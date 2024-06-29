Dear Church Leaders (and everyone else)

Pandemic Simulation Games

Further to this recent short video from Prof Stefan Homburg…

…this presentation from Paul Schreyer — the journalist who obtained the RKI files through the courts — is well worth watching:

YouTube summary (lightly edited)

Political decisions during covid did not come out of the blue. The “war on viruses” began back in the 1990s as the “war on bioterror”. Research shows that for more than twenty years since then, pandemic scenarios have been repeatedly rehearsed in simulation exercises, first in the US, and later co-ordinated internationally. The titles of these exercises are reminiscent of Hollywood productions: Dark Winter (2001), Global Mercury (2003), Atlantic Storm (2005) or Clade X (2018). High-ranking government representatives as well as well-known journalists were involved — most recently at Event 201 in October 2019 — and also board members of large global corporations. After the World Health Organization (WHO) declared a coronavirus pandemic in 2020, many of the measures that had been rehearsed and discussed for years were implemented globally.

Passages like the following appeared in scripts as early as 20 years ago: “The sight of an armed military presence in US cities has provoked protests about curtailment of civil liberties… The question is… how do we enforce it and to what degree? How much force do you use to keep people in their homes?”

In the event of a pandemic, “basic civil liberties such as freedom of assembly or travel” could no longer be “taken for granted”. Restrictions on liberty, as well as mass vaccinations, were regular features of the planning games.

This lecture will chronologically trace how these exercises came about, who organised them, and what parallels the scripts have to covid. Is “the virus” just a pretext for a longer-planned global transformation? And was a severe stock market quake in September 2019 perhaps the real trigger for the global lockdown?

Table of contents

0:00:00: Pandemic exercises — preparation for a new era?

0:02:23: Era of the Cold War 1945-1990

0:05:05: The USA without an enemy

0:17:05: Bioterror exercises 1990-2005

0:23:51: The exercise Dark Winter

0:30:44: Emergency plans for bioterror and flu pandemics

0:35:40: Interim conclusion

0:38:40: Lock Step-Scenario 2010

0:44:38: MARS and the G20 Health Ministers meeting in Berlin

0:50:35: Why the coronavirus pandemic started in 2020

0:58:19: Event 201 — training with a coronavirus pandemic in 2019

Event 201

Highlights from Event 201 can be viewed e.g. here:

As advertised by John Hopkins University in August 2019…

…the same John Hopkins University that produced the Covid-19 Dashboard:

2009 “swine flu pandemic”

Which reminds me that this clip from Channel 4 in 2010, is worth a look:

Here is Dr Wolfgang Wodarg (as featured in the above Channel 4 clip) speaking early in the covid era:

I somehow doubt he’ll be appearing on Channel 4 news any time soon…

