my constitutional rights on this issue. And this was echoed also by my mother Martina Burke who was there. But of course Judge Nolan… wouldn’t hear tell of that… he instructed the guards to remove them from the court, and very shortly afterwards they left the room. And that’s the sad state… of our courts today… that a citizen… a litigant can go into the court with no idea of what’s going to happen… knowing only that he’ll be at the mercy of the judge… he’ll be at the mercy of the judge’s whims… he’ll be denied his constitutional rights. That is the state of our courts today. They’re in the gutter… It’s capricious. There’s no law. There’s no rules. There’s no judgement. That is the state of our courts. One day they’re taking everything from you, and the next day the matter is very strangely dropped without any explanation. But I’m here today… my bank account has been emptied of €40,000, and my salary is still being stolen from me by the courts and by the government. Now I left the court, and it was a very short hearing… it only took about 20 minutes before the judge ran out the door, as… usually happens. And very shortly afterwards I was told that nothing really of what had happened in the court had been properly reported in the media. In the courtroom… there are benches for the media. That’s a very important section of the court. The media are to be the eyes and the ears of the public. And not one of those journalists that sat there — there were many journalists — not one of those journalists had reported that the order of Mr Justice David Nolan had been vacated. Not one of them. This is an unprecedented order of Judge David Nolan made only two weeks before… never before [has there been] something like this in the history of the nation. And now two weeks later it’s being vacated [and] not a single one of them reported that... And they didn’t even say… this is unusual… [or suggest that] perhaps could somebody explain why this order is being vacated… This was the salient fact of that hearing… the whole substance of the order made by the judge on Tuesday. And not one of them… even mentioned it, never mind giving it the due prominence that it should have had. What these journalists did instead was to focus on [how] Ammi Burke was removed… Martina Burke was removed from the courtroom. And this has happened many times before. They don’t report on what was said. They don’t report on what was said by Ammi Burke or Martina Burke, or what the issue was. And the issue on Tuesday of course was a very important one. It was about the blanket denial of the constitution and the law. [And] they don't say anything about that… Instead of reporting on what actually happened in the courtroom, [the media] just grasp at an opportunity to blacken my family and to slander us and to… drag our name into the dust. And that is a very serious matter. It’s a very serious place in this country when what is reported in the media bears no true resemblance to what happened in the courtroom. That’s very serious, when the media is hiding certain things from the public. The media is to be the watchdog. That’s why they’re present in the court. They are to be the watchdog of the court, not to be a mouthpiece for the judge. But that is what happened on Tuesday. The journalists sitting there [were] simply a mouthpiece for the judge, and I would say… devoid of any sense of responsibility to simply tell the truth. I don’t accept the denial of my constitutional rights. I don’t accept that the judge is a law unto himself, and that when you go into the courtroom, as happened on Tuesday, the judge can lie and do what he likes and cover up the facts and deny you your constitutional rights. Every citizen in this country has a right to their religious belief, and… what has happened over these last few weeks is an attempt by the government and the courts to bully me into subjection. But that right is there for all citizens — freedom of conscience and the free profession and practice of religion — and it must be maintained.

On a related note, I also noted with interest this article re the legal victory of a government scientist forced out of Porton Down:

5 years on and a time to reflect

Further to these recent articles…

…and these older posts…

…including this one, which was one of my first…

I recommend this recent short piece from the Health and Truth Substack:

It begins by noting that:

…the fifth anniversary of the first COVID-19 lockdown in the UK… provides an opportunity to reflect on the response of churches during that unprecedented time, particularly through the lens of whether their actions aligned with biblical principles or veered into what some might consider an “unbiblical” reaction.

And concludes:

Reflecting five years on, the response of UK churches appears as a complex mix of faithfulness and compromise. It’s hard to deny the genuine intent to protect life, yet equally challenging to ignore the precedent set by yielding to restrictions that sidelined both the clear commands in scripture and the people’s spiritual needs. Perhaps the unbiblical aspect lies not just in the closures themselves, but in the muted pushback—the failure to robustly assert the church’s indispensable role in a time of despair. As 1 Corinthians 10:23 suggests, “All things are lawful for me, but all things are not expedient.” The question lingers: did the church, in seeking to do good, unintentionally forfeit something vital to its witness? This anniversary invites not just reflection, but a reckoning with how faith meets future trials.

The approach is somewhat different to that in the posts highlighted above. I wonder if the response will be any different. I am reminded of Jesus’ parable of the sower (sometimes known as the parable of the soils) where it seems that what really matters is not what is said, or how it is said, or indeed the identity of the person saying it, but rather the hearts of the hearers.

I find it striking that, five years on from the unprecedented nationwide closure of churches, I cannot recall hearing any mention of the anniversary at the large city-centre evangelical church I attend. It would not surprise me, particularly given the high proportion of professional-managerial class people in the congregation, if ours were one of the last churches to begin to talk openly about what happened during the covid era.

Young people dying in 2021-2023

Further to these posts…

I was interested to see these charts:

Note that 2020 was the year of the “pandemic”, and that young people first received the so-called covid vaccines in 2021.

Remember too that young people were always at close-to-zero risk from covid.

In 2022, doctors were reportedly “baffled”. These days I sense that most medics are reluctant even to talk about the covid injections. Including those at the church I attend. I am thinking that it could be a while before we next have a medical ethics talk at one of our summer Central Teaching Meetings…

Moderna’s share price

And on the subject of the so-called vaccines, and particularly in the context of posts such as this one…

…Moderna’s share price surely gives some indication as to what investors think of the prospects for mRNA products:

At the time of writing, the share price was 5.8% of its 2021 peak.

And in the US there are 11 states with legislative efforts to ban mRNA injections:

How times have changed:

And with Novavax…

…it’s a similar story:

The UK Cancer Act 1939

Further to this section — Boosters are driving cancers — of this post…

I was interested to learn of the UK’s Cancer Act 1939:

The Act includes the following:

I can’t help wondering what the motives of those behind that legislation were.

Bring me sunshine

Finally, and still very much on the subject of health, further to this post…

I commend the Substack The Forgotten Side of Medicine to anyone unaware of it:

And, as the days lengthen and the weather gets warmer in the northern hemisphere, I particularly recommend this article:

