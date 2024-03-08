Image below and elsewhere from “Beacons” by Bob Moran:

The idea for the Dear Church Leaders Substack came in the context of emails that I was writing to the leaders of the large city-centre church that I attend.

As 2020 went by, I was becoming increasingly concerned about what appeared to be happening in relation to covid. After a brief discussion with the vicar in late 2020, during which it became clear that no-one else in the congregation had raised similar concerns, I began writing to the senior leaders of the church, not least because it was illegal to gather for a discussion at the time.

One of the main things that I was concerned about was that Christians, and particularly Christian leaders, would maintain their reputation — such as it then was — for telling the truth.

Since then I have written multiple times on various issues. But I think it is fair to say that engagement with the issues has been — and still is — fairly minimal. Particularly among those responsible for making key decisions. And that, unless I have missed it, there is essentially no forum at church for such things to be discussed. From my perspective, The Sound of Silence feels louder than ever.

Much of what I have written — and am still writing — could have been written to any church leader. Or any Christian. Or any other faith leader. Or any person of faith. Or anyone concerned with ethical principles, irrespective of religious beliefs. Which I suspect covers the majority of people. And, whether or not we recognise it yet, the issues raised profoundly affect us all, not least our children and grandchildren. Which is part of the reason that I taken the time and effort to set up this Substack. And why I have latterly added “(and everyone else)” to the title.

But I do think that much of the material is of particular relevance to those who claim to be walking in the truth, and who consider themselves to be following the one who claimed to be the truth. And even more so to those who are charged with teaching them.

Among the more recent articles, I have posted some of the emails that I have written during the past few years. This is in part because many of the issues I raised are still important. But also because, with the passing of the covid hysteria, I suspect that some people are now more open to thinking about what has actually been — and still is — going on.

It seems to me a grave error of judgement to think that the issues have gone, or are going away. For those who are open-minded, who are willing to look beyond the mainstream media, and who are inclined to give some careful thought to what has been happening, it is plain that the covid era was merely a symptom of a much deeper malaise — and one that is not without a spiritual dimension. I plan to elaborate somewhat on this in posts over the coming months.

[Last updated 07 May 2024]

