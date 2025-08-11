Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Prof Fenton has also spoken out in the context of claims about the “climate crisis”. And I thought it worth highlighting a recent interview in which he describes his experience while making the BBC programme Climate Change by Numbers, which was first aired in 2015…

…and was most recently broadcast in 2021, on Hallowe’en:

By way of a reminder, Fenton’s full CV is here. And his work has included being a legal expert witness in major criminal and civil legal cases:

The recent interview is available here, and the bulk of this article features a transcript of the section from 4:32 to 13:17 — in which Climate Change by Numbers is discussed — along with additional comments etc.

That “Climate change” tab reminds me of the covid-era YouTube messaging about the safety and effectiveness of the covid vaccines. The climate was of course changing long before the human activities such as “the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil and gas”.

I am also reminded that YouTube is part of the Trusted News Initiative headed by the BBC:

[Interviewer] Your first major foray into these debates was in [a] BBC climate change documentary in 2015. And you’ve been very critical of that since… and how that was portrayed by the BBC… Tell us a bit about it. How did they rope you in…? What was the pitch? [Fenton] It was interesting… They did this three-part documentary called Climate Change by Numbers. And what they said was they wanted three mathematicians who are not climate science researchers… they hadn’t been involved in any way in the climate change debate… so they could act as independent mathematicians explaining… the numbers behind climate change. That was how it was presented. And they chose three mathematicians… the other two who were chosen were Hannah Fry and Professor Sir David Spiegelhalter. That was Hannah Fry’s… I believe… first TV appearance. David had done some radio appearances… not many on TV… but they went on… in particular Hannah Fry went on to really stellar careers after that. I think she’s become effectively… the face of BBC science actually.

Fenton is not wrong.

Fry went on to present The Curious Cases of Rutherford & Fry, Trainspotting Live (with Peter Snow), City in the Sky, The Joy of Data…

And then, in 2018, Contagion! The BBC Four Pandemic:

In the words of the Wikipedia article on Fry:

In 2018, Fry presented Contagion! The BBC Four Pandemic, about the possible impact of a flu pandemic, in which she said “we are about to simulate the outbreak of a fatal contagion throughout the UK ... if I can succeed this will save lives when, not if, a real pandemic hits.” The programme used Haslemere, Surrey, as the site of the first simulated infection, and coincidentally in February 2020 the town saw the first recorded case of a person contracting COVID-19 from within the UK.

As it happens, the town of Haslemere in Surrey was in the constituency of Jeremy Hunt, the UK Health Secretary from 2012-2018.

I am reminded of the overriding of the UK government’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) during the covid era. In a meeting of the Science and Technology Committee in December 2021, Jeremy Hunt, Chair of the Committee at the time:

…candidly described the CMOs’ recommendation as a “workaround”

As noted in this section of last December’s Recent revelations post, the JCVI was never overridden before 2021, and has not been overridden since.

I wonder what Hunt would now have to say on the matter.

As to Hannah Fry, she was apparently sure in 2018 that it was a case of “when, not if, a real pandemic hits”. And during the previous year, in preparation for Contagion, she wanted us to “download the BBC Pandemic app and take part in a groundbreaking citizen science experiment”:

I am reminded of this April 2020 article…

…about the 2011 film Contagion:

Why is “Contagion,” released almost a decade ago, so eerily prescient of the coronavirus pandemic now gripping the world? How did the filmmakers come up with striking similarities to the outbreak that has managed to cripple virtually the entire earth? Just consider the parallels in both the film, which was out in 2011, and the coronavirus pandemic: both outbreaks originated probably from an infected bat. The virus in both movie and the 2020 real-life health crisis killed millions of victims who suffered from flu symptoms. Social distancing and disinformation come up in the film as they do now in this coronavirus era. Director Steven Soderbegh’s eerily accurate foretelling of the COVID-19 crisis, starring Matt Damon, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Marion Cotillard, Gwyneth Paltrow and Laurence Fishburne, is a hit again as a result of its uncanny prescience.

Fry’s more recent work includes A Day in the Life of Earth, the 2019 edition of the Royal Institution Christmas Lectures, entitled Secrets and Lies, and 2020’s The Great British Intelligence Test (yes, really).

And of course there was the 2022 BBC Two documentary Unvaccinated, whose bias Norman Fenton called out here:

She has since presented The Secret Genius Of Modern Life, The Future With Hannah Fry (on Bloomberg Originals) and Uncharted with Hannah Fry.

Fry also appears on this website, https://hannahfry.wstudio.uk/tv/:

I doubt Norman Fenton has ever described himself as an “all round badass”, and I find it hard to envisage a situation in which he would pose like this:

Back to the interview…

[Fenton] Whereas for me… it was my first… and only ever BBC appearance. So that gives you some indication of what went on during and after screening. But the point is they gave us significant media training… [it] really did launch their careers… It probably could have launched my career had I not disputed the content of the programme.

Maybe it was not a coincidence that David Bellamy and Johnny Ball were sidelined by the BBC…

…while David Attenborough was retained and lauded as a national treasure…

Here is what Attenborough was saying in 2013:

We each had a different number to explain about climate change. And my number was the 95%… which was what the IPCC… the International Panel on Climate Change… [had] said was the probability that at least half of the warming since 1950 was man-made… Now before they approached me… and they wouldn’t have known this… because I hadn’t been public about it… I was mildly skeptical, to say the least, because I’d followed the controversy over Michael Mann’s hockey stick graph, and I knew that that was basically bullsh*t. And I’d also followed the Climategate emails… which had revealed the extent of corruption and coercion amongst key academics who were pushing the climate catastrophe narrative. So I was kind of aware of all that… But I felt that this was an opportunity to introduce a little bit of scepticism about that particular number… because I was aware even then that there were problems with that number. That 95%, which… was stated in the… 2013 summary report of the IPCC… that figure was not backed up by anything in the main document. That [95%] was basically stated… effectively for the politicians… it’s a dramatic number… “We’re 95% confident about this.” And in fact, if you look at the what the models were saying in the detailed report, they weren’t saying that at all. And it was a classic probabilistic fallacy to interpret what the models were saying… to come to that conclusion about this 95% confident... And I actually thought that during the filming of the programme, I would be able to get across some of… the doubts about that number… what was behind the number, and why it maybe wasn’t exactly what was being claimed in the summary report. The filming of that documentary took place over six months. Almost all of what ended up in the programme — the actual documentary itself with my 30 minutes — was basically scripted. There was almost nothing of my own words. All of the detailed stuff that I had done to explain the problems with this 95% [claim] was all edited out. For example, we did a full day’s filming at the Royal Courts of Justice in London because I was drawing an analogy with how that probability fallacy was the same as is made in many legal cases where they misinterpret forensic evidence. It’s the same mistake. And I was trying to explain that. But of course none of that made it into the final edit. [There was] stuff that I was scripted to say, which I was deeply uncomfortable with… stuff about these statistical models was scripted by some professors of climate science and other political activists basically… one of the professors of climate science had scripted this particular few lines which I was deeply uncomfortable with. And I actually phoned him up before the programme went out because I was concerned about what was being said… because I didn’t think it was correct. I thought it was exaggerating the confidence in the models. And he assured me absolutely that, “There’s no problem about this. You can say this. It’s absolutely correct. This is what the models are saying.” And after the programme went out, a colleague tipped me off about the fact that that particular professor had written a paper just a few months before, which directly contradicted what he was saying about the models, and what he told me I could say about the models. And so I actually phoned him up after the programme went out and said, “Well, look… you told me that it was okay to say this about the models, but I can now see that your own recent paper is contradicting that.” And he basically effectively said, “Well, we all have to lie for the greater good.” And that… kind of summarises the politically driven nature of the whole climate change debate, and the way the program was… presented. My hopes of trying to put in some slightly sceptical explanatory material were dashed, and I did make a formal complaint to the BBC about it afterwards, which is probably why they didn’t invite me back. I have to say that it was a very well produced programme. It actually won multiple awards. But it[s absolutely climate change catastrophe propaganda, which is what the BBC really does, and has been doing for a long time.

This short post I did re the Maldives springs to mind:

[Interviewer] Yes… it just seems extraordinary that they would bring you in as a supposedly independent scientist, and then script all your lines… [Fenton] There’s a reason for that… they just assume that all academics are bought into the cultural Marxism that dominates the whole of academia. There is no diversity of views. The tiny number of academics who were active in climate change and who did question the models… have been completely marginalised. They're such a tiny minority that everybody else… the mass of academia… in particular, academics like… other mathematicians who… like me hadn’t at that point done any detailed work on the climate models… most people… just accepted what the consensus view was… “this is what we have to believe”. It’s that mindset… it’s exactly the opposite of what people think academics are supposed to be. It’s completely closed-minded. It’s not open-minded at all. They don’t question because… the whole climate catastrophe narrative was always a particular politically-driven narrative which has led on to things like Net Zero and all of that. And it was always about greater control — in my view — over global decision-making, institutions… and control over societies... Agenda 2030 and all of that stuff… all related to this. It was always that politically-driven agenda which virtually every single academic is completely wedded into… same as it was with covid… they were all bought into the narrative because it fitted this idea of almost… socialist… communist… Marxist control over societies.

I am reminded of this diagram from p6-7 of a UK government-funded University of Cambridge report from UK Fires, dated 2019:

The proposals for travel and fossil fuels are particularly striking:

“All airports except Heathrow, Glasgow and Belfast” to close by 2030

Shipping to decline to zero by 2050

A rapid reduction in supply and use of all fossil fuels between 2020 and 2029, except for oil for plastic production; and fossil fuels completely phased out by 2050

For context, here are the Our World in Data figures for CO2 emissions per head for the UK (population ~70 million) and China (population ~1,400 million, i.e. 20x that of the UK) for the past 25 years or so:

Professor Neil Ferguson’s now-infamous covid modelling also springs to mind…

…as does its stark contrast to the reality — according to figures from the UK’s Office for National Statistics — of what actually happened in the two months after the first UK covid case was reported at the end of January 2020:

That was before the nation’s health service was thrown into chaos on 23rd March as people were ordered to stay at home…

[Fenton] So [the BBC] just didn’t think. They just never believed that someone like me could really be a true dissenter. They thought I’d just follow… Hannah and David… they just follow the narrative and would never dare question it... Because if you don’t question it, you end up with… knighthoods and star spots on the BBC. But if you question it, you become the academia pariah which I did actually subsequently become. [Interviewer] Just for the record… what is it that you say in that documentary…? [Fenton] It was really about the confidence in the models… These models are not in any way accurate. They’re ridiculously overly complex. They’re based on massive, ridiculous assumptions… [they] ignore lots of other assumptions which should be part of these models. And they’re predicting what [people] want [them] to predict because of the assumptions that they’re making about human impact on carbon emissions. And so they become self-fulfilling prophecies, these models…

As I discussed in this post…

The concept of Net Zero is based on the idea, supposedly supported by computer modelling, that atmospheric CO2 levels can be reduced by changes in human behaviour.

Leaving aside the plausibility of such models, in 2020 we unwittingly conducted a pertinent large-scale real-world experiment. During the covid hysteria, there were relatively few flights, and there was much-reduced travel for work and school in many countries. Industrial activity also slowed significantly, as many workers were required to stay at home.

But from the first graph at this Met Office link, which shows the measured atmospheric CO2 concentrations in recent years, it appears that the draconian policies imposed in 2020/2021 “to combat the virus” had little or no effect.

And in any case, as Australia’s best known geologist points out, as noted e.g. in this post…

No-one has ever shown that human emissions of carbon dioxide drive global warming.

For anyone wanting to explore the work of Prof Fenton in more detail, his Substack Where are the numbers?…

…and his book Fighting Goliath…

…are good places to start. Both are co-authored with Prof Martin Neil, who is featured in these posts:

A fairly long but worthwhile review of Fighting Goliath can be found here.

Related:

