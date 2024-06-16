Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

I was particularly struck by the video testimony of Dr Liz Evans…

…which can be found on the website of the People’s Vaccine Inquiry featured in this recent post:

Early on (from 0:55) she states:

We have experienced a pandemic of ethical violations over the past four years. During the covid era, fundamental ethical principles were abandoned, and not just in relation to the covid vaccine rollout.

And asks:

How will history judge us? Did we do the right thing?

She explains how, as a Christian, she believes that we can judge a tree by its fruit, alluding to these words in Jesus’ Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 7:15-20):

Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves. By their fruit you will recognise them. Do people pick grapes from thorn-bushes, or figs from thistles? Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire.

And that such a principle can help us to understand if a policy is right or wrong, and good or evil.

She asks:

What do you see when you look at these pictures?

And answers:

I see pain, suffering and cruelty. Gross examples of man’s inhumanity to man. This is what unethical looks like. And, importantly, this was a choice.

She adds:

These abusive and unethical policies have left people deeply traumatised. The public were gaslit and lied to. They understandably want to forget. But we must not forget. It’s time to acknowledge the terrible things that were inflicted upon people. To take action to right the wrongs. And to compensate the injured and bereaved. And to hold accountable those who were responsible.

In the rest of her presentation Dr Evans goes on to discuss medical ethics in relation to the covid vaccine rollout. What she has to say is important for all of us, and particularly for our children and grandchildren.

Her written witness statement on behalf of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance can be found here.

If only we had had a doctor from our congregation willing to stand up during the covid era and say something similar about basic medical ethics.

If only we had a doctor from our congregation willing to stand up now and say something similar about basic medical ethics.

I wonder if anyone would be willing to step up? Medical ethics is the sort of topic that has in the past been addressed at our Central Teaching Meetings each July. And I note that, according to our church calendar, the slot on 17th July is still free…

Alas, I doubt — not least in the context of yesterday’s post on The Day the Dam Broke — that we will be having a Medical Ethics session in any context anytime soon. But I hope that I will be proved wrong on that.

