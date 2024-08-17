Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

From time to time, I update previous articles in the context of further developments.

Not least this post on sickness and disease since 2021:

And I will continue to do this where appropriate.

But for various reasons I think it may be preferable to put out occasional “updates” posts — like this one. Which, as it happens, is mainly about health.

Covid vaccine harms

Further to the discussion in the above article about searching Google Scholar, I thought it worth highlighting this Scientific Publications Directory at react19.org — “a collection of peer reviewed case reports and studies citing adverse effects post covid vaccination” which currently features 3,580 entries.

In the context of this recent post from gov.uk:

I was reminded of this one from Keir Starmer in 2021:

The reality of the extent of covid vaccine harms is slowly but surely becoming more widely known. As I noted here, in the context of a leading US doctor’s call for a complete moratorium on childhood vaccines, one tangible indictor is that last winter most NHS frontline healthcare workers in England were declining covid “boosters”. And whereas only a few years ago around 75% of that same group of NHS staff took flu vaccines, the provisional data for 2023/2024 indicates that uptake has declined to below 50%. It thus appears that the majority of NHS frontline healthcare workers are now among the people that Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer (among many others) called “anti-vaxxers”.

It will be interesting to see what happens in 2024/2025.

I am reminded of this short post featuring the “forest of the fallen” — well worth a look if you haven’t seen it.

I recently saw this footage of a similar “forest” on a beach:

And this obituary in a New Zealand newspaper:

“Passed away on 20 July 2024, after a short fight with cancer, which was triggered by the Spike Protein of the Covid booster. Lynette was the beloved wife, and best mate of Jim, for over 50 years.”

Which is particularly notable for the comments, as featured in this recent post.

As I noted here, there is plenty of evidence linking covid boosters and cancer. UK Professor of Oncology Angus Dalgleish has been warning about this since late 2022. Maybe The Trusted News Initiative (discussed here) has something to do with the lack of coverage in the mainstream media?

Trust in doctors

In the context of this post…

I thought it worth flagging up this recent article from JAMA, a peer-reviewed medical journal published 48 times a year by the American Medical Association:

In every sociodemographic group in this survey study among 443 455 unique respondents aged 18 years or older residing in the US, trust in physicians and hospitals decreased substantially over the course of the pandemic, from 71.5% in April 2020 to 40.1% in January 2024. (emphasis added)

Alas, “public health experts” seem blind to the causes.

While many people now have at least some awareness of covid vaccine harms, few seem to want to talk about it. Especially doctors and nurses.

There are some exceptions — I noticed this recently:

But the likes of Suneel Dhand are alas still very much the exception. And while the majority of doctors and nurses remain silent, and while there is no official acknowledgement of covid vaccine harms, it is hard to see how trust in medicine is not going to fall further.

As to things that might help, we need more politicians speaking out like Malcolm Roberts in Australia:

Thanks to the efforts of Senator Roberts — and several others, not least the indefatigable Gerard Rennick — there does at least seem to be growing recognition down under that vaccine mandates were wrong:

A way forward?

As to where we go from here, I doubt official inquiries are likely to help much any time soon, if at all. Particularly when inquiries that reveal uncomfortable truth — such as the Scottish Covid Inquiry, featured here — get little or no coverage in the mainstream media.

In any case, we have long had more than enough data to justify a complete moratorium on covid injections, such as that featured in these analyses. There is also a wealth of scientific literature, as exemplified by the paper discussed in this post:

As to possible ways forward, The Hope Accord — featured in this post— is perhaps the most promising that I have seen:

The more people that sign, the better. Its five points are hardly controversial.

But I doubt vaccine zealot Peter Hotez will be among the signatories. It seems that he and his fellow vaccine pushers will not stop, and are getting ever more desperate:

…I’ve said to the Biden administration… “The health sector can’t solve this on its own. We’re going to have to bring in Homeland Security… Commerce Department… Justice Department to help us understand how to do this.” I met with [WHO Director-General] Dr Tedros [some background here] last month in Geneva… to say: “I don’t know that the World Health Organization can solve this on our own. We need the other United Nations Agencies… NATO.” This is a security problem because it’s no longer a theoretical construct or some arcane academic exercise. 200,000 Americans died because of anti-vaccine aggression, anti-science aggression. And so this is now a lethal force. And now I feel, as a pediatric vaccine scientist… just as it’s important for me to make new vaccines to save lives, the other side of saving lives is countering this anti-vaccine aggression.” (emphasis added)

This stands in stark contrast to what he said in November 2020:

“Even as the first vaccines become more widely available they may be only partially protective to reduce severity of illness and won't stop transmission anyway so we won't need to pay people for that purpose,” [Hotez] told MedPage Today. “So I don’t foresee a reason to pay anyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”

A short summary piece on Hotez, named here by Time Magazine as a “science warrior”, can be found here.

Effects of covid vaccination on children

I wonder what the likes of Hotez — and other vaccine enthusiasts — would have to say about this recent report from The Pediatrics Infectious Disease Journal:

Here are a couple of summaries:

Malcolm Roberts’ description of “a crime scene” seems ever more apt. Who will speak up for children?

The World Health Organisation and the problem with centralisation

On the subject of the WHO…

Not least in the context of the discussion in this post re the WHO Pandemic Treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (direct link to the relevant part here)…

…I noticed this recent question from MP Esther McVey re the UK handing over powers to the WHO. I did not find much reassuring in the response from the new Health Secretary Wes Streeting:

For an overview of what has been — and still is — happening with the WHO, I recommend this podcast featuring US doctor James Roguski in which he addresses various misconceptions:

A concise summary of the issues can be found here:

More broadly, the arguments put forward in this presentation — The problem with centralisation — are also well worth considering.

Finally, and re the Substack more generally, I have arranged all the articles by topic into sections which can be accessed via the bar at the top of the homepage:

