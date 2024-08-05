Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In the context of occasional posts about the “climate crisis”, I thought it worth a brief post to share this unscripted interview with Greta Thunberg at Davos 2023 for the benefit of anyone who hasn’t seen it:

For context, here is one of the many posts with video footage of the then-recent staged arrest:

Here is what appears to be another take (watch to the end):

And here is a related BBC article:

Related:

Share

Dear Church Leaders articles

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered