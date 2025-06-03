Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I expect that many parents in the UK at least are familiar with books by Michael Rosen, who was the fifth UK Children’s Laureate from 2007-9.

He is perhaps best known for We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, first published in 1989.

Here he is performing it in just under five minutes:

As well as being a prolific writer of books, Rosen is also a prolific writer of social media posts. And I thought it worth sharing some of what he posted back in 2020, for reasons which I hope will become clear. To see the original posts, click on the images.

For context, he has recently confirmed that, until around what he calls Day 12, he was tweeting from home. And he was 74 years old at the time.

March/April 2020

19th March:

It appears that his illness started on 16th March — given that 20th March is Day 5:

Here are some updates from Day 6:

NB @Underthecranes is Rosen’s wife Emma-Louise Williams

Here are updates from the next few days:

By Day 9 he was describing himself as very ill:

And things don’t sound much better on Day 11/12:

But on Day 12 there is a note of optimism. When asked, “How are you doing?” Rosen responded: “In the right direction! x”

And he was fairly active on Twitter (as it was then) on that same day:

But three days later the news — from Rosen’s wife Emma — was not good:

He had evidently been taken into hospital, where things slowly improved:

Although he was evidently much in need of rest:

Several further tweets during April from Rosen’s wife appear to tell a story of slow and steady progress:

And, thankfully, it appears that Rosen eventually made a full recovery.

The broader context

Why is Michael Rosen’s story important? Because it provides a snapshot of what was actually happening during Spring 2020.

The UK was ordered into lockdown on 23rd March, despite the death rate having been at or below normal levels in the two months since the first UK covid case was reported at the end of January. Here is the data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics:

Shortly afterwards, covid protocols such as NG163 — COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community — came into effect. As a result, when people got ill with post-viral pneumonia, they often did not receive antibiotics as they would have done previously.

Here is the data from OpenPrescribing, which shows NHS prescriptions in England:

In contrast to the peaks in the winters of 2019/2020, 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 (and to a lesser extent 2023/2024), the number of prescriptions for antibacterials (antibiotics) was remarkably low during Spring 2020 (the “height of the pandemic”) and Winter 2020/2021.

And here is what happened to the death rate in the six weeks before and the six weeks after the introduction of the “covid measures” (ONS data again):

This is how the anonymous but well-informed medical whistleblower @Jikkyleaks interprets the situation:

The story of @michaelrosenyes is a testament to the criminality imposed on the UK (and world) by @NICEComms [the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence] that led to so many unnecessary deaths from untreated pneumonia that was mislabelled “COVID” to sell the idea of a fatal pandemic and the novel pharma drugs [not least the “vaccines”] that went with it. Michael diarises the typical descent of a person of his age into [an] untreatable pneumonia, from which he was lucky to recover at all. Many don’t. By day 7 of a COVID infection the virus has done its thing and it’s gone or on its way out. If you develop cough and fever after this, it’s bacterial pneumonia. The elderly are much more susceptible and need early treatment. They didn’t get it. All doctors know that if you don’t treat pneumonia early in the elderly they have a 20% chance of death. So “suspected post viral pneumonia” had always been treated early with antibiotics. Until 2020 — when Jeremy Farrar, Anthony Fauci and people like Hugh Montgomery (who has now deleted his [Twitter/X] account) were scaring you into believing that the deaths were directly from a virus that came and went, and killed you after it had gone. It was irrational — but essential to sell the drugs that were coming. The deaths were almost all from untreated bacterial pneumonia, a known secondary consequence of respiratory viral infection. But in 2020 doctors stopped treating you “because they didn’t want to sound like Donald Trump” and because an AI written protocol called the #MAGICapp — which NICE adopted — told you that antibiotics didn’t work for viruses. [NB you need to be logged into Twitter/X to view the #Hashtag link.] AI never treated a patient so didn’t understand real life and the need to treat post-viral pneumonia in the elderly early. Michael’s story showed that he was infected with a virus which then went, leaving him with a bacterial pneumonia which was never treated until he was too ill to breathe. Then he was rushed to the “saviour” ventilator which pushed that pneumonia deeper into his lungs. And Hugh Montgomery was the saviour that promoted his failed medical management as an example of how scary COVID was.

In October 2021, I featured Montgomery here in 20 covid-related questions I put together and sent to various people, including the leaders at the church I attend. I cited this BBC article in which he claimed that those who do not wear masks “have blood on their hands”:

The Trusted News Initiative — headed by the BBC — springs to mind.

Here is Montgomery in a 2021 piece in The Telegraph, which has taken millions from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation:

And here are his payments from AstraZeneca in 2021-2023:

Details of such payments can be found at https://search.disclosureuk.org.uk.

Several TV doctors were paid similarly as discussed here in this post: Dr Ranj Singh; Dr Hilary Jones; Dr Sarah Jarvis; Dr Nighat Arif. And Prof David Strain. (You may need to be logged into Twitter/X to view some of those links.)

According to Wikipedia, Montgomery “was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours for services to intensive care medicine and climate change.”

And yes, you read that last bit correctly. The details are here for anyone interested.

Montgomery is evidently a busy man, fitting in all of his climate change activity while being a Professor of Intensive Care Medicine at UCL and practising as a consultant in critical care at the Whittington Hospital in north London. And finding time for various other interests.

Anyhow, back to treating pneumonia:

All that was needed in most cases was #3tablets antibiotics at the first sign of delayed cough and fever, here about day 6. For the record, the “median time to death” from COVID was 18 days, which was about 10 days after the viral infection had passed and around the time that untreated pneumonia will kill an elderly person. In other words, people who died from COVID were no longer infected with COVID and died of other — preventable — consequences. Yet we were prohibited from talking about those preventions. Thankfully Michael lived to tell the tale. I truly hope he joins us to campaign for early treatment of post-viral pneumonia and to never again allow protocol-driven neglect to drive thousands of pneumonia deaths for profit. If you are not familiar with the #3tablets and #MAGICapp stories that underpin this please click on the blue hashtags and you will find many other tweets with references [if you are logged into a Twitter/X account]. Let’s put our political differences aside for once and campaign to never let this happen again.

What Jikkyleaks says fits well with other available evidence. See for example the discussion here and here in this recent post featuring two of the few doctors in the UK and Ireland who have had the courage to speak out about such things:

In recent exchanges, Michael Rosen has clarified various points and added further context:

The reply from Jikkyleaks reiterates the point made earlier:

Other posts for further context

For more information on hydroxychloroquine — which is cheap, and has been used safely and effectively for many years, but was suppressed around the world in different ways during the covid era — see e.g. this part of the post featuring the conversation between two doctors mentioned earlier.

For the bigger picture, including details of the Surgisphere scandal, see e.g. this article.

Other papers and articles for further context

Here is a March 2020 article from the UK’s Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine in Oxford co-authored by Prof Carl Henegan and three doctors:

Here is a report from 2023 (source paper here):

And finally…

In case you are wondering what those in charge of the “pandemic response” knew about the role of antibiotics in treating bacterial pneumonia, here is a 2008 paper co-authored by one Anthony S Fauci:

Related:

