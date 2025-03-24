Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I was going to put the content of this article in the scheduled April Updates post, but, on reflection, I think it merits a post of its own.

For context, as noted in this section of the March Updates post, I recommend this article, not least for its succinct summary of what had happened up to January this year:

For those unfamiliar, I’ll attempt to summarize the story. Enoch Burke is a teacher here in Ireland who, in 2022, refused to use a transgender student’s preferred pronouns citing his Christian beliefs. This led to a dispute with the school, which placed him on administrative leave. Burke violated a court order barring him from entering the school during the suspension, resulting in his arrest and subsequent imprisonment for contempt of court. The controversial aspect is that Enoch continues to be arrested because he continues to go back to the school, violating the court order. So far, he has been in prison twice, most recently from September to December 2024, and apparently could now owe the Irish government upward of €193,000.

When I searched in early March, this was among the most recent mainstream media articles I could find:

Anyhow, last Thursday, Enoch Burke’s bank account was frozen. Here is a clip from a video he posted:

I was taken from the school in September 2022 at the behest of the board of management by the guards to the forecourts, and was taken from there to Mountjoy prison, where over the course of three years, I spent over 500 days. So that is the root of this whole matter. That’s what it all goes back to. That I refuse to be compelled into promoting an anti-Christian belief in the school where I was employed. And I want to make clear this is… what is happening in schools all throughout the country, and of course in the school where I worked… Children are being sexualised… They’re being told they can be pansexual, they can be bisexual, they can be non-binary. They’re being told that they decide their own gender. That’s an anti-Christian belief… And I am being penalised… today. I can’t withdraw my money. I'm being penalised for refusing to teach an anti-Christian belief to students, something that is an abuse of children frankly… that’s insanity.

The above statement is part of this ten-minute video explaining the situation in more detail:

It’s worth watching. I was particularly struck by his closing remarks (from 7:28):

And I want to finish simply by saying that the travesty in this whole matter is the silence of the church. In my school, the ethos over the door is “God made them male and female”. But when I stood up for that ethos… I was jailed, and the church stood by silently. The church leaders standing by silently… The people who could solve this whole matter are standing by silently. Nothing to say. These church leaders, betrayers of Christ, deniers of Christ... I believed in the ethos of Wilson’s Hospital School where I’m employed. I stood up for it. The motto of my school is “res non verba”. It’s actions not words. And I said, “I will take action. I won’t just say I’m a Christian. I won’t just say I have a belief, in the closet. I will stand up. I will say no.” And I stood up. I took action by saying, “No. This is not acceptable. This is not the ethos of the school…” Truth will win in the end. Truth can be trampled into the ground, but it will rise up from it. And a true Christian cannot be compelled or deterred or intimidated from standing up for what is right. Truth will win in the end.

One thing I find particularly striking is the lack of news coverage of what is surely a newsworthy development. Here are the results of a search of the BBC website conducted on 24th March:

So, it’s not as though the BBC doesn’t know about Enoch Burke.

And yet there is only one article in the past 18 months. And nothing since last June.

It is not that the BBC lacks resources to cover transgender-related issues:

There are around 1,000 such articles since 2018.

It is surely odd, to say the least, that the BBC has reported (this month) on Belfast Pride, trans athletes in California, and the shuttering of India’s first clinic for transgender people.

But not on last week’s development in the case of Enoch Burke.

