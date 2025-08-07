Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

…I was interested to see this recent statement from Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the US Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) (transcript below):

At HHS we have a division called the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. BARDA drives some of our most advanced scientific research. It funds developments of vaccines, drugs, diagnostics, and other tools to fight emerging diseases and national health threats. Over the past few weeks, BARDA reviewed 22 mRNA vaccine development investments and began cancelling them. Let me explain why. Most of these shots are for flu or covid. But as the pandemic showed us, mRNA vaccines don’t perform well against viruses that infect the upper respiratory tract. Here’s the problem: mRNA only codes for a small part of the viral proteins, usually a single antigen. One mutation and the vaccine becomes ineffective. This dynamic drives a phenomenon called antigenic shift, meaning that the vaccine paradoxically encourages new mutations and can actually prolong pandemics, as the virus constantly mutates to escape the protective effects of the vaccine. Millions of people, maybe even you, or someone you know, caught the Omicron variant despite being vaccinated. That’s because a single mutation can make mRNA vaccines ineffective. The same risk applies to flu. After reviewing the science and consulting the top experts at NIH and FDA, HHS has determined that mRNA technology poses more risk than benefits for these respiratory viruses. That’s why, after extensive review, BARDA has begun the process of terminating these 22 contracts totaling just under $500 million. To replace the troubled mRNA programs, we’re prioritizing the development of safer, broader, vaccine strategies, like whole virus vaccines, and novel platforms that don’t collapse when viruses mutate. Let me be absolutely clear. HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA for respiratory viruses and investing in better solutions.

Here is the related press release:

…the beginning of a co-ordinated wind-down of its mRNA vaccine development activities… …no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices.

Make of that what you will.

It will be interesting to see what happens now. And particularly what arrangements the HHS will make (or not) via any of its agencies or partners.

For what it’s worth, the effect on Moderna’s share price has been minimal at the time of writing…

“Why don’t you make the vaccines safe?”

At least RFK Jr talks about vaccine strategies that are safer rather than safe. I am reminded of this clip (transcript below):

None of the vaccines are ever subjected to true placebo-controlled trials. It’s the only medical product that is exempt from that prior to licensure. Anyway… the DTP vaccine, when it was pulled in this country, was pulled because so many people were suing the drug companies. Wyeth, which is now Pfizer, was the primary manufacturer. They went to the Reagan administration in 1986, and they said, “You need to give us full immunity from liability for all vaccines, or we’re going to get out of the business…” They said, “We’re losing $20 in downstream liability for every dollar we’re making in profits…” And Reagan said to them, “Well, why don’t you make the vaccines safe?” And they said, “Because vaccines are unavoidably unsafe.” That’s the phrase they use. And that phrase is in the statute. And it’s also in the Bruesewitz case, which is the Supreme Court decision upholding that statute. And so anybody who tells you vaccines are safe and effective… the industry itself got immunity from liability by convincing the president and Congress that vaccines are unavoidably unsafe.

Unavoidably unsafe

Here is the statute — the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 — to which Kennedy refers:

Scroll down for Part B: Additional Remedies, which…

Provides that no vaccine manufacturer shall be liable in a civil action for damages arising from a vaccine-related injury or death: (1) resulting from unavoidable side effects; or (2) solely due to the manufacturer’s failure to provide direct warnings.

But also…

…that a manufacturer may be held liable where: (1) such manufacturer engaged in the fraudulent or intentional withholding of information; or (2) such manufacturer failed to exercise due care. Permits punitive damages in such civil actions under certain circumstances.

The Bruesewitz Supreme Court decision

And here is the Bruesewitz Supreme Court decision…

…in which there are 40+ occurrences of the words “unavoidable”, “unavoidably” and “unavoidability”.

Wyeth in the late 1970s

As to Wyeth, the company that Pfizer acquired for $68 billion in 2009, here is some internal correspondence from 46 years ago:

The context here is that in 1979, at the request of the FDA, Wyeth voluntarily withdrew lot 64201 of the DTP vaccine because of reports of eight infants in Tennessee dying of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, then known as SID) within a week of receiving that vaccine, some within 24 hours.

And what did the company producing the vaccine do about such “hot lots” — bad batches of vaccine which were killing infants?

After the reporting of the SID cases in Tennessee, we discussed the merits of limiting distribution of a large number of vials from a single lot to a single state, county or city health department and obtained agreement from the senior management staff to proceed with such a plan...

And then:

Interim Measures in Affect Allocation of stock to Distribution Centres is designated by lot number in a manner designed to leave the maximum variety of lot numbers in Great Valley and Marietta to service substantial orders... Permanent Policy Proposal A [Distribution Center] will not fill any order with stock exceeding 2000 packages of one lot number...

A permanent policy proposal…

As Jennifer Brown, the writer of the article links above asks:

Do you think for one moment that vaccine distribution described in this internal Wyeth memo has not been implemented and followed by every vaccine distributor by now…?

Hmm… “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome”... apparently at least in some cases caused by vaccines and covered up by pharmaceutical companies.

I can’t help but wonder about “Sudden Adult Death Syndrome”…

And I am reminded of the website howbadismybatch.com which now has an extraordinary number of links to data and resources. The snapshot below shows only the first few:

But it does include this important message:

If you only take away one thing from all this - let it be a resolution - never again to trust a rushed, untested and coerced medicine, especially when there is no liability for injuries caused - especially when you see a strong effort to hide vaccine injury through censorship, silencing, and threats. And never again trust the organisations who pushed this - they continued despite the reports of horrific injury. Always question and investigate, and always retain your freedom to say NO! Your freedom is your most valuable asset.

