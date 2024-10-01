Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to the recent posts on minority reports, including this one…

…this post is a minority report of my own from May 2021, originally written to church leaders and to multiple friends and family members.

It came in the context of this more specific concern…

…about covid injections being pushed on schoolchildren.

For this post, I have added some additional retrospective comments.

In the context of this recent post on the Fabian Society…

…the clip of Prof Susan Michie towards the end is particularly worth watching.

Dear Church Leaders

Further to previous, I am writing again, this time in the context of covid injections being proposed for schoolchildren. I hope you will understand why I think this is so important. Here is the gist of what I have to say. There are more details and links below. 1. Official data tells us that the Covid jabs are not safe

2. The risks from Covid are relatively low, and there are now safe and effective treatments for Covid

3. The authorities are lying to us about many aspects of Covid

4. We are being nudged towards vaccine passports and state control

5. If we keep complying with restrictions, we will likely not return to normal

6. The level of censorship is unprecedented and growing I realise that much or even all of this may at first seem extraordinary, even unbelievable, especially to anyone looking only at the mainstream media. And I wish that we were not where I think we now are. But these conclusions now seem to me inescapable. If you think any of what I am saying is not correct, please do let me know. Yours etc. 1. Official data tells us that the Covid jabs are not safe From the government’s own Coronavirus vaccine Yellow Card reporting system: > 1,150 “fatal outcome reports”

> 230,000 “spontaneous reports” for side-effects Data and details via links at the webpage here (in Annex 1) On the one hand, it’s important to view these numbers in the context of tens of millions of jabs. On the other hand, it's also important to note that, for a scheme like this, the reported figures typically represent *1-10%* of the actual total. But in any case, there is plenty of other evidence that points to the risk of a Covid jab being much higher than we are being told, even in the short-term. Consider e.g. this five-minute animation based on data from around the world:

NB the original link has since been taken down from YouTube…

…but here is a similar video put together by the same person:

It can also be found here.

Or this letter from a UK doctor, originally published in the BMJ:

NB the link that I originally sent now gives this message:

And the original BMJ link no longer shows what the letter says.

Responses to the letter can still be seen on the BMJ website here. Including this one from retired consultant Geoffrey Maidment:

The text of Polyakova’s letter can be found in this related post.

Returning to what I wrote in 2021:

Moreover, we obviously do not yet know the long-term safety profile – something that is of particular concern given that these injections are not traditional vaccines. According to the manufacturers, the trials do not end before 2023. Note too that data from the manufacturers tells us that while the relative risk reduction is 67-95%, the absolute risk reduction is 0.8-1.3% (see e.g. Lancet article below). https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext To put the above Yellow Card figures in context, consider the vaccination programme after the 1976 Swine Flu outbreak in the US. After 50-60 million people had been vaccinated, the vaccine was withdrawn due to several hundred cases of a rare condition called Guillain-Barre Syndrome and a small number of deaths (I can’t find the exact number, but I am fairly sure it is no more than a few dozen). And yet with Covid, we are being nudged towards experimental injections for under 40s, for whom the risk of Covid is very low, and for schoolchildren, who are at close to zero risk. Is this not unconscionable?! I say the above as someone who has been paying for an annual flu jab for years.

But no longer. And probably never again. More background on my own journey since then can be found here:

2. The risks from Covid are relatively low, and there are now safe and effective treatments for Covid The risks from Covid itself are lower than commonly understood. The authorities have deliberately inflated our perception of the danger. The risk to those under 60 or so is actually no higher than that for flu. See e.g. the first five minutes of this video from a retired NHS Consultant: But in any case, for serious cases of Covid there are now safe and effective treatments such as ivermectin. Ivermectin has been in use for 40 years. It's exceptionally low-risk, and readily available. But there's little or no money in it. And if ivermectin were approved, the emergency-use experimental injections would have to stop. This has massive implications, not least financially, but also for other reasons that I shall come to.

3. The authorities are lying to us about many aspects of Covid Quite apart from points 1-2 above, the authorities are lying about many other scientific aspects of Covid. These include Covid PCR testing, the numbers actually dying of Covid, the extent of immunity, the nature of transmission, and the usefulness of lockdowns, masks and social distancing. And, more recently, the risks associated with variants.

A few months later, I compiled this set of questions:

Consider the current narrative in the context of this two-minute montage of clips of what scientific advisers used to say: https://twitter.com/RealJoelSmalley/status/1394004338385768449 I could go into scientific detail at length on the above, but the lies are surely obvious enough from aspects of the general narrative: “Three weeks to flatten the curve”

“Fifteen million jabs to freedom”

“We have no plans to introduce health passports”

“Children will not need a covid jab” And now it seems that we are already being nudged towards at least some restrictions remaining after 21st June, even though excess deaths have been at or below baseline levels since February (see graph on p60 in this UK government report): Moreover, the graph on p5 of the same document shows that Covid cases were falling at New Year, before the January lockdown, and when the injections programme had barely started. In contrast, in places such as Florida and Texas life is now back to normal, with e.g. large crowds at indoor sports events. And they have seen no issues with a resurgence of Covid. In the UK we could have done the same months ago.

4. We are being nudged towards vaccine passports and state control There are many questions: Why are the authorities pushing people at very low risk from Covid to have experimental injections that are known not to be safe? Why will the authorities not approve safe and effective treatments such as ivermectin? Why are the authorities lying to us about so many things? Why do the goalposts keep shifting? Why do we still have emergency measures when there is clearly no emergency? The most convincing explanation I have seen is that the authorities are determined to nudge us towards vaccine passports and much more state control of where we go and what we do. This fits with the stated goal of governments to reduce carbon emissions. Covid injections – and “top-ups” – are an integral part of such a plan. This explains the determination to roll out Covid jabs to everyone, irrespective of who actually needs them, and irrespective of the massive costs. But whatever you think about vaccine passports, I implore you to read this article, written by former Pfizer Chief Scientist Dr Mike Yeadon, on where current developments might be leading.

https://www.conservativewoman.co.uk/why-are-we-being-lied-to-about-covid-theres-no-good-reason/

I recently wrote this post about the censorship of that very article, including the warning that now appears on clicking the conservativewoman link:

Mindful that the recipients of my email — the majority of whom were men — might raise eyebrows at being sent such a link, I added:

(Please don’t be put off by the The Conservative Woman. In this time of unprecedented censorship (see later), it’s one of the few media outlets prepared to publish an article like this. If you prefer a left-leaning website, try https://leftlockdownsceptics.com and particularly https://leftlockdownsceptics.com/2021/05/have-you-had-your-jab-yet-part-1/)

At the time of writing, that article, from a left-wing website, was also no longer available…

…but it now seems to be working again. And it can also still be read here c/o the Wayback Machine.

If you think what Yeadon says is theoretical, see for example the NHS Covid app snapshots at the link below: https://twitter.com/MichaelPSenger/status/1395635814088904704 Why should we assume that the authorities necessarily have our best interests at heart? And what is actually the agenda of those who wield the most power and influence?

This is a snapshot of the post at that last link:

5. If we keep complying with restrictions, we will likely not return to normal It is now a long time since “Three weeks to flatten the curve”. And even “Fifteen million jabs to freedom”. Does the boiling frog metaphor not spring to mind? Are we not now stuck in a rut? Mass testing the healthy, which guarantees an ongoing number of “cases” that are actually false-positives. And wearing masks, which perpetuates fear while having no discernible real-world effect on stopping a respiratory virus (there is now masses of real-world data on this) And are we not being told that the only way out is experimental Covid injections, with ongoing “top-ups”? Consider this extraordinary tweet from Joe Biden's Twitter account: https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1392935847863934987 Does this not violate the Nuremberg Code?! https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuremberg_Code#The_ten_points_of_the_Nuremberg_Code And yet could we not return to normal quickly and easily? We could stop mass-testing healthy people. The money would be much better spent elsewhere. We could stop wearing masks. Anyone can merely say “I am exempt” if challenged (government guidance gives reasons for exemption but also says that the list of reasons is not exhaustive). And we could stop having unnecessary injections. Most people under 60 (at least) are well-protected by their immune system, and the data says that the injections are not safe, even in the short term. If we do not return to normal this summer, when will it actually happen?

For context, here is a short clip of Susan Michie, advisor to the UK government, prominent member of SAGE, and a long-standing member of the Communist Party of Britain:

As Norman Fenton says, it’s worth watching what she says at the end.

In 2022, Michie was appointed Chair of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Technical Advisory Group on Behavioural Insights and Sciences for Health:

Which hardly bodes well for when what Bill Gates calls “pandemic 2” arrives.

I am reminded of the testimony of Dr Liz Evans in this article:

6. The level of censorship is unprecedented and growing There is unprecedented and growing censorship in the traditional mainstream media, and also on the likes of YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Some of the most obvious questions – such as why anyone would need a jab if they’ve already had Covid – are not being being discussed in any detail from what I can see. And even some social media posts sharing government data are being removed when they do not fit the official narrative. It is an open secret that newspapers and TV companies are financially involved with vested interests such as governments (via advertising), pharma companies and the Gates Foundation. The same can be said of Big Tech. And “fact checkers”. And at least some SAGE members. And even the MHRA. Some links are below. It is also increasingly evident that medics are under strong pressure not to speak out. BBC: https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediaaction/about/funding Guardian: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/about/committed-grants/2020/09/inv017377 Telegraph: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/0/about-this-site/ SAGE: https://www.zoeharcombe.com/2020/11/sage-conflicts-of-interest/

MHRA: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/mhra-awarded-over-980000-for-collaboration-with-the-bill-and-melinda-gates-foundation-and-the-world-health-organisation This raises the obvious question of where reliable information can be found. Below are some sources of information that I have found useful. (a) “Big picture” video

For the big picture, the video at the link below (mentioned earlier) is a good place to start. The presenter Dr John Lee, a former NHS consultant, is now retired and so can speak freely. If you prefer a 10-minute watch rather than the full 40-45 minutes, I suggest watching the first 5 minutes or so, and then 21:40-26:00. (b) HART

Dr John Lee is a member of HART (Health Advisory & Recovery Team), a group of independent expert doctors and scientists etc. with no financial links to pharma companies. I particularly recommend:

(i) the HART weekly(ish) bulletins:

https://www.hartgroup.org/category/covid-19-bulletin/

(ii) this overview of the effects of lockdown:

https://www.hartgroup.org/covid-19-evidence/

(iii) this 5-minute Covid quiz:

https://www.hartgroup.org/quiz/covid-19-quiz/ (c) Doctors for Covid Ethics website

Main website: https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com

That last link now gives this result:

But the main Doctors for Covid Ethics website can now be found here:

Take a look and perhaps consider how the account may have been “in violation of the Medium Rules”.

Videos and interviews:

https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/doctors-for-covid-ethics-videos-and-interviews-f75ed5fe51ef

Rebuttal letter in the context of warnings about adverse reactions to Covid jabs:

https://doctors4covidethics.medium.com/rebuttal-letter-to-european-medicines-agency-from-doctors-for-covid-ethics-april-1-2021-7d867f0121e

The above Medium links no longer work. But a selection of Doctors for Covid Ethics videos and interviews can be found here. And the rebuttal letter can be found here.

(d) Independent Information website

https://www.independentinformation.co.uk/home

I have found the commentary and analysis of some of those on the Resources page particularly useful:

https://www.independentinformation.co.uk/resources (e) Lockdown Sceptics website

I’ve seen lots of thought-provoking articles here, including analysis of current mainstream media news articles etc: https://lockdownsceptics.org/ This recent article addresses many of the key issues:

https://lockdownsceptics.org/covid-19-just-the-facts/ These are not unreserved recommendations. But I have found much more truth in relation to Covid through the above than in any of the mainstream media. Take a look and judge for yourself. If you have other — maybe better — suggestions, please let me know. If you have questions about any of the above, I am happy to try and address them. If you have got this far, thank you for reading. I hope you will appreciate that I would not write like this unless I thought the issues were of paramount importance.

No-one replied with suggestions for other sources of information. Some asked me not to write to them again about such matters. A few people engaged constructively. The majority did not reply at all.

I would still recommend the above sources today. Those who were speaking out against the narrative in 2020/2021 are particularly worth listening to. In particular, the HART group has done — and is still doing — an exceptional job of questioning “the science” on multiple fronts.

