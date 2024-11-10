Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)
Flashback: authoritarianism in Australia
Shocking testimony re the land of the "fair go" in 2021
Nov 10
Letter from a pathologist
Re: long covid and vaccine-related health issues
Nov 8
38
An unspoken pandemic
PSSD: post-SSRI sexual dysfunction after taking antidepressants such as Prozac, Cipramil and Lustral
Nov 6
1
Stakeholder Communism? (part 4 of 4)
Media indoctrination; other things; and the Great Awakening?
Nov 5
Stakeholder Communism? (part 3 of 4)
The Great Reset; another Cultural Revolution?; building back better; Young Global Leaders
Nov 2
Retrospective: UK Pastor John-William Noble on the Church, the State and a biblical response to the covid era
From November 2021
Nov 1
Wake up, Church! - an urgent call for action
Ethical medicine, idolatry in churches, and the need for truth and reconciliation
Nov 1
October 2024
That Hideous Strength: a deeper look at how the West was lost
Reflections on a book written before the covid era, and the lessons we can learn from communist Eastern Europe
Oct 30
Stakeholder Communism? (part 2 of 4)
A social credit system for companies; a social credit system for individuals; the jobs reset
Oct 28
Stakeholder Communism? (part 1 of 4)
Introduction; the World Economic Forum; Stakeholder Capitalism; and an “equitable, inclusive and sustainable approach”
Oct 25
Why are so many people dying in their 40s, 50s and 60s?
And why are so few people talking about it?
Oct 23
1
Northern Ireland: an important update
Are people being distracted from the dangers of the Justice Bill, which is at an advanced stage? And what else is in the Health Bill?
Oct 21
