Further to this part of this section of last month’s post on Jeremiah 5…
…I have long thought that there is a strong case to be made that the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ is remarkably good. And I have often wondered why, given the strength of the evidence, more people do not believe. I considered that question in a book called Revealing Faith that I wrote in 2017/2018 during a time between jobs. And I plan to post it on another Substack later this year.
One of the recurring themes of Revealing Faith is that there are many parallels between how people respond to the evidence for faith in Jesus Christ and how they respond to the evidence for other things. And in the context of the events of the past few years, I plan to post some additional reflections on that here on Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else).
…Revealing Faith is now scheduled for publication on this Substack during July and August. Below is an outline structure. You are welcome to subscribe to receive the nine chapters (plus appendix) by email week by week.
Revealing Faith is the follow-up to The Big Reveal, which I published as a Substack last year. Like The Big Reveal, I have chosen to make Revealing Faith freely available to anyone to who wants to read it. Please do let others who might be interested know about it.
As noted in the Jeremiah 5 post, I plan to put out posts on each of the chapters of Revealing Faith in the context of what has happened since I originally wrote them — prior to 2020. All being well, those articles will appear on Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else) sometime later this year.
Outline structure of Revealing Faith
Part (i): Evidence
1A. The importance of evidence
1B. Extraordinary claims
1C. Extraordinary evidence
2. Evidence for the resurrection
2A. Context for the resurrection
2B. Creation and the resurrection
2C. Witnesses to the resurrection
3A. The evidence is remarkably good
3B. The evidence is not necessarily considered carefully
3C. The evidence is not necessarily the main thing
Part (ii): Revelation
4. The manner of God’s revelation
4A. Revelation through the word of God
4B. Revelation through the Son of God
4C. Revelation through the Spirit of God
5. The nature of God’s revelation
5A. Revelation comes as a gift from God
5B. Revelation comes through faith in Jesus Christ
5C. Revelation comes to those willing to receive it
6. The battle for God’s revelation
6A. The bigger picture
6B. The unseen enemy
6C. The unseen battle
Part (iii): Response
7A. The nature of choice
7B. Choice and relationship with God
7C. Choice and behaviour
8A. We cannot properly comprehend God’s revelation
8B. We cannot objectively consider God’s revelation
8C. We are unwilling to believe God’s revelation
9A. Rescue
9B. Repentance
9C. Regeneration
