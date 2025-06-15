Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

… I have long thought that there is a strong case to be made that the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is remarkably good. And I have often wondered why, given the strength of the evidence, more people do not believe. I considered that question in a book called Revealing Faith that I wrote in 2017/2018 during a time between jobs. And I plan to post it on another Substack later this year. One of the recurring themes of Revealing Faith is that there are many parallels between how people respond to the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ and how they respond to the evidence for other things. And in the context of the events of the past few years, I plan to post some additional reflections on that here on Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else).

…Revealing Faith is now scheduled for publication on this Substack during July and August. Below is an outline structure. You are welcome to subscribe to receive the nine chapters (plus appendix) by email week by week.

Revealing Faith is the follow-up to The Big Reveal, which I published as a Substack last year. Like The Big Reveal, I have chosen to make Revealing Faith freely available to anyone to who wants to read it. Please do let others who might be interested know about it.

As noted in the Jeremiah 5 post, I plan to put out posts on each of the chapters of Revealing Faith in the context of what has happened since I originally wrote them — prior to 2020. All being well, those articles will appear on Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) sometime later this year.

Outline structure of Revealing Faith

Part (i): Evidence

1. Evaluating the evidence 1A. The importance of evidence 1B. Extraordinary claims 1C. Extraordinary evidence

2. Evidence for the resurrection 2A. Context for the resurrection 2B. Creation and the resurrection 2C. Witnesses to the resurrection

3. Beyond the evidence 3A. The evidence is remarkably good 3B. The evidence is not necessarily considered carefully 3C. The evidence is not necessarily the main thing



Part (ii): Revelation

Part (iii): Response

7. A matter of choice? 7A. The nature of choice 7B. Choice and relationship with God 7C. Choice and behaviour

8. An open mind? 8A. We cannot properly comprehend God’s revelation 8B. We cannot objectively consider God’s revelation 8C. We are unwilling to believe God’s revelation

9. Believing and seeing 9A. Rescue 9B. Repentance 9C. Regeneration



