I thought it worth highlighting this obituary in the The New Zealand Herald newspaper, whose circulation is by far the country’s largest:

“Passed away on 20 July 2024, after a short fight with cancer, which was triggered by the Spike Protein of the Covid booster. Lynette was the beloved wife, and best mate of Jim, for over 50 years.”

On one level, this is hardly a surprise to me. As I noted here, there is plenty of evidence linking covid boosters and cancer. For example, UK Professor of Oncology Angus Dalgleish has been warning about this since late 2022. And I know enough to know that the link is biologically plausible.

What is surprising is seeing the link openly acknowledged, albeit in an obituary that is presumably paid for by the person who wrote it. I cannot recall seeing much discussion on the subject in the mainstream media (where I suspect pharma money is influential). And I find it somewhat ironic that this obituary is in a New Zealand newspaper given that the nation is one of only two high-income countries to allow unrestricted direct-to-consumer advertising of branded medicines (the other being the US).

But what struck me even more than the obituary itself was the comments — all of which are reproduced below — that speak for themselves:

