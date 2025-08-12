Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Further to the climate sections in recent Updates, and also this recent article…

…this is a short post to flag up two extraordinary recent examples of cold weather that have gone largely unreported.

In central Europe, the summer of 2025 has, at times, been distinctly on the cool side:

Here is a post on Germany’s daswetter.com from 24th July:

Translation c/o the (appropriately) Cologne-based DeepL:

Summer is finally collapsing: From Monday it will be even colder, wetter and in the Alps there is even a threat of snow chaos — in the middle of summer! That hasn't happened for years. The already capricious summer of 2025 is now going one better — and hugely. Anyone who thought the last few weeks had been cool and changeable should dress warmly. Because from Monday, temperatures throughout Germany will continue to plummet. This is due to a surge of Arctic cold air rushing in from the far north. Highs of below 20 degrees will then be the reality in many places - in July! Even in the lowlands, temperatures remain well below what you would expect at this time. Instead of sunbathing and barbecuing, it’s time to take out your rain jacket and turn on the heating.

Meanwhile, in Canada:

I wondered whether the BBC might have a report on the recent unusually cold weather in either central Europe or Canada. I drew a blank on the BBC News website, but I did find these recent articles:

Maybe unusually cold weather is the wrong sort of “climate change”?

It’s certainly quite a contrast to this section of April’s Updates post…

…featuring these links: Canada, Africa, Finland, Middle East, New England, Australia, China, South Pole

Related:

And also:

Share

Dear Church Leaders homepage

Some posts, including a version of this one, can also be found on Unexpected Turns

Revealing Faith: Seeing and believing the revelation of God

The Big Reveal: Christianity carefully considered as the solution to a problem