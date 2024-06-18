Dear Church Leaders

Further to previous, here’s where we are at, from government data [as reported on the Yellow Card scheme at the time]:

In the UK, 1000+ officially reported deaths and 200,000+ adverse events from a jab that few people really need

The actual numbers are likely to be at least 10x bigger, and maybe rather more than that. Nothing is known about the long-term effects of the jabs. Almost nothing about this being reported in the mainstream media. And the voices of credible medics and scientists being suppressed.



And now the plan is to jab schoolchildren. Travs [the 14-18s group at church]. And Pathfinders [11-14s]. Within months. For a disease that has close to zero chance of doing them any harm.



Moreover, the plan looks likely to be to inject many schoolchildren with the Pfizer jab, i.e. mRNA. How many people have looked into the potential long-term effects of mRNA injections? Anyone who is untroubled about this has either not looked, or has not looked hard enough. Let it suffice to say that I am more concerned about the effects in the long-term than the short-term.



If you doubt the plan, have a look at this presentation, apparently designed for schools, which looks genuine to me. Does what is presented look like informed consent? [see also this recent post on the “nudging” being employed at the time]

Can we now allow for the possibility that at least some of those in positions of power — among government, scientific advisors, and the media — do not, to put it mildly, have our best interests at heart?



Can we at least contemplate the idea that what we are doing so diligently to “keep us safe” is actually putting us — and particularly our children — in grave danger? The masks, the distancing and the hand gel [all of which were apparently unreservedly endorsed by most church leaders at the time] are feeding the narrative of fear that is helping to nudge us towards “vaccination”. I fear that a time is coming when schoolchildren may be offered a choice between ongoing mask-wearing and “just a jab”…



When I originally first wrote to you back in January, I chose the subject title “a time of great darkness” carefully. I now find it hard to escape the conclusion, unpalatable though it may be, that the situation is rather worse than I feared.

Maybe I need to state this in black and white: The government and the authorities are lying to us, consistently and unashamedly. They know that they are lying. And they know that we (or at least some of us) know that they are lying. And yet they continue to lie.

This recent article [see the footnote below before clicking on the link] by Pfizer’s former Chief Scientist for Allergy and Respiratory research, is the best I have seen in relation to why we are being lied to about covid. I implore you to read it.

(Please don't be put off by the [fact that the article is from] The Conservative Woman [website]. In this time of unprecedented censorship, it’s one of the few media outlets prepared to publish an article like this. The fact that an article like this is not being published in any of our daily [mainstream] newspapers tells its own story.) [again see the footnote below]

Not unrelated: this post from June 2024:

