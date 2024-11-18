Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Here is November’s update, featuring developments in the context of previous articles etc. Plus some brief thoughts on a couple of other topical matters.

A warm welcome to new subscribers. A big thank you to readers offering encouragement and re-stacking and sharing articles. And ongoing gratitude to everyone for reading.

Assisted suicide

Further to various posts on medical ethics, I suspect that many readers will be aware of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, a private members’ bill introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.

The bill, sometimes called the Assisted Dying Bill or the Assisted Suicide Bill, has its second reading on 29th November.

For an overview of the issues, I recommend this recent article from Dr Liz Evans and this short article from HART featuring a link this Open Letter to the Prime Minister, which healthcare professionals in the UK are invited to sign.

For anyone else, it is easy to write to your MP (or other local representatives) via Write ToThem:

For what it’s worth, I am inclined to think that maybe a short letter can achieve almost as much as a longer one. And that, in any case, it might have more impact if our elected representatives received more shorter letters rather than fewer longer ones.

The Leadbeater Bill is of course not the only controversial measure proposed recently. I wonder to what extent the impact of the changes to inheritance tax for farmers — as outlined e.g. by farmer Harry Metcalfe here — has been understood.

But… whenever there are prominent stories in the news cycle, it’s important to ask what we are not being told…

And so we come to…

The WHO Pandemic Agreement

Further to this post…

…it appears that the WHO Pandemic Agreement has not gone away.

I recommend reading the update here (partial extract below):

…The intention is for the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB) to agree on the final text of [the] WHO’s proposed Pandemic Agreement so that it can be put forward and fully adopted at a special session at the World Health Assembly in December 2024. The latest unofficial version is posted here for readers… Meanwhile, the UN organised a meeting on 22-23 September called “Summit for the Future” on behalf of so-called stakeholders explained in a short video by Derrick Broze, at which 193 countries endorsed the “Pact for the Future”. The Summit adopted three agreements: First, the ‘Pact for the Future’, Second, the ‘Global Digital Compact’ and finally the ‘Declaration of Future Generations’. The Pact for the Future has five Chapters as follows: Sustainable Development, Peace and Security, Youth and Future Generations, Science and Technology, and Transforming Global Governance. The UN is not a benevolent organisation, and works with many globalist organisations to implement structural and economic reforms for world dominance. Many such organisations co-opt well-intentioned people at the lower levels to execute their plans, because they don’t see the larger plan. In fact, even Pandemic Treaty negotiators might be being silently removed from ongoing negotiations using other latent tactics. These globalist measures intend to roll out a central plan for society. Both the ‘Summit of the Future’ and the ‘Pact for the Future’ are bringing us ever closer to a totalitarian state. It discusses an emergency platform, sponsored unsurprisingly by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Gates Foundation. It also discusses an emergency platform, which is very disturbing as it will help to accelerate the progress for the SDGs and Agenda 2030. All 193 member states plan to sign this document, giving the UN total power…

Meanwhile, here are the results of a recent search of the BBC website for “WHO pandemic treaty”:

And here is some important context for those who have not seen it before:

The ice age cometh (but not yet)

Further to this article, featuring Justin Welby among others…

…it is 50 years this week since that Radio Times cover:

Regarding CO2 levels, I was reminded of this chart presented in the context of the recent US presidential election (source data here):

It seems that, for now at least, CO2 levels are just going to keep rising come what may…

But it is important to bear in mind that…

the current CO2 level is at a historically low level, and actually not far off the minimum needed for plants to survive

it is important to take into account the effects of solar activity when considering the earth’s climate — I was recently reminded of just how large the sun is:

Free speech

Not least in the context of articles such as this one…

…it would hardly be surprising if there had been a rise in concern about free speech in the UK. And these recent numbers from the Free Speech Union provide some tangible evidence for that:

I joined the Free Speech Union several years ago, and would encourage others to do likewise.

And on the subject of totalitarianism…

Melvyn Tinker tribute

Further to this article…

…here is a tribute to Melvyn Tinker featuring footage of one of his last recorded conversations:

Below is a transcript of the first clip; there are plenty of others interspersed through the video.

One of the books that has been selling very well recently is one called That Hideous Strength: how the West was lost. And this is basically a critique of… what's called Cultural Marxism or Critical Theory. And what I try to do there is to show how over the last 50 years or so a revolution has actually taken place in the West, and it’s been a very successful revolution. And basically what’s happened is that Marxist ideas are really now in the ascendant not only in academia but also through media and through marketing. And even though people may not have any idea of what Cultural Marxism is, the fact is we’ve all been influenced by it.

Covid vaccine update

The People’s Vaccine Inquiry in Ireland

Further to the setting up of the People’s Vaccine Inquiry, featured in this post…

…a delegation of experts recently attended meetings in Belfast and Dublin as described here:

The opening remarks from Dr Jonathan Engler are particularly worth watching for a clear explanation of the difference between mRNA technology and that which is used in standard vaccines:

I also recommend the presentation here from UK colorectal cancer surgeon T James Royle. The footage can also be viewed here along with some commentary:

Stop Sedate-to-Vaccinate

Not least in the context of the above, I find the legal case of “Adam” (not his real name) particularly disturbing.

Adam’s mother “Catherine” (also not her real name) is fighting to protect her disabled son from forced medical treatments, and particularly covid injections. The situation is summarised in this short video (transcript to 1:10 below):

Meet Adam and his mum Catherine. Adam has Down’s Syndrome and autism and is in his late 30s. He lives in residential care, but his mum sees him every day she can, bringing him fresh, home-cooked food to manage his diet, and taking him to his favourite places. Catherine protects Adam as best she can, but when they say goodbye she fears for him. Catherine is terrified because the government recommends him to receive the covid vaccine. He has survived covid with the mildest of symptoms, but the authorities are going to court wanting to give Adam the vaccine every time the government guidance recommends it. Adam is able to refuse things he does not want, including any medical treatment. Shockingly, to overcome his resistance, the care providers have twice secretly slipped sedatives into his drink to put him to sleep. A nurse then called in to perform the injection…

See also this podcast and the discussion with Stephen Jackson of Jackson Osborne solicitors from 36:20-49:50.

As Catherine points out on the CrowdJustice fund-raising website for the case:

Adam’s case is not an isolated one — today it is about covid injections, but tomorrow it could involve any medical treatment mandated by government authorities. The court’s role must not be to impose blanket governmental policies over families, especially when they involve invasive procedures with significant risk, like sedating a vulnerable adult. This is not just a violation of Adam’s bodily autonomy — it is an attack on informed consent itself. The authorities will not admit it, but Catherine is complaining they have been caught out by sedating and injecting even when this was outside the government guidance and permission of the court order. If the authorities can act get away with acting outside court orders or can be allowed to interpret guidance in whatever way suits them, what protections remain for individuals like Adam, or for families trying to act in their loved one’s best interests?

The case of Adam is but one indicator of how broken things are.

One of the problems is that most doctors and nurses — many of whom are well aware of the dangers of covid injections — are keeping their heads down.

Related:

That post includes this data for the number of the most serious ambulance calls (p17 here):

And yet the mainstream media — including the BBC — says little or nothing about such publicly available information.

Or indeed this question:

An ethical GP’s advice for the covid vaccine-injured

For anyone who even suspects that they might have suffered an injury as a result of a covid injection, here is some advice from GP David Cartland (background here and 2023 interview here):

If you suspect a jab injury and are being gaslit by your doctor please DEMAND: autoantibody and Vasculitis screen! They won’t want to because they know what it will show! ANA ANCA et al and inflammatory markers eg CRP/ESR as well as ddimer! I did a 19 patient small study early 2024 and every single jab injury was ANA positive to varying titres.

Jargon buster:

Autoantibodies are specific antibodies produced by the immune system that target the body's own cells and tissues, leading to inflammation and potential dysfunction. They are commonly found in autoimmune diseases and play a significant role in diagnosis.

Vasculitis is a group of conditions that cause inflammation of the blood vessels, which can affect different organs and cause various symptoms.

ANA, ANCA, CRP/ESR and D-Dimer are blood tests:

ANA stands for anti-nuclear antibodies, which are relatively non-specific markers of autoimmune disease, particularly connective tissue diseases.

ANCA stands for anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibodies, which are autoantibodies that target a type of human white blood cell called neutrophils, which are important in health for fighting infection partly through the release of toxic substances that destroy bacteria.

CRP and ESR are tests that can be used to check the levels of inflammation in the body. CRP stands for C reactive protein, whose concentration rises in response to many pathological conditions, including infection, tissue injury, response to surgery, inflammatory disorders, and associated diseases. ESR (not to be confused with Electronic Staff Record) stands for erythrocyte sedimentation rate.

A D-dimer test detects some of the breakdown products of clotting in blood.

A clip from Clare Craig

Further to this post featuring pathologist Dr Clare Craig’s letter to Professor Julia Lawton:

This 4-minute clip re the bigger picture, and particularly the lack of willingness to talk about what has gone wrong, covers some important ground (transcript below; full interview here):

I think the problems extend far beyond the [covid] vaccine. I think the problems extend to things like the fear campaign. We’re still living with huge sectors of society that remain scared all the time. And we don’t see them, because they’re hiding in their houses, some of these people. We’ve got the problems of the fear propaganda [and] the problems of the lockdown which had a huge impact, particularly on children. And it’s way beyond their education. It’s in terms of their development. We had babies that didn’t learn language in the way they ought to because they couldn’t see people’s mouths because of the masking. And we’ve got teenagers whose brains — particularly girls — have matured four years too quickly. What happens as a teenager is your brain grows and grows and grows and all the connections increase, and then it trims back to what you need. And that trimming happened before the growth. And so they aged too quickly and their development has been physically harmed by what happened in lockdown. And then you’ve got all the economic harm which in itself will have impacts on people’s lives in a multitude of ways. So all of that is going to take years to wash out of the system. But some of the problems that are to do with our relationship with the state I think are actually more frightening… around censorship. And that’s because if you haven’t got feedback happening in a democracy (or, in fact, in any set-up)… things are going to go awry. And the feedback was broken, and then it went awry. And now they don’t want anyone talking about what happened because it went awry. So they want to have more censorship for more topics. So it’s going to go more wrong, isn’t it? And that’s without worrying about there being a driver behind it, which there may well be. [What I have described was perhaps] a situation where everyone’s actually sort of trying to do what’s right and what’s good. [Yet] even in that situation, we’re in a complete mess because of it. At some point, we need people to be more honest and more open and admit that not having discussions causes more harm than having them. They’re absolutely terrified of hearing people speak. The reality is that when people are talking nonsense and lies, it doesn’t have a lifespan. You can’t persuade people to believe lies for very long. They might get taken in and something might go viral and it might be not very true, But that doesn’t matter because they find out that it wasn’t true. They just feel stupid for sharing it and they learn not to share it next time. But if you stop people talking… all of the learning that happens is just gone. And that’s the real problem that we’ve got. And it’s global. It’s the global problem of every government wanting to be authoritarian, which doesn’t really add up to me as being completely benign.

Bob Moran’s book

A book of former Telegraph cartoonist Bob Moran’s artwork from the past four years (some of which has featured on this Substack) is now available:

I am reminded of something someone once said to me about a local architect: “Not cheap, but worth every penny.”

Some examples from 2020:

Donald Trump

And finally, in the context of the US elections earlier this month, it’s worth remembering that, whatever else you think about Donald Trump, he is — quite literally — an actor:

Dear Church Leaders most-read articles

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered