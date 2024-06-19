Dear Church Leaders
Further to these recent observations re searches on Google and DuckDuckGo…
I thought it worth sharing the results I got when checking this link…1
…for this post — essentially an expression of my concern in May 2021 at mRNA injections being pushed on children:
My search query was as follows — essentially the verbatim 12-word title of the article plus the author’s name:
Why are we being lied to about Covid? There’s no good reason, by Mike Yeadon
Here are the top results on Google and DuckDuckGo:
The most prominent articles are mainly hit pieces by “fact checkers” and Reuters — see related info e.g. here. In case you are unaware, Dr Mike Yeadon is Pfizer’s former Vice President & Chief Scientist for Allergy & Respiratory. I do not know of anyone in the UK better qualified to comment on covid-related matters.
Bing and Yahoo! give very similar results to Google and DuckDuckGo. As do AOL, Startpage and Ecosia. Ask.com gives an eclectic selection of results2 that have little or no obvious connection with the article.
In contrast, here are the results for exactly the same search on Brave (US-based), Freespoke3 (US-based)…
…Mojeek (UK-based) and Yandex (Russia-based):
Hmm.
As I understand it, the vast majority in the UK use Google as their default search engine. And in my experience, people seem very reluctant to switch, even when they are aware that Google delivers biased results (to say the least).
After all, it’s so convenient.
I said in jest recently that even if the Google logo featured a pair of horns and the number 666, most Christians — and churches — would probably still want to use it.
And then I remembered seeing this:
In May 2021 the link to Mike Yeadon’s then-recent article worked as expected. But when I checked the link recently I got the message below, which I suspect has little or nothing to do with any genuine threat, and rather more to do with the censoring of a website that is telling truth that the authorities do not want people to read:
These really are snapshots of the top 10 or so results on Ask.com:
