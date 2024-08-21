Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

In terms of understanding the big picture of what is happening, I thought it worth sharing this diagram:

It contains a lot of information, and it’s worth reading carefully. Given the size of the text, here is a close-up of the right-hand side:

This video clip features a brief explanation (< 90 seconds) from investor Mark Moss (transcript below):

…The world has been taken over by bankers. We have the BIS at the top. Most people don’t even know about the BIS. It’s the Central Bank above all the central banks. It was started after World War II to help Germany pay their reparations. We have the BIS at the top. We have the central banks below that. Then we have the Policy Makers… the World Economic Forum, everyone’s favourite Bond villain… Klaus Schwab. Below that we have the Distributers — the United Nations, IMF, World Bank etc. Below that are the Enforcers. That’s your local government. So, let me give you an example of how this works. About two years ago, the entire world locked down at the exact same time… We’ve never seen the world co-ordinated like that before. How did that work? Well, we have the bankers, the Policy Makers, the WEF; and then we have the Distributors, the WHO. So they went to the Enforcers and said, “Hey, we have this policy, and through the bankers we’re going to give you a bunch of money if you do this thing.” It’s all about the money. So that’s peak centralisation. We can see that the United Nations has been transformed since we met in Davos. They’re talking about a complete overhaul. They call it a “quiet revolution”. A coup. A Coup of Bankers. It’s a quiet revolution. That’s their words. The UN once dealt with only governments but they realised [that their aims] can’t be achieved without partnerships involving governments, international organisations and the business community. They call this the Public Private Partnership.

The diagram doesn’t explain everything of course. Not least given that there is no spiritual element. But it does seem at least consistent with much that has recently been — and still is — going on in the world.

This footnote has links to some of the lesser-known organisations featured in the diagram. As I looked at some of their various mission statements or similar, I couldn’t help but recall this passage from the opening chapter of George Orwell’s 1984 which I re-read recently (emphasis added):

The Ministry of Truth contained, it was said, three thousand rooms above ground level, and corresponding ramifications below. Scattered about London there were just three other buildings of similar appearance and size. So completely did they dwarf the surrounding architecture that from the roof of Victory Mansions you could see all four of them simultaneously. They were the homes of the four Ministries between which the entire apparatus of government was divided. The Ministry of Truth, which concerned itself with news, entertainment, education, and the fine arts. The Ministry of Peace, which concerned itself with war. The Ministry of Love, which maintained law and order. And the Ministry of Plenty, which was responsible for economic affairs.

As to who ultimately runs the world, the following Bible passages (among others) sprang to mind. Which is not to say that they are necessarily relevant here, or that they are the most appropriate. I invite readers to make up their own minds on that:

The earth is the Lord’s, and everything in it, the world, and all who live in it (Psalm 24:1)

Woe to those who call evil good and good evil, who put darkness for light and light for darkness, who put bitter for sweet and sweet for bitter. Woe to those who are wise in their own eyes and clever in their own sight. (Isaiah 5:20-21)

…many who are first will be last, and many who are last will be first (Matthew 19:30)

…[God] commands all people everywhere to repent. For he has set a day when he will judge the world with justice by the man he has appointed. He has given proof of this to everyone by raising him from the dead.’ (Acts 17:30-31)

…Satan himself masquerades as an angel of light. It is not surprising, then, if his servants also masquerade as servants of righteousness. Their end will be what their actions deserve. (2 Corinthians 11:14-15)

Do not be deceived: God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. (Galatians 6:7-8)

…godliness with contentment is great gain… Those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. (1 Timothy 6:6-10)

We know that… the whole world is [currently] under the control of the evil one (1 John 5:19)

I saw heaven standing open and there before me was a white horse, whose rider is called Faithful and True. With justice he judges and wages war. His eyes are like blazing fire, and on his head are many crowns… On his robe and on his thigh he has this name written: ‘King of Kings and Lord of Lords’ (Revelation 19:11-16)

Then I saw ‘a new heaven and a new earth,’ for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away, and there was no longer any sea. I saw the Holy City, the new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride beautifully dressed for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Look! God’s dwelling-place is now among the people, and he will dwell with them. They will be his people, and God himself will be with them and be their God. “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death” or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.’ (Revelation 21:1-4)

