Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Flashback: authoritarianism in Australia
Shocking testimony re the land of the "fair go" in 2021
Letter from a pathologist
Re: long covid and vaccine-related health issues
An unspoken pandemic
PSSD: post-SSRI sexual dysfunction after taking antidepressants such as Prozac, Cipramil and Lustral
Stakeholder Communism? (part 4 of 4)
Media indoctrination; other things; and the Great Awakening?
Stakeholder Communism? (part 3 of 4)
The Great Reset; another Cultural Revolution?; building back better; Young Global Leaders
Retrospective: UK Pastor John-William Noble on the Church, the State and a biblical response to the covid era
From November 2021
Wake up, Church! - an urgent call for action
Ethical medicine, idolatry in churches, and the need for truth and reconciliation

October 2024

That Hideous Strength: a deeper look at how the West was lost
Reflections on a book written before the covid era, and the lessons we can learn from communist Eastern Europe
Stakeholder Communism? (part 2 of 4)
A social credit system for companies; a social credit system for individuals; the jobs reset
Stakeholder Communism? (part 1 of 4)
Introduction; the World Economic Forum; Stakeholder Capitalism; and an “equitable, inclusive and sustainable approach”
Why are so many people dying in their 40s, 50s and 60s?
And why are so few people talking about it?
Northern Ireland: an important update
Are people being distracted from the dangers of the Justice Bill, which is at an advanced stage? And what else is in the Health Bill?
