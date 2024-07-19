Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

For anyone wanting to understand some of the bigger picture context for recent events, this film is worth a look:

It’s also on YouTube.

The gist can be gleaned from this four-minute trailer whose context is the recent UK General Election:

Below is a transcript, with pictures and comments added here and there:

There’s something we’re not being told about our upcoming elections in the UK. Our two major parties have been compromised, and are undemocratically transitioning us away from shareholder capitalism to another political system. This short story begins with Klaus Schwab, the Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum: [Schwab] We are working closely together with governments from around the world, including all G20 countries His exclusive elite members — called stakeholders — include the heads of all G20 countries, from the US and UK to Communist countries like China. [Schwab] What we are very proud of now is the young generation like Prime Minister Trudeau… that we penetrate the Cabinets… After penetrating our Cabinets, Schwab and his stakeholders have enacted a 10-year transition to another political system, which Schwab designed: [Schwab] I pioneered the stakeholder concept… …called stakeholder capitalism [Schwab] …stakeholder capitalism is finally becoming mainstream This single global authoritarian system provides the stakeholders unprecedented control over our companies and lives. [Schwab] The Chinese model is certainly a very attractive model for quite a number of countries… Promoted on the cover of Klaus Schwab’s [2021] book, stakeholder capitalism’s slogan is propagated by the heads of all G20 countries and other powerful stakeholders: [King Charles] People and planet. People and planet. In the UK, Prime Minister and stakeholder Rishi Sunak has already made stakeholder capitalism’s credit score mandatory for large companies: [Sunak] We’re announcing the UK's intention to mandate climate disclosures… Sunak’s “Opposition”, Keir Starmer, is also a World Economic Forum stakeholder.

In this context it is hardly surprising that Starmer — who is a member of the Rockefeller-founded Trilateral Commission — would unequivocally choose Davos over Westminster:

While there is some plausible deniability here, given the nature of the tribal politics in the House of Commons, a key distinction in my mind is who is being represented. Whereas politicians are elected to serve their electorate, the “Davos set” — plenty of whom have never stood for election, or were voted out of office years ago — often appear more interested in serving a globalist agenda and the interests of corporations.

It doesn’t matter which party we vote for. Both have… Schwab: [a] stakeholder responsibility in accelerating the transition to stakeholder capitalism …by enacting its Marxist and tyrannical policies.

I am reminded of this recent cartoon:

Schwab: This is the best time for leaders to work jointly for the world to become more inclusive… more sustainable…

Do those movements look organic… or manufactured…?

If you’ve wondered what’s causing these strange events, it’s because we’re witnessing a Cultural Revolution — a social movement manufactured by tyrants… [Schwab] …create a stronger inclusiveness… …to drive a shift from the bottom up to a more “inclusive” political system… [Schwab] You have been promoting the stakeholder concept… [Ginni Rometty, former CEO of IBM] The era will be inclusive for them… Other powerful UK stakeholders include Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and Sadiq Kahn, as well as the head of the BBC [Tim Davie] and our media regulator Ofcom [headed by Melanie Dawes]. They’ve been indoctrinating us to believe [that] narratives about them acquiring totalitarian authority are “dangerous right-wing conspiracy theories”. [Marianna Spring] What can you do if someone you know has fallen down the conspiracy theory rabbit hole? As well as manipulating us with propaganda, the stakeholders have been cancelling and censoring anyone who shares the truth

I am reminded of the tyranny during covid, and the censorship described in this recent post:

And this:

[Russell Brand] Under new online safety laws, conversation and discourse is being shut down. To discover how Stakeholder Capitalism works, Schwab’s full plan for transitioning us, and what we can do about it, watch my feature documentary series Stakeholder Communism for free at yellow.forum.

I watched the whole Stakeholder Communism film with interest, and I recommend it. I am still thinking about some of the issues raised, and I plan to share some further thoughts in a separate post later in the summer.

