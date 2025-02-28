Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Event 201 recap

In this post from last June…

I featured Event 201, “a global pandemic exercise” that took place in 2019, highlights of which can still be viewed here:

As advertised by the John Hopkins Centre for Health Security in August 2019…

…the same John Hopkins University that produced the Covid-19 Dashboard:

Here is Robert F. Kennedy Jr — nephew of JFK and Incumbent US Secretary of Health and Human Services — speaking about the Event 201 simulation (transcript below):

Event 201 is a simulation that they did right before covid hit, and it was a drill for how to handle pandemics. But it didn’t do the things you would think they would do, like how do we fix the VAERS system [the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System] to make sure that we get good data. What they talked about was how to turn America into a totalitarian state... how to impose censorship. In my book on Fauci… I’ve been able to find 22 of those simulations... And they have been practising this from year to year. It’s all sponsored by the CIA as I demonstrate. Fauci and Bill Gates play key roles in them. Bill Gates called Fauci in 2000 to his home in Seattle — a $147 dollar home, 40 acres on Lake Washington. He sat Fauci down in his library and he said, “I want to propose to you a partnership, that you and I work together to vaccinate the world”… The story of these simulations is critically important because it was the way that they prepared… They didn’t just have a few people involved. They had hundreds of thousands… These were all top secret. Police officers in every community in this country, healthcare workers, first responders… were all drilled in this… How to censor, how to silence, how to impose tracking and tracing, how to do control. They all went through these drills again and again. And it was a way of drilling and practising a coup d’état against American democracy. All of the techniques they used… I’ve spent a lot of time studying the CIA because my family was in a 60-year fight with them… I’ve read all of their manuals. And they have techniques of going into indigenous countries and causing chaos, shattering the societies, destroying the economy, creating social distance between people so there is no unit cohesion. And then, when everybody is demoralised and destroyed, coming in with a centralised control and imposing… as they did with all of us [during the covid era] a lockdown America and a hostage-taking. And they impose something that is part of their technique, which is called Stockholm syndrome, where the captive becomes grateful to their captor and identifies with them and… comes to this belief that the only way that they can save their lives is through absolute obsequious obedience to their captors. And all of these drills were intended to impose and to induce that condition in the entire public…. The CIA did a series of mind control experiments back in the 60s and 70s called MKUltra and Project Artichoke. And one of the famous experiments was called the Milgram experiment… What they did is they brought volunteers from every walk of life… college professors, construction workers, everybody. They put them in a room with a doctor in a lab coat — a figure of authority. And he would tell them, “Turn up the electricity and shock the person who’s in the next room.” That person was an actor. And he would [tell them], “Turn it up. Turn it up higher. Turn it up higher.” It went into the death zone. 67% of the people put it into the death zone even though many of them were… crying at the time. They were begging the doctor not to make them do it. And what they found was that, using authority, particularly doctors in white lab coats, 67% of the public will violate their own conscience and do what they are told. All of this was orchestrated… they put doctors in charge of America, speaking of authority… never showing us any science, but ordering us what to do. As you read my book, you are going to see all of the direct CIA involvement. I name the person, I name the officers. Year after year they were directly involved, partnered with Bill Gates, partnered with Tony Fauci, creating these scenarios in anticipation…

The SPARS pandemic 2025-2028

Given how the years following 2019 panned out, and given that it is now 2025, I thought it worth highlighting this document — The SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028 — also from the John Hopkins Centre for Health Security:

The SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028 is described as “A Futuristic Scenario for Public Health Risk Communicators”:

A hypothetical scenario designed to illustrate the public health risk communication challenges that could potentially emerge during a naturally occurring infectious disease outbreak requiring development and distribution of novel and/or investigational drugs, vaccines, therapeutics, or other medical countermeasures.

And states that:

The infectious pathogen, medical countermeasures, characters, news media excerpts, social media posts, and government agency responses described herein are entirely fictional.

The document was published in 2017.

Here is the Table of Contents:

I took a look…

Here are the results of searches for various words (singular or plural) to get an overall flavour:

It’s worth looking at those numbers carefully — and for the words that feature less often as well as those that recur frequently.

And here is an abridged version of the document with some of my own occasional thoughts and comments [italicised in square brackets].

Chapter 1: The SPARS outbreak begins

In mid-October, three deaths are reported among members of the First Baptist Church of Saint Paul in the US state of Minnesota, two of whom have recently returned from a missionary trip to the Philippines. The third victim is the mother of another church member who had travelled with the first two.

Laboratory tests are negative for influenza but a PCR test [Ah yes, PCR, whose Nobel Prize-winning inventor said, “with PCR… you can find almost anything in anybody”] confirms that the victims were infected with… a novel coronavirus, dubbed SPARS: Saint Paul Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus, or SPARS-CoV. In mid-November, the US authorities notify the World Health Organisation that the outbreak might constitute a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Transmission of SPARS is determined to occur via droplet spread and the authorities recommend that everyone diligently maintain hand hygiene and frequently disinfect potentially contaminated surfaces. Early case fatality estimates are inflated. By late November, the CDC reported an initial estimated SPARS case fatality rate of 4.7%. But later in the SPARS outbreak, data that includes more accurate estimates of mild SPARS cases indicates a case fatality rate of only 0.6%.

Two additional features of the SPARS virus are also mentioned: an extended incubation period (seven to ten days) compared to its latent period (four to five days), meaning that infected persons could spread the virus for up to nearly a week before showing symptoms; and higher morbidity and mortality in children than adults. [How many of the known coronaviruses actually have higher morbidity and mortality in children?!]

Chapter 2: A possible cure

The virus spreads to other states and other countries. There is widespread concern in public health circles that travel over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays will spark a global pandemic. The WHO, which declares the SPARS epidemic “to be a PHEIC” [Try saying that out loud…] in late November is actively engaged in preventing further spread of the disease internationally, and promotes interventions designed for influenza such as hygiene, social distancing, and isolation of suspected cases, all of which are less effective against SPARS. [Is there any robust evidence that any of those things are effective for influenza…? Or for the transmission of influenza from one person to another? Or even for the transmission of any respiratory virus?]

The spike in cases [not deaths] in November and December leads to increasing public concern about the disease. By late December, public concern about SPARS in the United States is extremely high, and there is intense public pressure to identify treatments for the disease. A potential antiviral treatment Kalocivir is identified, but neither the efficacy nor safety profile has been determined for SPARS cases.

Chapter 3: A potential vaccine

[Hmm. That didn’t take long, especially given that, when the document was written, there were no commercially available coronavirus vaccines for humans.]

The FDA receives reports of an animal vaccine used to prevent a SPARS-like respiratory coronavirus disease in cows and pigs in Southeast Asia. Data shows that the vaccine is effective at preventing SPARS-like illnesses in cows, pigs, and other hooved mammals, but internal trials show several worrisome side effects, including swollen legs, severe joint pain, and encephalitis leading to seizures or death.

A US-based pharmaceutical company is awarded a contract to develop a vaccine based on the animal one. The contract includes requirements for safety testing, to ensure that the vaccine is safe and effective for human use. [NB The Blue Guide, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s guidance for the Advertising and Promotion of Medicines in the UK states on p34, in its chapter on “Advertising to Persons Qualified to Prescribe or Supply Medicines,” that: “Advertising which states or implies that a product is “safe” is unacceptable. All medicines have the potential for side-effects and no medicine is completely risk-free as individual patients respond differently to treatment.”]

The US authorities agree in principle to invoke the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) to provide liability protection for the company and for future vaccine providers in the event that vaccine recipients experience any adverse effects.

Chapter 4: Users beware

Following limited evidence of success in treating SPARS patients with Kalocivir, the FDA issues an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the drug, for which there is no robust data on safety or efficacy. Overall demand for the drug is high, but there is scepticism in some quarters.

SPARS continues to spread and has a greater impact in low-income countries.

Chapter 5: Going viral

Reports of negative side effects of Kalocivir begin gaining traction. A video of a child vomiting goes viral.

Chapter 6: The grass is always greener

As confidence in Kalocivir deteriorates in the US, the UK and EU jointly announce authorization of the emergency use of a new antiviral, VMax, to treat SPARS.

Chapter 7: The voice

By May 2026, public interest in SPARS is waning, with the virus now known not to be as dangerous as initially thought.

In order to overcome the public’s disinterest, the authorities, in concert with other government agencies and their social media experts, begin to develop a new public health messaging campaign about SPARS, Kalocivir, and the forthcoming vaccine, Corovax.

Chapter 8: Are you talking to me?

A new social media interface used almost exclusively by college students has been overlooked, and is sharing incorrect information about Kalocivir. Students begin to organise protests about unequal access to the drug.

Chapter 9: Changing horses midstream

Data from a large randomised controlled trial shows Kalocivir to be less effective at treating SPARS that initially thought, and on par with another antiviral, VMax, which shows low efficacy.

The subsequent negative public response is covered extensively by traditional media sources, one of which questions the government’s SPARS strategy, and particularly the production and promotion of the Corovax vaccine, due for release in the coming weeks.

Chapter 10: Head of the line privileges

In June 2026, the Corovax vaccine passes FDA safety review and 20 million doses are due to be available by the end of August. Demand is still moderately high. Children aged 1-18 are identified as priority groups, along with young adults with chronic respiratory conditions, and pregnant women. [What about the ethics of giving pregnant women — or indeed children — any drug or vaccine with no long-term safety data…?]

Doctors and nurses express concerns that they are not included as a priority group.

Chapter 11: Standing in line, protesting online

As the vaccination campaign begins, healthcare providers are allowed to access patient’s health records (EHRs) to determine the number of individuals in high-risk populations receiving care in particular areas.

Chapter 12: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket

A power cut impedes communication about the vaccine rollout. Printed information is made available at the last minute.

Chapter 13: Lovers and haters

Various anti-vaccination groups begin emerging on social media platforms, spreading the message that the Corovax vaccine is inadequately tested and has unknown long-term side-effects, and that natural immunity resulting from contracting the disease is a more effective means of conferring protection.

Public health campaigns are used to target the anti-vaccination groups individually.

[This chapter, dealing with issues related to combating those opposed to vaccination, is substantially longer than any of the others.]

Chapter 14: The grass is always greener, Part II

Japan announces that it will not approve the vaccine due to concerns that it has not been vetted properly through full clinical trials, and that significant concerns remain about the possibility of chronic, long-term side-effects. The Japanese government plans to continue the development of an alternative SPARS vaccine.

Japan’s decision is widely covered in the international media.

Chapter 15: Are you talking to me, Part II

Some college students protest about the lack of access to Coravax, particularly for populations in less-developed countries, and declare that they would not accept Corovax until it is made available to everyone in the world who wants it.

The public health authorities attempt to influence messaging on the student social media platform mentioned in Chapter 8.

Chapter 16: Antibiotics, HO!

Global vaccination efforts are limited by vaccine supply, and the disease continues to spread worldwide.

The US government adds a new, aggressive advertising campaign to its pro-vaccination efforts, working with the relevant companies to provide targeted internet advertisements to individuals conducting web searches or visiting anti-vaccination websites. If someone searches Google for “Corovax side effects,” for example, a sidebar advertisement appears on the results page explaining the benefits of the vaccine. And if someone wishes to view the Kalocivir vomiting video on YouTube, they first have to watch either a montage of pictures illustrating the effects of SPARS or a clip explaining Corovax’s benefits.

[Sounds familiar…]

A new challenge also emerges: antibiotic shortages. Secondary bacterial pneumonia infections after SPARS infection are usually easily treated with antibiotics, but supplies begin to run low. Extensions are granted to older batches, 95% of which still show potency in tests, but reassuring the public proves a challenge.

Chapter 17: Vaccine injury

As time passes and more people across the United States are vaccinated, claims of adverse side effects begin to emerge. In May 2027 a group of parents whose children developed mental retardation as a result of encephalitis in the wake of Corovax vaccination sue the federal government, demanding removal of the liability shield protecting the pharmaceutical companies responsible for developing and manufacturing Corovax. The lawsuit is quickly withdrawn in the context of available compensation.

A popular science blogger posts interactive maps of the incidence of Corovax side effects based on anecdotal reports. Government attempts to respond through formal press releases are largely ignored.

Long-term, chronic effects of the vaccine are still largely unknown. In 2027, reports of new neurological symptoms begin to appear, but the significance of their association with Corovax is not determined. The authorities face public pressure to allocate more funds for those claiming vaccine injury.

Chapter 18: Acknowledging loss

In the context of growing negative public opinion regarding the Corovax vaccine, and the government’s perceived indifference to victims of the public health response to SPARS, the authorities reluctantly conclude that there has been a lack of acknowledgement of various issues, including vaccine injury.

A recommendation is made that the authorities should consider acknowledging the emotional toll of the SPARS pandemic, including thanking the people for remaining strong and conveying appreciation for adhering to public health recommendations, including vaccination. The President agrees to address the nation, but there is vigorous debate among advisors as to whether it is more appropriate to acknowledge the sacrifice of vaccine recipients, or to console them in their grief over that sacrifice.

Chapter 19: SPARS aftermath

After the pandemic wanes, and is officially declared to be over in August 2028, several key authority figures are criticised for exaggerating the severity of the disease for perceived political gain. A widespread social media movement supports the notion of the narrative having been driven by a few profit-seeking individuals.

Conspiracy theories proliferate across social media, suggesting that the virus was purposely created and introduced to the population by drug companies, or that it escaped from a government lab secretly testing bioweapons. [I can’t help wondering who first came up with such ideas]

The final paragraph in the document (p67) says (emphasis added) that:

The very real possibility of a future SPARS pandemic necessitates continued commitment to vaccination programs as well as accurate, culturally appropriate, and timely communication from public health agencies across the planet. While the communication experiences of the SPARS pandemic of 2025-2028 offer some examples for how this communication can and should occur, they also identify practices that should be avoided, or at least modified, for responses to future public health emergencies.

In December 2021, the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security issued a statement stating that “the scenario is not a prediction”:

And that “any resemblances between the fictional scenario storyline and the COVID-19 pandemic are coincidental”.

An obsession with pandemics and vaccines

In recent years, and particularly since around 2015, something of an obsession with pandemics seems to have developed:

NB the y-axis represents the percentage of word use, not the absolute numbers.

Received wisdom has it that, in the second half of the 20th Century, there were just two pandemics — in 1957-58 and 1968. But whatever we believe about the nature of those events, they were not ended by vaccination.

Moreover, Canadian academic Denis Rancourt contends that:

Interestingly, none of the post-second-world-war Centers-for-Disease-Control-and-Prevention-promoted (CDC‑promoted) viral respiratory disease pandemics (1957-58, “H2N2”; 1968, “H3N2”; 2009, “H1N1 again”) can be detected in the all‑cause mortality of any country. Unlike all the other causes of death that are known to affect mortality, these so‑called pandemics did not cause any detectable increase in mortality, anywhere.

It is surely worth asking:

Why would world leaders be saying that we need to prepare for an “era of pandemics”?

Why is vaccination the solution? And why are other treatments that have reliable long-term safety data rarely mentioned and even suppressed?

Why has the bar been set so low for declaring a pandemic? (The definition was changed in 2009 — see e.g. p25-26 here)

I am reminded of something that Pfizer’s former Chief Scientist Dr Mike Yeadon said:

…very wealthy people, the kind of people who run foundations with names… were asked to come up with scenarios that would produce challenges to countries that couldn’t be solved by countries on their own, so they would have to look outwards and upwards to supranational solutions. And guess what the two things they came up with [are]: pandemics of infectious disease… and… climate change crises.

The threat of “the next pandemic” has not gone away:

Here is The Telegraph’s most recent committed grant from the Gates Foundation — $2,434,447 over 36 months from March 2022, for “Global Health and Development Public Awareness and Analysis”:

